We can be tough on crime and reform the system
Support police departments while holding each officer accountable
The nation is at a crossroads and it’s not the first time. We have seen it before and I believe we are strong enough to survive it again and continue to move forward. We are seeing a crime spree across the nation and we can agree on some underlying causes — lack of education, housing, employment opportunity, mental health issues, and too many guns. But none of those things can be the get out of jail card for those who commit crimes.
We can fight to reform the criminal justice system and yet be tough on crime. We can convict and jail or punish those who commit crimes while working to ensure race is not the reason someone who commits a crime is punished, or receives harsher punishment than someone who is not Black or brown. In our country we say all are born equal. We know that is not the case and there is white privilege. There is systemic racism. So, while we are tough on crime trying to make our neighborhoods safer let us make sure our criminal justice system is color blind. If you commit murder, you should get the same sentence whether you are Black or white at the same time we ensure each defendant has equal representation.
We must strive to ensure everyone has a good education and the opportunity for an equal shot at success. We must work to bring people out of poverty and into the middle class. But we also know just giving someone a job doesn’t necessarily lower the crime rate. Mayor Marion Barry tried to give everyone in D.C. a job, in the process bankrupting city government. Yet even with his initiatives, D.C. was considered the ‘murder capital’ of the nation.
Education should include job training. We need to end homelessness, getting people off the streets and into housing. But we have seen that alone won’t help if we don’t give them access, and in some cases insist, they use the whole panoply of social services available to them at the same time. I grew up in NYC and we built huge public housing projects, which often became hotbeds of crime. Many of the good people placed in those projects were afraid for themselves and their children while living there. In an effort to make it easier for poor parents in NYC we began to make some schools full-service schools. They became a place where a parent could bring their child and also access every other public service available. This was done because we knew how hard it was for a parent to go from office to office in the city to look for the services they needed. These services included everything from food stamps to job training, mental health services and the myriad of other social services the city provided. The expense of staffing offices for those services in every school was prohibitive so even though it was a successful idea it never went beyond a few experimental schools. We can and must do better.
I taught 4th and 6th grades in Harlem after graduating from college. It both amazed and saddened me that the majority of my 6th graders had never been outside of their own neighborhood. So even growing up in New York with its vast cultural opportunities — museums, theaters, parks, zoos and so much more — they had never experienced them. I made it a policy to take my class on as many trips around the city as possible. We traveled by subway to the planetarium, the Bronx Zoo and botanical gardens, the Statue of Liberty and numerous museums. My goal was to open their eyes to what was there because if a child doesn’t see what is available to them in the world how can they aspire to it or know what to work for?
So yes, we can do all these things for our children and yet can teach them if they commit a crime, they will suffer the consequences. We must work to make our communities safer and take the criminals off the streets. We must support our police departments at the same time we hold each officer accountable. We can do both at the same time.
We must fight to take guns off the streets and hold anyone who uses a gun in a crime fully accountable. One doesn’t take away from the other; we can do both. We can be tough on crime and reform the criminal justice system.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
Jennicet Gutiérrez declines to attend White House Pride event
Editor’s note: This is the letter that Jennicet Gutiérrez sent to the White House in response to the invitation she received to attend its Pride Month celebration.
June 13, 2022
Dear President Biden and Dr. Biden,
I received your invitation to the White House Pride Celebration on June 15, 2022, and with a clear conscience I am letting you know that I will not be attending this event. There should be no White House celebration when trans and queer communities are suffering and being detained by your administration. There is no pride in detention.
At the start of your administration you pledged to protect LGBTQ+ people worldwide, but it’s a commitment that you have failed to uphold at home.
Almost a year ago, while you were holding a Pride reception, trans and queer immigrant leaders from across the nation marched to the White House, demanding the release of trans people, people living with HIV, and any medical condition, from detention centers across the country. We are still seeking justice for Victoria Arellano, Roxsana Hernández, and Johana Medina, trans women who died because of the negligence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Our members across the country are marching and protesting this Pride Month with the same demand of ending the violence and killings of trans people. There have been over two million deportations since you took office, setting you up to be the next deporter-in-chief. Your administration has used Title 42 as an excuse to deport immigrants seeking a better future, most of them Black and brown people and including trans and queer immigrants, even as your administration is relaxing requirements for people traveling to the United States. More than 32 states have drafted bills that would criminalize trans youth and their families for providing life affirming healthcare. Transgender people and children are under attack by the same white supremacist forces that are plaguing our nation and we haven’t seen your administration’s response be enough in the face of these attacks.
