Opinions
Celebrating Pride within the military
Advancing equality and inclusivity
Discrimination weakens us and when it exists within a community like the military, where its members constantly rely on each other to survive, it is particularly destructive. As a Black man and veteran, I have first-hand experience of the very real and prevalent discrimination that exists within our military. But racism is just one type of prejudice the military community is grappling with; LGBTQ+ discrimination is another.
Last Pride month, I called upon fellow Americans to consider each individual’s role in helping champion and support long-awaited change for LGBTQ+ servicemembers and veterans. Now, almost exactly a year later, the progress we’ve seen is minimal at best.
Out of a veteran population of 19 million, an estimated 1 million U.S. veterans identify as LGBTQ+. Yet, in spite of their significant presence, LGBTQ+ veterans continue to face unequal treatment, blatant discrimination, and a far greater number of obstacles than their non-LGBTQ+ counterparts.
Throughout the history of the military, an estimated 100,000 LGBTQ+ servicemembers have been discharged from service simply because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. At least 14,000 of them were discharged under the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” law. These other-than-honorable discharges have caused countless servicemembers to confront unprecedented and life-altering losses, many of them are still dealing with the ramifications today.
An other-than-honorable discharge is more than just a job loss. Its effects can compound further into a series of negative consequences far beyond the discharge itself. Those who are forced to leave the military under such circumstances are not likely to be allowed to re-enlist in the Armed Forces or reserves. Bad paper discharges also hamper future employment opportunities for LGBTQ+ veterans, particularly in the government. This significantly affects the financial security and the overall career trajectory of many.
The direct impacts of these discharges, as well as the constant burden placed on LGBTQ+ veterans to avoid them, have led to horrible health consequences for too many. Ex-servicemembers who were forced out of the military under DADT have reported debilitating mental health issues, including depression and trauma disorders. Thus, it is no surprise, that DADT has left a legacy of high suicide attempt rates (15 times higher than veterans overall) among LGBTQ+ veterans.
Other than honorable discharges under DADT also led to housing instability among LGBTQ+ veterans. Often ineligible for housing vouchers afforded to other veterans, coupled with financial insecurity, many LGBTQ+ veterans have experienced homelessness. Long after the DADT repeal, LGBTQ+ veterans are still struggling with homelessness.
LGBTQ+ servicemembers today have inherited major burdens from the era of DADT and even earlier. They are still less likely than non-LGBTQ+ active-duty servicemembers to report that they are currently covered by any form of health insurance, less likely to report owning a home, and are four times more likely to report an overall financial difficulty getting by.
COVID-19 has only amplified the dangers faced by at-risk veterans over the past two years. My organization,
Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America’s comprehensive care program, the Quick Reaction Force (QRF), has seen a nearly 500% increase in veterans reaching out for help since the start of the pandemic. 72% of the outreach included veterans seeking support for mental health needs, economic insecurity, homelessness, or a combination of those issues.
Our nation has failed to protect those who dedicated their lives to protect others. So how do we push for change? Passing the Equality Act into law is certainly a start. The bill aims to expand federal civil rights protections and prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The bill passed the House with bipartisan support, and advocates are pushing for a vote in the Senate in the coming months.
In addition to the Equality Act, Congress must work to include the proposed “Truman Amendment” to the FY 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The amendment aims to ensure that eligibility for service in the military is not influenced by race, color, national origin, religion, or sex (including gender identity, sex characteristics, or sexual orientation) of an individual. Such non-discrimination policies, while significant on their own, are limited in their application and enforcement as executive orders. Through inclusion in NDAA, the Truman Amendment would codify these protections into law.
Policymakers saying they are “encouraged” by the advancement of legislation like the Equality Act and Truman Amendment in Congress without working to actively pass them, is not enough. We must call on our Senators to pass the Equality Act and to include the Truman Amendment in the NDAA.
While we cannot undo the harm suffered by LGBTQ+ servicemembers and veterans, it is our responsibility to ensure that their sacrifices are recognized and they are given the acceptance and protection they are owed. Together, we can achieve this.
