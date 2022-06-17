Theater
Queer rom-com ‘In His Hands’ combines sexuality, laughs
A world premiere at Mosaic Theater Company
‘In His Hands’
June 22 through July 17
Mosaic Theater Company
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$50-$68
Mosaictheater.org
Sexuality, spirituality, and laughs – all three coincide in rising playwright Benjamin Benne’s “In His Hands,” a queer rom-com making its world premiere this week at Mosaic Theater Company.
Here’s the plot: Daniel (Michael J. Mainwaring), a video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian (Josh Adams), but as the pair explore the potential of their new relationship, voices from Christian’s past threaten to derail what’s developing.
Benne, 34, says, “The story I’m exploring is about two men who form a relationship that starts to feel really deep and rich and begins to tread into romantic territory. Because it’s accessible as a rom-com, I like to talk about it that way. But also, it asks more difficult questions about the often-fraught territory between Christianity and being gay. That was true for me growing up in Southern California.”
With the play’s themes and team involved (José Carrasquillo directs), the production is ideally suited for Pride month. And it’s been great for Benne timing wise too: Just hours after his recent graduation ceremony from grad school at Yale in Connecticut, he hopped a train to D.C. and started rehearsals the following morning. “It’s been an exhausting but wonderful couple of weeks,” he says.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Are you covering familiar terrain with “In His Hands”?
BENJAMIN BENNE: I knew from a very young age that I was queer in many definitions of the word – attracted to men, feeling at odds in terms of how I fit into culture, being a lot more feminine than I think a lot of people were comfortable with, and that most of my interests could label feminine culturally.
BLADE: And with Christianity?
BENNE: Very much, I was raised in a fundamentalist conservative Christian household and still identify as Christian but my understanding of God and sexuality has become more expansive since leaving those institutions at 20.
BLADE: Are you quite involved with the premiere?
BENNE: I sure am. I’m really fussy when it comes to word choice and dialogue. For instance, I’d been working on my last project “Alma” [a recently produced riposte to Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric] for seven years. And while there was value to what the 27-year-old playwright was trying to accomplish, as a 34-year-old, I had to elevate the writing.
This time, it’s been a little easier. I started writing “In His Hands in 2016,” so it feels more in line with where I’m at as a writer now.
BLADE: Is the work political?
BENNE: “In His Hands” is a political play and a story about lives. I try to make sure the characters’ ideas about God and sex are part of the fabric of their stories and not just ideas.
BLADE: What inspired you?
BENNE: I wrote from a place of someone turning 30 and how do I return to my relationship with faith. It felt broken. Today, I’m not actively seeking a relationship with a religious institution, but I am with seeking that with God.
Increasingly, I find those around me in progressive circles are asking questions about relationships to spirituality — not sure why. Maybe because we’re on the verge of climate collapse or mass extinction? Is humanity about to face the fate of the dinosaurs? Whatever, people are asking, Why am I here? Am I connected to something bigger than myself?
BLADE: When did you become a playwright?
BENNE: I got very serious about it two to three years after undergrad at Cal State Fullerton. My father had passed away, and I felt that if I wanted to pursue writing I needed to take it seriously. I grinded real hard in Seattle for three years taking playwrighting classes, joining writers’ groups, writing every second outside of my day jobs. Something about my father passing made me feel freer to write, and no longer beholden to expectations.
BLADE: When did you know it could work?
BENNE: I prayed if I’m supposed to keep writing I need a bone thrown my way and that’s when I got the fellowship at Many Voices in Minneapolis. I took it as a sign. I was able to work on writing and professional development – how to turn playwrighting into a living, which pushed me into grad school at Yale.
BLADE: Do you mind pitching the show?
BENNE: Oh, not at all. It’s a lot of fun. And if you’re into humor and a really sensual story that’s helpful in terms of this elusive connection between spirituality and sexuality, it’s worth your time for sure.
Theater
Celebrate Pride month in D.C. with theater
Mysteries, the supernatural, Broadway, drag, and more
Along with the parties, parades, and cookouts, why not celebrate Pride month with theater?
