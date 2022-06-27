Virginia
Equality Loudoun hosts its first Pride celebration
‘Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder’
A year after a controversial brawl between parents and administration officials regarding the implementation of trans-friendly policies in public schools in Loudoun County, Va., a local LGBTQ organization hosted its inaugural Pride festival in solidarity with the area’s LGBTQ community.
“Pride means a chance to show this county that the loud voices who have been standing against LGBTQ equality do not represent the voices of [everyone] in the [county],” said Cris Candiace Tuck, president of Equality Loudoun. “[A lot of us] here believe in equality.”
Equality Loudoun hosted its Pride celebration on June 26 at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.
When planning for Pride month festivities, the organization designed the events to reflect the diverse interests and identities of Loudoun County’s queer population. There was a wide collection of vendors selling Pride merchandise, advocacy non-profit organizations and musical acts featured on the main stage.
There was also a “Loudoun Pride Drag Stage” event where the “hottest of Loudoun Royalty” showcased their musical talents.
“We want everyone to … recharge emotional batteries that have been drained,” said Tuck.
Planning Equality Loudoun’s Pride festival did not come without its fair share of surprises. Initially, the organization had planned for a smaller event. However, when more individuals began showing interest, the organization was forced to switch to a bigger venue to allow more vendors to attend.
“We had many vendors call in and we had to turn a [number] away,” said Tuck.
The organization planned its festivities in 90 days, two weeks during which it raised $45,000 — three times as much as it had originally expected.
Equality Loudoun has its sights set on getting LGBTQ community members and allies connected to the resources the organization offers through education and health advocacy.
“Pride [will always be] a celebration of our heritage,” said Tuck. “It’s a moment to recognize what we have gained and lost.”
Tuck said that ideas for next year are already underway.
“Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder and brighter,” he said.
Click HERE to see more photos from the event.
Virginia
Youngkin backs abortion ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy
Republican governor supports exceptions for incest, rape and protecting mother’s life
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin in response to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade said he will seek to ban abortions in his state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin told the Washington Post. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart … There is a place we can come together.”
Youngkin, a Republican, took office in January.
His party controls the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
“Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Dobbs, giving power back to the states to make decisions on abortion,” said Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears in a statement. “The court has recognized that the 1973 decision was an example of judicial and federal overreach. The important question of abortion has now been returned to statehouses across the country, in order for them to make their own policy decisions, which is exactly what the founding fathers envision when they wrote the 10th amendment to the Constitution.”
“I applaud the court for recognizing this wrong and having the courage to correct it. I look forward to working with the governor and the General Assembly in the next legislative session on legislation that respects life,” she added.
Abortion is currently legal in Virginia during the first and second trimesters.
Youngkin on Friday said he supports abortion exemptions in cases of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is at risk.
Virginia
Youngkin hosts Pride Month reception
Equality Virginia dismissed ‘performative’ event
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday hosted a Pride Month reception that took place in the Capitol Rotunda in Richmond.
The governor’s office invited more than 100 people to the reception, but Virginia Pride and other LGBTQ rights groups boycotted it. The reception, which Youngkin’s public schedule noted, was closed to the press.
“Equality Virginia is disappointed in Gov. Youngkin’s performative attempt to celebrate Virginia’s diverse LGBTQ+ community by hosting a Pride event,” said Equality Virginia Advocates Executive Director Narissa Rahaman in a statement. “His cherry-picking of invitees sends a message that he is unwilling to listen to the LGBTQ+ organizations and community members who have worked tirelessly for decades to make our commonwealth inclusive and welcoming for all.”
Youngkin took office in January after he defeated former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the general election. Republicans last November also regained control of the Virginia House of Delegates, but Democrats maintained their 21-19 majority in the Virginia Senate.
Youngkin during his campaign against McAuliffe expressed support for Tanner Cross, a gym teacher at a Leesburg elementary school who was suspended from his job after he spoke out against Virginia Department of Education guidelines that are designed to protect transgender and non-binary students. Youngkin also said he does not support allowing trans children to play on sports teams that are consistent with their gender identity.
Elizabeth Schultz, an anti-LGBTQ former member of the Fairfax County School Board, is the Virginia Department of Education’s Assistant Superintendent of Public Instruction. Youngkin, who is the former CEO of the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, in April signed into law a bill that requires school boards to notify parents about “sexually explicit materials” in the classroom.
Youngkin has expressed his opposition to marriage equality, but said during the campaign that it is “legally acceptable” in Virginia and would “support that” as governor. The Human Rights Campaign in 2019 named the Carlyle Group as a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality” in its annual Corporate Equality Index.
“The governor is committed to leading on behalf of all Virginians,” said Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter on Thursday in a statement to the Washington Blade. “We are one Virginia and events like this help strengthen our communities and the spirit of Virginia.”
Virginia
Lovettsville Town Council rejects Pride month proclamation
Mayor among those who criticized the vote
The Lovettsville, Va., Town Council is drawing criticism from community groups after denying passage of a proclamation last Thursday that would have recognized June as Pride month.
After a motion was made by Councilwoman Renee Edmonston to take up the proclamation submitted to the Council by members of the public, the motion was denied both discussion and a vote after failing to receive support from a second member.
In her closing statement, Edmonston explained why she believed collaborating with community members and sponsoring the motion were necessary.
“The LGBTQ+ community along with everyone in our great town should be able to live without fear of prejudice, discrimination, violence and hatred based on race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation,” Edmonston said.
Some Council members offered their rationale behind declining to move the proclamation forward, a measure they also rejected in 2021.
“I don’t believe that seconding or making a proclamation of a statement that is not signifying an event of one of our organizations, our community member service — and that’s what we discussed last year — is in the vein of what was proposed,” Vice Mayor Christopher Hornbaker said.
But for some Council members and members of the public present at the meeting, such arguments weren’t sufficient.
Lovettsville Mayor Nathaniel Fontaine, a non-voting Council member, expressed disagreement with the body’s decision following the proclamation’s failure to advance.
“That was a proclamation that was celebratory of and getting recognition to a portion of our populace here,” Fontaine said. “I don’t understand why we could not even get a second to even have that discussion here this evening.”
Against a national background of anti-LGBTQ legislation and pushes to restrict conversations pertaining to the community, local advocates are similarly denouncing the Council’s decision.
Equality Loudoun, a local LGBTQ support and advocacy organization operating in Loudoun County where Lovettsville is located, is one group pushing back.
Cris Candace Tuck, president of Equality Loudoun’s board of directors, commented on the decision on behalf of the organization.
“Our community faces constant harassment, abuse and violence,” Tuck said. “These efforts lead to both children and adults feeling afraid, feeling lost, and feeling like they don’t belong in their own community.”
Current data shows the true impact to which Tuck alluded.
Statistics from a survey the Trevor Project, conducted earlier this year suggested consistently lower rates of attempted suicide among LGBTQ youth who perceived their communities as more accepting of their identity.
Tuck made mention of Lovettsville’s own history with such when explaining how the proclamation could have broad effects on the community.
“This simple passage could have saved a child’s life like the Lovettsville teenager who died by suicide a few years ago because of a lack of acceptance,” Tuck said. “We implore the Council to correct this action and pass a proclamation so that all citizens feel like they belong in their own community.”
Tuck conveyed the absence of action to be a statement in and of itself.
“The silence in this case was deafening,” said Tuck.
