Gay, lesbian Md. General Assembly incumbents seek re-election
State’s primary is on July 19
Six openly gay and lesbian Maryland General Assembly incumbents are on the July 19 ballot. Three other community members are also running for the Maryland House of Delegates.
Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County)
Representing Legislative District 39, Acevero was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018 as the chamber’s first openly gay Afro-Latino member. Since his election, Acevero has established himself as a staunchly progressive voice in the General Assembly and has sponsored multiple efforts to ensure equality for the LGBTQ community, immigrants and other groups.
In a video posted to his official Facebook account, Acevero explained why he believed that, after the progress he and his supporters had been able to accomplish, running for re-election was necessary to continue the fight.
“But I also recognize that in order for us to build a more just and equitable and inclusive Maryland, there’s so much more work that we need to do,” Acevero said. “So, whether I’m in Annapolis or back here in District 39, I’ll continue to fight for our shared values and the issues that matter to you most.”
Del. Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County)
A former special education teacher, Belcastro represents Legislative District 11. She is a member of both the Health and Government Operations Committee and the Oversight Committee on Quality of Care in Nursing Homes and Assisted-Living Facilities.
After Gov. Larry Hogan appointed her to her seat in March 2020, Belcastro has engaged in efforts related to public education reform and LGBTQ rights, including sponsoring a bill to modernize birth and marriage certificates.
Seeking her first full term to the seat, Belcastro told the Washington Blade that her experience as an educator tied directly into her desire to seek re-election.
“I’m a teacher first and a legislator second,” Belcastro said. “I’m running to maintain my seat because we need voices in Annapolis that will put our students and schools first. It’s never been more important to fight for policies that create safe and welcoming schools that embrace the diversity of our human race.”
Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City)
A former assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, Clippinger has served in the House of Delegates since 2010. Representing Legislative District 46 in southeast and central Baltimore, he has held multiple leadership positions within the chamber’s Democratic coalition during his tenure.
The former chair of the House Democratic caucus and the current chair of the House Judiciary Committee has since championed causes like LGBTQ equality in the state, working to help pass its Marriage Equality Act and ban the use of the LGBTQ “panic” defense.
After filing for re-election, Clippinger wrote to his supporters on Facebook.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to represent District 46 in the Maryland General Assembly and, with your support, we’ll continue to do good for our neighbors and fight for our city,” Clippinger said.
“We’ve accomplished a great deal with regard to police reform and moving the ball forward on legalization of marijuana and reforming our juvenile justice system and I think there’s a lot more to do,” the Baltimore City Democrat told the Blade. “So, I look forward in another term to continuing work in all of those areas while at the same time being one of the members of the [LGBT] caucus in the General Assembly.”
Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County)
Cullison has represented Legislative District 19 in the House of Delegates since 2011. The Montgomery County Democrat, among other things, has championed efforts to ban so-called conversion therapy in Maryland, extend marriage rights to same-sex couples and ensure abortion rights are preserved in the state.
“I have been a member of the District 19 community for 20 years,” says Cullison on her website. “I am committed to providing opportunities for a good quality of life for everyone, not only here in Aspen Hill, but throughout the state.”
Kris Fair
Fair is running to represent Legislative District 3 in the House of Delegates.
Fair is a lifelong Frederick County resident, and he currently serves as the executive director of the Frederick Center, an advocacy and support organization for LGBTQ people. Fair described his day-to-day responsibilities as “handling and providing support efforts for queer people everywhere,” which have contributed to his ambition to run for office.
Fair said that as a delegate and a former small-business owner in Frederick County, he hopes to correct “inequities and inefficiencies inside of our local government,” and make systems accessible for everyone — not just the well connected.
“If you’re not lucky enough to have connections, you will not be able to get the access or support that is needed to support your business, and for me, that was a huge red flag,” Fair said. “We need to make sure that our systems are accessible and functional for a vast majority of the population, not just those of us who know the way the system works. The system should be working with us and for us, not the other way around.”
Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County)
Representing Legislative District 14, Kaiser has served in the House of Delegates for 2002. Kaiser now serves on the House Health and Government Operations Committee.
Accruing seniority in the Democratic caucus over two decades, Kaiser has held influential positions during her time in office including as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. She held the position beginning in 2017 until stepping down from the position in 2021.
Kaiser has been a consistent proponent of LGBTQ rights during her time in office, vocally opposing attempts in Maryland enact Florida-type “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that would limit discussion around LGBTQ issues in schools.
In announcing her decision to run for re-election, Kaiser pointed to her history of bipartisan work and her desire for bringing a “thoughtful, pragmatic approach” to legislating on behalf of constituents.