The reality is that as this celebration is taking place, trans people currently in ICE custody will be in unsafe conditions. You could easily stop their suffering by instructing the Department of Homeland Security to implement a policy of liberating trans people, people living with HIV and other medical conditions, as well as other vulnerable people.
Ending trans detention and using your executive powers to protect LGBTQ people would have a greater impact on our community and would save many lives rather than hosting an event to deliver a well-crafted speech with broken promises.
Respectfully,
Jennicet Eva Gutiérrez
—
13 de julio del 2022
Estimados presidente Biden y Dr. Biden,
Recibí su invitación a la Celebración del Orgullo de la Casa Blanca el 15 de junio de 2022 y con la conciencia clara les hago saber que no asistiré a este evento. No debería haber celebración de Orgullo en la Casa Blanca cuando las comunidades trans y queer están sufriendo y siendo detenidas por su misma administración. No hay orgullo en la detención.
Al comienzo de su administración, se comprometió a proteger a las personas LGBTQ + en todo el mundo, pero es un compromiso que no ha podido mantener en casa.
Hace casi un año, mientras celebraban una recepción de Orgullo, líderes inmigrantes trans y queer de todo el país marcharon a la Casa Blanca, exigiendo la liberación de las personas trans, las personas que viven con el VIH y cualquier condición médica, de los centros de detención de todo el país. Todavía estamos buscando justicia para Victoria Arellano, Roxsana Hernández y Johana Medina, mujeres trans que murieron debido a la negligencia del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE).
Nuestros miembros en todo el país están marchando y protestando este mes del orgullo con la misma demanda de poner fin a la violencia y los asesinatos de personas trans. Ha habido más de dos millones de deportaciones desde que asumió el cargo, lo que lo prepara para ser el próximo jefe-de-deportaciones. Su administración ha utilizado el Título 42 como una excusa para deportar a los inmigrantes que buscan un futuro mejor, la mayoría de ellxs personas Negras y personas de color, e incluyendo a inmigrantes trans y queer, mientras su administración está relajando los requisitos para las personas que viajan a los Estados Unidos. Además, más de treinta y dos estados han redactado proyectos de ley que criminalizan a los jóvenes trans y sus familias por proporcionarles atención médica que afirma su género y salvan sus vidas. Las personas transgénero y los niños están siendo atacados por las mismas fuerzas supremacistas blancas que están plagando nuestra nación y no hemos visto que la respuesta de su administración es suficiente frente a estos ataques.
La realidad es que a medida que se lleva a cabo esta celebración, personas trans actualmente bajo custodia de ICE estarán en condiciones inseguras y peligrosas. Usted podría parar fácilmente su sufrimiento instruyendo al Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para que implemente una política de liberación de personas trans, personas que viven con VIH y otras condiciones médicas, así como otras personas vulnerables.
Poner fin a la detención trans y usar sus poderes ejecutivos para proteger a las personas LGBTQ tendría un mayor impacto en nuestra comunidad y salvaría muchas vidas en lugar de organizar una celebración de Orgullo para pronunciar un discurso bien elaborado con promesas incumplidas.
Respetuosamente,
Jennicet Eva Gutiérrez
FL PressSec lies about family drag show, uses photo of straight stripper
This is what the Right does today
The Right is screaming about drag shows this week, clutching their pearls over the comedic art form because it supposedly “sexualizes” children. Elected officials in Texas and Florida are reaching for their smelling salts over a family-friendly drag show hosted off hours last weekend at a Dallas gay bar.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has called for child abuse investigations of parents who take their kids to see drag queens, because … well, he can’t really say, but if the facts aren’t helpful, he can always have his press secretary lie for him.
See the photo up on the left?
That’s Christina Pushaw, DeSantis’s press secretary, evidently well suited for her job because she never met a lie she couldn’t spread with shameless chutzpah. She’s the woman who re-popularized the lie that LGBTQ people “groom” children for sexual abuse, a tactic Americans thought died out with scaremongering orange juice spokesmodel Anita Bryant back in the 1970s.
