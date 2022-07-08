Slovenia Constitutional Court rules same-sex couples can marry, adopt

Same-sex couples in Slovenia can now marry and adopt children after the country’s Constitutional Court on Friday ruled a law that limits marriage and adoption to heterosexual partners is unconstitutional.

Media reports indicate the court ordered the Slovenian National Assembly to amend the law within six months.

Slovenian voters in 2015 overwhelmingly rejected a law that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Same-sex couples have been able to enter into civil unions since 2017.

Neighboring Austria is among the European countries in which same-sex couples can legally marry.

Switzerland’s marriage equality law took effect on July 1. Slovenia is the first former Yugoslav republic to allow same-sex couples to marry.

“We welcome (the) Slovenia Constitutional Court decision that a marriage is a life union of two persons, regardless of gender and that same-sex partners can jointly adopt,” tweeted ILGA-Europe on Friday. “We urge the Slovenian government to ratify the decision ASAP so the (sic) equality can prevail.”