“I will never stop finding ways to be the voice of reason when issues get heated and when calm, steady leadership is needed,” Kaiser wrote on Facebook. “Now that I am a parent, I am ever more aware of the enormous impact our government can have on our lives. I’d like to continue this work not only on behalf of my own daughter and family — but yours too.”
Ashanti Martinez
Martinez is running to represent Legislative District 22 — northern Prince George’s County — in the House of Delegates. Currently, Martinez is an advocacy specialist at Casa, an immigrant advocacy nonprofit, and he hopes to bring representation for the LGBTQ community, support for women’s reproductive rights and focus on building a social safety net to the General Assembly.
“I’m in this race because of COVID-19 — watching the inequities in our community only widen and seeing how when you fall in Maryland, you fail — there’s no safety net to catch you when you’re in crisis,” Martinez said. “I thought we needed someone in Annapolis who understands the issues that are facing working families and will be unapologetic about championing solutions for them.”
Martinez is also focused on supporting women’s reproductive rights on a state level, since the Democratic incumbent, Anne Healy, is anti-choice.
“With Roe overturned, we know that state legislators are going to be the decision makers, when it comes to protecting choice,” Martinez said.
Joseph Vogel
Vogel is running to represent Legislative District 17 in the House of Delegates, the same district his family settled in when they immigrated to the U.S. from Uruguay when Vogel was 3 years old. Vogel has worked to support progressive candidates and causes throughout Maryland and is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, gun violence prevention and increased education funding.
In an email statement sent to the Blade, Vogel explained why he decided to run for office.
“As a gay person, I have a unique understanding of what it is like to have elected officials debating and determining your rights,” Vogel said. “At a time when LGBTQ+ people and their rights are under attack across the country, we need to elect LGBTQ+ leaders who will stand up for our community and all those whose rights are threatened. As delegate, I’ll work to make Maryland more just and inclusive.”
Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City)
Representing parts of inner-city Baltimore, Washington has served as a state senator for Legislative District 43 since 2018.
Washington served as a member of the House of Delegates from 2010 until being elected to the Maryland Senate. There, she served on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee as the state’s first openly LGBTQ African American elected official.
During her time in office, Washington has advocated for the LGBTQ community while also focusing much legislative effort around education funding and reform and community development.
In an endorsement message for House of Delegates candidate Logan Endow, Washington took to Twitter to explain how she and her colleagues when running for and representing their constituents.
“I believe our representatives should be up to today’s challenges, willing to grow, and lean into the work,” Washington wrote. “They should be Baltimore through and through, while also bringing national and global experiences that will enable them to be a strong, respected advocated and policy maker.”
Gay, lesbian incumbents, candidates on Md. county ballots
State’s primary is on July 19
The Washington Blade this week spoke with five openly gay and lesbian candidates who are either running for office or are seeking re-election in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard Counties.
Montgomery County Councilman Evan Glass
Evan Glass serves as the vice president of the Montgomery County Council and as its first openly LGBTQ member. Previously working for 12 years as a CNN journalist, he was first elected in 2018.
Glass told the Blade that running to continue as a member of the Council was rooted in the change that has been able to be made thus far.
“When I first raised the Pride flag in an official manner in 2019, I received a lot of pushback and hate,” Glass said. “But we persisted and have continued expanding Pride events and celebrating our beautiful diversity.”
Since his election, Glass’ initiatives in Montgomery County have included a host of local legislation aimed at promoting and furthering social justice and LGBTQ equality in the county.
Along with measures, such as the county’s Housing Justice Act and Oversight and Small Business Investment Act, Glass’ efforts led to the Council to pass its Pay Equity Act designed close the gender wage gap by modifying how the county determines salaries for employees. He also worked to spearhead the passage of the county’s LGBTQ Bill of Rights, which expanded its anti-discrimination code to include gender expression and HIV status and ban discrimination in areas such as healthcare facilities, nursing homes and personal care facilities.
As he makes his bid for reelection later this summer, Glass said that he hopes to expand on the accomplishments he has been able to make so far.
“I’m proud of my work to create more affordable housing, to make our buses free for all youth, and to keep our residents healthy and safe during the pandemic,” Glass said. “These efforts haven’t been easy, but they are critical to fostering a more fair and equitable community.”
Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk Karen Bushell
Karen Bushell grew up in the Midwest before moving to the D.C. area in 1985, where she met her wife in 1995. Bushell had four children and her wife had two children when they met, and according to Bushell, “we had a very, very busy house.”
Bushell started serving in the judiciary in 2001 — as an HR associate, and then as a judicial assistant for many years. When Barbara Michael retired as Clerk of the Court in April 2021, Bushell was appointed to the position, making her the first openly LGBTQ person to hold it.
