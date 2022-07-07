National
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Rapinoe has championed initiatives to fight for compensation equal to that which is earned by her male counterparts
During a ceremony Thursday afternoon in the East Room of the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to 17 recipients, including lesbian soccer star and activist Megan Rapinoe.
The President opened his remarks with a joke that he hopes Rapinoe and Simone Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast in American history, will find room for the nation’s highest civilian award among the many other medals and trophies they have accumulated throughout their athletic careers.
Biden then praised the women’s leadership off the field and out of the arena in their work championing issues of pay equity and justice for victims of sexual violence, before turning to the lives and accomplishments of the other 15 awardees.
Among them were actor Denzel Washington, former Congresswoman and gun control advocate Gabrielle Giffords, and civil rights pioneers Diane Nash and Raúl Yzaguirre. Posthumous awards were accepted on behalf of the late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, the late labor activist Richard Trumka, and the late Senator and former Republican presidential nominee John McCain.
“I never stopped admiring John,” Biden said of his former political rival Senator McCain, “and I never said a negative thing about him in my life.” The remark — which might have been a rebuke to comments made in 2015 by then-presidential candidate Donald Trump in which he called McCain a “loser” and denigrated his record as a war hero — was one of several extemporaneous asides made by Biden about the awardees on Thursday, many of whom he knew personally.
To applause and cheers from the crowd, Biden then medaled each recipient one-by-one as a military aide again summarized their lives, careers, and accomplishments.
About Rapinoe, the military aide said: “A World Cup Champion and Olympic gold medalist who has been named the world’s best women’s soccer player, she leads with a fierce will off the field, too…a champion in protecting the rights of her fellow LGBTQI Americans, and a leader on the US women’s national team — perhaps the most dominant of any team in any sport in their successful fight for equal pay.”
Leading up to and including her tenure as co-captain of the team from 2018 to 2020, Rapinoe has championed initiatives to fight for compensation equal to that which is earned by her male counterparts. On this front, she was involved in a complaint to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and lawsuit against the United States Soccer Federation (USSF).
In May, the USSF, the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA), and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNSTPA) struck collective bargaining agreements through 2028 for identical pay for all competitions.
Rapinoe led the US national team to gold medals at the 2012 London Olympic Games as well as in the 2015 and 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cups. Public recognition of her work as an activist began in 2016, when she knelt in solidarity with football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, whose protests on the field against racial injustice and police brutality earned international media attention.
“Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties,” Rapinoe said at the time. “It’s important to have white people stand in support of people of color on this. We don’t need to be the leading voice, of course, but standing in support of them is something that’s really powerful.”
Rapinoe has also distinguished herself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, including through her charitable work with GLSEN.
The White House
Biden calls Brittney Griner’s wife
Cherrelle Griner has questioned efforts to secure WNBA star’s release
In a call Wednesday, President Joe Biden along with Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner who is imprisoned by Russian authorities and is currently on trial for alleged drug charges.
The White House indicated in a read-out statement of the president’s call that Biden had assured Cherelle Griner that he and senior administration officials were working towards gaining her wife’s release as soon as possible, as well as the release of Paul Whelan and other U.S. nationals who are wrongfully detained or held hostage in Russia.
Brittney Griner had sent a letter to Biden which was delivered on Monday.
During the regular press briefing Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the president had read the letter adding “We are going to use every tool that we possibly can to bring Griner home.”
In her letter of which excerpts were made public, the rest of the communique kept private by the communications firm representing the Griner family, the 31-year-old Griner who plays in Russia during the league’s off-season wrote:
“(As) I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever…”
“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War veteran. It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year,” Griner wrote to the president.
“I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American detainees. Please do all you can to bring us home. I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you. I still have so much good to do with my freedom that you can help restore. I miss my wife! I miss my family! I miss my teammates! It kills me to know they are suffering so much right now. I am grateful for whatever you can do at this moment to get me home.”
During Wednesday’s call the president read his response to Brittney Griner’s letter to Cherelle Griner. The president offered his support to Cherelle Griner and the Griner family, and he committed to ensuring they are provided with all possible assistance while his administration pursues every avenue to bring Brittney Griner home.
Today’s call follows recent calls that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have had with Cherelle Griner in recent weeks and this past weekend. The president directed his national security team to remain in regular contact with Cherelle Griner and Brittney Griner’s family, and with other families of Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad, to keep them updated on efforts to secure the release of their loved ones as quickly as possible.
On Tuesday National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement:
“The president’s team is in regular contact with Brittney’s family and we will continue to work to support her family,” Watson said, adding that and Blinken “have spoken several times with Brittney’s wife in recent weeks and the White House is closely coordinating with the Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs, who has met with Brittney’s family, her teammates, and her support network.”
Officials at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February detained Griner — a Phoenix Mercury center and two-time Olympic gold medalist — after customs inspectors allegedly found hashish oil in her luggage. The State Department has determined that Russia “wrongfully detained” her.
U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Elizabeth Rood and other American diplomats attended the first day of Brittney Griner’s trial that began on July 1 in Moscow. Brittney Griner faces up to 10 years in prison if she is convicted.
