District of Columbia
$2.1 million grant program to aid LGBTQ restaurants, bars renewed
Grubhub, National LGBT Chamber to support small LGBTQ businesses
The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce and the global online food delivery company Grubhub will continue a $2.1 million grant program they began last year to provide financial support to struggling “LGBTQ+ owned and ally” restaurants and bars through 2022 and 2023, according to LGBT Chamber President Justin Nelson.
In a June 28 statement, Nelson said last year’s program provided nearly $2.1 million in grants to more than 100 LGBTQ+ and allied restaurants in 2021. At the time the program was announced last year, organizers said the grants would range from $5,000 to $100,000 for qualifying restaurants and bars that serve food from a menu to help them with financial difficulties related to the COVID pandemic.
Grubhub provided the funds for the grants through the Grubhub Community Fund, which, among other things, raises funds from Grubhub customers through its Donate the Change program. Nelson said more than 30 LGBTQ+ affiliate chambers from across the country helped the national group select which restaurants and bars were awarded the grants in 2021.
The D.C. LGBTQ sports bar Pitchers and A League of Her Own, its adjoining lesbian bar, were among the program’s recipients of a $100,000 grant last November.
“Building on last year’s success, we are continuing our partnership with Grubhub in 2022 with the support of a $2.1 million grant from the Grubhub Community Fund,” Nelson said in his statement. “This year, we will focus the restaurant grant program on LGBTQ+ and allied restaurants and establishments in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Denver, and Portland, as well as cities throughout California,” Nelson said.
Nia Perkovich, a spokesperson for the Grubhub Community Fund, said LGBTQ or allied restaurants and bars that are eligible for the grants will not be restricted to the “focus” cities. She said the grant recipients for the renewed program this year will likely represent a “wide geographic array” throughout the country.
She said the 2022-2023 grant cycle has not yet opened, but full details of how to apply for the grants will be announced at the time the program officially opens for this year.
“Eligible establishments include any LGBTQ+ owned or LGBTQ+ ally-owned restaurant, bar or café that serves food,” Perkovich said.
District of Columbia
Vote in D.C.’s ‘LGBTQ precincts’ divided between Bowser, White
Bonds loses in 10 of 13 precincts with high concentration of queer voters
Voters in 13 of the city’s 144 electoral precincts that LGBTQ activists have long said include a high concentration of LGBTQ residents and voters divided their vote between D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Councilmember Robert White, her lead rival, in the city’s June 21 Democratic primary.
In the D.C. Board of Elections final but unofficial vote tally for the primary, which it released on July 3, Bowser beat Robert White (D-At-Large) in seven of the 13 so-called LGBTQ precincts. Robert White won in six of the precincts. The two mayoral candidates won or lost in the 13 precincts mostly by a close margin of less than 5 percent.
The other two Democratic mayoral candidates, Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White and former attorney and former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner James Butler, received less than 10 percent of the vote in each of the 13 precincts in question.
The precincts include the neighborhoods of Dupont Circle, Logan Circle, Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, Shaw, Capitol Hill, Anacostia, and the Southwest Waterfront.
In the race for the D.C. Council Chair, incumbent Phil Mendelson and his only Democratic opponent, attorney and community activist Erin Palmer, each won six of the 13 LGBTQ precincts. The two finished in a tie vote in Precinct 90, which is part of the Capitol Hill neighborhood, with each receiving 294 votes or 49.75 percent of the vote in that precinct, according to the Board of Elections final returns.
In the At-Large Council race, incumbent Councilmember Anita Bonds (D-At-Large), a longtime supporter of the LGBTQ community, did not fare as well as Bowser and Mendelson in the LGBTQ precincts. Bonds won in just three of the 13 precincts – those in Logan Circle, Shaw, and Anacostia.
Among her three opponents in the four-candidate race in the primary, attorney Nate Fleming won six of the precincts and ANC Commissioner Lisa Gore won in four of the LGBTQ precincts.
The fourth candidate running for the at-large seat, former DC Council staffer and former Howard University community relations official Dexter Williams, received less than 10 percent of the vote in each of the 13 precincts and lost in all of them.
The candidates challenging Bonds for the at-large Council seat – as well as all the Democratic candidates running for mayor and the Council Chair seat – expressed strong support for LGBTQ rights. Bonds’s poor showing in the LGBTQ precincts suggests that at least some LGBTQ voters may have voted for Fleming and Gore instead of Bonds based on other issues.
