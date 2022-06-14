10 LGBTQ events this week

Friday, June 10

Friday Tea Time and social hour for Older LGBTQ+ adults will be at 2 p.m. on Zoom. Feel free to bring your beverage of choice. For the Zoom link or more information, contact Justin ([email protected]).

Women in Their Twenties and Thirties Happy Hour will be at 7 p.m. at Wunter Garten. Guests are encouraged to come meet new people, catch up with friends, and enjoy snacks and drinks. Like all WiTT activities, this event is trans and non-binary inclusive. You must be 21+ to attend. For more info, join WiTT’s private Facebook group.

Saturday, June 11

Universal Pride Meeting will be at 1 p.m. on Zoom. This group seeks to support, educate, empower, and create change for people with disabilities. Please email [email protected] or the group’s facilitator [email protected] to receive the password to join the meeting.

LGBTQ+ Pride Brunch will be at 10 a.m. at Freddie’s Beach Bar and Restaurant. This event is ideal for those who want a good brunch and conversation with other LGBTQ+ folk. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

WERQ Pride Party and Drag Show will be at 3 p.m. at DC Brau Beer Garden. This event will be hosted by CAKE and will feature performances from the winner of Painted with Raven Season 1 Crimsyn, Crystal Edge and Druex Sidora. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Socialist Contingent in DC Pride Parade will be at 2:30 p.m. at 15th Street Northwest between P and Q Streets. The Party for Socialism and Liberation will be marching in the parade and organization members and friends are encouraged to attend the march. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Goat Yoga at Faith Lutheran Church Celebrating Pride will be at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Arlington, Va. This event will be an hour of mellow yoga suitable for all levels with friendly goats from Walnut Creek Farm roaming among guests, with plenty of time for goat cuddles and selfies. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey will be at 8 p.m. at Spooky Action Theater. In this show, Nine characters are brought to life as one actor introduces us to the lives changed by the bright spark that is a 14-year old boy, Leonard. Tickets cost $37 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Little SMYALs in the Pride Parade will be at 11:30 a.m. at SMYAL. This is an opportunity for any youth who have previously attended Little SMYALs and their families to march in the Capital Pride Parade. Tickets are free, required, and available on Eventbrite.

Exploring Entrepreneurship will be at 7 p.m. at Town Tavern DC. The National Association of Asian American Professionals will host an event where guests have a productive space to discuss ideas and goals with people already doing it! It will start with a scripted Q&A session with a panel then an open floor for other discussions and questions. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Sunday, June 12

“We Say Gay Party” will be at 3 p.m. at Dirty Habit. The event will be hosted by Bombalicious Eklaver, voted DC’s ‘Best Drag Queen’ in 2019 and 2021. Guests can also expect live DJs sets and festive food and drink specials, including rainbow-colored churros and a mouthwatering “Spunk” cocktail made with Vodka, Lemon, Raspberry and Spice. Details are available on Eventbrite.

AfroCode DC Sundays will be at 3 p.m. at Decades DC. This event will be an experience of non-stop music, dancing, and good vibes, and a crossover of genres and fusion of cultures such as Afrobeats, hip hop and soca. Tickets are $60 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Lost in Sauce Tour will be at 5 p.m. at Little Penn Coffeehouse. Queer artist, Mariah Counts, will team up with DC Little Penn Coffee House to kick off Pride month with an evening of human connection and music. She will take guests through her music with an acoustic storytelling performance. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Together Again: Baltimore’s Community Thriving and Surviving will be at 4 p.m. at The Garage. This event will involve free education, food, music, libations, dancing and entertainment. This event will be hosted by Coalition of Baltimore HIV Providers whose mission is to improve the health and social well-being of those infected and affected by HIV/AIDS and provide culturally sensitive education and clinical care. For more details, visit Eventbrite.

Kiki Sundays will be at 6 p.m. at Wunter Garten. Kiki is a monthly drag party featuring hosts Crystal Edge and Katrina Colby! Guests are encouraged to come enjoy drag bingo, games, and music provided by a live DJ. There will also be a special guest. This event is free and more details are available on Eventbrite.

Monday, June 13

Center Aging Coffee Drop-In will be at 10 a.m. at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and online on Zoom. LGBT Older Adults — and friends — are invited to enjoy friendly conversations and to discuss any issues you might be dealing with. For more information, visit the Center Aging’s Facebook or Twitter.

Wicked Mondaze will be at 5 p.m. at Bidwell Restaurant. Guests are encouraged to come “chill with friends” or mix & mingle to make new connections while enjoying delicious craft cocktails and food bites during the happy hour vibe. Tickets cost $25 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Tuesday, June 14

Coming Out Discussion Group will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This is a peer-facilitated discussion group and a safe space to share experiences about coming out and discuss topics as it relates to doing so. For more information, visit the Coming Out Discussion Group Facebook page.

2nd Tuesdays open mic will be at 8 p.m. at Busboys and Poets in D.C. This is a two-hour event where audiences can expect a diverse chorus of voices and a vast array of professional spoken word performers, open mic rookies, musicians and a different host every week. Tickets cost $8 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

Wednesday, June 15

Center Faith will host a Pride Interfaith Service at 7 p.m. virtually on YouTube and Facebook. The service aims for togetherness and reaching out in love to people of all faiths, sexual orientations, and gender identities in all communities. The theme is “Born in a pandemic. Quilted Together. United by Faith.” For more information, visit the DC Center’s website.

Job Club will be at 6 p.m. in-person at the DC Center for the LGBT Community and online on Zoom. The Job Club is a weekly job support program to help job entrants and seekers, including the long-term unemployed, improve self-confidence, motivation, resilience and productivity for effective job searches and networking — allowing participants to move away from being merely “applicants.”

Thursday, June 16

Poly Group Discussion will be at 7 p.m. on Zoom. This group is designed to be a forum for people at all different stages to discuss polyamory and other consensual non-monogamous relationships. For more information, email [email protected].

The DC Center’s Food Pantry Program will be held all day at the DC Center for the LGBT Community. To be fair with who is receiving boxes, the program is moving to a lottery system. People will be informed on Wednesday at 5 p.m. if they are picked to receive a produce box. No proof of residency or income is required. For more information, email [email protected] or call 202-682-2245.