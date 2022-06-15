District of Columbia
Destination DC participates in Fla. travel conference
State’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law has prompted boycott calls
Like many corporate accounts during the month of June, Destination DC’s twitter handle currently sports a bright, rainbow-colored logo. One of the first pop-ups on its website is a list of “can’t miss” Pride events, proclaiming the organization’s celebration of Pride Month.
However, just days before D.C. Pride was scheduled to begin, Destination DC travelled to Orlando, Fla. — a city home to heated debate over Florida’s recently signed “Don’t Say Gay” law — for the 22nd annual U.S. Travel Association IPW Conference.
The conference that Destination DC attended last week was described on the IPW website as “the travel industry’s premier international marketplace bringing together major industry players and buyers from around the world.” Destination DC President CEO Elliot Ferguson said the group stayed true to its mission of inclusivity while at the conference.
“At IPW specifically, we partnered with the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association on its pride reception, an annual fundraiser for the IGLTA Foundation since 2017,” said Ferguson in a statement. “IGLTA works to bring more awareness to safety and equality for LGTBQ travelers. Its foundation provides scholarship funds for emerging students as well as grant programing for new and small LGBTQ+ businesses across the globe.”
Ferguson’s statement did not specify where exactly the funding for Destination DC’s conference travel came from; but he said that the group is a private, nonprofit organization funded by less than 1 percent of D.C.’s hotel tax (a tax paid when people check into hotels.)
Ultimately, Ferguson argued that “weaponizing travel by boycotting destinations always hurts those in our industry who are the most vulnerable and need paychecks.”
However, the move to boycott states in response to discriminatory legislation is not unprecedented, and sometimes it can lead to meaningful legislative change.
Boycotts were a central feature of the civil rights movement, which spurred the passage of many legal protections on which LGBTQ people depend on today. In 2021, boycotts and corporate backlash followed Georgia’s passage of a restrictive voting rights bill. After North Carolina passed an anti-transgender “bathroom bill” in 2017, the state’s financial losses from corporate boycotts were estimated at a staggering $3.76 billion.
So why are companies still flocking to Florida for lucrative conferences, and how are they justifying their travel?
This year marked the eighth time Orlando has hosted the IPW conference — more than any other city — and the relationship between businesses and Florida has a long history of being both amicable and lucrative. If banning discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms won’t spur a corporate boycott, what will?
“Florida destinations, travel businesses and attractions from the Panhandle to the Keys remain some of the most open and welcoming places in our country for all travelers in and to our nation, evidenced by inclusive campaigns and events, Pride Days, and direct outreach to the LGBTQ+ community,” said a U.S. Travel Association spokesperson in an emailed statement to the Washington Blade. “Meeting together, face-to-face, to conduct business and learn from one another is a core function of the travel industry and a value that we uphold.”
While meeting in-person for a conference is certainly a valid goal for many, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’s notably homophobic rhetoric begs the question if Florida is really as “open and welcoming” — at least legislatively — as the U.S. Travel Association claims.
DeSantis’s administration seems unbothered by the idea that their legislation might be off putting to some corporations.
Press Secretary Christina Pushaw recently told Forbes “if anyone actually boycotts Florida because they’re upset about the lack of sex and gender theory instruction in our kindergarten through third grade classrooms, I’m confident that our state is better off without them.”
Corporations like Destination DC tread a fine line between being present to advocate for LGBTQ people and indirectly (and financially) supporting Florida’s recent anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. However, according to Ferguson, in the case of IPW 2022, the need for participation won out — even though it was in Florida.
“Wherever we are in the world, we embrace and promote D.C.’s diverse community and we’re proud that it includes a large LBGTQ+ population,” said Ferguson. “Our sales and media missions are opportunities to reiterate that we are unapologetically inclusive and welcome the world to Washington, D.C.”
The Blade has reached out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s office for comment.