So what’s going on this time?
Yesterday, LGBTQ Nation reporter John Russell emailed Pushaw and asked for comment on Gov. DeSantis’s call for CPS to investigate parents who take kids to family-friendly drag shows like in Dallas.
Russell wrote:
The governor said, “You have these very young kids, and they must have been like 9, 10 years old, at a quote, ‘drag show,’ where they were putting money in the underwear of this…and that is totally inappropriate.’
My question: What event is Gov. DeSantis referring to? Has he seen 9- and 10-year olds placing money in the underwear of drag performers? Where specifically has he seen this?
I don’t know what Pushaw thought when she saw Russell’s query, but in her shoes, I would have felt trapped. The Dallas event the governor spoke of featured no underwear-clad drag queens and no stripping. No video footage shows kids stuffing money into the clothing of drag queens, for good reason — the kid-friendly-event organizers were sensitive to potential misrepresentation and announced a set of rules before the show started that included “no touching the performers.” This applied to adults and children alike.
The facts didn’t stop Pushaw
“Unfortunately for churnalists, people have eyes,” she tweeted publicly, with a copy of the LGBTQ Nation question on the left and a photo of a nearly naked woman on the right, with a little girl stuffing money into what looks like the woman’s gold lamé bikini bottom.
I don’t know about you, but if I saw that tweet, I’d presume it was a photo of the Dallas event, or at least a photo of a drag queen with a child.
But, no. Pushaw was lying. Baldly, knowingly, and for political gain. She manipulated a photo of a straight woman at a burlesque (strip) show and tweeted it out as if the woman were a drag queen.
Then Pushaw got caught, almost immediately
Queer legal analyst Alejandra Caraballo, a Harvard Law faculty member with bylines in Slate, Teen Vogue and Wired, spotted the press secretary’s lie almost instantly. Pushaw tweeted the photo yesterday at 5:13 pm eastern time. Caraballo debunked her at 5:31:
This was pulled from a widely circulated nazi meme 3 years ago of a facebook post from burlesque dancer who is a cis woman. This was not drag, nor did it happen in dallas. Care to comment why you’re resharing nazi disinformation and propaganda?
Caraballo included a screenshot of the Facebook meme as evidence. I found the original meme this morning, independently, with little difficulty, using Google photo search functions, which I can only imagine is how Pushaw found it.
But she must have seen the context when she did. She had to know the photo is not of the Dallas event and has nothing to do with drag queens. She tweeted it anyway, because smearing LGBTQ people is more important to her and her politically ambitious boss than being honest and thoughtful.
As of the time of this writing, Pushaw has neither deleted her dishonest tweet nor replied to Caraballo.
Some say Ron DeSantis is a smarter, more dangerous version of former President Donald Trump. Is Christina Pushaw as big a shameless liar as Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders?
Going by this episode and the whole “groomer” debacle, I suggest Pushaw is more shameless. You decide, but this is how it works, isn’t it? This is what the Right does today. They know if they lie shameless, loudly, and often enough, their supporters will believe them.
And right now, lying about LGBTQ people makes political bank for Republican pols.
Let’s talk about drag art for a minute, because truth matters
Drag is an art form with roots going back hundreds of years. Even though Ru Paul’s Drag Race has achieved a degree of popularity, many people seem not to know what drag is or seem to misunderstand what it means to queer people.
Drag is entertainment, stylized campy fun popular among cisgender gay men but increasingly inclusive of trans people. If you don’t like drag, that’s OK. I don’t like James Bond movies or beauty pageants. Nobody says I have to.
Drag doesn’t take itself seriously. It’s ridiculous on purpose. It’s high comic relief. That’s why some of us queer folks like it. It’s also probably why some of us don’t. To each their own.
Drag is not erotic art. It’s not stripping. It’s not essentially sexual, at least not anymore than any human art form is. Oh, don’t get me wrong. Since drag is camp, you sometimes find drag queens who do parodies of erotic art like burlesque. But if it’s drag, it’s got to be parody. Try to wrap your mind around that, because it’s important.
Drag is not always queer. Sometimes it’s even Christian.
