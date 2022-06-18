Photos
PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival
Inaugural LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Easton, Md.
The inaugural Delmarva Pride Festival was held in downtown Easton, Md. on Saturday, June 18.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Jaime Thompson)
Photos
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Secretary Buttigieg speaks at annual Equality PAC event
Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, held its annual Pride Gala on Thursday, June 16 at the Hotel Washington. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave the keynote address.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals
Honorees included Assistant Secretary for Health Levine
Over 4,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attended the 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals 2022 on June 14th. The Atlanta Braves completed a 10 game winning streak by defeating the Washington Nationals 10-4. Honorees at the event included Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, owner of Dacha Beer Garden Dmitri Chekaldin, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife Eireann Dolan. Local baseball star Paloma Benach threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was gay MLB umpire Dale Scott.
(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)
Photos
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival
Guest appearance by Vice President Harris at annual LGBTQ celebration
The 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Saturday, June 12. Speakers at the event included Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Performers included Symone and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the band DNCE.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival
Take Pride in Your Health: Tips from a Primary Care Physician
PHOTOS: Pride Gala
Blinken holds roundtable with LGBTQ, intersex journalists at State Department
Monkeypox cases rise amid calls for equitable treatment & vaccine equity
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
Baltimore house fires investigated as potential anti-gay hate crime
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
Man arrested for anti-LGBTQ vandalism at P.G. County libraries
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia6 days ago
Kamala Harris speaks at D.C. Pride festival
-
The White House3 days ago
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
-
News4 days ago
Biden to sign wide-ranging executive order on conversion therapy, LGBTQ youth
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Parade
-
Maryland3 days ago
Baltimore house fires investigated as potential anti-gay hate crime
-
Idaho7 days ago
Idaho police arrest armed extremists protesting Pride event
-
Commentary4 days ago
To Biden: No Pride in detention of transgender, queer communities
-
Maryland2 days ago
Man arrested for anti-LGBTQ vandalism at P.G. County libraries