Out actor Mike Thornton is borrowing the Spooky Action Theater space in Dupont to play nine roles in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelky” (June 10, 11), a one-man piece about a New Jersey detective tracing the mysterious disappearance of a 14-year-old boy through the townspeople whose lives he has impacted. It was written and originally performed by James Lecesne — actor, author, screenwriter and LGBTQ rights activist who also created The Trevor Project. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Mosaic Theater is presenting emerging playwright Benjamin Benne’s queer Christian play “In His Hands” (June 22 – July 17), an appealing romance between gamer/aspiring Lutheran pastor Daniel and a guy named Christian.
“It’s especially interesting for those with an interest in spirituality or sexuality,” relayed in a recent text by Mosaic’s managing director and producer Serge Seiden. “That’s the theme (even if the treatment is more rom-com). It’s also a very, very gay team — playwright, director, two actors, set designer, etc.”
He adds that the story is sweet, sexy, and relatable, and comes from a new voice. The playwright, who literally just graduated from Yale wrote “In His Hands” while still in school, and recently had another big opening at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles with his new play “Alma,” a poetic riposte against Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric. Mosaictheater.org
Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Red Velvet” (June 16- July 17), Lolita Chakrabarti’s work celebrating a pioneering actor who triumphed in his art despite a tempest of social injustice. Set in London’s Theatre Royal, 1833, it’s the story of Ira Aldridge (Amari Cheatom) who becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare’s Othello. A top-notch cast includes Jaye Ayres-Brown (queer, gender fluid, non-binary, and trans-femme) who plays famed English actor and theater manager Charles Kean. Shakespearetheatre.org
Studio Theatre invites audiences to celebrate Pride with Katori Hall’s “The Hot Wing King” (opening June 22), “a show that celebrates Black queer love and the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are.”
Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Memphis where Cordell (Brian Marable) is vying for the title of hot wing royalty. “Backed by his best friends and boyfriend Dwayne [Blake Morris], he has a feeling this will be his year. But when one of his crewmates starts messing with the seasoning, suddenly Cordell’s dreams are in danger of going up in flames.” Studiotheatre.org
If you’re fast, there’s still some time to see the world premiere of playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s “The Upstairs Department” (through June 12) at Signature Theatre in Arlington. Staged by out director Holly Twyford, it’s the story of Luke (Zach Livingston), a young man who, or may not, have supernatural powers.
And later in June, Signature presents “Broadway in the Park” (June 24) at Wolf Trap featuring Tony-Award winners Kelli O’Hara (“The King and I”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), along with some terrific Signature vets, performing songs from “West Side Story,” “The Wiz,” “Gypsy,” “Funny Girl,” and more. Helming what promises to be a sensational show is Signature’s out artistic director Matthew Gardiner. Sigtheatre.org.
At Theater J, megawatt talent January LaVoy is tackling Anna Deavere Smith’s “Fires in the Mirror” (through July 3), a brilliantly conceived one-person piece about the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Already polarized, the neighborhood erupted into violence following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991. Smith’s groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from throughout the community requiring LaVoy to assay a multitude of diverse characters. LaVoy and Theater J’s out artistic director Adam Immerwahr co-direct. TheaterJ.org
Through June 18, Avant Bard Theatre in Arlington presents two by Tennessee Williams: “Suddenly Last Summer,” a one act about Violet Venable, a rich controlling mother who wants to eliminate – at any cost – her niece Catherine’s memories surrounding the sexual escapades and death of her gay son Sebastian; and a lesser-known piece “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” a one act about desperation seen through the lens of two unnamed characters barely getting by on New York’s Lower East Side.
Both pieces are staged by Christopher Henley, an out director with a deep appreciation and understanding of Williams’ work. Avantbard.org
And through June 19, Chamber Dance Company is premiering “Gatsby” and out guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evan’s new ballet, “Gravity to Grace.” Evans just won a Guggenheim Fellowship and worked for years as a dancer with Philadanco in Philly where he lives. Alex Sargent, a beautifully talented out dancer with D.C. roots, is featured in Evan’s work and dances the lead in “Gatsby.” Chamberdance.org
On Friday nights throughout Pride month, Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade are presenting “Drag Underground,” a weekly drag show performed in Dupont Circle’s versatile subterranean space. The June 10 performance features popular artists Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico. Dupontunderground.org
Theater
‘Unbreakable’ presents musical chronology of LGBTQ lives through 20th century
GMCW production an epic choral work making East Coast premiere
‘Unbreakable’
Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington
June 4 at 3 p.m. (ASL) & 8 p.m.
