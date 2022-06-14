Russia
Russian court once again extends Brittney Griner’s detention
State Department officials on Monday met with WNBA star’s teammates
A Russian court on Tuesday once again extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention.
Media reports indicate Griner will remain in custody through at least July 2.
Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.
The State Department last month determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner.
The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, a union that represents WNBA players, has endorsed a petition that urges the Biden administration to “prioritize” Griner’s release.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, on May 14. State Department officials on Monday met Griner’s teammates and discussed her detention and efforts to secure her release.
“It’s something that we’ve all talked about intimately as a group, and now knowing the State Department at the highest level, from U.S. President Joe Biden to the team that is working on bringing back all Americans who are wrongfully detained, gives us a lot of confidence that they’re working on it,” said Diana Taurasi, a star Mercury player, in a statement after the meeting. “Anything that we can do on our side to amplify and to put B.G. first will be our No. 1 priority.”
Russia
U.S. official meets with Brittney Griner
Consular visit took place on May 19
A U.S. consular official on May 19 visited detained WNBA star Brittney Griner in Russia.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Friday told reporters during a virtual briefing the officer “found her continuing to do as well as could be expected under these exceedingly challenging circumstances.” The officer met with Griner two days after U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said Russian officials had denied consular visits with her three times this month.
“Our message is a clear and simple one,” said Price. “We continue to insist that Russia allow consistent and timely consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees. One-off visits are not sufficient, and we will continue to call on Moscow to uphold its commitments under the Vienna Convention for consistent and timely access as well.”
Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.
The State Department has determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner.
A Russian court on May 13 extended her detention for another month. The Women’s National Basketball Players Association, a union that represents WNBA players, has endorsed a petition that urges the Biden administration to “prioritize” Griner’s release.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, on May 14.
Russia
Russia extends Brittney Griner detention for another month
WNBA star taken into custody at Moscow airport in February
A Russian court on Friday extended WNBA star Brittney Griner’s detention for another month.
Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife — was taken into custody at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February. Russian officials said customs inspectors found hashish oil in her luggage.
Griner is among the WNBA players who play in Russia during the league’s off-season.
The State Department earlier this month determined Russia “wrongfully detained” Griner. The National Black Justice Coalition is among the groups that have also criticized Russia over Griner’s detention.
Griner on Friday appeared in court in the Moscow suburb of Khimki. Griner’s lawyer, Alexander Boikov, told the Associated Press that her trial could begin soon.
Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.
Russia
Russian court fines TikTok and Instagram for ‘gay propaganda’
Moscow court sanctioned social media platforms
The Tagansky Court of Moscow ruled Tuesday that social media platforms Instagram and TikTok were guilty of violating Russia’s law that bans discussions or information regarding LGBTQ people or community known as the “Gay Propaganda Law.”
In the case against TikTok, Judge Timur Vakhrameev found TikTok guilty under Part 2 of Article 13.41 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Non-deletion by the site owner of information if the obligation to delete is provided for by the legislation of the Russian Federation”) for violating the tenets of the “Gay Propaganda Law” requiring deletion of the offending materials.
Vakhrameev fined the social network 2 million rubles, which is roughly equivalent to $27,000.
In another case the court found that Meta, parent company of Instagram had also violated “Part 2 of Article 13.41,” and imposed a fine of 4 million rubles, which is roughly equivalent to $54,000, for not deleting materials on Instagram promoting “non-traditional sexual values to minors.”
Since the start of the war with Ukraine, the Russian government’s Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media, abbreviated as Roskomnadzor, has blocked Facebook, Instagram and TikTok from operating in the country.
Deputy Head of Roskomnadzor Vadim Subbotin told Russian media outlet Gazeta.ru that his agency also has worked with the courts to fine Google-owned YouTube.
“In total, the court on the claims of Roskomnadzor imposed fines for not removing prohibited content on YouTube video hosting, the amount of which already exceeds 7 billion rubles,” he said.
Subbotin added that “false information” about the activities of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine is being spread on social networks. He said that Roskomnadzor is taking appropriate response measures.
“In response to this, we are taking measures aimed at protecting our citizens and the interests of our country in the information space. Roskomnadzor has blocked more than 85,000 of this kind of materials, including entire resources that systematically generate such content, ”said the deputy head of the department.
Earlier, according to Brand Analytics, from Feb. 24-April 20, the number of active Russian-speaking authors on YouTube decreased by 21 percent .
The Tagansky Court of Moscow fined Google 7 million rubles on charges of distributing YouTube videos calling for terrorist attacks in Russia the outlet reported that the Prosecutor General’s Office said.