Jeremy Butler is a Navy veteran and the CEO of the HYPERLINK “https://iava.org/” \t “_blank” Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.
Opinions
Re-elect Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, Mondaire Jones
Why are some Democrats challenging strong incumbents?
There are two outstanding gay members of the House of Representatives running for reelection in New York.
Sean Patrick Maloney is running in the redrawn 17th district. He was first elected to represent the Hudson Valley in 2012. He defeated Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, a member of the Tea Party. Maloney has been effective working across party lines to invest in and improve our infrastructure, strengthen the health and financial security of America’s retirees, and to keep the United States safe and free. He understood constituent services and won tax relief for small businesses in the Hudson Valley. He knew what it meant to bring investments to his district and the importance nationally of improving schools, making the highways and Metro North (in his District) safer and more reliable, and fighting for the money to hire more police and firefighters, giving them the resources they need to keep everyone safe. Maloney signed onto the Green New Deal resolution.
The second gay incumbent we must support is Mondaire Jones, now running in the new 10th district. While he is a first-term representative, this is a safe district for Democrats, which is why 14 others have announced their candidacies. Jones made history when he was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2021 as the nation’s first openly gay, Black member of Congress. His bio is impressive. “He grew up in Section 8 housing, raised by a single mom who worked multiple jobs to provide for their family. He attended public schools before earning degrees from Stanford University and Harvard Law School and working in the Obama administration. Jones has championed strengthening our democracy, protecting fundamental rights like abortion and marriage equality, making housing affordable, Medicare for All, and universal childcare. He has served on the NAACP’s National Board of Directors and on the board of the New York Civil Liberties Union. Once he won his seat he was elected unanimously by his colleagues as Freshman Representative to House Democratic Leadership, and he was appointed a Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Co-Chair of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus. He currently serves on the House Judiciary, Education and Labor, and Ethics Committees, where he has established himself as a leader on issues of democracy reform, civil rights, child care, and climate.”
Today, New Yorkers have the chance to reelect these two effective LGBTQ congressmen. Yet one member of the New York delegation — Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez — has endorsed a candidate running against Maloney in the new 17th congressional district. She is advocating the defeat of a progressive and proven effective, gay congressman who is also the House Democratic Campaign Chair. Another member of the delegation has endorsed someone running against Jones.
Some questioned why Maloney entered the race for the new 17th District after lines were redrawn. But Jones, now running in the newly redrawn 10th, understood a more leftist candidate like himself would have had a harder time winning the redrawn 17th had he won a primary there. So, you really have to question why AOC didn’t simply endorse both strong LGBTQ members of the New York delegation and work to ensure they both win.
Democrats have been screwed in the final redrawn congressional lines in New York. They will lose a Manhattan member of the House with Carolyn Maloney pitted against Jerold Nadler. The new 17th in which Maloney is running is not a guaranteed Democratic win. Even if AOC’s candidate were successful in defeating him there is a good chance she would lose the District to a Republican. Maloney, a rational progressive, who has served part of the District, has a much better chance of keeping it in Democratic hands.
This will be a difficult year for Democrats. With inflation and redistricting around the nation keeping the House of Representatives won’t be easy. So why would Democrats make it even harder by challenging incumbents with a great chance of winning. Aside from anything else it is a huge waste of money that could go into winning seats now occupied by Republicans.
As a party we need to stick together if we are to make any progress on issues we all care about. We may have differences on how to get there, how fast it will happen. But we must remember the founders of the nation set up a system calling for compromise to move forward. Sean Patrick Maloney has proven he wants to move forward and knows how to do it.
I urge all New Yorkers to focus on a better future. A future that is closer if we re-elect both Sean Patrick Maloney and Mondaire Jones. Let’s make sure we don’t lose any LGBTQ+ members of Congress.
Opinions
Carroll County’s flag policy: What counts as political?
Some statements are mandated while others are quashed
The Carroll County Board of Education earlier this month voted 4-1 to ban the display of most flags on public school grounds. The United States, Maryland, and Carroll County flags are still allowed, as are the flags of foreign nations and banners representing school achievements, school athletics, colleges, and professional sports teams. The main cause of controversy surrounding the policy is that it bans the display of Pride flags on public school grounds.