Bonds won the primary with 35.85 percent of the vote, with Gore receiving 28.08 percent of the vote and Fleming receiving 27.73 percent, according to the Board of Elections final vote count.
In the race for mayor, Bowser won the primary with 49.01 percent of the citywide vote. Robert White received 40.5 percent, Trayon White received 8.79 percent, and Butler received 1.38 percent.
In the Council chair race, Mendelson, a longtime LGBTQ rights supporter, won the citywide vote with 53.16 percent compared to challenger Palmer, who received 46.44 percent.
Four of the 13 precincts considered to have a high concentration of LGBTQ residents and voters are in Ward 1. They include Precincts 24 and 25 in Adams Morgan and Precincts 23 and 36 in Columbia Heights.
The final vote count for those four precincts show that incumbent Councilmember Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) beat her gay opponent in the Ward 1 race, former D.C. police officer Salah Czapary, in each of the four precincts. Nadeau won in three of the four precincts by a margin greater than 10 percent of the vote.
In a development that surprised some in the LGBTQ community, Capital Stonewall Democrats, the city’s largest local LGBTQ political organization, endorsed Nadeau over Czapary in the Ward 1 Council race. Czapary received the endorsement of the national LGBTQ Victory Fund as well as from the Washington Post and former D.C. Mayor Anthony Williams.
Activists following the race have said LGBTQ voters who backed Nadeau were clearly basing their vote on issues other than LGBTQ rights, for which Nadeau and a third candidate in the race, community activist Sabel Harris, have expressed support.
Nadeau won the Ward 1 primary with 48.46 percent of the vote. Czapary received 30.94 percent, with Harris receiving 20.36 percent.
In the Ward 5 D.C. Council contest, gay D.C. Board of Education member Zachary Parker won the primary in a seven-candidate race, placing him in a strong position to win the November general election and become the first openly gay member of the D.C. Council since 2015. The Blade couldn’t immediately identify precincts in Ward 5 that may have significant numbers of LGBTQ voters.
In the mayor’s race, Bowser and Robert White each won and lost one of the two LGBTQ precincts in Dupont Circle and Logan Circle by close margins. Bowser beat Robert White in Dupont Circle Precinct 14 by a margin of 50.26 percent to 45.42 percent. But Robert White won in the adjacent Dupont Circle Precinct 15 by a margin of 49.0 percent to 48.17 percent over Bowser.
The mayor won the Logan Circle Precinct 16 by a vote of 54.29 percent compared to Robert White, who received 41.12 percent. In the Logan Circle Precinct 17, Robert White beat Bowser by a margin of 48.29 percent to 46.33 percent.
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count
Board of Elections
DC MAYOR
James Butler 1,753 1.38%
Muriel Bowser 62,391 49.01%
Trayon White 11,193 8.79%
Robert White 51,557 40.5%
Write-In 406 0.32%
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count
Precincts with High Concentration of LGBTQ voters
Board of Elections
DC MAYOR
Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle
James Butler 21 2.16%
*Muriel Bowser 488 50.26%
Trayon White 16 1.65%
Robert White 441 45.42%
Write-In 5 0.51%
Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle
James Butler 16 1.33%
Muriel Bowser 579 48.17%
Trayon White 17 1.41%
*Robert White 589 49.0%
Write-In 2 0.17%
Precinct 16 – Logan Circle
James Butler 21 1.55%
*Muriel Bowser 734 54.29%
Trayon White 34 2.51%
Robert White 556 41.12%
Write-In 7 0.23%
Precinct 17 – Logan Circle
James Butler 32 2.24%
Muriel Bowser 663 46.33%
Trayon White 43 3.0%
*Robert White 691 48.29%
Write-In 2 0.14%
Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan
James Butler 14 1.2%
Muriel Bowser 541 46.48%
Trayon White 9 0.77%
*Robert White 594 51.03%
Write-In 6 0.52%
Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan
James Butler 20 1.1%
Muriel Bowser 883 48.49%
Trayon White 19 1.94%
*Robert White 895 49.15%
Write-In 4 0.23%
Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights
James Butler 20 1.87%
Muriel Bowser 455 42.6%
Trayon White 49 4.59%
*Robert White 541 50.66%
Write-In 3 0.58%
Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights
James Butler 18 1.32%
Muriel Bowser 508 37.27%
Trayon White 102 7.48%
*Robert White 731 53.63%
Write-In 5 0.39%
Precinct 129 – Shaw
James Butler 43 1.67%
*Muriel Bowser 1,300 50.37%
Trayon White 148 5.73%
Robert White 1,081 41.88%
Write-In 9 0.35%
Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill
James Butler 12 0.98%
*Muriel Bowser 677 55.22%
Trayon White 14 1.14%
Robert White 521 42.5%
Write-In 2 0.16%
Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill
James Butler 7 1.14%
*Muriel Bowser 349 56.75%
Trayon White 11 1.79%
Robert White 246 40.0%
Write-In 3 0.51%
Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront
James Butler 13 0.84%
*Muriel Bowser 778 50.23%
Trayon White 128 8.26%
Robert White 628 40.54%
Write-In 2 0.13%
Precinct 112 – Anacostia
James Butler 18 3.59%
*Muriel Bowser 277 45.35%
Trayon White 107 21.36%
Robert White 148 29.54%
Write-In 1 0.2%
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count
Board of Elections
DC COUNCIL CHAIR
Erin Palmer 56,671 46.44%
*Phil Mendelson 64,877 53.16%
Write-In 406 0.32%
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count
Precincts With High Concentration of LGBTQ Voters
Board of Elections
DC COUNCIL CHAIR
Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle
*Erin Palmer 492 52.34%
Phil Mendelson 446 47.45%
Write-In 2 0.21%
Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle
*Erin Palmer 627 53.5%
Phil Mendelson 543 46.33%
Write-In 2 0.17%
Precinct 16 – Logan Circle
Erin Palmer 580 44.68%
*Phil Mendelson 715 55.08%
Write-In 3 0.23%
Precinct 17 – Logan Circle
*Erin Palmer 739 54.02%
Phil Mendelson 628 45.91%
Write-In 1 0.07%
Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan
*Erin Palmer 593 53.09%
Phil Mendelson 522 46.73%
Write-In 2 0.18%
Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan
Erin Palmer 866 48.93%
*Phil Mendelson 900 50.85%
Write-In 4 0.23%
Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights
*Erin Palmer 546 53.46%
Phil Mendelson 474 46.2%
Write-In 6 0.58%
Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights
*Erin Palmer 746 58.37%
Phil Mendelson 527 41.24%
Write-In 5 0.39%
Precinct 129 – Shaw
Erin Palmer 1,144 46.62%
*Phil Mendelson 1,299 52.93%
Write-In 11 0.45%
Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill
Erin Palmer 556 46.8%
*Phil Mendelson 629 52.95%
Write-In 3 0.25%
Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill
Erin Palmer 294 49.75%
Phil Mendelson 294 49.75%
Write-In 3 0.51%
Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront
Erin Palmer 674 45.66%
*Phil Mendelson 796 53.93%
Write-In 6 0.41%
Precinct 112 – Anacostia
Erin Palmer 168 35.52%
*Phil Mendelson 303 64.06%
Write-In 2 0.42%
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Citywide Vote Count
Board of Elections
DC COUNCIL AT-LARGE
Lisa Gore 33,225 28.08%
Nate Fleming 32,815 27.73%
*Anita Bonds 42,421 35.85%
Dexter Williams 9,356 7.91%
Write-In 504 0.43%
DC Democratic Primary
June 21, 2022
Final Pre-Certified Precinct Vote Count
Precincts With High Concentration of LGBTQ Voters
Board of Elections
DC COUNCIL AT-Large
Precinct 14 – Dupont Circle
Lisa Gore 309 34.14%
*Nate Fleming 311 34.36%
Anita Bonds 207 22.87%
Dexter Williams 72 7.96%
Write-In 6 0.21%
Precinct 15 – Dupont Circle
*Lisa Gore 421 38.34%
Nate Fleming 355 32.33%
Anita Bond 222 20.22%
Dexter Williams 97 8.83%
Precinct 16 – Logan Circle
Lisa Gore 371 29.87%
*Nate Fleming 437 35.19%
Anita Bonds 350 28.18%
Dexter Williams 82 6.6%
Write-In 2 0.16%
Precinct 17 – Logan Circle
*Lisa Gore 413 30.87%
Nate Fleming 401 29. 97%
Anita Bonds 420 31.39%
Dexter Williams 101 7.55%
Write-In 3 0.22$
Precinct 24 – Adams Morgan
*Lisa Gore 384 36.4%
Nate Fleming 330 31.28%
Anita Bonds 261 24.74%
Dexter Williams 80 7.58%
Write-In 0 0%
Precinct 25 – Adams Morgan
Lisa Gore 571 34.19%
*Nate Fleming 595 35.63%
Anita Bonds 362 21.68%
