Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
President specifically criticized Fla. lawmakers over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
President Biden on Wednesday signed a sweeping executive order that expands LGBTQ rights.
The mandate, among other things, directs the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Education and other federal government agencies to develop policies that will counter anti-LGBTQ laws that have been enacted in states across the country. The order also creates a “Bill of Rights for LGBTQI+ Older Adults” within HHS and will prohibit the use of federal funds to support so-called conversion therapy.
Javier Gómez, a gay 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Miami who challenged Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, introduced Biden at the White House Pride Month reception before he signed the executive order. First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine joined five young LGBTQ people on stage during the signing.
“All of us here on this stage have your back,” said Biden before he signed the order.
Biden during the event specifically mocked Florida lawmakers who backed their state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, noting they are “going after Mickey Mouse, for God’s sake.” Biden also noted that upwards of 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country.
“I don’t have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms,” he said. “These attacks are real and consequential for real families.”
The event took place less than a week after police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 white supremacists who planned to disrupt a Pride event.
Biden in his remarks noted the arrests and increased violence against transgender women of color and other vulnerable LGBTQ people. Biden also urged lawmakers to pass the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the federal civil rights law.
“We are in the battle for the very soul of this nation,” said Biden. “When I look around this room with all of you here today, it’s a battle that I know we will win.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.); U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.); Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride; Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández; Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad, are among those who attended the event. Judy and Dennis Shepard, Jim Obergefell, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Interim Human Rights Campaign President Joni Madison, [email protected] Coalition President Bamby Salcedo, Arianna’s Center CEO Arianna Lint, LGBTQ Victory Institute Executive Director Elliot Imse, D.C. trans advocate Earlene Budd and other activists joined them.
Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement Co-Executive Director Jennicet Gutiérrez, who heckled then-President Obama during the White House’s 2015 Pride Month reception, declined an invitation to attend.
Gutiérrez on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that she did not want to go “because the community is under attack.” Gutiérrez also criticized the Biden administration over the continued detention of trans people in immigration detention centers and the deportation of trans people who ask for asylum.
Trans immigrant activist declines invitation to attend White House Pride reception
Jennicet Gutiérrez heckled Obama during 2015 event
The co-executive director of an organization that advocates on behalf of transgender and gender non-conforming immigrants has declined an invitation to attend the White House’s Pride Month celebration on Wednesday.
Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement Co-Executive Director Jennicet Gutiérrez on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that she “very consciously” decided “not to attend” the event “because the community is under attack.”
“There are people that are coming after us, both politicians and white supremacists, and it just doesn’t feel right to me coming and celebrating and listening to a speech when there are all these attacks happening,” said Gutiérrez. “I don’t see how that can be a solution to what we are dealing with in our daily lives.”
Gutiérrez is a trans woman who was born in Mexico’s Jalisco state.
Gutiérrez noted she and her Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement colleagues over the last eight years have organized around a variety of immigration-related issues that include ending the detention of trans people in immigrant detention centers and stopping the deportation of trans people who ask for asylum in the U.S.
“Those things are still happening,” said Gutiérrez. “So, that’s why I made the conscious decision to decline the invitation.”
Gutiérrez noted three trans women — Victoria Orellano, Roxsana Hernández and Johana “Joa” Medina León — who died in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody or immediately after their release in 2007, 2018 and 2019 respectively. (Neither President Obama, nor President Biden were in the White House when Orellano, Hernández or Medina passed away.)
Pablo Sánchez Gotopo, a Venezuelan man with AIDS who died in ICE custody in Mississippi on Oct. 1, 2021.
Title 42, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rule that closed the Southern border to most asylum seekers and migrants because of the pandemic, remains in place.
The White House in April announced it would terminate the rule the previous administration implemented in March 2020. Title 42 was to have ended on May 23, but a federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s plans.
