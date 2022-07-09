Photos
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Fourth annual LGBTQ celebration held in Maryland town
The fourth annual Westminster Pride Festival was held in downtown Westminster, Md. on Saturday, July 9.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
‘Drag Race’ contestants Ongina and Coco Montrese headline festival
The 10th year of Hagerstown Hopes and Hagerstown Pride was celebrated at Doubs Woods Park in Hagerstown, Md. on Saturday, July 9. Ongina and Coco Montrese of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” were the headliners of the festival.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: The Vixen and Lucy Stoole at Pitchers
‘Drag Race’ contestants perform at LGBTQ sports bar
The Vixen and Lucy Stoole of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performed at Pitchers D.C. on Wednesday, July 6. Other performers at the event included Druex Sidora, Blaq Dinamyte and Tiffany D. Carter.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Independence Day Weekend in Rehoboth
Beachgoers celebrate at Diego’s, Aqua
Vacationers and local residents celebrated Independence Day Weekend at Diego’s Bar and Nightclub and Aqua Bar & Grill in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
(Washington Blade photos by Daniel Truitt)