The Clerk of the Court serves as an independent record keeper of what happens in the courts, and Bushell described the clerk’s role as primarily that of a public servant.
“I love my job; I love being part of the judiciary. Being a public servant, it’s always good to know at the end of the day, that you help somebody,” Bushell said. “I think being a public servant is something that is important to me, so that is one of the reasons that that I’m running.”
Prince George’s County Public Schools Board of Education member Pamela Boozer-Strother
Pamela Boozer-Strother first became involved in LGBTQ and reproductive rights advocacy in the late 1980s as part of what was then called the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. During the decade she spent working with NLGJA; she worked towards inclusive workplace policies, fair and accurate news coverage of LGBTQ issues, and domestic partner benefits.
After living in Adams Morgan for years, Boozer-Strother moved to Prince George’s County with her spouse Margaret, where they adopted a child and built a life together. Boozer-Strother first became involved in the school system when her son started attending public school in Prince George’s County, and in 2018 she ran for the Board of Education and won.
“I had an opportunity to make a difference by being visible, and finding other gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender families and staff — and ultimately, students — and helping to build that network of support,” Boozer-Strother said. “It’s taken some time; I ran for the board in 2018 as an out candidate and I won, and I am thrilled to live in a community that saw that as an asset.”
Boozer-Strother has worked extensively on school construction, educational equity policy, LGBTQ-inclusive curricula and the board’s climate change action plan.
“Of course, I focused in on the relevance of my representation and my skills and background that I could bring to [my platform.] But really, I got into this because of school construction,” Boozer-Strother said. “I’m really proud to say that, as of today, seven projects that serve District 3 students are fully funded.”
Prince George’s County Council candidate Krystal Oriadha
Krystal Oriadha studied business at Howard University before getting an MBA and working at Hewlitt-Packard. After a few years with HP, Oriadha moved back to the DMV area, where she said that “I wanted to use my skill set to help people and make an impact.”
Oriadha has now been a community organizer and advocate for more than 12 years — she worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on human trafficking prevention, reproductive healthcare, domestic violence campaigns and tribal nations issues for about four years before she made her first run for office, for the same seat for which she is running now. Although Oriadha lost that election by 30 votes, she became the new council member’s policy director, which gave her the chance to work on making legislation as a staffer.
“I think I learned that I wanted to be the principal even more, because they had the ability to make deals, cancel what I thought was really good legislation,” Oriadha said. “It’s really different when you’re the person that gets the make that last call — that’s the difference between having a seat at the table and being outside of the room when decisions are being made.”
Oriadha currently serves as the executive director of PG Change Makers, a local nonprofit she co-founded after returning to Prince George’s County to do community work in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Although she was not initially planning to run for office again, Oriadha said that she is doing so at the request of her community.
“I was not planning on running again because it is a lot of work and I never really cared about being elected, but the community is asking me to, so I decided to go ahead and give it another try,” Oriadha said.
Oriadha said that proudly representing all aspects of her identity is a crucial part of her campaign.
“When I first ran, there was a lot of talk about how not to talk about the LGBTQ+ part, because I’m straight presenting. And for me, what was so important is that I made it very clear who I am, and that I didn’t shy away or hide that part of myself, because to me, you’re not breaking the [glass] ceiling if people don’t even know the ceiling existed. I think that we’ve never had an openly elected LGBTQ+ person sit on our County Council before,” Oriadha said.
“I think what this will show is that you can run and be yourself and it won’t cost you anything. I think that’s what is so important about this election.”
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane has served in the position since 2010 and was the first openly LGBTQ person elected in Howard County.
Along with his involvement in a plethora of state and local groups and organizations and being admitted to the state bar association, Macfarlane gained experience working for multiple prominent lawyers and politicians including County Councilman Guy Guzzone, Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt, state Sen. Edward Kasemeyer and the late-U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.)
During his tenure in office, Macfarlane has made supporting the LGBTQ community an integral facet of his identity as a public official and a fellow citizen.
“Queer kids see the hate coming from the dark corners of our community,” Macfarlane wrote on Twitter. “They need to hear from us — from you — that we love and support every one of them.”
Since being elected, Macfarlane has overseen a number of reforms implemented in the Register’s office, including modernization of its technological aspects and a cut on taxpayer expenditures for antiquated procedures. Modernizing the Register’s office and leading on reform, while also being receptive to his constituents, Macfarlane has said, have been some of his top priorities.
“I’ve proven myself as a reliable and responsive figure in our local government, that I’ve been extremely effective delivering meaningful reform, and that now more than ever our community needs steady, forward-looking leadership they can trust,” Macfarlane told the Blade. “I’m running for re-election because representation matters, because I want to continue serving the public with professionalism, compassion, and fairness, and because I want to continue pushing reforms to make probate faster, fairer and less expensive for Marylanders.”
