Summer theater for all ages

High cost of gas putting a cramp in your summer travel plans? Is a staycation on the calendar?

Think about theater to help fill the DMV dog days. Live performance can transport you and it’s fun, and with so many varied options for all tastes and ages, there’s something for the pickiest patrons; and most importantly, so many venues (indoors and out) are just a short drive or a few Metro stops away.

In Arlington, Signature Theatre presents its first summer cabaret in two years, “Hotter than July: Stevie Wonder” (through July 17). Inspired by Stevie Wonder’s 1980 platinum same-titled album, the show features songs from the album — “All I Do” and “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” — along with some of Wonder’s other hits like “Isn’t She Lovely,” “Summer Soft,” “I Just Called To Say I Love You” and “Higher Ground.” The cast includes Kaiyla Gross, Marc G. Meadows, and Solomon Parker III. Matthew Gardiner directs.

Olney Outdoors is back with 25 summer programs held at the Olney Theatre Center’s pavilion through Sept. 4. The en plein air lineup includes Friday night cabarets, Saturday mornings for kids and families, and Saturday night jazz events. Seating is flexible with dedicated area for blankets, bleachers, seats, or theatergoers’ own chairs from home. Olneytheatre.org

Just steps away from the D.C. Wharf, Rorschach Theatre ends its season with an immersive experience titled “Chemical Exile: Synthesis” (through July 27). Here’s the plotline: When chemist Teddy Morris left Amsterdam to return to her hometown last October, it was not the D.C. she remembered. A stranger followed her around the city, her memories were coming apart at the seams, and a man claiming to be her dead dad had become a controversial faith leader. Over the next six months, her life took a swerve she never saw coming.

And now Teddy invites the audience to tour the R2 Labs where she and her colleagues are hard at work developing a chemical compound that may punch a hole through space time and allow those displaced from alternate realities to return home. Rorschachtheatre.com

If kids figure into the plans, there’s Imagination Stage’s “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” (through Aug. 7), an upbeat youth musical with music and lyrics by George Howe and book by Robert Kauzlaric.

Based on the novel by Richard and Florence Atwater, it’s the story of Mr. Popper, a house painter who dreams of taking an Antarctic adventure. When a large family of penguins shows up on his doorstep, Mr. Popper and his wife turn his talented waddle into a must-see traveling vaudeville act full of song and dance. This musical play, featuring expert puppetry, is adapted from Richard and Florence Atwater’s beloved children’s book. Imaginationstage.org

In nearby Maryland, Glen Echo Park’s Adventure Theatre MTC presents “Fantastagirl and the Math Monster” (through Aug. 21), the story of “a second-grade superhero who uses words to save the day, comes face to face with her worst nightmare, the Math Monster. When confronted with problems too big for words alone to solve, Fantastagirl must accept help from her friendly, furry, fraction-loving foe. While Fantastagirl and Math Monster use words and numbers to help her friends and scientist moms, something far more sinister than math brews on the horizon.” Sounds intriguing. Jenny McConnell Frederick directs.

For a dip into history, check out Arena Stage’s world premiere production of Charles Randolph-Wright’s “American Prophet” (July 15 – Aug. 28) based on the writings and speeches of famed abolitionist, orator, and former slave Frederick Douglass. The piece couples soaring new melodies and an original script from Grammy Award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon and Randolph-Wright. Arenastage.org

At the National Building Museum, Folger Theatre’s co-production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” runs July 12 through Aug. 28. The Folger has built a theater from the ground up inside the museum’s majestic Great Hall to house the abbreviated 90-minute version of the Bard’s classic. Folger.edu

To experience Broadway without leaving town, check out the national tour of “SIX” at National Theatre through Sept. 4. Created by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the Tony Award-winning British musical comedy is a modern, all-female retelling of the turbulent lives of the six wives of King Henry VIII. Thenationaldc.com

The Kennedy Center Opera House is again playing host to the touring company of “Hamilton” (Aug. 2 – Oct. 9). Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway smash hit is billed as the “story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.” Kennedy-center.org