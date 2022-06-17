National
In viral protest, graduates hand Pride flags to school president
University students outraged over ‘Employee Lifestyle Expectations’
On TikTok, the video of graduating students handing rainbow Pride flags to the school’s interim president went viral. In this video, graduating seniors at Seattle Pacific University gave the president Pride flags rather than shake his hand, as part of a student protest against the school’s anti-LGBTQ policies.
The short video, posted by the account @engaygetheculture, obtained more than 3 million views in two days.
@engaygetheculture We’ve also been sleeping outside his office for 19 days in a gay sit-in but he usually doesn’t say hi to us. #pride #pridemonth #lgbtq #gay #graduation #fyp #seattle #changethepolicy #hiregayprofs ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
Seattle Pacific University is a religious educational institution affiliated with the Free Methodist Church and “reserves the right to prefer employees or prospective employees on the basis of religion,” according to its website.
According to the “Employee Lifestyle Expectations” webpage, university employees are expected not to engage sexual behaviors “inconsistent with the University’s understanding of Biblical standards,” including “same-sex sexual activity.”
The school policy outraged university students. Associate Students of Seattle Pacific (ASSP) accordingly organized the student protest, including the recorded action in the graduation ceremony. As stated by ASSP representative Chloe Guillot, about 40 to 50 graduate students handed rainbow Pride flags to the interim president Pete Menjares as they walked on stage.
The protest against this school policy has lasted for years. The SPU Faculty Senate has suggested the school remove the “Employee Lifestyle Expectation” policy, but that was rejected by the school board.
ASSP is asking the school board to disclose each member’s voting status. The student organization is also asking those who voted for the school policy to resign from their positions by July; otherwise ASSP may file a lawsuit against the school board of trustees, by pointing out that the board didn’t act in the best interest of the school.
ASSP is currently raising funds for the potential lawsuit. Until June 16, the GoFundMe has raised more than $30,000, with 280 donations in total and one anonymous donation of $10,000.
Starting three weeks ago, ASSP also organized a sit-in outside Menjares’ office, which marked a total of 500 hours this Tuesday. The organized sit-in would continue until July 1.
More ASSP protest-related information can be found here.
Congress
Democratic lawmakers reintroduce ‘lavender scare’ firings review bill
Thousands of LGBTQ federal government employees lost jobs during anti-communist purge
Three Democratic lawmakers on Thursday introduced a bill that seeks to rectify the harm caused to LGBTQ federal government employees who were fired during the so-called “lavender scare.”
“Today, as the United States confronts renewed threats to LGBTQI+ rights at home and abroad, we need to remember the far-reaching consequences of institutionalized homophobia,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) in the statement that announced he and U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Dina Titus (D-Nev.) introduced the Lavender Offense Victim Exoneration (LOVE) Act in the U.S. House of Representatives. “The so-called ‘lavender scare’ handed power to blackmailers and homophobes, stripped thousands of hard-working Americans of their jobs, and weakened our national security.”
The ‘lavender scare’, as it was called, saw the firing of thousands of gay employees throughout the federal government — particularly the State Department — from the 1940s to the 1960s as anti-communist sentiment raised suspicion toward certain minority groups in multiple spheres of American society.
The LOVE Act has been introduced before previous Congresses, including in both 2019 and 2020. While the bill in 2020 was also authored by Castro and Cicilline, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) introduced the 2019 measure.
“It is long past time for the U.S. government to recognize the stories of the LGBTQI members of the State Department who were treated unfairly during the ‘lavender scare,’ and to offer them and their families a measure of justice,” Menendez said in a statement after introducing the 2019 bill.
In addressing what its sponsors identified as harm done to the LGBTQ community as a result of the ‘lavender scare,’ the newest LOVE Act proposes measures to be implemented within the State Department similar to those in previous forms of the bill.
Among its provisions, the bill would mandate the investigation of cases of those in the State Department targeted by the ‘lavender scare’ decades ago. In addition, the legislation would require the creation of an Advancement Board within the State Department to aid LGBTQ diplomats and their spouses both within the department as well as in their interactions with foreign countries.
