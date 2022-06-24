The White House
Advocacy groups urge White House to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release
HRC, GLAAD among letter signatories
Dozens of advocacy groups on Wednesday in a letter they sent to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris urged them to do more to secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner.
The Human Rights Campaign, the Council for Global Equality, Athlete Ally, GLAAD, GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders, Lambda Legal, the National Black Justice Coalition, the National LGBTQ Task Force, Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative and All Out Action Fund are among the groups that signed the letter.
Griner’s agent, Lindsay Colas, coordinated the letter and worked with Democratic strategist Karen Finney, among others.
“We, the undersigned civil and human rights organizations, write to express our deep concern for Brittney Griner. We stand together in support of Brittney, now wrongfully detained in Russia for over 124 days,” reads the letter. “An American hero, wife, daughter, sister, friend, teammate, anti-bullying advocate, Olympian, and WNBA superstar, Brittney continues to endure inhumane treatment, deprived of contact with her family.”
“We join Brittney’s family, friends, colleagues and loved ones in deep appreciation of your Administration’s ongoing efforts to secure her freedom,” it adds. “The U.S. government has acknowledged that Brittney is essentially a political pawn in classifying her as wrongfully detained. While these have been critically important measures, we now urge you to make a deal to get Brittney back home to America immediately and safely.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Brittney Griner — a center for the Phoenix Mercury and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to Cherelle Griner — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 14 spoke with Cherelle Griner.
Officials with the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on June 13 met with Brittney Griner’s teammates to discuss her detention and efforts to secure her release. A Russian court the following day extended Brittney Griner’s detention through at least July 2.
“We are determined to bring her home along with Paul (Whelan, an American citizen who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia after a court convicted him of spying) and for that matter, any and every American who is being unjustly detained anywhere in the world,” said Blinken on June 15 during a roundtable with this reporter and five other LGBTQ and intersex journalists. ” “It’s something that I am personally focused on, and I want to leave it at that because it is obviously an ongoing issue. But just know that this is a matter of intense focus for us.”
Brittney Griner on June 18 was unable to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary because the phone at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that she called went unanswered. A State Department spokesperson later admitted a “logistical error” prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with Cherelle Griner.
“This month our nation honors America’s diverse journey towards freedom, equality and justice for all with the observation of the Juneteenth federal holiday, the 50th anniversary of landmark Title IX legislation, and LGBTQ+ Pride. Brittney’s intersectional identity embodies this celebration of America’s strength and diversity,” reads the letter. “As a celebrated world-class athlete, she also demonstrates the uniquely unifying power of sports. Brittney’s ongoing detention threatens the sanctity of sport and the safety of all athletes traveling to compete internationally.”
“President Biden and Vice President Harris, we urge you to make a deal to bring our teammate, wife, sister, hero, and friend Brittney Griner home swiftly and safely,” it concludes.
Biden administration proposes expanded LGBTQ student protections
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona made announcement on Thursday
The Biden administration announced that it is proposing overhauling provisions of rules and guidance expanding Title IX protections for LGBTQ students, a dramatic overhaul of campus sexual assault rules, and bolstering rules governing colleges’ responsibilities in addressing sexual misconduct.
In making the announcement for the proposed changes on Thursday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of this landmark law, our proposed changes will allow us to continue that progress and ensure all our nation’s students — no matter where they live, who they are, or whom they love — can learn, grow, and thrive in school.”
In the previous Trump administration, then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos had issued a controversial new policy in May 2020 that created new rules mandating how schools and universities responded to complaints of sexual misconduct and bolstered the rights of the accused and narrowing the scope of cases colleges are required to investigate.
The Associated Press had reported under the new rules, the definition of sexual harassment is narrowed to include “unwelcome conduct determined by a reasonable person to be so severe, pervasive, and objectively offensive” that it denies a person access to a school’s education programs or activity.
The rules received pushback from opponents including the National Women’s Law Center.
“We refuse to go back to the days when rape and harassment in schools were ignored and swept under the rug,” Fatima Goss Graves, the group’s president and CEO told the Associated Press. “We won’t let DeVos succeed in requiring schools to be complicit in harassment, turning Title IX from a law that protects all students into a law that protects abusers and harassers.”
The proposed regulations would:
- Clearly protect students and employees from all forms of sex discrimination.
- Provide full protection from sex-based harassment.
- Protect the right of parents and guardians to support their elementary and secondary school children.
- Require schools to take prompt and effective action to end any sex discrimination in their education programs or activities – and to prevent its recurrence and remedy its effects.
- Protect students and employees who are pregnant or have pregnancy-related conditions.
- Require schools to respond promptly to all complaints of sex discrimination with a fair and reliable process that includes trained, unbiased decisionmakers to evaluate the evidence.
- Require schools to provide supportive measures to students and employees affected by conduct that may constitute sex discrimination, including students who have brought complaints or been accused of sex-based harassment.
- Protect LGBTQI+ students from discrimination based on sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics.
- Clarify and confirm protection from retaliation for students, employees, and others who exercise their Title IX rights.
