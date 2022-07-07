Russia
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia
WNBA star has been detained since February
WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday pleaded guilty to charges that she smuggled drugs in Russia.
“I’d like to plead guilty, your honor, but there was no intent,” Griner told a Moscow judge during the second hearing in her trial that began last week, according to the New York Times. “I didn’t want to break the law.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Brittney Griner earlier this week pleaded directly to President Joe Biden to help secure her release. The White House on Tuesday received a letter signed by 1,200 Black women who urge the administration to bring Brittney Griner back to the U.S.
“The letter is support — support from a group of Black women who are trying to save another Black woman. It’s as simple as that,” Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympic gold medalist and head basketball coach at the University of South Carolina, told the Washington Post. “I think about Brittney throughout the entire day, every day. I try to put myself in her shoes, and I’d want somebody fighting for me — people who won’t shut up.”
The Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president of the National Action Network, on Tuesday also asked Biden to arrange a “prayer visit” for Brittney Griner.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday spoke with Cherelle Griner.
The White House in a statement said Biden read Cherelle Griner his response to her wife’s letter. U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood on Thursday told reporters outside court that she delivered the letter to Brittney Griner.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison.
Deputy Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday said his government would only negotiate Brittney Griner’s potential release with the U.S. once the court issues its verdict.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken after Brittney Griner’s guilty plea reiterated the Biden administration remains committed to securing her release.
“We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones,” tweeted Blinken.
.@USEmbRu officials again attended Brittney Griner’s trial today and delivered to her a letter from President Biden. We will not relent until Brittney, Paul Whelan, and all other wrongfully detained Americans are reunited with their loved ones.
— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 7, 2022
Caris White contributed to this story.
Russia
Brittney Griner pleads to Biden to help secure release
Detained WNBA star’s trial began in Russia on July 1
Detained WNBA star Brittney Griner over the weekend appealed directly to President Joe Biden to help secure her release.
The Washington Post reported the White House received Griner’s letter on Monday.
“As I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever,” reads the letter, according to the Post. “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees … Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood and other American diplomats attended the first day of Brittney Griner’s trial that began on July 1 in Moscow. Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Council for Global Equality and the Human Rights Campaign are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release. The U.S. House of Representatives on June 24 approved a resolution that called upon Russia to immediately release her.
Cherelle Griner last week during an interview with CNN said the White House needs to do more to secure her wife’s release.
Vanessa Nygaard, the Phoenix Mercury’s head coach, on Monday said she hopes Brittney Griner’s letter “some people are paying attention to it and of course the Biden administration and our State Department put it at the front of their messaging.” Nygaard during the press conference also said Brittney Griner’s detention has not received as much attention because of who she is.
“If it’s Lebron (James) he’d be home,” said Nygaard. “It’s a statement about the value of women. It’s a statement about the value of a Black person. It’s a statement about the value of a gay person … it’s all of those things, and we know it.”
Russia
Brittney Griner trial begins in Moscow
WNBA star faces up to 10 years in prison
The trial of detained WNBA star Brittney Griner began on Friday in Moscow.
Russian media reports indicate authorities initially did not allow journalists into the court room, but two reporters were eventually able to enter. The Washington Post reported U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood and other American diplomats were present.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department later determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 14 spoke with Cherelle Griner. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan this week said he has also spoken with her.
Officials with the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on June 13 met with Brittney Griner’s teammates to discuss her detention and efforts to secure her release.
Brittney Griner on June 18 was unable to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary because the phone at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that she called went unanswered. A State Department spokesperson later admitted a “logistical error” prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with Cherelle Griner.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Council for Global Equality and the Human Rights Campaign are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release. The U.S. House of Representatives on June 24 approved a resolution that called upon Russia to immediately release her.
“Brittney Griner is wrongfully detained, unjustly detained and we have made that clear as an official determination of the U.S. government,” Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. “Second, the Russian government should release her and allow her to be returned and reunited with her family and come home safe and sound.”
Russia
Brittney Griner’s trial scheduled to begin July 1
WNBA star detained in Moscow airport in February
A Russian court on Monday said detained WNBA star Brittney Griner’s trial will begin on July 1.
The Associated Press reported the Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist who is a lesbian and married to her wife, Cherelle Griner, will remain in custody through the duration of her trial.
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Brittney Griner after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 14 spoke with Cherelle Griner.
Officials with the State Department’s Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs and Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs on June 13 met with Brittney Griner’s teammates to discuss her detention and efforts to secure her release.
Brittney Griner on June 18 was unable to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary because the phone at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow that she called went unanswered. A State Department spokesperson later admitted a “logistical error” prevented Brittney Griner from speaking with Cherelle Griner.
Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
The Human Rights Campaign and the Council for Global Equality are among the dozens of advocacy groups who signed a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris last week that urged them to do more to secure Brittney Griner’s release.
Boris Johnson to resign as British prime minister
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russia
PHOTOS: Independence Day Weekend in Rehoboth
Summer theater for all ages
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
Singapore will not prosecute ‘people engaging in gay sex’
London Pride celebrates 50th anniversary
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National6 days ago
Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law goes into effect, impact already felt
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
-
The White House4 days ago
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
-
Opinions5 days ago
Don’t sever corporate ties at Pride celebrations
-
U.S. Supreme Court7 days ago
U.S. Supreme Court ruling allows Biden administration to end MPP
-
Real Estate5 days ago
5 tips for buying property in Rehoboth Beach
-
En Espanol2 days ago
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
-
Books5 days ago
‘Jackie & Me’ puts a refreshing spin on Camelot