The concerns about how this policy will impact the inclusiveness of Carroll County Public Schools, and its students’ mental health, have been well-documented. The all-too-coincidental vote during Pride month has also been highlighted repeatedly. But I would like to point out some curious contradictions in the logic of the policy’s text itself. I question the sincerity of its objects. And to be clear, while I hope there are legal challenges to the policy on First Amendment grounds, I do not set out to refute the policy’s legality — I am not a lawyer.
Board member Donna Sivigny remarked how the flag policy was a “natural extension” of the school system’s political neutrality policy, which prohibits faculty and students from voicing their opinions on “political issues, parties, and candidates.” Along this line of neutrality, board member Tara Battaglia said, “And it’s true, where does it end? If we allow one [flag], we’re going to have to allow another, and we’re going to have to allow another.”
Edmund O’Meally, the board’s legal counsel, clarified that “We also have state law that requires the display of the official United States flag […] which requires the display of the flag in every classroom in every school in every school system in the state of Maryland.” He noted that the board’s flag policy is among the “time, place, and manner restrictions” that the board has the legal authority to impose on flags displayed on school grounds.
The flag policy begins, “The Board of Education of Carroll County agrees with Section 7-105(a) of the Education Article of the Annotated Code of Maryland that ‘the love of freedom and democracy, shown in the devotion of all true and patriotic Americans to their flag and country, shall be instilled in the hearts and minds’ of the students attending the Carroll County Public Schools.”
So it appears that state law does not require the display of the United States flag simply for aesthetic reasons. The code requires the display of the Stars and Stripes for political reasons. Simply put, democracy is a system of government, and love of democracy is a political viewpoint. To draw a distinction between anyone merely possessing American citizenship, and “true and patriotic” Americans, is a political statement. For better or worse, to instill this love of democracy is a political mission with which the State of Maryland tasks each school board. One must ask why certain political statements are not only permitted, but mandated by the state, and others are able to be quashed.
Beyond the national flag, whose display is required, scrutiny must be paid to the Maryland flag. Yes, its design is iconic and widely beloved by Marylanders. We reign supreme when it comes to how many items of clothing, bumper stickers, and other merchandise we brand with the state flag. However, its design is intentionally political. During the Civil War, Maryland was a border state; Union sympathizers would display the yellow and black Calvert arms, and Confederate partisans would display the red and white Crossland arms. A few decades after the Civil War ended, the Maryland flag as we know it today was adopted as a symbol of reconciliation and unity between North and South — certainly a political statement.
In addition, if international flags are allowed, attention must be paid to their symbolism as well. For instance, the designer of the flag of the People’s Republic of China described the largest yellow star on the banner as symbolizing the Chinese Communist Party. Even more broadly, the peoples of any colonized country generally view the flag of their colonizer as a political symbol.
So why would the Carroll County Board of Education welcome all these partisan discussions and displays, but prohibit symbols like the Pride flag? Yes, debates about LGBTQ rights are ongoing, but so are conversations about the Confederacy, communism, colonialism, and any number of other political organizations and viewpoints. It appears the board wants to limit what topics are worthy of consideration by erasing some from view.
We must work to resist all such hypocrisy and censorship when it arises.
Justin Drewer is a lifelong Maryland resident and a 2022 graduate of Georgetown University, where he majored in government, focusing on constitutional law.
Opinions
Activism takes action
Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough when lives are at stake
The LGBTQ community is the most diverse community in the world because we are part of every other community. That means that the LGBTQ movement must aid LGBTQ people around the world, not only those who are close to home.
Dozens of countries have laws criminalizing same-sex relations and LGBTQ gender expression. Legal sanctions against LGBTQ people vary in scope and application. These range from fines to life imprisonment and the death penalty. In many nations, the laws might not be enforced, but severe consequences for LGBTQ people include not having protection under the law, facing bullying, harassment, violence, discrimination, a lack of equal access to employment, education, health services, and police protection.
When I took an active role in fighting for the rights of LGBTQ people throughout the world, my goal was to help people in desperate need. I wanted to utilize my reach and my network, pushing my contacts to help me help others.
This mentality led me to meet recently with officials at the White House, the State Department, and Foreign Service. We discussed specific cases of individuals overseas, who are desperately seeking to escape their life-threatening situations because of their LGBTQ identity.
I asked these government officials what they could do to help people in desperate need of being rescued. My approach was to connect government agencies, nonprofit organizations and the victims in need. This manner of advocacy made me a liaison between those who can help and those who need help.
Since my teenage years, I have been active as a Jewish and LGBTQ activist. As my connections grew, I have pursued more ways to make a difference. With my public profile, due to my work in entertainment and media, I’ve been speaking out about the needs of marginalized and victimized groups, and people in need started reaching out directly to me.
Throughout my life, I’ve been sensitive to those reaching out for help. I recognized their desperation, openly pleading for help.
I know I can help, and I also know I must help. Maybe it is because I am a grandchild of Holocaust survivors, and a child of immigrants who are children of immigrants, and maybe it is because people in my family struggled to survive, which is the only reason I am here. Within my own life experiences, I know what it is to be a victim and a survivor.
While it is everyone’s moral duty to help others, maybe those who have experienced hardship understand this the most.
When I met with these officials, I made it clear that there are specific cases of people who are in desperate need of immediate help. These are urgent matters that can save people’s lives.
As a Jewish leader and activist, it is my duty to help these people. This is what Judaism is about: “Love thy neighbor as thyself, whoever saves one life saves the world entire,” and the ultimate concept of Tikkun Olam, repairing the world.
These days, people call themselves activists when they post content supporting those in need on social media. But that is not advocacy, it does not go beyond “thoughts and prayers.” Activism takes action, and that means stepping out of your comfort zone and away from your phone to help others.
Rainbow Railroad, Dignity LGBTQI, Freedom House, The National LGBTQ Task Force, Israel Gay Youth, and The Agudah among others, are each amazing organizations that I have partnered with to advocate to help those in desperate need.
When I meet with government officials, I remind them that I represent them as much as they represent me. We are in this together. This is how you defend democracy.
We need help. Everyone who can assist those in need must do so, especially during Pride month, as so many LGBTQ people’s lives are in danger throughout the globe.
As a supporter of democratic countries, I support any nation that supports and accepts women and LGBTQ people. It makes it clear which countries do not do so, and I do not support countries that do not support these two groups. Yet, even within the democratic countries, I saw gaps and jumped to help.
On an almost daily basis, people contact me on social media, often using private or anonymous accounts, asking to help save their lives. I take action in the steps to rescue them and connect them to organizations that can help guide them to safety, a fresh start in a world that needs healing.
Yuval David is an Emmy-nominated actor, director, and filmmaker who has won more than 100 international film festival awards. He is an active leader in the LGBTQ and Jewish communities, working with several prestigious organizations to save people in life-threatening situations.
GOP senator willing to delay school meal funding over LGBTQ+ rights
Celebrating Pride within the military
Biden administration proposes expanded LGBTQ student protections
CDC: Seven dead in Fla. meningococcal disease outbreak
Howard County executive announces plans for LGBTQ commission
Upwards of 4 million people attend São Paulo Pride parade
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
Former Bogotá mayor elected Colombia’s first leftist president
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect
Elon Musk’s trans daughter files for name change to cut ties with him
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National7 days ago
In viral protest, graduates hand Pride flags to school president
-
State Department6 days ago
Blinken holds roundtable with LGBTQ, intersex journalists at State Department
-
South America4 days ago
Upwards of 4 million people attend São Paulo Pride parade
-
Theater4 days ago
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
-
Theater6 days ago
Queer rom-com ‘In His Hands’ combines sexuality, laughs
-
Books6 days ago
New book explores history of Fire Island
-
Health6 days ago
Monkeypox cases rise amid calls for equitable treatment & vaccine equity
-
South America4 days ago
Former Bogotá mayor elected Colombia’s first leftist president