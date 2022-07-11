10 LGBTQ events this week

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth, Del.) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Karaoke Night

Karaoke at Freddie’s Beach Bar. (Blade file photo by Doug Horn)

Monday, July 11

8 p.m.

Freddie’s Beach Bar

555 23rd Street S

Arlington, Va.

Facebook

Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Monday. No cover, must be 21+.

Team DC Summer SportsMixer

Tuesday, July 12

5 p.m.

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Join the 43 member clubs of Team DC for the Summer SportsMixer and raise money for Ukrainian Relief programs. Get Happy Hour prices until 9 p.m. with a $20 donation.

Pride on the Patio

Tuesday, July 12

5:30-9 p.m.

Showroom

882 N East Street

Frederick, Md.

Facebook

LGBTQ friends and allies join for drinks, dinner and conversation at Showroom on Tuesday.

SMYAL for Summer

SMYAL marches in the 2022 Capital Pride Parade. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

Wednesday, July 13

6 p.m.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.

Facebook | Tickets

The SMYAL young donor club hosts the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday. SMYAL is an LGBTQ youth services organization that provides life-saving programs and support. Tickets range from $10 student admission / $20 general admission to any amount you can give to help LGBTQ youth.

Queer Trivia

Wednesday, July 13

7-9 p.m.

Dew Drop Inn

2801 8th Street, N.E.

Facebook

Join the Trivia Mistresses for a night of Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.

Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle Season 5

(Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, July 15

7:30 p.m.

The Lodge

21614 National Pike

Boonsboro, Md..

No cover from 7:30-8:45 p.m. $5 cover until 10 p.m., $8 after 10 p.m.

21+

Facebook

Start your Friday night early with a viewing party of RuPaul’s All Stars hosted by Chasity Vain and Haley Hemorrhoid followed by Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle.

Dragnimated

Friday, July 15

9:30 p.m.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M Street, N.E.

Facebook

Evry Pleasure hosts a cartoon-inspired drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.

Hair and Heels Weekend

The fabulous Kristina Kelly is among the drag performers slated for the weekend’s Hair and Heels events in Rehoboth Beach. (Blade file photo by Daniel Truitt)



Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17

The Pines

229 Rehoboth Avenue

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

Website

Dance parties, a giant drag brunch and more are slated for a fabulous weekend in Rehoboth. Read more about it in our story here. Ticket prices vary depending upon event, but purchase your tickets early for special deals at The Pines website.

One Year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s

Crazy Aunt Helen’s (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Saturday, July 16

7 p.m.

Crazy Aunt Helen’s

713 8th Street, S.E.

Facebook

Join Tara Hoot for bingo and a show to celebrate one year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.

The Bear Cave

Saturday, July 16

9 p.m.

Green Lantern

1335 Green Court, N.W.

Facebook

Join DJ Popperz, Shane, Axton and JB for a bear night out at the Green Lantern on Saturday.

Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant

Sunday, July 17

6 p.m.

Trade

1410 14th Street, N.W.

Facebook

Sirene Noir and Sidora Jackson host the Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant at Trade on Sunday.