On the congressional front, the bill would call for Congress to issue a formal apology for the role it played in the propagation of the ‘lavender scare.’
Subsequent bans on employment under the federal government for members of the LGBTQ community have made resurgences in the decades since the ‘lavender scare.’
The Obama administration in 2016 ended a ban on transgender Americans serving in the military that had been in place since the 1960s. The Trump administration reinstated the policy, but President Biden again reversed the ban within days of his inauguration.
“And what I’m doing is enabling all qualified Americans to serve their country in uniform, and essentially restoring the situation as it existed before, with transgender personnel, if qualified in every other way, can serve their government in the United States military,” Biden said.
Castro framed the proposed legislation as an important step toward both ensuring both reparation for the events of the ‘lavender scare’ as well as preventing such discrimination from occurring in the future.
“As we celebrate Pride Month, I’m proud to introduce the LOVE Act, which is an important step forward to address the harms of the ‘lavender scare’ and protect today’s State Department employees from discrimination,” Castro said.
Congress
Former Republican members of Congress call for Equality Act passage
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen spearheaded letter
In a letter addressed Tuesday to party leaders on Capitol Hill, 11 former Republican members of Congress urged federal lawmakers to pass anti-discrimination legislation to protect members of the LGBTQ community.
Former U.S. Reps. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.), Barbara Comstock (R-Va.), Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.), Susan Brooks (R-Ind.), Charlie Dent (R-Pa.), Jim Kolbe (R-Ariz.), Claudine Schneider (R-R.I.), Bob Dold (R-Ill.), Jim Greenwood (R-Pa.), Chris Shays (R-Conn.) and Steve Gunderson (R-Wis.) all signed the letter.
“The status quo is not working for LGBTQ Americans nor is it emblematic of our country’s founding values of freedom, fairness, and equality,” the signatories wrote in the letter addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Ros-Lehtinen told the Washington Blade that supporting and urging the passage of nondiscrimination legislation was “the right action to take.”
“That is why I am so proud to have spearheaded this letter, signed by 10 other former Republican members of Congress, encouraging lawmakers to pass this bill so that discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community will be a thing of the past,” Ros-Lehtinen said.
The Equality Act has been introduced in Congress multiple times dating back to the 1970s. Its latest iteration was introduced by U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) in early 2021 and was later passed by the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Equality is a founding principle of our country, and everyone knows discrimination is wrong,” Cicilline told the Blade. “I introduced the Equality Act to guarantee that every LGBTQ+ American would be protected from discrimination in all aspects of our lives. With so much anti-LGBTQ+ legislation being proposed and even passed in some state legislatures across the country, we must pass the Equality Act to end discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community once and for all.”
The current form of the legislation would prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in a number of different areas including public accommodations, employment, housing and education. The bill has now awaited a vote in the U.S. Senate for nearly 16 months, where many see it as unlikely that the bill would be able to garner the 60 votes needed to withstand a potential filibuster and subsequent failure to move forward for President Biden to sign.
In lieu of federal legislation, the president has taken alternative, executive steps to codify LGBTQ protections into areas under his jurisdiction. On Wednesday, President Biden held an event at the White House where he signed an executive order aimed at combatting discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
“As President Biden said during his first joint address to Congress, the president has the back of LGBTQI+ people across the country,” the White House said in a statement marking the signing that took place during a Pride Month event. “That is why he [is] taking these bold actions and continuing to fight for full equality for every American — including urging Congress pass the Equality Act and provide overdue civil rights projections for LGBTQI+ people.”
The president’s executive order took aim at the continued practice of so-called conversion therapy and hundreds of discriminatory state laws passed in the last year. The order tasked entities under his command, such as the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services and Education, with combatting such legislation and harmful practices.
LGBTQ nondiscrimination advocates have similarly been able to make strides in certain areas in recent years without the Equality Act.
The landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision in Bostock v. Clayton County in 2020 ruled that discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity was illegal in employment under Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. However, multiple states still permit such discrimination in areas outside of employment.
Ros-Lehtinen described how she believes passing comprehensive nondiscrimination legislation would make fairness and equity in all states a reality.