Editor’s note: Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, who is openly gay, won re-election on May 10.
Abortion rights in post-Roe Maryland, Delaware
Practice generally legal, with some restrictions
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 found that the decision to receive an abortion was generally protected by the Constitution of the United States. With the broadest federal protection of abortion access now rescinded, the legality of abortion will by and large be determined on the state level.
In Delaware, abortion is legal through the Medical Practice Act — but with some restrictions.
After fetal viability, or the point where a fetus can survive outside the uterus, abortion in the First State becomes illegal unless necessary for the patient’s “life or health,” or if the fetus has a condition “for which there is not a reasonable likelihood” that it will survive outside the uterus, according to Subchapter IX of the act.
Additionally, under the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act, physicians cannot perform a surgical abortion on minors under the age of 16 unless the patient’s parent or guardian has received at least 24 hours notice from a medical professional. Notice is not required for nonsurgical abortions.
On the federal level, the funding of abortion is illegal through the 1977 Hyde Amendement “except in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest,” according to the Guttmacher Institute, a sexual and reproductive rights advocacy organization. States are only federally required to fund abortions that meet these conditions through federal-state Medicaid programs.
While some states also fund abortions deemed medically necessary regardless of whether they endanger a patient’s life, Delaware state law does not extend beyond federal guidelines: The state only funds abortions in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest.
Abortion legislation in Delaware mirrors neighboring Maryland, whose laws include similar restrictions on abortion after fetal viability and abortion for minors under the age of 16. But abortion laws in these states are generally more restrictive than other mid-Atlantic counterparts, such as New Jersey and New York.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) weighed in on the state’s abortion law on Friday.
“In 1992, Maryland voters approved a constitutional referendum legalizing and protecting access to abortion as a matter of state law – that measure remains in effect today following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of Maryland, and that is what I have always done and will continue to do as governor.”
The impact of Roe v. Wade’s fall in Delaware remains uncertain. While the abortion rate in Delaware steadily declined between 2014 and 2017, recent findings show that instances of abortion are increasing once again in the state, reflecting a rise on the national level.
Howard County executive announces plans for LGBTQ commission
Calvin Ball made announcement at Wednesday press conference in Columbia
Under the “People’s Tree” sculpture near the Columbia lakefront, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced at a press conference on Wednesday the filing of legislation that would permanently establish the current LGBTQ Workgroup as a formal commission.
The new commission would follow the work of the LGBTQ Workgroup launched in 2019 by Ball.
“This commission will help move Howard County forward and will identify best practices to affirm members of the gay and transgender community; recommend initiatives to support LGBTQIA+ families and children; and advise us on policy and programs that impact our gay and transgender community, and on how to improve outcomes for underserved and at-risk members of the LGBTQIA+ population,” said Ball in his opening remarks in front of a crowd that included members of the LGBTQ Workgroup, county employees, members of the county’s Human Rights commissioners and LGBTQ activists and allies as well as elected officials and candidates.
He added, “The commission will support, plan, and help execute events, like PRIDE, to celebrate and affirm our community.”
Ball, speakers at the event included Human Rights and Equity Administrator Yolanda Sonier; Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane; Howard County Human Rights Commissioner Bob Ford; PFLAG-Howard County President Jumel Howard and community member Vicki Weiss Vivrette.
“Howard County and Maryland have always led the way on LGBTQ+ rights,” said Macfarlane, a lifetime Howard County resident and the first openly gay elected official in the county. “From Howard County’s anti-discrimination law passed many decades ago, to hate crime and anti-discrimination laws at the state level, to Maryland becoming one of the first states to pass marriage equality — not by judicial fiat — but by popular vote. Our community and our allies have achieved so much, but we know our hard-fought rights are under siege as we speak.”
Ford, the only out member of the county’s Human Rights Commission, continued that point.
“From a failed attempt to disrupt a Pride celebration in Idaho, to storming into a drag queen storytelling session in California, to over 200 bills in state legislatures aimed at stripping the rights of LGBTQ people especially trans kids — these are wake-up calls. Moreover, at one political party’s convention in Texas this past weekend, language was added to their platform that ‘homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice’ and that party opposes ‘all efforts to validate transgender identity.’”
Ford pointed out that recent Pride flag burnings in Baltimore and that Pride flags have been banned in neighboring Carroll County schools, the chopping down and theft of a welcoming sign from a local church, and a vocal group of parents trying to ban LGBTQ content from books to curricula in schools indicate Howard County is not immune to hate.
The plan for the establishment of the new commission requires the approval of the county council and will be filed in July.
The George Howard Building, the headquarters for Howard County government, was bathed in rainbow lights after Wednesday’s event.