Stop the pearl clutching! As LGBTQ Christian Esther Spurrill-Jones wrote this morning in Prism & Pen, the first drag show SHE ever attended was at a conservative Christian church. They didn’t call it drag, but it was, in every sense of the word. Nobody clutched their pearls — just like Christians don’t clutch their pearls when straight Christian Tyler Perry does drag. And when he’s playing Medea, that IS drag, boys and girls.
LGBTQ parents don’t take their kids to drag shows to sexualize them
They take them to share the joy of their culture, have fun, and laugh. Why should a child equate dressing up in a fancy costume, wearing a wig, lip synching, and acting ridiculous to sex?
What’s the connection?
There isn’t one, except in the minds of pearl clutchers who think LGBTQ culture and LGBTQ people are intrinsically toxic.
We aren’t, no matter how many lies Christina Pushaw tells.
Hey, Pushaw! All that sex and sex-abuse grooming you see? It’s in your mind. What say you get it out of the gutter?
James Finn is a columnist for the LA Blade, a former Air Force intelligence analyst, an alumnus of Queer Nation and Act Up NY, and an “agented” but unpublished novelist. Send questions, comments, and story ideas to [email protected].
The preceding article was previously published by Prism & Pen– Amplifying LGBTQ voices through the art of storytelling and is republished with permission.
Monkeypox pre-game: Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day recap
Don’t you just love gay summer living?
A year ago we were all huddled under umbrellas and beach towels in what was some of the worst weather Rehoboth Beach Memorial Day had ever seen. In a homophobic pattern I’m calling Tropical Storm Falwell, that tiny town of taffy and traffic we’ve all come to love was left soaking after days of non-stop rain. I still chuckle at the photos of the days leading up to it. Reminds me of the photographs of all the smiling faces of folks boarding the Titanic.
Well, that was last year. This year could easily be called Memorial Day 2022: The Apology. Leading up to it, we were warned the beach itself might be a goner. Like a top with something to prove, a stalled nor’easter pounded the poor beach in the weeks prior. Nevertheless, it was there, just a little truncated. Bottom line: It was some of the best weather the beach town has seen for a Memorial Day weekend.
Friday night was the best of gay dancing at Aqua. There I saw two boys in slings. But they were arm slings and I think one was a tennis injury. The boys were out for sure. And the DJ had the floor packed. I was a little miffed that they stopped serving Stoli Orange, my favorite summertime cocktail, because of the Ukraine invasion, I was told. Never mind it’s made in Latvia. Oh well. I guess the sentiment is there.
Saturday was the best day for the beach. With the shrunken beach, we were all crammed in there like a Town toilet stall. Too bad the water is still on the ice-cold side of the spectrum. Later that night it was time for Diego’s, which seemed to be everyone’s plan. All I have to say about it is can we just get a vodka soda sort of grab n’ go express line? We have the technology.
House parties are truly back in the beach town. Do we all remember those knee-jerky years that saw parties busted up moments after they started? That doesn’t seem to be the case these days, thankfully. Sunday saw Beaumont’s (and Stetson’s and Alexx’s) caftan party. Most caftans were shed when the hundred or so people discovered the pool and hot tub out back. Inside, a tray of cupcakes sat on the counter, taunting us all afternoon. No one dared to be the first one. Later that night, Michael and Matthew had a neon party at their charming beach house, where boys seemed to take the neon cue as an underwear-only theme. Of course, I didn’t mind. And then Aqua again.
We’re smart, slutty people for sure. And after last year, we deserve a smart and slutty weekend. After all, as the new ‘Fire Island’ movie tells us, what was the point of gay liberation if we can’t feel a little liberated? And certainly we’re gay creatures of habit. So why did we all go? We knew lines would form at every bar. Maybe it is also just what we do. We sit in traffic, cross the Bay Bridge, wind through cornfields to see everyone we already know. But what’s often described as the “Rehoboth Effect,” something about crossing the Bay Bridge makes cliques and silly social boundaries somehow melt away. Just for a few days anyway.
And I’ve always loved how Memorial Day, not only the unofficial kickoff of summer, gives such a great vibe that rolls right into Pride. And now Pride weekend is upon us, that fabulous time in the city where we partner with GEICO to show the world how gay we are. And as creatures of habit, maybe the Rehoboth Effect will keep rolling along with it.
Brock Thompson is a D.C.-based writer. He contributes regularly to the Blade.