Dexter Williams 132 7.9%
Write-In 10 0.6%
Precinct 23 – Columbia Heights
*Lisa Gore 336 34.46%
Nate Fleming 273 28.0%
Anita Bonds 278 28.51%
Dexter Williams 85 8.72%
Write-In 3 0.31%
Precinct 36 – Columbia Heights
*Lisa Gore 418 33.76%
Nate Fleming 318 25.69%
Anita Bonds 386 31.18%
Dexter Williams 112 9.05%
Write-In 4 0.32%
Precinct 129 – Shaw
Lisa Gore 662 28.03%
Nate Fleming 695 29.42%
*Anita Bonds 800 33.87%
Dexter Williams 195 8.26%
Write-In 10 0.42%
Precinct 89 – Capitol Hill
Lisa Gore 336 29.87%
*Nate Fleming 460 40.89%
Anita Bonds 254 22.58%
Dexter Williams 68 6.04%
Write-In 7 0.62%
Precinct 90 – Capitol Hill
Lisa Gore 164 29.55%
*Nate Fleming 206 37.12%
Anita Bonds 153 27.57%
Dexter Williams 30 5.41%
Write-In 2 0.36%
Precinct 127 – Southwest Waterfront
Lisa Gore 323 22.62%
Nate Fleming 394 27.59%
*Anita Bonds 594 41.6%
Dexter Williams 115 8.05%
Write-In 2 0.14%
Precinct 112 – Anacostia
Lisa Gore 74 15.95%
Nate Fleming 103 22.2%
*Anita Bonds 249 53.66%
Dexter Williams 37 7.97%
Write-In 1 0.22%
District of Columbia
D.C. house with rainbow Pride flag set on fire
Investigators seeking help from public in search for suspect
The D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department has classified as arson a June 19 fire at a two-story row house on the 1800 block of 8th Street, N.W. in the city’s Shaw neighborhood that had an LGBTQ rainbow Pride flag prominently displayed on the front of the house.
A Fire & EMS Department spokesperson said the fire was ignited in a detached wooden garage in the rear of the house accessible only through an alley, and fire investigators have yet to identify a suspect or a motive for what evidence shows was an intentionally set fire.
Although the front of the brick rowhouse where the Pride flag was displayed was not damaged, the fire in the garage spread to the rear of the house, destroying a wooden outdoor deck, and caused extensive damage to the kitchen, bathroom, and second floor bedroom. Fire investigators have sealed the house, requiring its three occupants to find a temporary residence as the investigation continues.
One of the three occupants of the house, who was the only one at home when the fire started at about 2 a.m., escaped without injury, according to sources who know the occupants.
“The Pride flag on the front of the house was present at the time of the fire,” Jennifer Donelan, director of communications for the Fire & EMS Department, told the Washington Blade. “We do not have any information, at this time, that suggests the arson was related to the presence of the flag, however we are still working on the case,” she said.
“We are aggressively working to identify a suspect and a motive,” Donelan said. “Until such time, we won’t be able to make a determination as to whether or not this was a hate crime.”
She said the Fire & EMS Department is seeking help from the public in its effort to identify one or more suspects responsible for the fire. Anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation is asked to call fire investigators at 202-673-2776.
The fire at the D.C. house with the Pride flag took place less than a week after Baltimore police said a house in that city’s Waverly neighborhood on which “Pride décor” was displayed was set on fire on June 15, causing extensive damage to the house and nearby houses.
Baltimore police and fire department officials said a Pride flag on a house across the street from the house set on fire was also ablaze when firefighters arrived on the scene. Two men were hospitalized in critical condition and a woman was listed in serious condition because of the fire ignited in the house.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott released a statement saying fire department officials had yet to determine a motive for the fire.
“At this point, we cannot confirm that this was a hate crime,” Scott said. “However, my agencies will bring every appropriate resource to bear to get to the bottom of this tragic event,” he said. “I continue to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community.”
