Europe
Slovenia Constitutional Court rules same-sex couples can marry, adopt
Country’s voters in 2015 rejected marriage equality law
Same-sex couples in Slovenia can now marry and adopt children after the country’s Constitutional Court on Friday ruled a law that limits marriage and adoption to heterosexual partners is unconstitutional.
Media reports indicate the court ordered the Slovenian National Assembly to amend the law within six months.
Slovenian voters in 2015 overwhelmingly rejected a law that extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Same-sex couples have been able to enter into civil unions since 2017.
Neighboring Austria is among the European countries in which same-sex couples can legally marry.
Switzerland’s marriage equality law took effect on July 1. Slovenia is the first former Yugoslav republic to allow same-sex couples to marry.
“We welcome (the) Slovenia Constitutional Court decision that a marriage is a life union of two persons, regardless of gender and that same-sex partners can jointly adopt,” tweeted ILGA-Europe on Friday. “We urge the Slovenian government to ratify the decision ASAP so the (sic) equality can prevail.”
We welcome #Slovenia Constitutional Court decision that a marriage is a life union of 2 persons, regardless of gender & that same-sex partners can jointly adopt. We urge the Slovenian govt to ratify the decision ASAP so the equality can prevail 🇸🇮🏳️🌈 https://t.co/PJVblqpRYm
— ILGA-Europe (@ILGAEurope) July 8, 2022
Europe
Switzerland marriage equality law takes effect
Voters last September overwhelmingly approved ‘Marriage for All’ law
A law that allows same-sex couples to legally marry in Switzerland took effect on Friday.
Swiss voters last September voted overwhelmingly in favor of the “Marriage for All” law.
Maria von Känel of Regenbogenfamilien (Rainbow Families) on Friday posted to her Facebook page a picture of her and her wife with a marriage license and a message that said “the celebrations can begin.”
Neighboring Austria, Germany and France are among the European countries that have extended marriage rights to same-sex couples. Scott Miller, the U.S. ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein who is openly gay, is married to Tim Gill.
“Today we celebrate marriage for all,” tweeted the U.S. Embassy in Switzerland on Friday. “Congratulations to Switzerland on this historic day.”
Today we celebrate marriage for all. Congratulations to #Switzerland on this historic day! 🎉🇨🇭🏳️🌈🎉 #EqualityforAll #loveislove
— U.S. Embassy Bern (@USEmbassyBern) July 1, 2022
Europe
Turkish police arrest hundreds over banned Pride parade
Istanbul officials sought to prevent event from happening
Hundreds of LGBTQ people, allies and supporters took to the streets of Istanbul Sunday in defiance of the country’s government’s ongoing 2014 ban of Pride parades and Pride Month festivities.
Protestors violently clashed repeatedly with police and security forces in various neighborhoods located around the Bol Ahenk Sokak (Pedestrian Plaza) and other sections of the central downtown area.
Authorities had shut down the city’s transit systems hours prior to the influx of LGBTQ activists and demonstrators and flooded streets with police in riot gear who made hundreds of arrests, in some cases tear gassing participants and attacking them with clubs.
Government security forces arrested over 373 people including Agence France-Presse journalist and chief photographer Bülent Kılıç. Detainees were taken by bus to a central holding facility for processing. Photojournalist Mehmet Demirci documented the arrest of Kılıç in a Twitter post.
My photojournalist friend Bülent Kılıç has been taken into police custody while covering the #İstanbulPride. His hands were cuffed behind his back.@Kilicbil Kilicbil pic.twitter.com/sDYNoVe13L #journalismnotcrime— mehmet demirci (@mehmet_demirci_) June 26, 2022
Ankara-based Kaos GL, the largest Turkish LGBTQ activist group, documented the arrests and clashes which occurred prior to the 5 p.m. planned parade kick-off in a series of Twitter posts.
İzmir’de polis zor kullanarak LGBTİ+’ları alandan çıkarmaya çalışıyor!#OnurYürüyüşü #Pride2022 pic.twitter.com/jlJ7H2eOWU— Kaos GL (@KaosGL) June 26, 2022
KAOS GL in a press release on Monday noted that “the detentions experienced during the march, was among ‘firsts’ for this year. Totally 373 LGBTIs and LGBTI+ right defenders were taken into custody on the day of march! This number is a record both in the history of Pride marches and the other public demonstrations.”
The group also recorded the scope of anti-LGBTQ Pride Month bans and pressure by Turkey’s governmental bodies across the country.
“There were 10 ban decisions announced within the scope of Pride Month events. These ban decisions were taken by Boğaziçi University Rectorate, METU Rectorate, Gaziantep Governorship, Çanakkale Governorship, Datça District Governorship, Beyoğlu District Governorship, Kadıköy District Governorship, Eskişehir Governorship and İzmir Governorship.
The detentions began with 70 people at ninth Boğaziçi Pride March on May 20, increasingly went on till June 26. 373 people were taken into custody in Istanbul on June 26. This number is among the highest detentions within the context of the public demonstrations in İstanbul recent years. Totally 530 LGBTI+s and LGBTI+ right defenders were detained in 37 days.”
Europe
German soccer federation announces transgender players can choose their team
Rule takes effect in 2022-2023 season
The German Football Association (Deutscher Fußball-Bund e.V.) this week issued new regulations and rules governing all transgender, intersex and non-binary players.
On Thursday the governing soccer body passed a new regulation that takes effect as of the start of the upcoming 2022-2023 season allowing all trans, intersex and non-binary players to decide for themselves whether to compete on men’s or women’s teams.
The DFB also specified that as long as the player’s health is not affected by playing sports while taking medication, they can continue to participate in the sport. Under the new regulation, this would not be considered as doping.
This marks a departure from the recent trend and actions of other international sports governing associations such those taken earlier this month by the swimming’s world governing body FINA, which meeting in the Hungarian capital city of Budapest, voted to restrict trans athletes from elite women’s competitions.
FINA said their action was necessary to determine eligibility criteria because of the “biological performance gap” that appears between males and females.
Thomas Hitzlsperger, the DFB’s diversity ambassador, said “Football (soccer) stands for diversity, a value that the DFB also promotes. This new regulation on playing rights will provide an important foundation to allow players with diverse gender identities to play football.”
Sabine Mammitzsch, the vice president for women’s and girls’ football (soccer) welcomes the regulation telling media outlets:
“The national and regional associations and also those responsible at grassroots level have signaled for some time that there is uncertainty around how to treat trans, intersex and non-binary players in practice. They therefore welcome the introduction of a far-reaching, nationwide regulation on the playing rights of these groups.”
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Hair and Heels weekend coming to Rehoboth
DC Center to address LGBTQ workplace rights
DC Center to open new art exhibition about nudity
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
Bette Midler July 4 tweet on women’s rights interpreted as ‘transphobic’
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