“The sad truth is that in our wonderful nation, it is still permissible to discriminate against individuals based on their sexual orientation or gender identity,” Ros-Lehtinen said. “We need federal protections and not a patchwork of state laws that may or may not grant protection from this unfair discrimination. I urge the U.S. Senate to pass the Equality Act which will grant this protection.”
But despite the current wave of anti-LGBTQ legislation in numerous states, largely sponsored by members of her party, Ros-Lehtinen expressed continued optimism that a greater share of her party would soon support efforts to make nationwide LGBTQ protections omnipresent.
“I remain hopeful that members of my Republican Party will move away from extremist views and walk toward the light of acceptance and inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community,” Ros-Lehtinen said. “They are our family members, our neighbors, our work colleagues.”
And, as signaled by the language of the letter submitted to congressional leaders, her fellow signatories agree.
“Bipartisan leadership on this issue is possible,” the former congresspeople wrote. “Americans from all walks of life — across political party, demographics, and geography — support protections and are ready for Congress to act. The current Congress has momentum and the go-ahead from the public to outlaw LGBTQ discrimination once and for all.”
Michael K. Lavers contributed to this story.
The White House
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
President specifically criticized Fla. lawmakers over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
President Biden on Wednesday signed a sweeping executive order that expands LGBTQ rights.
The mandate, among other things, directs the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Education and other federal government agencies to develop policies that will counter anti-LGBTQ laws that have been enacted in states across the country. The order also creates a “Bill of Rights for LGBTQI+ Older Adults” within HHS and will prohibit the use of federal funds to support so-called conversion therapy.
Javier Gómez, a gay 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Miami who challenged Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, introduced Biden at the White House Pride Month reception before he signed the executive order. First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine joined five young LGBTQ people on stage during the signing.
“All of us here on this stage have your back,” said Biden before he signed the order.
Biden during the event specifically mocked Florida lawmakers who backed their state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, noting they are “going after Mickey Mouse, for God’s sake.” Biden also noted that upwards of 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country.
“I don’t have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms,” he said. “These attacks are real and consequential for real families.”
The event took place less than a week after police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 white supremacists who planned to disrupt a Pride event.
“I’m grateful of the swift response of law enforcement,” said Biden. “And they responded.”
Biden in his remarks noted the arrests and increased violence against transgender women of color and other vulnerable LGBTQ people.
“Violent attacks on the community, including ongoing attacks on transgender women of color, make our nation less safe — because the attacks are more than ever last year, and they’re on pace again this year,” he said. “They’re disgusting, and they have to stop.”
Biden also urged lawmakers to pass the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the federal civil rights law.
“We are in the battle for the very soul of this nation,” said Biden. “When I look around this room with all of you here today, it’s a battle that I know we will win.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.); U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.); Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride; Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández; Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad, are among those who attended the event. Judy and Dennis Shepard, Jim Obergefell, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Interim Human Rights Campaign President Joni Madison, [email protected] Coalition President Bamby Salcedo, Arianna’s Center CEO Arianna Lint, LGBTQ Victory Institute Executive Director Elliot Imse, D.C. trans advocate Earlene Budd and other activists joined them.
Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement Co-Executive Director Jennicet Gutiérrez, who heckled then-President Obama during the White House’s 2015 Pride Month reception, declined an invitation to attend.
Gutiérrez on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that she did not want to go “because the community is under attack.” Gutiérrez also criticized the Biden administration over the continued detention of trans people in immigration detention centers and the deportation of trans people who ask for asylum.
In viral protest, graduates hand Pride flags to school president
Democratic lawmakers reintroduce ‘lavender scare’ firings review bill
Pakistan’s transgender community struggles to overcome marginalization
Man arrested for anti-LGBTQ vandalism at P.G. County libraries
Activism takes action
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia4 days ago
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
-
News2 days ago
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
-
The White House2 days ago
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
-
Photos4 days ago
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
-
Idaho5 days ago
Idaho police arrest armed extremists protesting Pride event
-
Commentary2 days ago
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
-
Maryland2 days ago
Baltimore house fires investigated as potential anti-gay hate crime
-
Sports3 days ago
Poll finds majority of Americans oppose trans athletes in female sports teams