District of Columbia
LGBTQ voters to choose among friends in D.C. elections
Out gay candidates considered viable in Ward 1, 5 Council races
In what LGBTQ activists consider a highly positive development, all serious candidates running for mayor, D.C. Council, Attorney General, and the city’s congressional delegate seat and “shadow” U.S. House seat in the city’s June 21 Democratic primary have either expressed strong support for LGBTQ issues or have long records of support on those issues.
Activists following the election say they expect LGBTQ voters — like all D.C. voters — to decide who to vote for based on a number of other issues, including public safety, affordable housing, and whether the city’s public schools should remain under mayoral control or return to the previous system of an independent school board, among other issues.
“We are fortunate to live in a city where all candidates support the LGBTQ community, so it is other issues our community is focused on,” said gay Democratic activist Peter Rosenstein, who is supporting Mayor Muriel Bowser’s re-election bid for a third term in office.
Other LGBTQ activists, including former Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance President Rick Rosendall, are backing D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At-Large) for mayor. Like Bowser, Robert White has a long record of support on LGBTQ issues.
Ward 8 Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and community activist and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner James Butler are also running for mayor in the Democratic primary. Trayon White has supported LGBTQ issues on the Council and Butler has expressed support for those issues.
The other races on the primary ballot on June 21 include D.C. Council Chair; At-Large D.C. Council member, Council members for Wards 1, 3, 5, and 6; D.C. Attorney General; D.C. Congressional Delegate; and U.S. Representative, also known as the city’s “shadow” House member with no voting powers in Congress.
In an action that surprised some in the LGBTQ community, the Capital Stonewall Democrats, the city’s largest LGBTQ political group, has endorsed Robert White over Bowser in the mayor’s race and Democratic challenger Erin Palmer over incumbent longtime LGBTQ rights supporter Phil Mendelson for the D.C. Council Chair position.
Capital Stonewall Democrats has also endorsed incumbent Ward 1 Council member Brianne Nadeau over her out gay challenger, former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary, who has been endorsed by the Washington Post and by former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams.
The LGBTQ Democratic group has endorsed the second out gay D.C. Council candidate running this year, D.C. Board of Education President Zachary Parker, who is among seven candidates competing for the open Ward 5 D.C. Council seat. Incumbent Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie is not running for re-election.
Parker has been endorsed by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, the Washington Teacher’s Union, and the Sierra Club among other local political groups. Both Czapary and Parker were endorsed by the LGBTQ Victory Fund, the national group that raises money to help elect LGBTQ candidates for public office.
The other candidates competing with Parker for the Ward 5 Council seat include former At-Large and Ward 5 Council member Vincent Orange and community activists Faith Gibson Hubbard, Gary Johnson, Art Lloyd, Gordon Fletcher, and Kathy Henderson.
In other races, Capital Stonewall Democrats voted to endorse D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who is running unopposed in the primary; D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, who is favored to win re-election against two lesser-known challengers; and D.C. shadow U.S. Rep. Oye Owolewa, who’s also favored to win over a lesser-known opponent.
The LGBTQ group did not make an endorsement in the Ward 3 and At-Large D.C. Council races and in the D.C. Attorney General’s race because no candidate received a required 60 percent of the vote from group’s members under its longstanding rules for endorsements.
Eight candidates are running for the Ward 3 Council seat for which incumbent Council member Mary Cheh is not seeking re-election. A ninth candidate, Tricia Duncan, dropped out of the race earlier this week and endorsed candidate Matthew Frumin. Some political observers say Frumin and former city budget director Eric Goulet are the two frontrunners in the race. The other candidates include Henry Cohen, Ben Bergman, Beau Finley, Monte Monash, Deirdre Brown, and Phil Thomas. All have expressed strong support for LGBTQ equality.
Also expressing support for the LGBTQ community are the three candidates running for Attorney General — Brian Schwalb, Ryan Jones, and Bruce Spiva. Each is a practicing attorney at separate D.C. law firms.
In the At-Large Council race, three candidates are challenging incumbent and longtime LGBTQ rights supporter Anita Bonds – Lisa Gore, Nate Fleming, and Dexter Williams, each of whom also expressed support for the LGBTQ community.
In the D.C. Congressional Delegate race challenger Rev. Wendy Hamilton served as minister for the LGBTQ supportive Metropolitan Community Church in suburban Maryland and describes herself as a strong LGBTQ ally. The second challenger to incumbent Eleanor Holmes Norton is community activist Kelly Mikel Williams, who also expressed support for the LGBTQ community.
Jatarious Frazier, the Capital Stonewall Democrats president, said Norton’s years of acting as a champion for LGBTQ rights on Capitol Hill made her an easy choice for the group’s endorsement for re-election.
Political observers have said the current “dividing line” between the city’s Democratic candidates who run against each other in the primaries historically has been whether they position themselves as moderates or left-leaning progressives. Democratic voters, including LGBTQ voters, also fall into those two ideological camps, according to observers.
But some political observers say the Ward 1 and Ward 5 D.C. Council races, where openly gay candidates are running, have raised the question of whether LGBTQ voters should vote “gay” rather than follow their ideological leanings, to bring back LGBTQ representation on the Council for the first time in eight years.
The late gay D.C. Council member Jim Graham (D-Ward 1) left the Council in January 2015 after losing his 2014 re-election bid to incumbent Ward 1 Council member Nadeau. Gay former D.C. Council member David Catania (I-At-Large) left office in 2015 after an unsuccessful run for mayor in 2014.
Supporters of Czapary and Parker have said a member of the LGBTQ community on the D.C. Council would offer important representation for the LGBTQ community that a straight ally cannot necessarily provide on issues such as homeless LGBTQ youth and persistent hate violence to which the LGBTQ community, especially transgender women, are faced with.
In addition to being endorsed by AG Racine, the Teacher’s Union, and the Sierra Club, Parker received the endorsement of Ward 4 D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George, who’s considered one of the Council’s left-leaning progressives, as well as the endorsement of the left-leaning groups Democratic Socialists of America and the Working Families Party.
Parker told the Washington Post he doesn’t view his race for the Ward 5 Council seat as being one of moderate versus liberal left.
“You will see a range of people that span ideology [supporting me],” the Post quoted him as saying. “And that is what we need more of in our political system,” he told the Post.
Czapary, who states on his campaign website that he supports progressive values, says he holds positions on key issues as a moderate Democrat, including issues related to public safety. He has supported Bowser’s call for the Council to increase the police budget to restore funds the Council cut from the police budget two years ago. He points out that Nadeau was among the Council members that voted to cut the police budget.
Nadeau has said she has taken strong action in support of public safety policies, including violence interruption programs that Czapary also supports.
Czapary’s supporters, including the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which endorsed him, say he too would transcend ideology to work for solutions to the problems facing Ward 1 and the city. As the son of a Palestinian refugee and a Hungarian immigrant, he would become the first Arab American to serve on the D.C. Council, his supporters point out.
“D.C. boasts the highest percentage of LGBTQ+ individuals per capita of any large U.S. city,” Czapary told the Blade. “Our city’s policies must respond to the needs of these communities and support the most vulnerable within them,” he said.
Less than a week before the June 21 primary, it couldn’t be determined whether “progressive” LGBTQ voters in Ward 1 would back Czapary or whether “moderate” LGBTQ voters in Ward 5 would back Parker.
With many political observers saying both Parker and Czapary have a shot at winning, supporters of their opponents have stepped up their opposition campaigns against the two, with Czapary being singled out as a “closet” Republican, an allegation he strongly denies.
Nadeau has pointed out that he did not become a registered Democrat until he filed for his candidacy for the Ward 1 Council seat earlier this year. Czapary says he has been a Democratic leaning independent based on his and his parents’ adherence to the Bahai faith, which shuns political parties.
He told the Blade his parents were far more accepting of him when he came out as gay than when he came out to them as a Democrat. But he said they understood his political beliefs were fully aligned with the Democratic Party.
