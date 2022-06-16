Maryland
Man arrested for anti-LGBTQ vandalism at P.G. County libraries
Graffiti of word ‘groomer’ listed as hate crime
Prince George’s County, Md., police on Thursday charged a Takoma Park, Md., man with two counts of hate-related malicious destruction of property for allegedly spray painting in large yellow letters the word “groomer” on two public library buildings of the Prince George’s County Memorial Library System.
A June 16 statement released by P.G. police states that Charles Southerland, 30, of Takoma Park allegedly carried out the vandalism at the Greenbelt Branch Library at 11 Crescent Rd., Greenbelt, Md., on June 4 and at the New Carrollton Branch Library at 7414 Riverdale Rd., New Carrollton, Md., on June 9.
“The preliminary investigation revealed Southerland spray-painted the word ‘groomer’ on the exteriors of both buildings,” the P.G. County police statement says. “He has confessed to the incidents,” the statement continues. “Anyone with information on Southerland is encouraged to call 301-699-2601,” it says.
Organizations monitoring hate groups in the United States have said anti-LGBTQ organizations and individuals have for the last few years used the term “groomer” to describe their claims that LGBTQ people attempt to “groom” school children as a means of recruiting them into homosexuality and to transition.
“From what we can tell, that’s one of the kinds of dog whistle words that the anti-LGBTQ+ extremists are using this year,” said Nicholas Brown, a spokesperson for the P.G. library system. “There’s been some national news coverage about that word specifically,” he said.
In a statement released shortly before P.G. police announced they had made an arrest in the vandalism incident, the P.G. public library system condemned the vandalism and said it would not waiver from its commitment to maintaining “welcoming spaces for LGBTQ+ customers and their allies,” which some observers have suggested could have been the reason the suspect targeted the two library buildings.
“The Library is nationally recognized for its outreach and programs in support of LGBTQ+ inclusion through staff leadership and partnerships with a wide range of local government and non-profit partners,” the library system’s statement says.
Brown said he wasn’t at liberty to disclose how police linked Southerland to the vandalism incidents. But in response to a question from the Washington Blade, he said the library system has a video surveillance system in place that monitors both the interior and exterior of all its buildings.
It couldn’t immediately be determined whether Southerland had appeared in court following his arrest and whether he will be held or released pending trial.
Baltimore house fires investigated as potential anti-gay hate crime
Pride flags set ablaze, three people injured
Baltimore police are investigating a fire that injured three people as a potential anti-gay hate crime.
Firefighters and police were called to a home on East 31st Street in North Baltimore’s Waverly neighborhood on Wednesday at 4:30 a.m. and found two separate fires. A home sporting Pride décor was set on fire, which injured three people, and the Pride flag on a house across the street was also ablaze.
The house fire resulted in damages to multiple houses and sent a 30-year-old woman and 57-year-old man in the hospital in critical condition, and a 74-year-old man in the hospital in serious condition. According to a press release sent to the Washington Blade by Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott’s office, the 30-year-old woman has since been released from the hospital, but the men remain hospitalized in critical and serious condition.
In photos of the scene shared by the Baltimore Fire Department, one home appeared to be completely burnt out, and an adjacent home appeared to have sustained considerable fire damage. According to the Fire Department, all the houses’ residents made it out, but the motives behind the blaze remain unconfirmed.
“I have been on the scene, spoken with residents, and received updates from BCFD and BPD on the investigation status,” Scott said. “At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime. However, my agencies will bring every appropriate resource to bear to get to the bottom of this tragic event. Regardless, I continue to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.”
According to Scott’s press release; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the FBI are assisting in a joint operation between the city of Baltimore, the Baltimore City Police Department and the Baltimore Fire Department to investigate the causes and origins of the fire.
This is not the first time Pride flags have burned in Baltimore.
