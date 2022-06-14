Russian court once again extends Brittney Griner’s detention

A Russian court on Tuesday once again extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention.

Media reports indicate Griner will remain in custody through at least July 2.

Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.

The State Department last month determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner.

The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, a union that represents WNBA players, has endorsed a petition that urges the Biden administration to “prioritize” Griner’s release.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, on May 14. State Department officials on Monday met Griner’s teammates and discussed her detention and efforts to secure her release.

“It’s something that we’ve all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” said Diana Taurasi, a star Mercury player, in a statement after the meeting. “Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority.”