Theater
Be prepared to clap for ‘Nollywood Dreams’ at Round House
Theatergoers asked to play audience of Nigerian chat show
‘Nollywood Dreams’
Through July 3
Round House Theatre
4545 East-West Highway, Bethesda, MD 20814
$55-$78
Roundhousetheatre.org
If you see “Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre, be prepared to clap a lot, whether you like it or not. For almost a third of Jocelyn Bioh’s 100-minute-long comedy, theatergoers are asked to play the audience of an Oprahesque Nigerian chat show with a big personality host and large projected words (cheer, applause) prompting the house to make lots of noise. It’s tough not to comply.
Set in ‘90s Nigeria, it’s all about Nollywood, the nickname for the Lagos-based film industry that ranks above Hollywood and second only to India’s Bollywood in the number of films produced annually.
Decked out in fabulous traditional attire, the spirited finger-snapping TV host Adenikeh (Jacqueline Youm) leads with niceties before going in for the kill. Her big-name guests prove central to the story: director Gbenga Ezie (Yao Dogbe) recently returned home from America and looking to make a Nollywood hit; gorgeous veteran star Fayola (Yetunde Felix-Ukwu), who’s counting on a comeback to revive a slipping career; and Wale Owusu, Nigeria’s “Sexiest Man Born,” played by the faultlessly cast Joel Ashur.
Glued to the TV in the office of the family travel business, sisters Dede and Ayamma Okafor (played by Renea S. Brown and Ernaisja Curry, respectively) faithfully watch Adenikeh’s eponymous program, breathlessly taking in every Nollywood scoop and subsequent development. While elder sister Dede is content to swoon over male pulchritude, Ayamma has aspirations to be more than a fan, she wants to act. When director Gbenga holds an open casting call to find a fresh face for his new love triangle romance, “The Comfort Zone,” she grasps at the chance.
A broad comedy broadly acted by an appealing cast, Bioh’s storyline is predictable, a Cinderella story without surprise. It’s a loud world seemingly inhabited by stock characters – the heartthrob, a shady film auteur, an aging film actress, squabbling sisters – but despite all, they aren’t without nuance. The characters prove dimensional and worthy of some investment.
Also, along with the over-the-top comedy, Bioh’s work refreshingly shows an Africa that isn’t always presented on stage. People’s dreams, desires, and relationships are set against a bustling urban sprawl culturally glued together by the cult of celebrity.
The action plays out on Jonathan Dahm Robertson’s terrific revolving (sometimes dizzyingly so) set made up of three locales — the travel office, daytime TV set, and Gbenga’s well-appointed Nollywood Dreams Studio (with the outsized signage to prove it). It’s an energizing and memorable design.
Brandee Mathies’s costumes are almost a show in themselves. Exuberantly colorful, they cleverly bring together traditional garb and western silhouettes with joyful flourishes of Nigerian flare. The showbiz folks are costumed, well, showier. It’s short skirts and glittery stilettos for fan favorite Fayola, long touted for her Tina Turner legs.
A Ghanian-American writer, playwright and actor, Bioh grew up on Nollywood flicks. In fact, “Beyonce: The President’s Daughter” (2006), one of her favorites, was an inspiration for “Nollywood Dreams.” Her debut work “School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play,” an entertaining tale of teenage trials and tribulations set at a boarding school in provincial ‘80s Ghana was a great success for Round House in 2019.
And at the helm of Round House’s current offering is Theater Alliance’s producing artistic director Raymond O. Caldwell. As gay, Black, and Asian, Caldwell sometimes refers to himself as third culture. In this instance, the Helen Hayes-winning director has heartily plunged into Bioh’s vision and with relish and created a piece rife with fun and feeling.
Theater
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
Sianna Joslin to star in D.C.’s latest one-person show
At age 16, Sianna Joslin learned they had a disability. They were diagnosed with temporal lobe epilepsy, a disorder associated with seizures caused by the excessive release of electrical signals from some of the brain’s nerve cells. It would not be until a decade later they found out that, from the beginning, they had been misdiagnosed.