“Title 42 is still in place and people are stuck, and that’s not ok,” said Gutiérrez. “Communities here are willing to welcome them, to support them, to get them back on track so they can find their way and fight for dreams overall.”
Gutiérrez in 2015 heckled Obama during a White House Pride Month reception.
She pointed out that Biden was standing next to him. Gutiérrez also noted many attendees booed her.
“I was really surprised by the reaction,” said Gutiérrez. “I thought I was surrounded by people that truly care about change, that were fighting for the most vulnerable among us and when they were just bullying and silencing.”
Gutiérrez further described the treatment she received at the reception as “very humiliating.”
“It was really heartbreaking and that’s also part of the problem,” she said. “If we can’t get behind people who are facing so many injustices, then how are we going to fight for all of us … it’s been shown that time after time trans folks and non-binary individuals are often left behind.”
The 2015 reception took place two days before the U.S. Supreme Court issued its landmark Obergefell ruling that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples throughout the country. Growing concerns over whether the U.S. Supreme Court will strike down Roe v. Wade will loom over this year’s event.
Gutiérrez described marriage equality to the Blade as an issue that is “very digestible, very pleasing to the mainstream.”
“Rarely did you see trans folks in campaigns and people of color in general being part of it,” she said, once again referring to the reaction she received when she challenged Obama in 2015. “So that to me was very disappointing to see that reaction and to live it and to feel the hypocrisy and how some people are seeking their own benefit and don’t really care about the rest of us.”
The White House has yet to respond to the Blade’s request for comment on Gutiérrez’s decision.
The letter in which Gutiérrez declined the invitation is here.
Jill Biden criticized for unveiling Nancy Reagan stamp at White House
LGBTQ cite Reagan administration ‘indifference’ to AIDS epidemic
A White House ceremony on Monday hosted by first lady Jill Biden that unveiled a new U.S. postage stamp honoring former first lady Nancy Reagan drew criticism from LGBTQ and AIDS activists.
In postings on social media and in a statement by the D.C.-based LGBTQ group Mattachine Society of Washington, the activists said they believe the Reagan administration failed to adequately address the AIDS epidemic and LGBTQ rights issues and a postage stamp honoring Nancy Reagan was unwarranted.
Some of the activists, including Charles Francis, co-founder of the reconstituted Mattachine Society of Washington, said the White House decision to unveil the new Nancy Reagan stamp during LGBTQ Pride Week showed an insensitivity to the LGBTQ community.
According to the Associated Press, Biden praised Nancy Reagan at the June 6 White House ceremony as a first lady who “made such a difference” and who “served the American people with grace.”
The AP reported that Biden’s office did not respond to a request for comment about the criticism as of early this week.
The first class “Forever Stamp” was scheduled to be officially issued on July 6, which marks the 101st anniversary of Reagan’s birth. She becomes the sixth first lady to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. The others included Martha Washington, Dolley Madison, Abigail Adams, Eleanor Roosevelt, and Lady Bird Johnson.
Reagan died in 2016 at the age of 94.
The White House ceremony came one week after President Biden issued a Pride Month proclamation expressing his longstanding support for LGBTQ rights and denouncing what he said were hostile efforts in many states placing LGBTQ people under “relentless attack.”
In a statement to the Blade, Francis said he was concerned that recent efforts by some historians and authors to “rehabilitate” Reagan as a behind-the-scenes supporter of LGBTQ people and people with AIDS cannot be backed up by the facts.
“And here we go again with more Nancy Reagan rehabilitation with a new Nancy Reagan postage stamp announced during Pride,” Francis said. “Please consider if you write about the ongoing outrage that even our friends like Jill Biden fall for the memory-dead notion that Nancy Reagan was not political LGBTQ America’s worst enemy,” he said.
Francis points to documents that the Mattachine Society of Washington obtained from the Reagan presidential library in California in the group’s role of using “archives activism” to undercover long hidden government documents showing discrimination and harassment against gay government workers and others.