District of Columbia
D.C. officials vow to fight any GOP effort to ban abortion in nation’s capital
Without statehood, District vulnerable to congressional interference
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, and six members of the D.C. Council said they were united in fighting an attempt by Congress to ban abortions in the nation’s capital following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
At a press conference on the day the Supreme Court handed down its controversial decision, the D.C. officials pointed out that unlike any of the states, D.C. is vulnerable to the authority Congress has over the city under its limited Home Rule Charter, including the authority by Congress to pass a law to ban abortions in the city.
The press conference was held at the headquarters in Northeast D.C. of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., whose leaders said they would continue to provide abortion services in the District at the present time.
At this time, “Nothing has changed in Washington, D.C.,” Bowser said at the press conference. “Abortion remains legal, and women and girls we know, however, are worried,” the mayor said. “We are worried because we know we are vulnerable as a jurisdiction because of our lack of statehood.”
Norton told news media representatives and others attending the press conference that she expects at least some congressional Republicans to introduce legislation to ban abortions in D.C. now that the Supreme Court has given them the authority to do that.
“We are subservient still to the House and Senate,” she said. “I’m calling on the Congress to immediately codify the right to an abortion in federal law,” Norton said. “That is the very least the District needs to save this city from what will surely be an attempt by Republicans in Congress to move first on the District of Columbia to make sure that abortions are not available for women in our city.”
Norton added, “We always have more work cut out for us than other jurisdictions. But I assure you I am up to the task. There is a lot to fight for here, and I’m ready for that fight.”
Norton and Bowser also pointed out that Congress over a decade ago added a permanent provision to D.C.’s annual budget that prohibits the city from using any of its funds to pay for abortions either directly or through the funding of private organizations like Planned Parenthood that provide abortion related services.
With the prospect that Republicans might regain control of the House or Senate or both in the November congressional elections, D.C. officials said they were especially concerned about an attempt to ban or greatly restrict abortions in the city.
D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson said he was hopeful that such an attempt would be blocked by a Democratic-led filibuster in the Senate as well as by a presidential veto if President Biden or another Democrat continues to occupy the White House.
Bowser, Mendelson, and D.C. Councilmember Mary Cheh (D-Ward 3) also pointed out that the legal reasoning used by the justices to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially the rationale given by Justice Clarence Thomas, could be used in future cases to overturn previous court rulings establishing a constitutional right to same-sex marriage and the right to intimate sexual acts between same-sex couples.
“We are about to enter into decades of darkness with this court that we have,” Cheh said at the press conference. “And don’t be fooled. We’re told, OK, it’s just abortion,” she said. “Don’t you believe it. The very reasoning of the case – and I spend a lot of time teaching constitutional law – means that many other liberties will be in jeopardy.”
LGBTQ rights advocates have pointed to the concurring opinion handed down by Justice Thomas on the day the court overturned Roe v. Wade that specifically calls on the high court to “reconsider” the 2003 ruling of Lawrence v. Texas, which overturned state laws banning sodomy between consenting adults, both gay and straight. Thomas’s concurring opinion also called for reconsidering the high court’s 2015 Obergefell ruling, which legalized same-sex marriage nationwide.
Others speaking at the June 24 press conference included Laura Meyers, president of Planned Parenthood of the D.C. area, and D.C. Council members Elissa Silverman (I-At-Large), Christina Henderson (I-At-Large), and Brooke Pinto (D-Ward 2).
Biden calls Brittney Griner’s wife
Monkeypox cases in D.C. rise, vaccination clinics open
Gay candidate’s banner defaced with anti-gay slur
Vote in D.C.’s ‘LGBTQ precincts’ divided between Bowser, White
Harry Styles “heartbroken” after Copenhagen concert canceled due to nearby shooting
Don’t sever corporate ties at Pride celebrations
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
5 tips for buying property in Rehoboth Beach
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
‘Jackie & Me’ puts a refreshing spin on Camelot
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Caribbean6 days ago
Final vote on new Cuba family code expected in September
-
National5 days ago
Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law goes into effect, impact already felt
-
National7 days ago
Fauci: Risk of monkeypox infection not high, but ‘numbers may increase’
-
Opinions6 days ago
As governor, I will fight to make Maryland an inclusive state
-
Rehoboth Beach6 days ago
A busy July 4 weekend in Rehoboth Beach
-
Movies6 days ago
Dorian Awards cast a queer eye on television
-
U.S. Supreme Court6 days ago
U.S. Supreme Court ruling allows Biden administration to end MPP
-
Maryland6 days ago
Gay, lesbian incumbents, candidates on Md. county ballots