This unexpected discovery spurred a period of deep self-reflection, Joslin explained. When coming to terms with her initial diagnosis, she created a 20-minute standup show entitled “Temporal,” discussing disability and sexuality. This July, she plans to circle back to her first performance with a new, autobiographical one-person show: “Atemporal,” which explores misdiagnosis, disability, trans identity and grief.
“I just naturally gravitated towards the idea of having another show about it,” she explained. “It’s kind of a requiem for the version of myself that I had built out of this trellis of having a disability.”
The show delves into their experience navigating relationships with both disability and gender identity, following Joslin’s discovery that they were non-binary in the years following their diagnosis.
“When I got off my epilepsy meds, I realized that I was experiencing some form of gender dysphoria,” they said. With “my brain kind of resetting, I viewed myself in an entirely different way. There’s so many different intersections between disability, sexuality (and) gender identity.”
In the performance, Joslin also looks at the experience of losing her father, and the grief that came from the experience. She never came out to him before his death, which complicates her experiences with memory and identity. The show also opens and closes with musical performances, tapping into Joslin’s lifelong passion for music.
“Having done a similar show before, I know that it’s emotionally draining,” Joslin noted. “But it’s so worth it at the end to be able to share something that’s so personal.”
Joslin hopes that those who do not hold identities examined in the performance — be they cisgender, straight or able-bodied — will be able to learn about experiences that differ from their own. And, perhaps more personally, they want those who relate to experiences outlined in the show to know that they are seen.
“Having been diagnosed with epilepsy for a decade is not something that happens every day,” she said. “The individual experiences that I’ve had going to a club and not being able to look at the strobe lights or going to a concert and having to wear sunglasses, that impacts a lot of people with epilepsy.”
“This is something that a lot of people experience,” Joslin added, “and we can get through it together.”
“Atemporal” will be performed in 3 Stars at 3270 M St. NW, Washington, D.C., on July 15 at 9:30 p.m., July 16 at 2:15 p.m., July 17 at 7 p.m., July 23 at 5 p.m. and July 24 at 6:30 p.m.
The show takes part in the 2022 Capital Fringe Festival, a series of shows hosted by local arts nonprofit Capital Fringe. Tickets can be purchased for $15, and more information can be found at the Capital Fringe Festival website or the show’s webpage.
Theater
Queer rom-com ‘In His Hands’ combines sexuality, laughs
A world premiere at Mosaic Theater Company
‘In His Hands’
June 22 through July 17
Mosaic Theater Company
Atlas Performing Arts Center
1333 H St., N.E.
$20-68
Mosaictheater.org
Sexuality, spirituality, and laughs – all three coincide in rising playwright Benjamin Benne’s “In His Hands,” a queer rom-com making its world premiere this week at Mosaic Theater Company.
Here’s the plot: Daniel (Michael J. Mainwaring), a video game wizard and aspiring Lutheran pastor, is falling for Christian (Josh Adams), but as the pair explore the potential of their new relationship, voices from Christian’s past threaten to derail what’s developing.
Benne, 34, says, “The story I’m exploring is about two men who form a relationship that starts to feel really deep and rich and begins to tread into romantic territory. Because it’s accessible as a rom-com, I like to talk about it that way. But also, it asks more difficult questions about the often-fraught territory between Christianity and being gay. That was true for me growing up in Southern California.”
With the play’s themes and team involved (José Carrasquillo directs), the production is ideally suited for Pride month. And it’s been great for Benne timing wise too: Just hours after his recent graduation ceremony from grad school at Yale in Connecticut, he hopped a train to D.C. and started rehearsals the following morning. “It’s been an exhausting but wonderful couple of weeks,” he says.
WASHINGTON BLADE: Are you covering familiar terrain with “In His Hands”?
BENJAMIN BENNE: I knew from a very young age that I was queer in many definitions of the word – attracted to men, feeling at odds in terms of how I fit into culture, being a lot more feminine than I think a lot of people were comfortable with, and that most of my interests could label feminine culturally.
BLADE: And with Christianity?
BENNE: Very much, I was raised in a fundamentalist conservative Christian household and still identify as Christian but my understanding of God and sexuality has become more expansive since leaving those institutions at 20.