Nadeau has also cited a Washington City Paper report in May that Czapary earlier this year named as his honorary campaign chairperson the son of a Trump supporter who was associated with a right-wing group that supported Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and that Trump was the true winner.
Czapary told the Blade he immediately dismissed Will Pack as his campaign chair after learning that Pack played a brief role with the ultra-conservative Claremont Institute. He said he met Pack when Pack was a volunteer firefighter and volunteer police officer at the time Czapary worked as a special assistant to D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee.
“My team is very much rooted in the Democratic Party,” said Czapary. “My campaign manager is Steve Schwab who Speaker Pelosi has called an ‘incredible leader,’ who has run a dozen Democratic campaigns,” Czapary told the Blade. “My field director worked for Bernie Sanders and my committee leader worked on both the Obama and Clinton campaigns.”
Observers of the Ward 1 race say Czapary has a shot at winning but his campaign is facing the dilemma that a third candidate running for the Ward 1 seat, ANC Commissioner Sabel Harris, could take away just enough votes from Czapary to enable Nadeau to win with less than 50 percent of the vote, which is what happened when she won her re-election race in 2018.
Nadeau has said LGBTQ issues have been among her highest priorities since taking office in 2015. She told members of Capital Stonewall Democrats at an event for the group’s endorsed candidates last week that she would continue her role as a committed LGBTQ ally.
The D.C. Board of Elections’ candidates list shows there are just six Republican candidates running in the city’s Republican primary, each of whom is running unopposed. There are no candidates running under the city’s two other political parties – the Statehood Green and Libertarian Party.
Following are the Republican Party candidates:
• DC Congressional Delegate – Nelson Rimensnyder
• DC Mayor – Stacia Hall
• DC Council Chair – Nate Derenge
• DC Council At-Large – Giuseppe Niosi
• DC Council Ward 3 – David Krucoff
• DC Council Ward 5 – Clarence Lee, Jr.
Rimensnyder, who has run for the congressional delegate seat in the past, has expressed support for LGBTQ rights. A spokesperson for Hall noted that Hall appeared as guest speaker at a recent meeting of D.C.’s LGBTQ Log Cabin Republicans group but did not provide information about Hall’s positions on specific LGBTQ issues.
Niosi and Krucoff and a small contingent of their supporters marched in the D.C. Capital Pride Parade on June 11. Lee couldn’t immediately be reached to determine his position on LGBTQ issues. Derenge, who ran as a GOP candidate for the Ward 8 D.C. Council seat in 2020, received a GLAA rating of -2 at that time.
Adam Savit, the D.C. Log Cabin Republicans president, said the group decided not to endorse any of the unopposed Republican candidates at this time. He said Log Cabin plans to hold a GOP candidate forum in the fall ahead of the November general election.
Longtime D.C. gay Democratic activist Earl Fowlkes, who serves as chair of the Democratic National Committee’s LGBTQ Caucus, predicts there will be a low voter turnout and far fewer votes cast in the June 21 primary because this year is an “off year,” non-presidential election.
“With all the other things going on – the high gasoline prices and people trying to survive with the inflation, I don’t know if there is a lot of interest in this election,” he said. “And the people I talk to are not really focusing on the election very much because there are other issues they’re dealing with.”
If the voter turnout is low, Fowlkes said, it nearly always gives an advantage to the incumbents, prompting him to predict Mayor Bower, Council Chair Mendelson, and At-Large Council member Bonds will win their respective races.
Mark Lee, coordinator of the D.C. Nightlife Council, a nonprofit trade association representing the city’s restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including gay bars, said the operators of those establishments have not officially endorsed any candidates running in the June 21 primary. But Lee said many of them are individually backing candidates they feel understand the needs and concerns of their mostly small, neighborhood-based businesses.
