10 LGBTQ events this week

Mixers, entertainment and more in the days to come

Published

1 hour ago

on

(Blade file photos by Michael Key and Doug Horn)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth, Del.) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke at Freddie’s Beach Bar. (Blade file photo by Doug Horn)

Monday, July 11
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook

Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Monday. No cover, must be 21+.

Team DC Summer SportsMixer

Tuesday, July 12
5 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Join the 43 member clubs of Team DC for the Summer SportsMixer and raise money for Ukrainian Relief programs. Get Happy Hour prices until 9 p.m. with a $20 donation.

Pride on the Patio

Tuesday, July 12
5:30-9 p.m.
Showroom
882 N East Street
Frederick, Md.
Facebook

LGBTQ friends and allies join for drinks, dinner and conversation at Showroom on Tuesday.

SMYAL for Summer

SMYAL marches in the 2022 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Wednesday, July 13
6 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
Facebook | Tickets

The SMYAL young donor club hosts the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday. SMYAL is an LGBTQ youth services organization that provides life-saving programs and support. Tickets range from $10 student admission / $20 general admission to any amount you can give to help LGBTQ youth.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday, July 13
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Facebook

Join the Trivia Mistresses for a night of Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle Season 5

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, July 15
7:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md..
No cover from 7:30-8:45 p.m. $5 cover until 10 p.m., $8 after 10 p.m.
21+
Facebook

Start your Friday night early with a viewing party of RuPaul’s All Stars hosted by Chasity Vain and Haley Hemorrhoid followed by Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle.

Dragnimated

Friday, July 15
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Facebook

Evry Pleasure hosts a cartoon-inspired drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.

Hair and Heels Weekend

The fabulous Kristina Kelly is among the drag performers slated for the weekend’s Hair and Heels events in Rehoboth Beach. (Blade file photo by Daniel Truitt)

Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
The Pines
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Website

Dance parties, a giant drag brunch and more are slated for a fabulous weekend in Rehoboth. Read more about it in our story here. Ticket prices vary depending upon event, but purchase your tickets early for special deals at The Pines website.

One Year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Crazy Aunt Helen’s (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, July 16
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook

Join Tara Hoot for bingo and a show to celebrate one year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, July 16
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook

Join DJ Popperz, Shane, Axton and JB for a bear night out at the Green Lantern on Saturday.

Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant

Sunday, July 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

Sirene Noir and Sidora Jackson host the Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant at Trade on Sunday.

Out & About

Hair and Heels weekend coming to Rehoboth

Festivities include Delaware’s largest drag brunch

Published

3 days ago

on

July 8, 2022

By

The fabulous Kristina Kelly is among the drag performers slated for next weekend’s Hair and Heels events in Rehoboth Beach. (Blade file photo by Daniel Truitt)

The Pines, an LGBTQ restaurant and bar in Rehoboth Beach will host the first “Hair and Heels” weekend on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 229 Rehoboth Ave.

The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a dance party featuring DJ Chord. Pop-up performances and dancing from Eddie Danger and The Boys are slated to fill the remainder of the night. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Celebrations will continue into Sunday with Delaware’s largest drag brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Dana St. James, Andora Tetee, Tatiyanna Voche, Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly will star in a morning of fun.

To cap off the weekend, stop by the Hair and Heels closing party Sunday night, featuring stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Roxxxy Andrews and Tatianna. Doors open at 8 p.m.

For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit The Pines’s website.

Continue Reading

Out & About

DC Center to address LGBTQ workplace rights

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission listening session on Thursday

Published

3 days ago

on

July 8, 2022

By

The DC Center for the LGBT Community will partner with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to host “EEOC Listening Session on: LGBTQI+ Rights” on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. 

This event will feature a representative from the EEOC for a brief overview of services at the EEOC available to the community followed by an open floor listening session where guests can share experiences and concerns, among other things.

To RSVP for this event, email [email protected]

Continue Reading

Out & About

DC Center to open new art exhibition about nudity

Miguel Espinoza’s ‘Naked Unafraid’ on display

Published

3 days ago

on

July 8, 2022

By

The DC Center will host a welcome reception for painter Miguel Espinoza on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.at the DC Center’s Art Gallery.

Espinoza’s work, “Naked Unafraid” will be on display in the DC Center’s Art Gallery beginning Monday, July 11. “Naked Unafraid” captures transient moments of vulnerability and fearlessness in the face of a rigid society. 

To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website

Continue Reading