Just over a month ago, a man was caught on camera lighting rainbow flags on fire, resulting in a police investigation. In the aftermath of that incident, the neighborhood rallied in support of the LGBTQ+ community, ordering more than 100 Pride flags to give out to residents. After this more recent — and more damaging — fire, Police Commissioner Michael S. Harrison reaffirmed the city’s commitment to protecting its residents from hateful acts.
“It is completely unacceptable that there are now lives at risk and homes destroyed due to the actions of persons who have no regard for the lives and property of others,” Harrison said. “While we are still working to determine the details and motives for these incidents, I want to say that the BPD, the city and our communities will not tolerate any criminal behavior of any sort, let alone actions that may stem from hatred, bias and other bigoted attacks.”
Carroll County school board prohibits Pride flags
Activists, politicians have sharply criticized policy
The Carroll County Board of Education adopted a policy on Wednesday that prohibits Pride flags from being displayed in schools under its jurisdiction.
Under the new policy, which the board adopted by a 4-1 vote margin, flags that are not specifically included in its language cannot be “flown, posted or affixed” to school buildings and facilities. The language signals that, although the policy does not explicitly mandate a ban on Pride flags, such flags cannot be displayed, as they are not included in the list of flags that the policy permits.
Patricia Dorsey, the only board member to vote against the policy, expressed her disapproval of the measure to the board during the meeting.
“I think that we’re doing them a disservice if we do not include saying that, ‘Yes, let’s just go ahead and have their safe spaces designated by the flags in the classroom,’” Dorsey said.
In public comments made to the school board for their meeting; parents, faculty and members of the community made impassioned arguments against the new policy.
“The students of color and the students of [the] LGBTQ [community] are bullied in this school system on a regular basis,” one public commenter said. “We have students that have come in here and talked to you specifically about the fact that they have tried to commit suicide because of the way they are treated in this school system. I do not find [these to be] acceptable policies.”
However, other members of the public came out in support of the new policy, believing Pride flags to have no place in school spaces.
One parent stated how she believed that the presence of Pride flags and discussions of sexuality and gender identity in the classroom could end up harming students rather than helping them.
“It overstimulates a curiosity that [students] are not remotely able to comprehend yet and could further their curiosities, potentially causing harm to themselves or others out of pure confusion,” the parent said.
The commenter asserted such conversations and displays of support should be kept private and away from the classroom.
“Allies can be made and known and shared in a separate setting with an appointed advocate equipped with the correct resources to properly address these issues with our children who are struggling with them,” she said.
The separation from and neutrality on the topic of Pride flags and discussions in schools has been echoed by multiple members of the board who voted in favor of the policy.
Board member Tara Battaglia told the Washington Blade how she believed voting for the policy would achieve fairness among those in the county’s schools.
“Schools should always be a neutral environment and welcoming to all students,” Battaglia said.
Dorsey and other members of the public who chose to speak during the meeting denied the notion that allowing the display of Pride flags in schools was an inherently political or destructive gesture, framing it, rather, as a gesture of humanity.
“We’ve got students who are saying, ‘See me, see me, look at me for who I am, accept me for who I am,’” Dorsey said.
The adoption of the policy has since gained attention from across the state, with multiple statewide candidates for office responding to the decision.
Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler, who is running for governor, took to Twitter the day after the meeting, sharply criticizing the policy.
“This is shameful, regressive, and exactly the wrong message to be sending to our LGBTQ+ youth, who deserve a learning environment that welcomes them for who they are,” Gansler wrote. “Also, this is begging for a constitutional challenge. I call on the school board to reconsider.”
Just hours later, former Democratic National Committee chair and fellow gubernatorial candidate Tom Perez referred to the decision as “utterly disgraceful.”
“Our classrooms — and every community across Maryland — should be a welcoming, safe place that empowers every person to be who they are,” Perez wrote. “At a time when our LGBTQ+ youth face incredible challenges, we need to do all we can to support them.”