Lincoln Theatre
1215 U St., N.W.
$20 – $65
gmcw.org
In his song “The Room Next Door,” composer/lyricist Andrew Lippa celebrates Lem Billings, JFK’s lifelong gay best friend, and the importance of Kennedy’s admiring bosom pal in the president’s professional and personal life.
The Billings tune is just one of about a dozen songs exploring the resiliency of the queer community in Lippa’s “Unbreakable,” an epic choral work poised to make its East Coast premiere performed by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (GMWC) at the historic Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, June 4.
Structurally inspired by playwright August Wilson’s Pittsburgh Cycle, “Unbreakable” is a musical chronology of LGBTQ lives in America through the 20th century.
“The piece is in part held together by the anticipation of what song the next decade holds,” says Lippa. He credits visual projections that give context to the protagonists, and his poetic interpretation with doing the rest.
In selecting what stories made the cut for the 75-minute concert, the self-described “fifty-seven-year-old, white, cisgender, homosexual who’s a six on the Kinsley scale,” used himself as the litmus test: “I found myself populating ‘Unbreakable’ with slices of history that I didn’t know much about but kept me interested, hoping others would be interested too.”
Ultimately, his musical is made up of a mélange of compelling queer tales demonstrating the community’s resiliency including Harvard’s “Secret Court” of 1920, The Lavender Scare (the interrogation and firing of gay-identifying civil servants), the AIDS crisis, and the lives of transgender activist Sylvia Rivera, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, Nobel Peace Prize-winner Jane Addams, novelist Gertrude Stein, and more.
“Members of the chorus play multiple roles including vaguer characters who aren’t necessarily famous,” explains Lippa. “In one song where they quote Bible verse, they’re not the queer community, but rather they’re the homophobic judges at a young man’s sentencing – they’re the Marjorie Taylor Greene of the time.”
In addition to creating music, Lippa is an ordained interfaith minster who went to “a real brick-and-mortar seminary and not something on the internet.” He says, “I have great respect for religious practices and religions of the world, but what I don’t have respect for is religious people who insist they’re right and I’m wrong.”
The chorus also boasts spectacular featured soloists Helen Hayes Award-winning Nova Y. Payton and soprano Amy Broadbent from the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters Chorus. GMCW veteran Solomon HaileSelassie directs.
Lippa is best known for Broadway’s “The Wild Party,” “Big Fish,” and “The Addams Family,” but he likes to dip his toe into other musical mediums. His collaboration with gay choruses began with “I Am Harvey Milk” (2013), a choral work and theatrical piece based on the political martyr, commissioned primarily by the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus (SFGMC).
When writing about the slain, openly gay mayor, he didn’t’ want to create a gay stereotype or a “oh, woe is me” portrayal of queer people, but rather an empowering piece about a man who didn’t something extraordinarily unlikely for his time.
Five years later, a second choral opportunity came his way – he was commissioned to write “Unbreakable” again by SFGMC and about ten other LGBTQ choruses from throughout the country including GMCW.
Lippa also sings beautifully (not always the case with composers) and enjoys performing. He played the title in the premiere of “I Am Harvey Milk” and sang Lem Billings on the “Unbreakable” original cast recording.
Typically, after a piece is sent out into the world, his involvement is minimal. For instance, he zoomed with GMCW members just once in May the same month he broke his foot and both he and his husband musician Tom Regouski contracted Covid. He’s fond of saying, “Covid is bad but you trying doing it on one foot.”
“Unbreakable” starts with a question: “Who are you?” It’s the very first three words of the piece. By asking this question, Lippa makes clear the work is for audience. “The music and words aren’t about the people singing; it’s about the people watching,” he says.
Theater
‘Our Town’ at Shakespeare examines life, love, death
Thornton Wilder’s simple classic gets new life amid COVID
‘Our Town’
Through June 11
Shakespeare Theatre Company
610 F Street, N.W.
$49-$120
Shakespearetheatre.org
Famously set in small-town New Hampshire, playwright Thornton Wilder’s deceptively simple American classic “Our Town” is about the significance of daily life, love, and, most interestingly, death. Wilder, who was gay, downplayed his innovative brilliance, preferring to chalk it up to the rediscovery of what had come before him.