- Improve the adaptability of the regulations’ grievance procedure requirements so that all recipients can implement Title IX’s promise of nondiscrimination fully and fairly in their educational environments.
- Ensure that schools share their nondiscrimination policies with all students, employees, and other participants in their education programs or activities.
A press release from the Cardona’s office, spelled out that the proposed regulations will advance Title IX’s goal of ensuring that no person experiences sex discrimination, sex-based harassment, or sexual violence in education.
As the U.S. Supreme Court wrote in Bostock v. Clayton County, 140 S. Ct. 1731 (2020), it is “impossible to discriminate against a person” on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity without “discriminating against that individual based on sex.”
The regulations will require that all students receive appropriate supports in accessing all aspects of education. They will strengthen protections for LGBTQI+ students who face discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. And they will require that school procedures for complaints of sex discrimination, including sexual violence and other sex-based harassment, are fair to all involved.
The new rules proposal is almost certain to be challenged by the right-wing and it is expected to lead to new legal fights over the rights of trans students in schools and universities, especially in sports.”
As we mark #TitleIXAt50 today, here are six #TitleIX changes ED is proposing to ensure federally funded education programs & activities are free from ALL forms of sex discrimination: [🧵⬇️] pic.twitter.com/C9w4QAKEOj— U.S. Department of Education (@usedgov) June 23, 2022
U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein ceremonially sworn in
Scott Miller is married to Tim Gill
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday ceremonially swore in U.S. Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein Scott Miller.
Miller is the co-chair of the Gill Foundation’s board of directors along with his husband, Tim Gill.
President Biden last August nominated Miller. The U.S. Senate confirmed him on Dec. 18, 2021, and he assumed his post three days later.
Miller is among the handful of openly gay and lesbian American ambassadors.
Randy Berry, Jeff Daigle, Bob Gilchrist, Erik Ramanathan and Christopher Lamora are ambassadors to Nepal, Cabo Verde, Lithuania, Sweden and Cameroon respectively. Chantale Wong, the U.S. director of the Asian Development Bank, is the first openly lesbian and first out person of color to serve as a U.S. ambassador.
Biden on Wednesday nominated Berry — who was the first special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ and intersex rights abroad — to become the next American ambassador to Namibia.
Biden signs LGBTQ executive order during White House Pride event
President specifically criticized Fla. lawmakers over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law
President Biden on Wednesday signed a sweeping executive order that expands LGBTQ rights.
The mandate, among other things, directs the U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services, Education and other federal government agencies to develop policies that will counter anti-LGBTQ laws that have been enacted in states across the country. The order also creates a “Bill of Rights for LGBTQI+ Older Adults” within HHS and will prohibit the use of federal funds to support so-called conversion therapy.
Javier Gómez, a gay 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Miami who challenged Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, introduced Biden at the White House Pride Month reception before he signed the executive order. First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine joined five young LGBTQ people on stage during the signing.
“All of us here on this stage have your back,” said Biden before he signed the order.
Biden during the event specifically mocked Florida lawmakers who backed their state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, noting they are “going after Mickey Mouse, for God’s sake.” Biden also noted that upwards of 300 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced across the country.
“I don’t have to tell you about the ultra-MAGA agenda attacking families and our freedoms,” he said. “These attacks are real and consequential for real families.”
The event took place less than a week after police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, arrested 31 white supremacists who planned to disrupt a Pride event.
“I’m grateful of the swift response of law enforcement,” said Biden. “And they responded.”
Biden in his remarks noted the arrests and increased violence against transgender women of color and other vulnerable LGBTQ people.
“Violent attacks on the community, including ongoing attacks on transgender women of color, make our nation less safe — because the attacks are more than ever last year, and they’re on pace again this year,” he said. “They’re disgusting, and they have to stop.”
Biden also urged lawmakers to pass the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the federal civil rights law.
“We are in the battle for the very soul of this nation,” said Biden. “When I look around this room with all of you here today, it’s a battle that I know we will win.”
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre; House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.); U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) and Chris Coons (D-Del.); U.S. Reps. David Cicilline (D-R.I.) and Mark Takano (D-Calif.); Delaware state Sen. Sarah McBride; Arizona state Rep. Daniel Hernández; Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and Jessica Stern, the special U.S. envoy for the promotion of LGBTQ rights abroad, are among those who attended the event. Judy and Dennis Shepard, Jim Obergefell, GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis, Interim Human Rights Campaign President Joni Madison, [email protected] Coalition President Bamby Salcedo, Arianna’s Center CEO Arianna Lint, LGBTQ Victory Institute Executive Director Elliot Imse, D.C. trans advocate Earlene Budd and other activists joined them.
Familia: Trans Queer Liberation Movement Co-Executive Director Jennicet Gutiérrez, who heckled then-President Obama during the White House’s 2015 Pride Month reception, declined an invitation to attend.
Gutiérrez on Tuesday told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview that she did not want to go “because the community is under attack.” Gutiérrez also criticized the Biden administration over the continued detention of trans people in immigration detention centers and the deportation of trans people who ask for asylum.