As concerns among national and state advocates rise over the future of LGBTQ students’ access to affirming spaces and conversations in schools, advocates in Carroll County and around the country continue to convey a message of humanity.
“We’ve heard a lot of voices from the students that we really do have to acknowledge,” Dorsey said. “Let’s just see them, let’s hear them and let’s validate them for who they are.”
Bill to repeal Maryland sodomy law dies in committee
‘Perverted Sexual Practice’ measure remains on books for at least one more year
A bill calling for repeal of a Maryland law that classifies oral sex between consenting adults as a crime and that was used to arrest four gay men in an adult video store in May 2021 was approved earlier this year by the state’s House of Delegates but died in a committee of the state Senate.
In a development that disappointed LGBTQ activists and the bill’s sponsors, the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee failed to act on the bill before the Maryland General Assembly adjourned for the year on April 11.
Sen. William ‘Will’ Smith (D-Montgomery County), who chairs the Democratic controlled committee, said the committee was faced with a large number of bills in a legislative session that lasts only 90 days, and it wasn’t able to get to Senate Bill 22, which called for repealing the state’s Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practices Act.
“It’s a top priority for me,” Smith told the Washington Blade. “We will get to it next year. It’s just that we ran out of time,” he said. “It wasn’t a lack of willingness. So, I’m working with Sen. Lam to make sure it’s at the top of the agenda next year.”
Smith was referring to State Sen. Clarence Lam (D-Baltimore & Howard County), who introduced the bill in the Senate in January.
Smith said among the other bills that his committee worked on and approved, and that passed both houses of the General Assembly, was the Inclusive Schools Act, which prohibits state funded schools, including private religious schools receiving state funding, from discriminating against students based on their sexual orientation, gender identity, race, nationality, or disability.
Lam told the Blade he is disappointed his bill seeking to repeal the state’s remaining sodomy law did not make it out of the Senate committee. He said he’s hopeful the bill will pass in the General Assembly’s 2023 legislative session.
“My understanding is that it’s not because of policy concerns from the committee leadership,” Lam said in referring to the reason the Senate committee didn’t act on the bill. “I think the fact was they ran out of time to address this issue, which is frustrating because I think this is an important issue,” he said. “And I understand, and I recognize that they have a lot of important issues they’re working with, much of which was very substantive and weighty.”
The Judicial Proceedings Committee’s inability to act on the bill came after the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee approved the measure and sent it to the full House of Delegates, which passed it by a vote of 121 to 10, with one member not voting and nine members absent, according to the bill tracking site LegiScan.
The committee’s failure to act on the bill this year also came two years after it approved a separate bill in 2020 calling for repealing the section of Maryland’s two-part sodomy law that outlawed anal sex. As first introduced, the 2020 bill called for repealing both provisions of the archaic law – the so-called “Sodomy” provision banning anal sex and the Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice provision banning oral sex.
But at the request of two Republican members of the committee, Sens. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll County) and Bob Cassilly (R-Harford County), the committee’s Democratic members and the other two GOP members agreed to drop from the bill the section calling for repeal of the Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice provision. The committee consists of seven Democrats and four Republicans.
The full General Assembly then passed the amended bill that repealed only the “sodomy” section of the law during the General Assembly’s 2020 session. The House of Delegates, which initially passed the full two-part bill, agreed to the Senate’s changes. House of Delegates member David Moon (D-Montgomery County), who introduced the 2020 bill in the House, said he and his House colleagues reluctantly agreed to the Senate version because the only alternative was to have no bill at all.
Moon introduced this year’s version of the repeal bill in the House and helped guide it to passage by the full House before the bill died in the Senate committee.
The section of the law that this year’s bill would have repealed and that now remains on the books, states, “A person may not take the sexual organ of another or of an animal in the person’s mouth; place the person’s sexual organ in the mouth of another or of an animal; or commit another unnatural or perverted sexual practice with another or with an animal.”