When it premiered on Broadway in 1938, his play was different from other shows. Wilder’s prescribed absence of scenery and props and use of miming struck some audiences as radical, but what most resonated was the work’s relatability, depth of meaning, and humor. Since then, it’s been a staple of professional and amateur stages – including countless high school auditoriums.
Now the Pulitzer Prize-winning warhorse is at Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC) staged by the company’s out associate artistic director Alan Paul with a rendering he believes is just right for our times.
“It’s not a revival,” he says. “It’s a ritual. You can see ‘Our Town’ over and over and still find something new about yourself or life.”
Intended as a happy gathering of Washington talent including Holly Twyford, Felicia Curry, Natascia Diaz, Eric Hissom, Craig Wallace, Sarah C. Marshall, Suzanne Richard as Joe Stoddard the undertaker, and Lawrence Redmond plays Simon Stimson (the troubled church organist often speculated to be a closeted gay man destroyed by life in a small town), the production has hit some COVID snags since early previews. Understudies have proved indispensable.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Was “Our Town” meant to be a return to post-pandemic normalcy for STC?
ALAN PAUL: Yes, and it was until about a month ago when COVID descended on us.
BLADE: Were you panicked?
PAUL: Luckily, it’s an ensemble show with so many great actors. When understudies step in, things change in the scene but overall, the tone doesn’t change. It’s been an exercise of letting go. As a director you want total control of everything – this time I couldn’t.
Also, it’s astounding – and this is not a spin, honestly – just how remarkably well the understudies do when they’re asked to perform with little preparation. It’s turned out to be some of the best actors in Washington in rotation.
BLADE: Was “Our Town” your choice?
PAUL: Yes. First, I was thinking of doing [Eugène Ionesco’s absurdist play] “The Chairs.” But I reconsidered – people don’t want to come out of pandemic to see “The Chairs.” I considered a Noël Coward comedy or something with big themes like “The Grapes of Wrath.” Then I thought maybe Thornton Wilder’s “The Matchmaker,” a play about life, possibilities, and renewal, and that led to Wilder’s best-known play, “Our Town.”
It made so much sense. All of my actor friends have been out of work, so it would be such a mistake to go to New York to find actors. First, I called Holly Twyford and offered her the important role of Stage Manager. With her input, we assembled a group of local actors to become the residents of Grover’s Corners.
BLADE: Any grumbles from patrons that the play is tired?
PAUL: I’m used to that sort of thing. People groaned when I did “Camelot” in 2018 and it became one of the company’s highest grossing shows. Previously, it was the same sort of thing with “Man of La Mancha” in 2015. But I say, when you wipe away what’s old fashioned about the way a show looks and feels there’s always something else to reveal.
It’s about daily life and death. When Paul Newman did “Our Town” in 2002 it was in the wake of 9/11. Now, we’re coming out of a period of isolation and there’s been nothing normal about life and death has been everywhere. I think people might hear it in a new way.
BLADE: Talk a little about your approach.
PAUL: Performed in the round beneath soaring rafters, it’s a communal event. It’s about getting out of the house. Without scenery, it’s the opposite of Netflix, which is what we’ve all been on for two years.
Also, it’s zapped of sentimentality. The third act is dead and they don’t miss life. Standing in the cemetery, the Stage Manager reminds the audience, “We’re coming up here ourselves when our fit’s over.” Such an interesting point of view, wry but sort of sad.
BLADE: Have your feelings changed toward the play?
PAUL: It’s not a play I ever disliked but it wouldn’t have been high on my list a few years ago. You can’t help but fall in love with it because the language is so full. And what the stage manager has to say – those speeches are remarkable monologues.
BLADE: And finally, what’s your takeaway?
PAUL: Emily who has died young asks, “Does anyone ever realize life while they live it…every, every minute?” The Stage Manager replies, “No. Saints and poets maybe…they do some.”
That’s Thornton Wilder’s way of saying to all of us, wake up, give it a shot, be conscious.
