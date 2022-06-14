Sports
Poll finds majority of Americans oppose trans athletes in female sports teams
Washington Post and University of Maryland conducted survey
As the nationwide debate over transgender athletes’ involvement in sports teams corresponding to their gender identity continues, the Washington Post on Tuesday released a new poll identifying where Americans stand on the issue.
The new poll, conducted by the Washington Post and the University of Maryland, found that a majority of Americans oppose trans women and girls’ involvement in female sports.
According to the poll, which surveyed more than 1,500 Americans, 55 percent were opposed to trans athletes participating in female high school sports. Similarly, the poll found that 58 percent were opposed to trans athletes competing on both college and professional female sports teams.
The only sports category in which there was not majority opposition was on the question of trans athletes’ involvement in youth female sports teams. Forty-nine percent opposed their involvement at this level, while 33 percent supported it. Seventeen percent answered as having no opinion on the topic.
The poll’s findings contrast a growing overall acceptance among the population for those who identify as trans.
Roughly 40 percent of those polled by the Post said that greater acceptance of trans people in society was good, compared to 25 percent who believed such to be bad. The findings remained relatively consistent with polling done earlier this year by the Pew Research Center that found similar attitudes that favored accepting trans individuals.
And as the share of young Americans identifying as trans has begun to rise, so too have the rates of Americans in recent years that have favored more social acceptance. However, the country’s perception on the issue of trans women and girls competing in female sports has remained stagnant. Some of the most prominent debate came earlier this year after Pennsylvania State University swimmer Lia Thomas competed on the women’s swim team and became the first trans person to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship.
“Trans women competing in women’s sports does not threaten women’s sports as a whole because trans women are a very small minority of all athletes and the NCAA rules regarding trans women competing in women’s sports have been around for 10-plus years,” Thomas said in an interview with ESPN. “And we haven’t seen any massive wave of trans women dominating.”
The results of the poll and renewed debates come as state legislatures across the country have pushed forward efforts in recent years to address what some lawmakers see as an unfair playing field presented by trans athletes’ presence on sports teams. Such efforts have risen in both prominence and frequency as the conversation has continued and remained persistent.
Just one week before the Post released their poll, the Louisiana State Legislature passed a bill that would prohibit trans athletes from competing on women’s and girls’ sports teams at youth, high school and college levels. Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards declined to veto or sign the bill, citing overwhelming support for the bill in the legislature that would have overridden his potential veto. Without requisite opposition, Louisiana will become the 18th state to enact such legislation.
Cathryn Oakley, state legislative director and senior counsel for the Human Rights Campaign, pushed back on both the legislature’s decision to pass the bill as well as Edwards’ decision not to block its passage.
“The radical politicians that engineered this bill are targeting kids who just want to play sports for the same reason all students do — to learn the values of teamwork, to face healthy competition, and to have fun,” Oakley said in a statement. “These children were failed by their leaders.”
Lawmakers in some states that have yet to pass restrictions on trans athletes’ involvement in sports have continued their attempts to do so.
On the same day of the Louisiana bill’s passage, the Pennsylvania Senate voted to advance similar legislation to mandate students in public schools and universities compete on sports teams consistent with their assigned sex at birth. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has since indicated his intent to prevent the bill’s passage into law.
“Pennsylvania’s Republican lawmakers are celebrating Pride Month by advancing legislation targeting trans kids,” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “As I’ve said, I will veto this bill if it makes it to my desk.”
Sports
Gay MLB umpire talks new book, D.C. Pride Night Out appearance
Dale Scott shares what goes on behind baseball’s curtain
The last time the Blade checked in with Major League Baseball umpire Dale Scott in 2018, he was happily retired and making occasional appearances at MLB Pride nights and Pride parades.
There have been several books published by retired MLB umpires, but Scott didn’t have a desire to follow suit with one of his own. Even though people kept suggesting he write a book, he put the thought out of his mind.
In 2019, he met up with baseball writer Rob Neyer for coffee and to get his copy of Neyer’s recent book autographed. Neyer insisted that Scott had a story and that it was twofold, a baseball story and a gay story.
“Honestly, that was what put me over the hump,” says Scott. “I love sharing baseball stories, details on big games, and what goes on behind the curtain. As for the gay side, I felt that if my story could help one person in a positive way that it would be worth writing it.”
An agreement was struck with Neyer to co-write and 12 months later they found a publisher who gave them a six-month deadline. Scott had saved all of his minor league ejection reports and used MLB stats to refresh his memory of the dates that defined his career.
“The Umpire is Out” was released in April and is a rollicking journey through Scott’s nearly 40 years of umpiring including 33 years in MLB from 1985 to 2017.
In amusing fashion, he spotlights his run-ins with team managers, players, fans, supervisors, and fellow umpires. Along the way, Scott shines a light on how much the sport of baseball actually revolves around the success, or failure, of the umpires to uphold the rules of the sport and ensure that play is fair.
Scott also chronicles the energy that was spent on hiding his sexuality. There were secret trips, a fake girlfriend, and a ‘roommate’ at home that watched his house during his travel months. Scott married his husband Mike in 2013 and came out publicly the following year, receiving a positive response from his peers and the baseball community.