“That’s why there is broad small business support across the District for the re-election of Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, and At-Large Council member Anita Bonds,” Lee said. He said many nightlife business operators are also supporting Eric Goulet for the Ward 3 Council seat, Faith Gibson Hubbard for Ward 5 Council, and Salah Czapary for the Ward 1 Council seat.
GLAA ratings trigger controversy
The Gay and Lesbian Activists Alliance (GLAA), one of the city’s oldest LGBTQ organizations, last month issued candidate ratings that some critics say favor candidates with left-leaning progressive views unrelated to LGBTQ issues.
GLAA released a statement disputing those claims, saying the issues on which it based its ratings, such as decriminalization of sex work, reallocating funds from the police budget for violence prevention programs, and increased funding for programs for the homeless, will favorably impact LGBTQ people who are experiencing problems that some candidates have not adequately addressed. LGBTQ activists disagree over the impact the GLAA ratings will have on LGBTQ voters.
In the mayoral race, GLAA gave Robert White a rating of +9 out of the highest possible rating of +10. The group gave Bowser a rating of +6 and mayoral candidate Butler a +3 rating. Mayoral contender Trayon White received a “0” rating for failing to return a GLAA candidate questionnaire that the group requires of all candidates it rates. Under its rules, candidates that do not return a completed questionnaire receive an automatic “0” rating.
The group issues its ratings on a scale of +10, the highest rating, to -10, the lowest possible rating. GLAA did not issue ratings for the Congressional Delegate or shadow House seats or for any of the Republican candidates.
Following are GLAA’s candidate ratings:
D.C. Mayor
Robert White — +9
Muriel Bowser — +6
James Butler — +3
Trayon White – 0
D.C. Council Chair
Erin Palmer — +8
Phil Mendelson — +6
D.C. Council At-Large
Lisa Gore – +8.5
Anita Bonds — +6
Nate Fleming – +5.5
Dexter Williams – +4.5
D.C. Council Ward 1
Brianne Nadeau – +9.5
Sabel Harris – +6
Salah Czapary – +4
D.C. Council Ward 3
Beau Finley – +7
Deirdre Brown – +6.5
Phil Thomas – +5
Ben Bergmann – +4.5
Tricia Duncan – +4
Matt Frumin – +4
Henry Cohen – 0
Eric Goulet – 0
Monte Monash – 0
DC Council – Ward 5
Faith Gibson Hubbard – +7.5
Zachary Parker – +6.5
Gordon Fletcher – 0
Gary To-To Johnson – 0
Kathy Henderson – 0
Art Lloyd – 0
Vincent Orange [No rating given on ethics grounds]
D.C. Council Ward 6
Charles Allen — +8.5
Attorney General
Bruce Spiva — +6.5
Brian Schwalb — +6
Ryan Jones — +2.5
A breakdown of GLAA’s rating scores for each of the candidates and the candidates’ responses to the GLAA questionnaire can be accessed at glaa.org.
District of Columbia
Capital Pride Festival wows with surprise appearances
Harris speaks, Symone struts as celebrations return
Amid a roster of weekend Pride festivities in the nation’s capital that ended with a much-anticipated performance from pop band DNCE, Vice President Kamala Harris marched onto the Capital Pride Festival stage Sunday afternoon — as the crowd roared in surprise — to stress the importance of queer rights and rebuke white supremacy.
“No one should fear going to a nightclub for fear that a terrorist might try to take them down,” she said in reference to the Pulse nightclub shooting of 2016 in Orlando, Fla. “No one should fear going to a Pride celebration because of the white supremacists,” she added.
Harris also referenced recent legislation in southern states like Texas and Florida that inhibits children’s self-expression.
“Our children in Texas and Florida shouldn’t fear who they are,” she said.
Harris was joined on stage by second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 winner Symone.
The Washington Blade scored an exclusive interview with Symone after the vice president’s remarks.
Symone, who stood about six feet tall in a pair of beige-colored stilettos and a bejeweled turquoise leotard that she would later exchange for a blood orange-and-fuschia layered frill mini-dress, mentioned that Capital Pride was her first Pride event of the season.
