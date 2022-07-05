Russia
Brittney Griner pleads to Biden to help secure release
Detained WNBA star’s trial began in Russia on July 1
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner over the weekend appealed directly to President Joe Biden to help secure her release.
The Washington Post reported the White House received Griner’s letter on Monday.
“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” reads the letter, according to the Post. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees … Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood and other American diplomats attended the first day of Brittney Griner’s trial that began on July 1 in Moscow. Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Council for Global Equality and the Human Rights Campaign are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release. The U.S. House of Representatives on June 24 approved a resolution that called upon Russia to immediately release her.
Cherelle Griner last week during an interview with CNN said the White House needs to do more to secure her wife’s release.
Vanessa Nygaard, the Phoenix Mercury’s head coach, on Monday said she hopes Brittney Griner’s letter “some people are paying attention to it and of course the Biden administration and our State Department put it at the front of their messaging.” Nygaard during the press conference also said Brittney Griner’s detention has not received as much attention because of who she is.
“If it’s Lebron (James) he’d be home,” said Nygaard. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person … it’s all of those things, and we know it.”
Russia
Brittney Griner trial begins in Moscow
WNBA star faces up to 10 years in prison
The trial of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner began on Friday in Moscow.
Russian media reports indicate authorities initially did not allow journalists into the court room, but two reporters were eventually able to enter. The Washington Post reported U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood and other American diplomats were present.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department later determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 14 spoke with Cherelle Griner. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan this week said he has also spoken with her.
Officials with the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on June 13 met with Brittney Griner’s teammates to discuss her detention and efforts to secure her release.
Brittney Griner on June 18 was unable to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary because the phone at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that she called went unanswered. A State Department spokesperson later admitted a “logistical error” prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with Cherelle Griner.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Council for Global Equality and the Human Rights Campaign are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release. The U.S. House of Representatives on June 24 approved a resolution that called upon Russia to immediately release her.
“Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, unjustly detained and we have made that clear as an official determination of the U.S. government,” Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. “Second, the Russian government should release her and allow her to be returned and reunited with her family and come home safe and sound.”
Russia
Brittney Griner’s trial scheduled to begin July 1
WNBA star detained in Moscow airport in February
A Russian court on Monday said detained WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial will begin on July 1.
The Associated Press reported the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, will remain in custody through the duration of her trial.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Brittney Griner after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 14 spoke with Cherelle Griner.
Officials with the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on June 13 met with Brittney Griner’s teammates to discuss her detention and efforts to secure her release.
Brittney Griner on June 18 was unable to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary because the phone at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that she called went unanswered. A State Department spokesperson later admitted a “logistical error” prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with Cherelle Griner.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Human Rights Campaign and the Council for Global Equality are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release.
Russia
Case against Russian femactivist Yulia Tsvetkova drags on
Government has deemed her a ‘foreign media agent’
Facing a potential sentence of six years in a Russian penal facility and just recently categorized as a “foreign media agent” by the Russian government, 29-year-old feminist and artist Yulia Tsvetkova remains undaunted.
Authorities in this medium-sized city in the Russian Far East have been actively investigating and targeting Tsvetkova since 2017 after she posted nude drawings in a social media group of herself and others along with artwork supporting Russian LGBTQ people on VKontakte (VK.com) the giant Russian social networking platform.
She is charged with “production and dissemination of pornographic materials” (Article 242 (3b) of the Russian Criminal Code) for her body-positive drawings of vaginas on VK.com.
In addition Russian authorities have also been fined Tsvetkova 50,000 rubles ($936.77) for being the administrator of an LGBTQ Facebook page, and 75,000 rubles ($1,405.15) for a drawing depicting two same-sex couples with children. This month, the Russian Justice Ministry added her to the register of foreign media agents, in part for her work supporting LGBTQ people.
In an interview with journalist Nina Nazarova from the BBC Russian Service, so far, Tsvetkova said she has not received any official notification from the Justice Ministry regarding her inclusion in the register of foreign media agents.
“I don’t plan to take active steps myself to get registered, to make an insane and useless legal entity,” Tsvetkova told the BBC. “A lot depends on whether I end up in prison in the next month.
Her mother who she lives with, Anna Khodyreva, who is her unrelenting advocate, posted on her Facebook page about the designation.
“I am the mother of a foreign agent, and am very proud of this,” she wrote, using the Russian shorthand “inoagent,” which has entered the vernacular.
Tsvetkova was first investigated in 2017, but according to the BBC everything has changed since November 2019 when Tsvetkova became a defendant in five trials and, in fact, was locked up in Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
She was arbitrarily first detained on Nov. 20, 2019, and remained under house arrest until March 16, 2020. There were delays in the trial proceedings that were marked by a continuing investigation by the Federal Security Service at the behest of Boris Viktorovich Kononenko, the chief prosecutor of Komsomolsk-on-Amur.
A video released on YouTube on June 15, 2020, by author, activist and artist-writer Nicole Garneau details an overview of the case against Tsvetkova:
In August 2020, the Kulturfabrik Moabit in Berlin hosted an exhibition in solidarity with Tsvetkova. The exhibition was visited by about 300 people.
Independent political journalist Matt Baume, writing for Them magazine reported last April this isn’t the first time that Tsvetkova has faced scrutiny under Russia’s discriminatory laws, however. In 2019, she directed a play criticizing gender stereotypes entitled “Blue and Pink” at Color of Saffron festival, an art fair for children in Komsomolsk-on-Amur, and authorities reportedly forced the event to close in its entirety over concerns that organizers were “attempting to illegally hold an LGBT event,” according to “The Art Newspaper.”
Although the play was reportedly held for a small crowd in defiance of Russian authorities, Tsvetkova has been fined under the “propaganda” ban twice. She was forced $780 in 2019 for running an online support group for LGBTQ people and $658 last summer for a drawing that depicted loving same-sex families.
Speaking with the BBC Tsvetkova noted that the basis for the criminal charges stemmed from the public posts in the “Vkontakte” group “Vagina Monologues”, which was dedicated to feminist art and body positivity: It laid out artistic images of a naked female body.
The pictures of Tsvetkova herself, in particular, depicted women with wrinkles, stretch marks and body hair. Each of the drawings was signed with the phrase “Living women have …” and ended with the words ” — and that’s fine!”
Russian independent media outlet Novaya Gazeta reported that Dmitry Oblasov, the FSB regional head spurred on at the request of the chief prosecutor of Komsomolsk-on-Amur. wrote a letter to Victoria Tregubenko, commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Khabarovsk Territory, asking the commissioner to study the content of Tsvetkova’s social networks for criminal violations.
The intent was to see that if in addition to the alleged penal code violations for production of pornography, provisions of the federal anti-LGBTQ “propaganda” law had also been violated because of her advocacy for Russian LGBTQ people.
The criminal case by the Central District Court of Komsomolsk-on-Amur began in earnest in the spring of 2021. While criminal case endlessly endured delays and drags on, a civil case against a Russian right-wing extremist media outlet brought by Tsvetkova and her mother over use of video of the initial FSB raid on her house in 2019 that was leaked by FSB officers was lost and the women found themselves being forced to pay 180,000 rubles ($3372.37) to that media outlet — allegedly for “defamation.”
The criminal proceedings against Tsvetkova, who faces up to six years in prison, are closed to the press and public.
The trial against Tsvetkova is coming to an end. On June 14 the prosecution requested a jail term of three and a half years for “production and dissemination of pornography” for her VK.com posts.
The final hearing is expected to take place on July 12 according to Amnesty International. Tsvetkova will make her final statement and the sentence will be handed down shortly after.
