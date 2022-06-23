Re-elect Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, Mondaire Jones

There are two outstanding gay members of the House of Representatives running for reelection in New York.

Sean Patrick Maloney is running in the redrawn 17th district. He was first elected to represent the Hudson Valley in 2012. He defeated Congresswoman Nan Hayworth, a member of the Tea Party. Maloney has been effective working across party lines to invest in and improve our infrastructure, strengthen the health and financial security of America’s retirees, and to keep the United States safe and free. He understood constituent services and won tax relief for small businesses in the Hudson Valley. He knew what it meant to bring investments to his district and the importance nationally of improving schools, making the highways and Metro North (in his District) safer and more reliable, and fighting for the money to hire more police and firefighters, giving them the resources they need to keep everyone safe. Maloney signed onto the Green New Deal resolution.

The second gay incumbent we must support is Mondaire Jones, now running in the new 10th district. While he is a first-term representative, this is a safe district for Democrats, which is why 14 others have announced their candidacies. Jones made history when he was sworn in on Jan. 3, 2021 as the nation’s first openly gay, Black member of Congress. His bio is impressive. “He grew up in Section 8 housing, raised by a single mom who worked multiple jobs to provide for their family. He attended public schools before earning degrees from Stanford University and Harvard Law School and working in the Obama administration. Jones has championed strengthening our democracy, protecting fundamental rights like abortion and marriage equality, making housing affordable, Medicare for All, and universal childcare. He has served on the NAACP’s National Board of Directors and on the board of the New York Civil Liberties Union. Once he won his seat he was elected unanimously by his colleagues as Freshman Representative to House Democratic Leadership, and he was appointed a Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and Co-Chair of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus. He currently serves on the House Judiciary, Education and Labor, and Ethics Committees, where he has established himself as a leader on issues of democracy reform, civil rights, child care, and climate.”

Today, New Yorkers have the chance to reelect these two effective LGBTQ congressmen. Yet one member of the New York delegation — Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez — has endorsed a candidate running against Maloney in the new 17th congressional district. She is advocating the defeat of a progressive and proven effective, gay congressman who is also the House Democratic Campaign Chair. Another member of the delegation has endorsed someone running against Jones.

Some questioned why Maloney entered the race for the new 17th District after lines were redrawn. But Jones, now running in the newly redrawn 10th, understood a more leftist candidate like himself would have had a harder time winning the redrawn 17th had he won a primary there. So, you really have to question why AOC didn’t simply endorse both strong LGBTQ members of the New York delegation and work to ensure they both win.

Democrats have been screwed in the final redrawn congressional lines in New York. They will lose a Manhattan member of the House with Carolyn Maloney pitted against Jerold Nadler. The new 17th in which Maloney is running is not a guaranteed Democratic win. Even if AOC’s candidate were successful in defeating him there is a good chance she would lose the District to a Republican. Maloney, a rational progressive, who has served part of the District, has a much better chance of keeping it in Democratic hands.

This will be a difficult year for Democrats. With inflation and redistricting around the nation keeping the House of Representatives won’t be easy. So why would Democrats make it even harder by challenging incumbents with a great chance of winning. Aside from anything else it is a huge waste of money that could go into winning seats now occupied by Republicans.

As a party we need to stick together if we are to make any progress on issues we all care about. We may have differences on how to get there, how fast it will happen. But we must remember the founders of the nation set up a system calling for compromise to move forward. Sean Patrick Maloney has proven he wants to move forward and knows how to do it.

I urge all New Yorkers to focus on a better future. A future that is closer if we re-elect both Sean Patrick Maloney and Mondaire Jones. Let’s make sure we don’t lose any LGBTQ+ members of Congress.