“It feels great to be back amongst family,” she said. “It feels good to see all the love and excitement.”
Drawing on about a year since her win on “Drag Race,” the drag queen — affectionately known by her fans as the “Ebony Enchantress” — said that her drag has evolved into the special moments outside of her performances where she can “take care of people [around her].”
“I can finally give back to my mom,” she said.
With regards to her artistic approach to the art form, Symone emphasized that drag is a form of self-expression that allows her to be the most authentic part of herself and to say what she wants to say.
In her season, she celebrated Black culture and Black beauty by draping her head with sculptural braided Black hairstyles and giving nods to streetstyle, including through an outfit that included a meters-long durag.
In one of her season’s runway categories, she strutted in a white gown and fascinator with the phrase, “Say their names” emblazoned on the back. This was in protest of police brutality.
When looking to the future of her profession, Symone is gleeful because she says that more people will become comfortable with drag because it exists to “give joy, laughter, and love.”
“I think what people have left out is that [drag] is art at the end of the day,” she said. “It has always been this art form to play with.”
Her statement echoed one that Harris made earlier: “No one should fear who they love.”
After the interview, Symone returned to Capital Pride’s stage in a waist-length curly black wig to dance to Diana Ross’s “I’m Coming Out” and Beyonce’s “Apeshit,” all while exposing her slender, toned, and glossed legs that brought gasps from some audience members.
Symone’s performance and Harris’s speech were part of the last leg of events that ended a festival that saw hundreds of LGBTQ-friendly organizations, bars and clubs, and food vendors staff booths on Pennsylvania Avenue.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was in attendance for the first time and gave out T-shirts that read “Black Pride” and encouraged passersby to contact their senators to pass the Equality Act — legislation that prohibits discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation. The Equality Act was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2021 and has been stalled in the U.S. Senate since.
“We want to make sure that our [leaders] are doing what we need them to do,” said Annalise Setorie, director of partnerships at the NAACP. Setorie is also chair of the LGBTQ taskforce.
“[The NAACP] fights for all the rights of Black people so we are here to support and uplift the Black queer community,” she added.
District of Columbia
Thousands turn out for D.C. Pride parade
Contingents reflect full diversity of LGBTQ community and allies
At the intersection of 17th and P streets, N.W., the sidewalks were jam-packed with people – adults and many children – on Saturday waving small rainbow flags and cheering as a large contingent of LGBTQ parents and their children walked past the crowd.
They were members of the group Rainbow Families who were among the more than 200 contingents that joined D.C.’s Capital Pride Parade on June 11. Some of the children in the contingent jumped up and down waving small, hand-held rainbow flags under the watchful eyes of their moms and dads.
The Rainbow Families contingent and the PFLAG DC LGBTQ parents contingent marched past the bustling 17th and P intersection, turning onto P Street en route to Dupont Circle about an hour after about a dozen women on motorcycles rode by as part of the LGBTQ Outriders Women’s Motorcycle Club contingent.
The Outriders were the first of the parade contingents to arrive at the 17th and P location. Historically, lesbian motorcyclists, including the famous Dykes on Bikes in past years, have been given the honor of being the very first contingent in D.C.’s Capital Pride Parade as well as in Pride parades in other cities.
Immediately after the Outriders group came a contingent of gay leather clad men riding on their own motorcycles, drawing cheers from the crowd of onlookers.
In the more than three hours that followed, a wide range of other contingents marched, rode in small vehicles, or rode on large floats along the parade route that began at 14th and T Streets, N.W., traveled south along 14th Street to Road Island and Massachusetts Avenues to the 17th and P location before traveling around Dupont Circle to the parade’s end point at 22nd and P Street, N.W.
Among the varied contingents were employees and directors of several D.C. government agencies and departments, including the Department of Health, the Department of Human Services, and the D.C. Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, one of whose employees drove by in a large, bright red fire truck.
Many of the contingents represented some of the nation’s most prominent corporations providing both business and customer services. Among them was Marriott International, Inc., the mega hotel chain that acted as the Capital Pride Parade’s lead sponsor.
Others included Amazon, Macy’s, MGM National Harbor, Mastercard and VISA, McDonald’s Restaurants, GEICO auto insurance, Verizon, Walmart, PNC Bank, Dollar Tree & Family Dollar Stores, and United Airlines among many others.
Capital Pride Alliance, the group that organizes D.C.’s Pride events, including the parade, has come under criticism from some activists, who say Pride parades and festivals in D.C. and other cities have become dominated by corporations and other businesses. Ryan Bos, the Capital Pride Alliance executive director, has said corporate sponsors, which have been longtime supporters of LGBTQ equality, have made it possible for nonprofit groups like Capital Pride to pay for large events like parades and street festivals.
The crowds lining the streets along the Capital Pride Parade route cheered loudly as many of the corporate contingents walked and rode on floats past them. According to Bos, the corporate parade contingents consist almost entirely of LGBTQ employees and managers at the various corporations. Many of them waved rainbow flags and blew kisses at the crowd as they marched in the parade.
This year’s D.C. Pride parade had a large number of international contingents, including staff and supporters of the embassies of Canada, Great Brittan, Ireland, Switzerland, and the Scandinavian nations. Also joining the parade was a large contingent of the European Union Delegation to the United States.
Bet Mishpachah, the local D.C.-area LGBTQ synagogue, and the LGBTQ Catholic group Dignity Washington were among the faith-based groups and churches that joined the parade. Others providing parade contingents included the Washington National Cathedral, Church of the Holy Comforter, Church of the Pilgrims, United Methodist Churches of the National Capital Area, and the group Churches United in Pride.
With the parade taking place less than two weeks before D.C.’s June 21 primary election, several of the candidates running for mayor, D.C. Council, and D.C. Attorney General marched in the parade with contingents of various sizes.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), who is running for re-election to a third term, appeared to have the largest of the candidate contingents, with about 100 mostly LGBTQ supporters marching behind her wearing bright green ‘Bowser’ T-shirts behind the banner of the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs.
D.C. Council member Robert White (D-At-Large), who is among three candidates challenging Bowser in the June 21 Democratic primary, marched in the parade with a contingent of about 50 or more supporters. Also joining the parade with smaller contingents were the other two mayoral candidates, D.C. Council member Trayon White (D-Ward 8) and community activist James Butler.
Among the other candidates joining the parade with sizable contingents were Salah Czapary, the gay former D.C. police officer running for the Ward 1 D.C. Council seat, and gay D.C. school board president Zachary Parker, who is one of seven candidates running for the Ward 5 D.C. Council seat.
Other candidates who had contingents in the parade were D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson (D-At-Large) and challenger Erin Palmer, D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), At-Large Council member Anita Bonds and her primary challengers Lisa Gore and Nate Fleming, At-Large Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large), and D.C. Democratic Attorney General candidate Bruce Spiva.
D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine, who is not running for re-election, was among the D.C. public officials who marched in the parade.
Two Republican candidates, Giuseppe Niosi, who’s running for an At-Large Council seat, and David Krucoff, who’s running for the Ward 3 Council seat, marched in the parade. Both are running unopposed in the primary.
LGBTQ voters to choose among friends in D.C. elections
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Destination DC participates in Fla. travel conference
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
Idaho police arrest armed extremists protesting Pride event
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Opinions5 days ago
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
-
Maryland6 days ago
Carroll County school board prohibits Pride flags
-
District of Columbia2 days ago
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
-
Opinions7 days ago
Trans CIA officer embraces authenticity for sake of country
-
Virginia6 days ago
Youngkin hosts Pride Month reception
-
Opinions6 days ago
Disabled queer people increasingly feel Pride in themselves
-
Out & About6 days ago
Baltimore Pride features parade, festival, High Heel Race
-
World6 days ago
Global Pride events in full swing