Supporters of the repeal bill point out that other existing Maryland laws outlaw abusive treatment of animals as well as non-consensual sexual acts or sexual acts between adults and minors. The supporters, including the Office of the Maryland Attorney General, said repealing the Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice statute would not prevent the full prosecution of anyone engaging in abuse of animals, rape, or sex with minors.
Many LGBTQ activists were unaware that the repeal bill that passed in 2020 did not include the part of the statute outlawing oral sex. Many did not realize that change had been made to the 2020 repeal bill until the Harford County, Md., Sheriff’s Department conducted a May 20, 2021, raid on the adult Bush River Books & Video store in the town of Abingdon, which is located 25 miles north of Baltimore.
The Sheriff’s Department said one of its deputies, who entered the store undercover in plainclothes, observed what officials said was illegal activity by nine men, who were arrested during the raid. Most were charged with indecent exposure. Four were arrested on the charge of Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice.
One of the arrested men told the Blade he and most of the others arrested were caught engaging in sex inside locked video booths that the Sheriff’s deputies opened with keys they obtained from a store employee.
Court records show that the Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice charges appear to have been dropped against the four men who were faced with that charge. In response to a request from the Blade, Harford County Deputy State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick, one of the prosecutors in the case, confirmed that “all perverted practice charges were dropped with no preconditions.”
But the attorneys — and an official with the national LGBTQ litigation group Lambda Legal — said the fact that law enforcement officials would seek to invoke the Unnatural or Perverted Sexual Practice statute was an unfair practice that subjected their clients to an unnecessary burden of an arrest.
Jeremy LaMaster, executive director of the Maryland LGBTQ advocacy group FreeState Justice, said the group engaged in lobbying efforts in support of this year’s repeal bill. He said in the final week of the General Assembly’s legislative session the group urged Smith and the Judicial Proceedings Committee’s vice chair, Sen. Jeff Waldstreicher (D-Montgomery County), to bring the bill up for a committee vote.
“We were advised a few times during the week by both Sens. Waldstreicher and Smith that it would be added to the committee voting list,” LaMaster said in a statement. “We monitored it daily and never saw it appear on a voting list.”
Gay Democratic activist Jeffrey Slavin, who serves as mayor of the Maryland town of Somerset near D.C., said he, too, was disappointed that the repeal bill failed to pass this year.
“There’s really no excuse,” he said. “It’s a no brainer. And there are people who are being harassed needlessly because that law is still on the books. It’s from the last century. It’s ridiculous,” Slavin said, adding, “It’s a shame that this issue isn’t being raised on the campaign trail.”
Montgomery County LGBTQ activist Michael Tardif said he was skeptical about “excuses” of a heavy workload of the Judicial Proceedings Committee and a reported lack of sufficient time to get to the repeal bill.
“This is non-controversial legislation to repeal a heinous, outdated law that is still being used to ensnare LGBTQ people for private, consensual conduct,” he said. “The House Judiciary Committee has the same workload as the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and managed to pass the House bill by Feb. 17,” Tardif told the Blade. “’Not enough time’ does not adequately explain why Senate Bill 22 did not even receive a vote in Judicial Proceedings,” he said, referring to the bill number for the repeal measure in question.
Smith told the Blade that because the state Senate has fewer members than the House of Delegates, the Senate committees have fewer members than the House to work on important legislation.
“The Maryland State Senate has four committees,” he said. “The House of Delegates has six. That means each committee in the Senate has 25 percent more jurisdiction over subject matters than each House committee.” He said each House committee has 21 members while each Senate committee has 11 members.
“And although we work feverishly there is no way we can keep up with the pace of the House because that’s by design” of the legislature, he said. “And every subject we go with is extremely serious, and so is this one,” said Smith, referring to the sodomy repeal bill that didn’t make it through his committee this year.
“And as I’ve told you and others, we will get to this bill next year, come hell or high water,” he said.