The book tour for “The Umpire is Out” has been a mix of radio podcasts, bookstore signings and appearances at MLB Pride nights. He is currently scheduled for eight MLB Pride nights and will appear at Pride Night OUT at the Nationals on June 14.
When asked about sharing his gay experiences on radio podcasts with straight hosts, Scott says he doesn’t take anything too personally.
“One or two of the podcasts were all about my baseball experiences,” Scott says. “All of the others brought up the personal side. Their questions were all valid and the intent was to get an understanding of what I experienced as a gay man.”
Just last week, Scott appeared on The Jim Rome Show podcast and a tweet came through while he was on-air. A father and his gay son had pulled over while driving to listen to the podcast. The son wants to become an umpire.
For now, Scott is back into the travel routine that he left behind when his career ended. That ending came in his 3,897th MLB game on April 14, 2017, in Toronto when he took a foul ball to the chin area of his mask and suffered a concussion and whiplash.
“I never had a farewell tour or that foreknown knowledge that my career was ending,” says Scott. “It’s been great being on the road again, seeing old friends and visiting old haunts. It has put a little pep in my step.”
Scott is open for whatever comes his way in the future and part of that will include umpire camps and clinics along with following the sports teams of his beloved University of Oregon Ducks. He is also entertaining the notion of an audio book but stands firm on who should be the voice.
“Because of my radio past, I would definitely want to be the voice for the book,” Scott says. “I would just pick anyone else apart.”
You don’t have to be a sports fan, or a member of the LGBTQ community to enjoy “The Umpire is Out.” Scott has presented an enjoyable read that feels like you are sitting at a pub listening to a good friend share a story.
Scott has one last thing he would like to share — his original title for the book.
“I like the title we came up with, but I thought it should be called ‘I Blew the Call, and the Catcher too’,” says Scott laughing. “Now that’s a title.”
The Blade may receive commissions from qualifying purchases made via this post.
Sports
Tampa Bay Rays players refuse to wear Pride Month patch
Religious beliefs, not encouraging LGBTQ ‘behavior’ cited
At least five players from the Tampa Bay Rays baseball team who took to the “baseball diamond” during the team’s 16th annual Pride Night celebration this past Saturday refused to wear a Pride logo patch the team added to their uniforms intended to celebrate Pride month.
Rays caps and uniforms had logos colored in the style of the modern LGBTQ Pride flag were to show the team’s solidarity with the LGBTQ community during the June 4 home game against the Chicago White Sox.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, pitchers Jason Adam, Jalen Beeks, Brooks Raley, Jeffrey Springs and Ryan Thompson were among the players who did not wear the patch on their uniforms and chose to wear the team’s standard caps.
In an effort to make their commitment to the LGBTQ+ community more visible, the Rays added rainbow-colored logos to their Pride Night caps and uniforms. But not all players wanted to be included. #Rays #PrideNight https://t.co/t1bgNw8qAv— Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) June 4, 2022
Adam, chosen by team officials to speak for the players who opted out, told The Tampa Bay Times it was primarily a matter of religious beliefs and not wanting to encourage the “behavior” of those in the LGBTQ+ community.
“A lot of it comes down to faith, to like a faith-based decision,” Adam said. “So it’s a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here. But when we put it on our bodies, I think a lot of guys decided that it’s just a lifestyle that maybe — not that they look down on anybody or think differently.”
“It’s just that maybe we don’t want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus, who’s encouraged us to live a lifestyle that would abstain from that behavior, just like (Jesus) encourages me as a heterosexual male to abstain from sex outside of the confines of marriage. It’s no different.
Today, we wear our #Pride on our sleeves pic.twitter.com/bcOLJNhx6Y— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 4, 2022
Sports
Team DC to host Pride Night games
17th annual Nationals LGBTQ event on June 14
Team DC will host seven “Pride Night Games” starting on Friday, June 3.
The first game will be professional ultimate frisbee at Carlini Field at Catholic University. Tickets start at $15 and can be purchased at their website.
The 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals is set for June 14 against the Atlanta Braves at 7:05 p.m.; $5 of every ticket sold is donated to Team DC. Tickets range $20-60.
Poll finds majority of Americans oppose trans athletes in female sports teams
Former CAMP Rehoboth director launches Sussex Pride
Capital Pride Festival wows with surprise appearances
10 LGBTQ events this week
Russian court once again extends Brittney Griner’s detention
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
Idaho police arrest armed extremists protesting Pride event
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
Treasury Department endorses Asian Development Bank LGBTQ safeguard
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions4 days ago
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
-
Politics6 days ago
Corporate allies increasingly challenged over LGBTQ support
-
National7 days ago
Pride police bans stir debate in D.C., around country
-
Maryland5 days ago
Carroll County school board prohibits Pride flags
-
Television7 days ago
A new and queerer ‘Queer as Folk’
-
Opinions6 days ago
Trans CIA officer embraces authenticity for sake of country
-
Virginia5 days ago
Youngkin hosts Pride Month reception
-
Opinions5 days ago
Disabled queer people increasingly feel Pride in themselves