Additional reporting by Michael K. Lavers
District of Columbia
Monkeypox cases in D.C. rise, vaccination clinics open
Nation’s capital has emerged as hotspot for viral illness
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday said 53 cases of monkeypox have been reported in D.C.
Vaccination is the primary treatment for the viral illness; which is spread through close, skin-to-skin contact with monkeypox lesions. Virginia is currently reporting 13 monkeypox cases, and Maryland is reporting nine, but D.C. is the regional hotspot. To address the uptick in cases, the D.C. Department of Health has opened two new vaccination sites in Northwest Washington, which are available via appointment only.
The vaccination appointments have been filling up within minutes, and some frustrated D.C. residents have criticized the registration system on the organization’s Twitter page, complaining about the limited slots and lessons not-learned from the push for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Mayor Muriel Bowser has previously urged gay and bisexual men and transgender women to get vaccinated, and the majority of local cases are concentrated among men who have sex with men.
While most monkeypox cases are not life-threatening; with symptoms such as rash, fever and headache, last week’s statement from Bowser and the D.C. Department of Health said that “although the majority of cases do not require hospitalization, monkeypox is dangerous, highly contagious, and uncomfortable.”
In New York City, another monkeypox hotspot, cases have doubled over the past week, rising to 111 cases in the five boroughs.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on July 1 announced that it has ordered 2.5 million additional doses of the monkeypox vaccine, and more vaccination appointments are expected to become available as vaccine supply increases.
National
Bette Midler July 4 tweet on women’s rights interpreted as ‘transphobic’
Actress and singer has presented at GLAAD, HRC awards
A July 4 tweet by gay icon Bette Midler to her 2.1 million followers has LGBTQ advocacy groups and activists labeling the language transphobic.
The 76-year-old award-winning actress and singer was responding to the ongoing aftershocks of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Midler has been a consistent supporter of LGBTQ people including presenting awards at both GLAAD and Human Rights Campaign events. Because of this stance previously, many in the LGBTQ community are dismayed at the language chosen in her tweet.
Midler wrote: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!
“They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators,’ and even ‘people with vaginas!’ Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”
The immediate response chided the Grammy winner for her use of language that has been part of the consistent transphobic messaging by right-wing conservative groups and other celebrities such “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling who has gained a reputation for being a TERF (the acronym for trans-exclusionary radical feminist,) also referred to as “Gender Critical.”
Evan Urquhart, a senior community manager for Slate magazine expressed his disappointment in Midler, as a fan, and as a trans male.
Really disappointed in this as a trans man and a Bette Midler fan.— Evan Urquhart (@e_urq) July 4, 2022
Bette, including trans men in the conversation about reproductive health does not harm women. We have the same organs, and even greater vulnerability, as cis woman.
Freelance MSNBC contributor, journalist and columnist Katelyn Burns was blunt in her response to Midler’s statement:
Oh Christ almighty you bought this bullshit— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) July 4, 2022
Increasingly anti-transgender activists, particularly anti-trans extremists in both the U.S. and the U.K. have slammed healthcare officials for encouraging staff to use phrases such as “birthing people” alongside women or co-parents when treating LGBTQ patients, among other inclusive terms. Often claiming that using gender-neutral terms all but “erases” women when it isn’t actually the case PinkNewsUK noted.
GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis reacted on Twitter writing:
“From Pamela Paul in the opinion pages of the New York Times to right-wing activists including Jordan Peterson to notables like Bette Midler and Macy Gray, the recent anti-transgender rhetoric in the media and online is contributing to the dangerous and completely inaccurate narrative that trans people are somehow threatening the overall rights of cisgender women. Women and trans people are in a common fight for bodily autonomy and the right to privacy. Cisgender women, trans people and nonbinary people must stand together against those who seek to divide us. As a feminist and a cisgender woman, I will never stop fighting for my trans and nonbinary friends, family and colleagues.”
From Pamela Paul in the opinion pages of @nytimes to right-wing activists including Jordan Peterson to notables like Bette Midler and Macy Gray, the recent anti-transgender rhetoric in the media and online is contributing to the dangerous and completely inaccurate narrative (1/3)— Sarah Kate Ellis (@sarahkateellis) July 5, 2022
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Emma Corin becomes first nonbinary person featured on cover of American Vogue
PHOTOS: The Vixen and Lucy Stoole at Pitchers
Boris Johnson to resign as British prime minister
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
Singapore will not prosecute ‘people engaging in gay sex’
London Pride celebrates 50th anniversary
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
National6 days ago
Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law goes into effect, impact already felt
-
Real Estate4 days ago
Higher interest rates shouldn’t deter you from buying
-
The White House4 days ago
White House: Fla. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law is ‘discrimination, plain and simple’
-
Opinions5 days ago
Don’t sever corporate ties at Pride celebrations
-
En Espanol2 days ago
EN VIDEO: Marchas del orgullo LGBTQ en Colombia
-
Real Estate5 days ago
5 tips for buying property in Rehoboth Beach
-
Books5 days ago
‘Jackie & Me’ puts a refreshing spin on Camelot
-
Southeast Asia2 days ago
Singapore will not prosecute ‘people engaging in gay sex’