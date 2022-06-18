Connect with us

PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival

Inaugural LGBTQ celebration held in downtown Easton, Md.

Published

4 hours ago

on

2022 Delmarva Pride Festival (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The inaugural Delmarva Pride Festival was held in downtown Easton, Md. on Saturday, June 18.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key and Jaime Thompson)

PHOTOS: Pride Gala

Secretary Buttigieg speaks at annual Equality PAC event

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 18, 2022

By

Elected officials and candidates join U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg at the Equality PAC Pride Gala on Thursday. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Equality PAC, the political arm of the Congressional LGBTQ Equality Caucus, held its annual Pride Gala on Thursday, June 16 at the Hotel Washington. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg gave the keynote address.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

PHOTOS: Night Out at the Nationals

Honorees included Assistant Secretary for Health Levine

Published

4 days ago

on

June 15, 2022

By

Night Out at the Nationals on Tuesday, June 14. (Washington Blade photo by Kevin Majoros)

Over 4,000 members of the LGBTQ community and their allies attended the 17th annual Night Out at the Nationals 2022 on June 14th. The Atlanta Braves completed a 10 game winning streak by defeating the Washington Nationals 10-4. Honorees at the event included Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Rachel Levine, owner of Dacha Beer Garden Dmitri Chekaldin, Nationals pitcher Sean Doolittle and his wife Eireann Dolan. Local baseball star Paloma Benach threw out the first pitch. Also in attendance was gay MLB umpire Dale Scott.

(Washington Blade photos by Kevin Majoros)

PHOTOS: 2022 Capital Pride Festival

Guest appearance by Vice President Harris at annual LGBTQ celebration

Published

5 days ago

on

June 13, 2022

By

Vice President Kamala Harris makes a guest appearance at the 2022 Capital Pride Festival. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 2022 Capital Pride Festival and Concert was held on Saturday, June 12. Speakers at the event included Vice President Kamala Harris and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. Performers included Symone and Willow Pill from RuPaul’s Drag Race as well as the band DNCE.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

