Millie’s Story: A Beautiful Heart

In September 2015, Melanie Lilliston and Becky Williams fulfilled a lifelong dream: they became parents to a beautiful baby girl named Miller “Millie” Williams Lilliston.



Millie was a charismatic baby who made a notable first impression. As Millie and her moms were settling into their routine, the unthinkable happened. In April 2016, Millie was rushed from daycare to the hospital after she was severely abused by her daycare provider. “We were shocked to learn of the abuse and hear that Millie likely wouldn’t survive her injuries, and if she did, she would never be the same,” said Melanie.

The next 72 hours were a blur and eventually, Millie was declared brain dead so close friends and family came to the hospital to say their goodbyes. One friend encouraged Melanie and Becky to consider donating Millie’s organs. Melanie met with representatives from Washington Regional Transplant Community (WRTC), the local organ procurement organization (OPO) to learn more. That’s when she heard Millie was a good candidate for donation because miraculously her organs were still in great condition. Amid their unimaginable grief, they made the selfless decision to donate her organs.

“We made the decision and at that point, we walk away, and then another family gets a phone call and they rush to the hospital because an opportunity that wasn’t there is there. The process starts a whole chain of events for someone else,” said Becky.

Ollie’s Story: A New Beginning

At the time of her death, Millie Williams Lilliston donated her heart which saved the life of Ollie Marleaux. (Photo courtesy of Washington Regional Transplant Community).

400 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina, Alice and Evan Marleaux were waiting for a miracle. Their seven-week-old son Oliver, who they call “Ollie,” was fighting for his life. Ollie’s heart was 1.5 times bigger than it should be and he was on the national transplant waiting list for a new heart. Alice never thought someone she loved would need a transplant “I realized that there was only so much I could do. I had to have a donor family say yes. It was out of my control.”

After only 25 days on the list, a heart was donated that was a match for Ollie. The heart en route from DC was Millie’s heart. Alice was elated her son was receiving a transplant, but remembers feeling grief for a family she didn’t know. “The fact that another child had to die for my son to get his heart is the hardest part. As a mother, I still have my child and someone else doesn’t.”



The surgery was a success and afterward, doctors told Ollie’s parents that his new heart was “beautiful.” Today, he is a healthy boy who just finished Kindergarten. He loves playing “Just Dance,” going on bike rides, drinking slushies and sword fighting.

Alice and Evan are in communication with Melanie and Becky, and in one of the first letters they exchanged Ollie’s parents learned that Millie had what they characterized as the best laugh. Coincidentally, Ollie too has the best laugh, and is inquisitive like Millie was. To this day, Alice struggles with how to express her appreciation to Melanie and Becky.

“How do you say thank you for saving my son’s life? It’s hard to find the words. More than anything, I want them to meet Ollie someday and that way they’ll have a sense of our gratitude.”

Millie’s moms say if she would have grown up, they would have instilled in her that you give to others what you can when you can. As much as they’d rather have her here, they are glad her spirit is remembered and that her gift is honored by Ollie and his family.

“It’s Millie’s heart, but it’s his now. It’s a piece of her that lives on. It’s peaceful to know there is a part of her still in this world,” says Melanie.

Everyone can register to be an organ donor. Get the facts at BeADonor.org.