One of the documents the group found was a telegram sent to the White House in 1985 by an aide to actor Rock Hudson at the time Hudson traveled to France to seek medical treatment for his AIDS diagnosis, which he initially kept secret. Media reports and a copy of the telegram released by Mattachine Society of Washington shows that Hudson confidant Dale Olson sent the telegram to then White House Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Press Secretary Mark Weinberg.
The telegram informs Weinberg that Hudson was seriously ill in a French hospital and needed to be transferred to another hospital where a doctor Hudson had seen and received treatment from in the recent past was located, but the second hospital declined to admit Hudson on grounds that he was not a French citizen. Olsen’s telegram urges Weinberg to arrange for the White House to contact the hospital on Hudson’s behalf and call on the hospital to admit Hudson.
“Only one hospital in the world can offer necessary medical treatment to save life of Rock Hudson or at least alleviate his illness,” Olson stated in the telegram.
Other documents obtained by Mattachine Society of Washington from the Reagan Presidential Library show that Weinberg brought the matter to Reagan’s attention and at Weinberg’s recommendation, Reagan declined to intervene or have the White House intervene on Hudson’s behalf on grounds that it would be improper for the White House to take action that it would not take on behalf of any other American citizen. Instead, the White House responded to the telegram by referring Hudson and his aides in France to take the matter to the U.S. Embassy in Paris.
A detailed February 2015 article about the Hudson-White House development by BuzzFeed reports that the hospital in question eventually admitted Hudson. The article reports that the doctor treating Hudson, a recognized specialist in the early development of AIDS drugs, told Hudson his HIV infection was too far advanced for the experimental drug the doctor had to be of any help to the famed Hollywood star.
According to the article, the seriously ill Hudson flew back to Los Angeles, where he died on Oct. 2, 1985.
The BuzzFeed article says that Weinberg told BuzzFeed in an interview that Reagan informed her husband about Hudson’s situation shortly after the telegram had been received and that President Reagan called Hudson at the French hospital to wish him well.
“I spoke with Mrs. Reagan about the attached telegram,” BuzzFeed quoted Weinberg as saying in a memorandum to another White House official. “She did not feel this was something the White House should get into and agreed to my suggestion that we refer the writer to the U.S. Embassy, Paris,” Weinberg said in his memo.
“That refers to special treatment for a friend or celebrity,” BuzzFeed quoted him as saying in his 2015 interview with the news organization. “It had nothing to do with AIDS or AIDS policy or — that’s a whole different issue,” BuzzFeed quoted Weinberg as saying.
Francis and other critics of the Reagan administration handling of AIDS said Nancy Reagan’s reasoning for turning down Hudson’s appeal for help at a time he was seriously ill in a French hospital was faulty.
“Seems strange that the Reagans used that excuse, since they often did favors for their Hollywood friends during their White House years,” BuzzFeed quoted longtime AIDS activist Peter Staley as saying.
“I’m sure if it had been Bob Hope in that hospital with some rare, incurable cancer, Air Force One would have been dispatched to help save him,” Staley said. “There’s no getting around the fact that they left Rock Hudson to dry. As soon as he had that frightening homosexual disease, he became as unwanted and ignored as the rest of us.”
Blade speaks exclusively to U.S. envoy for global LGBTQ rights
Jessica Stern named to position in June 2021
The special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad in an exclusive interview with the Washington Blade ahead of Pride month highlighted the White House’s efforts in support of LGBTQ rights around the world.
Jessica Stern pointed out to the Blade the State Department’s decision to offer passports with an “X” gender marker “is an important example of how we’re expanding resources to people who are targeted because of gender identity and expression.” She also noted U.S. embassies and consulates over the last year have publicly condemned violence based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
Andrea González, a transgender activist in Guatemala who was shot to death on June 11, 2021, near her Guatemala City home, participated in the State Department’s International Visitors Leadership Program.
Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols is among the U.S. officials who condemned González’s murder. William Popp, the U.S. ambassador to Guatemala, and U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power visited the headquarters of González’s group, Reinas de la Noche, to express their condolences over her death.
The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, condemned the so-called honor killing of Doski Azad, a trans woman whose brother reportedly shot her in the head and chest in January after she returned to the region. The State Department in May 2021 in a statement to the Blade described the so-called honor killing of Ali Fazeli Monfared, an Iranian man whose relatives murdered him after they learned he was gay, as “appalling.”
Stern noted the Biden administration’s continued support of LGBTQ rights abroad also includes marriage equality in countries where activists say such a thing is possible through legislation or the judicial process.
“The administration acknowledges that married or not, LGBTQI+ people, couples and their families deserve full equality, access to legal protections and should have their families legally recognized,” she said. “All of this is consistent with President Biden’s commitment to LGBTQI+ equality and marriage equality specifically.”
President Biden in February 2021 signed a memo that committed the U.S. to promoting LGBTQ rights abroad as part of his administration’s overall foreign policy. The White House four months later named Stern, who was previously the executive director of OutRight Action International, as the next special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad.
Biden, who is Catholic, was vice president in 2012 when he publicly backed marriage equality during on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” He spoke in favor of the issue before then-President Obama did.
A law that allows same-sex couples to marry and adopt children took effect in Chile in March.
Same-sex couples in Switzerland will be able to legally on July 1 after voters last November overwhelmingly approved a “Marriage for All” law.
Lawmakers in Cuba continue to consider a new family code that could pave the way for marriage equality on the island. Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who took office in January, has publicly backed marriage equality in her country.
The Privy Council’s Judicial Committee in London in March upheld a Bermuda law that rescinded marriage rights for same-sex couples. The same judicial body, which is an appellate court for British territories, also ruled same-sex couples don’t have a constitutional right to marry in the Cayman Islands.
Stern last month spoke at the 2022 ILGA World Conference that took place in Long Beach, Calif.
She spoke with the Blade before she traveled to Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam. Stern will also visit Lithuania, Sweden and the Netherlands before she returns to the U.S. on June 8.
Malaysia is one of the upwards of 70 countries in which consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized. Iran, Saudi Arabia and Mauritania are three of the handful of nations in which homosexuality remains punished by death.
State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who is openly gay, during a May 2021 interview with the Blade said the decriminalization of consensual same-sex sexual relations is one of the Biden administration’s five priorities in its efforts to promote LGBTQ rights abroad. Stern noted that “among a wider set of priorities, marriage equality is one element of our longstanding and ongoing commitment to advance the rights of LGBTQI+ persons.”
“All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, regardless of who they love,” she said.
Stern acknowledged potential critics of the White House’s efforts to champion marriage equality and other LGBTQ-specific issues around the world. Stern stressed, however, the “only thing that holds us back is hatred and intolerance.”
“We see autocracy is on the rise globally. We see that democratic institutions and democracies themselves are being undermined and we see LGBTQI+ people are often the canary in the coal mine,” she said. “We need to fight back against these homophobic and transphobic trends.”
The State Department on April 28 released a report on the implementation of Biden’s memo.
USAID and the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief a few weeks earlier announced they delivered more than 18 million doses of antiretroviral drugs for Ukrainians with HIV/AIDS. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last August after he met with Biden at the White House pledged his country will continue to fight anti-LGBTQ discrimination.
Stern noted Canada and Germany are among the other countries that have pledged to support LGBTQ rights abroad as part of their respective foreign policies.
“Every administration sets its own priorities. We know what a positive impact President Biden’s staunch support of LGBTQI+ rights has had on this community domestically and on our support for LGBTQI+ people internationally,” she said. “Thankfully, governments around the world are increasingly normalizing the idea that LGBTQI+ people are entitled to recognition under the law and affirming that their rights need to be an explicit part of a human rights agenda.”
