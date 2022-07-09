Connect with us

PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride

‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival

Ongina of "RuPaul's Drag Race" was one of the headliners at Hagerstown Pride. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Westminster Pride

Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town

July 9, 2022

2022 Westminster Pride (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: The Vixen and Lucy Stoole at Pitchers

‘Drag Race’ contestants perform at LGBTQ sports bar

July 7, 2022

The Vixen performs at Pitchers on Wednesday, July 6. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The Vixen and Lucy Stoole of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers D.C. on Wednesday, July 6. Other performers at the event included Druex Sidora, Blaq Dinamyte and Tiffany D. Carter.

(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Photos

PHOTOS: Independence Day Weekend in Rehoboth

Beachgoers celebrate at Diego’s, Aqua

July 7, 2022

Aqua Bar & Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (Washington Blade photo by Daniel Truitt)


Vacationers and local residents celebrated Independence Day Weekend at Diego’s Bar and Nightclub and Aqua Bar & Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)