BLADE: Are you quite involved with the premiere?
BENNE: I sure am. I’m really fussy when it comes to word choice and dialogue. For instance, I’d been working on my last project “Alma” [a recently produced riposte to Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric] for seven years. And while there was value to what the 27-year-old playwright was trying to accomplish, as a 34-year-old, I had to elevate the writing.
This time, it’s been a little easier. I started writing “In His Hands in 2016,” so it feels more in line with where I’m at as a writer now.
BLADE: Is the work political?
BENNE: “In His Hands” is a political play and a story about lives. I try to make sure the characters’ ideas about God and sex are part of the fabric of their stories and not just ideas.
BLADE: What inspired you?
BENNE: I wrote from a place of someone turning 30 and how do I return to my relationship with faith. It felt broken. Today, I’m not actively seeking a relationship with a religious institution, but I am with seeking that with God.
Increasingly, I find those around me in progressive circles are asking questions about relationships to spirituality — not sure why. Maybe because we’re on the verge of climate collapse or mass extinction? Is humanity about to face the fate of the dinosaurs? Whatever, people are asking, Why am I here? Am I connected to something bigger than myself?
BLADE: When did you become a playwright?
BENNE: I got very serious about it two to three years after undergrad at Cal State Fullerton. My father had passed away, and I felt that if I wanted to pursue writing I needed to take it seriously. I grinded real hard in Seattle for three years taking playwrighting classes, joining writers’ groups, writing every second outside of my day jobs. Something about my father passing made me feel freer to write, and no longer beholden to expectations.
BLADE: When did you know it could work?
BENNE: I prayed if I’m supposed to keep writing I need a bone thrown my way and that’s when I got the fellowship at Many Voices in Minneapolis. I took it as a sign. I was able to work on writing and professional development – how to turn playwrighting into a living, which pushed me into grad school at Yale.
BLADE: Do you mind pitching the show?
BENNE: Oh, not at all. It’s a lot of fun. And if you’re into humor and a really sensual story that’s helpful in terms of this elusive connection between spirituality and sexuality, it’s worth your time for sure.
Theater
Celebrate Pride month in D.C. with theater
Mysteries, the supernatural, Broadway, drag, and more
Along with the parties, parades, and cookouts, why not celebrate Pride month with theater?
Out actor Mike Thornton is borrowing the Spooky Action Theater space in Dupont to play nine roles in “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelky” (June 10, 11), a one-man piece about a New Jersey detective tracing the mysterious disappearance of a 14-year-old boy through the townspeople whose lives he has impacted. It was written and originally performed by James Lecesne — actor, author, screenwriter and LGBTQ rights activist who also created The Trevor Project. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.com.
Mosaic Theater is presenting emerging playwright Benjamin Benne’s queer Christian play “In His Hands” (June 22 – July 17), an appealing romance between gamer/aspiring Lutheran pastor Daniel and a guy named Christian.
“It’s especially interesting for those with an interest in spirituality or sexuality,” relayed in a recent text by Mosaic’s managing director and producer Serge Seiden. “That’s the theme (even if the treatment is more rom-com). It’s also a very, very gay team — playwright, director, two actors, set designer, etc.”
He adds that the story is sweet, sexy, and relatable, and comes from a new voice. The playwright, who literally just graduated from Yale wrote “In His Hands” while still in school, and recently had another big opening at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles with his new play “Alma,” a poetic riposte against Trump’s anti-Mexican rhetoric. Mosaictheater.org
Shakespeare Theatre Company presents “Red Velvet” (June 16- July 17), Lolita Chakrabarti’s work celebrating a pioneering actor who triumphed in his art despite a tempest of social injustice. Set in London’s Theatre Royal, 1833, it’s the story of Ira Aldridge (Amari Cheatom) who becomes the first Black actor to take the stage as Shakespeare’s Othello. A top-notch cast includes Jaye Ayres-Brown (queer, gender fluid, non-binary, and trans-femme) who plays famed English actor and theater manager Charles Kean. Shakespearetheatre.org
Studio Theatre invites audiences to celebrate Pride with Katori Hall’s “The Hot Wing King” (opening June 22), “a show that celebrates Black queer love and the risk and rewards of celebrating who you are.”
Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play is set in Memphis where Cordell (Brian Marable) is vying for the title of hot wing royalty. “Backed by his best friends and boyfriend Dwayne [Blake Morris], he has a feeling this will be his year. But when one of his crewmates starts messing with the seasoning, suddenly Cordell’s dreams are in danger of going up in flames.” Studiotheatre.org
If you’re fast, there’s still some time to see the world premiere of playwright Chelsea Marcantel’s “The Upstairs Department” (through June 12) at Signature Theatre in Arlington. Staged by out director Holly Twyford, it’s the story of Luke (Zach Livingston), a young man who, or may not, have supernatural powers.
And later in June, Signature presents “Broadway in the Park” (June 24) at Wolf Trap featuring Tony-Award winners Kelli O’Hara (“The King and I”) and Adrienne Warren (“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”), along with some terrific Signature vets, performing songs from “West Side Story,” “The Wiz,” “Gypsy,” “Funny Girl,” and more. Helming what promises to be a sensational show is Signature’s out artistic director Matthew Gardiner. Sigtheatre.org.
At Theater J, megawatt talent January LaVoy is tackling Anna Deavere Smith’s “Fires in the Mirror” (through July 3), a brilliantly conceived one-person piece about the 1991 riots in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Already polarized, the neighborhood erupted into violence following the deaths of a Black American boy and a young Orthodox Jewish scholar in the summer of 1991. Smith’s groundbreaking documentary play uses verbatim testimony from throughout the community requiring LaVoy to assay a multitude of diverse characters. LaVoy and Theater J’s out artistic director Adam Immerwahr co-direct. TheaterJ.org
Through June 18, Avant Bard Theatre in Arlington presents two by Tennessee Williams: “Suddenly Last Summer,” a one act about Violet Venable, a rich controlling mother who wants to eliminate – at any cost – her niece Catherine’s memories surrounding the sexual escapades and death of her gay son Sebastian; and a lesser-known piece “Talk to Me Like the Rain and Let Me Listen,” a one act about desperation seen through the lens of two unnamed characters barely getting by on New York’s Lower East Side.
Both pieces are staged by Christopher Henley, an out director with a deep appreciation and understanding of Williams’ work. Avantbard.org
And through June 19, Chamber Dance Company is premiering “Gatsby” and out guest choreographer Tommie-Waheed Evan’s new ballet, “Gravity to Grace.” Evans just won a Guggenheim Fellowship and worked for years as a dancer with Philadanco in Philly where he lives. Alex Sargent, a beautifully talented out dancer with D.C. roots, is featured in Evan’s work and dances the lead in “Gatsby.” Chamberdance.org
On Friday nights throughout Pride month, Dupont Underground and the Washington Blade are presenting “Drag Underground,” a weekly drag show performed in Dupont Circle’s versatile subterranean space. The June 10 performance features popular artists Shi-Queeta Lee, Logan Stone, Crimsyn and Pico Rico. Dupontunderground.org
Comings & Goings
Be prepared to clap for ‘Nollywood Dreams’ at Round House
Fascinating mystery novel features gay private eye in 1947 Philly
How do we respond to rising anti-LGBTQ rhetoric?
LGBTQ activists alarmed over concurring opinion in abortion ruling
Upwards of 4 million people attend São Paulo Pride parade
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
Former Bogotá mayor elected Colombia’s first leftist president
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect
Elon Musk’s trans daughter files for name change to cut ties with him
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
State Department7 days ago
Blinken holds roundtable with LGBTQ, intersex journalists at State Department
-
South America4 days ago
Upwards of 4 million people attend São Paulo Pride parade
-
Theater4 days ago
‘Atemporal’ explores intersection of misdiagnosis, identity
-
Health7 days ago
Monkeypox cases rise amid calls for equitable treatment & vaccine equity
-
South America5 days ago
Former Bogotá mayor elected Colombia’s first leftist president
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Delmarva Pride Festival
-
Health6 days ago
Take Pride in Your Health: Tips from a Primary Care Physician
-
News3 days ago
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect