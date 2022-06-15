We can be tough on crime and reform the system

The nation is at a crossroads and it’s not the first time. We have seen it before and I believe we are strong enough to survive it again and continue to move forward. We are seeing a crime spree across the nation and we can agree on some underlying causes — lack of education, housing, employment opportunity, mental health issues, and too many guns. But none of those things can be the get out of jail card for those who commit crimes.

We can fight to reform the criminal justice system and yet be tough on crime. We can convict and jail or punish those who commit crimes while working to ensure race is not the reason someone who commits a crime is punished, or receives harsher punishment than someone who is not Black or brown. In our country we say all are born equal. We know that is not the case and there is white privilege. There is systemic racism. So, while we are tough on crime trying to make our neighborhoods safer let us make sure our criminal justice system is color blind. If you commit murder, you should get the same sentence whether you are Black or white at the same time we ensure each defendant has equal representation.

We must strive to ensure everyone has a good education and the opportunity for an equal shot at success. We must work to bring people out of poverty and into the middle class. But we also know just giving someone a job doesn’t necessarily lower the crime rate. Mayor Marion Barry tried to give everyone in D.C. a job, in the process bankrupting city government. Yet even with his initiatives, D.C. was considered the ‘murder capital’ of the nation.

Education should include job training. We need to end homelessness, getting people off the streets and into housing. But we have seen that alone won’t help if we don’t give them access, and in some cases insist, they use the whole panoply of social services available to them at the same time. I grew up in NYC and we built huge public housing projects, which often became hotbeds of crime. Many of the good people placed in those projects were afraid for themselves and their children while living there. In an effort to make it easier for poor parents in NYC we began to make some schools full-service schools. They became a place where a parent could bring their child and also access every other public service available. This was done because we knew how hard it was for a parent to go from office to office in the city to look for the services they needed. These services included everything from food stamps to job training, mental health services and the myriad of other social services the city provided. The expense of staffing offices for those services in every school was prohibitive so even though it was a successful idea it never went beyond a few experimental schools. We can and must do better.

I taught 4th and 6th grades in Harlem after graduating from college. It both amazed and saddened me that the majority of my 6th graders had never been outside of their own neighborhood. So even growing up in New York with its vast cultural opportunities — museums, theaters, parks, zoos and so much more — they had never experienced them. I made it a policy to take my class on as many trips around the city as possible. We traveled by subway to the planetarium, the Bronx Zoo and botanical gardens, the Statue of Liberty and numerous museums. My goal was to open their eyes to what was there because if a child doesn’t see what is available to them in the world how can they aspire to it or know what to work for?

So yes, we can do all these things for our children and yet can teach them if they commit a crime, they will suffer the consequences. We must work to make our communities safer and take the criminals off the streets. We must support our police departments at the same time we hold each officer accountable. We can do both at the same time.

We must fight to take guns off the streets and hold anyone who uses a gun in a crime fully accountable. One doesn’t take away from the other; we can do both. We can be tough on crime and reform the criminal justice system.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.