10 LGBTQ events this week
Mixers, entertainment and more in the days to come
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Rehoboth, Del.) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Karaoke Night
Monday, July 11
8 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Sing your heart out at Karaoke Night at Freddie’s Beach Bar on Monday. No cover, must be 21+.
Team DC Summer SportsMixer
Tuesday, July 12
5 p.m.
Dacha Beer Garden
1600 7th Street, N.W.
Join the 43 member clubs of Team DC for the Summer SportsMixer and raise money for Ukrainian Relief programs. Get Happy Hour prices until 9 p.m. with a $20 donation.
Pride on the Patio
Tuesday, July 12
5:30-9 p.m.
Showroom
882 N East Street
Frederick, Md.
LGBTQ friends and allies join for drinks, dinner and conversation at Showroom on Tuesday.
SMYAL for Summer
Wednesday, July 13
6 p.m.
Hook Hall
3400 Georgia Avenue, N.W.
The SMYAL young donor club hosts the 10th annual SMYAL for Summer fundraiser at Hook Hall on Wednesday. SMYAL is an LGBTQ youth services organization that provides life-saving programs and support. Tickets range from $10 student admission / $20 general admission to any amount you can give to help LGBTQ youth.
Queer Trivia
Wednesday, July 13
7-9 p.m.
Dew Drop Inn
2801 8th Street, N.E.
Join the Trivia Mistresses for a night of Queer Trivia at the Dew Drop Inn on Wednesday.
Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle Season 5
Friday, July 15
7:30 p.m.
The Lodge
21614 National Pike
Boonsboro, Md..
No cover from 7:30-8:45 p.m. $5 cover until 10 p.m., $8 after 10 p.m.
21+
Start your Friday night early with a viewing party of RuPaul’s All Stars hosted by Chasity Vain and Haley Hemorrhoid followed by Chi Chi’s Open Stage Battle.
Dragnimated
Friday, July 15
9:30 p.m.
Red Bear Brewing Co.
209 M Street, N.E.
Evry Pleasure hosts a cartoon-inspired drag show at Red Bear Brewing Co. on Friday.
Hair and Heels Weekend
Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17
The Pines
229 Rehoboth Avenue
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Dance parties, a giant drag brunch and more are slated for a fabulous weekend in Rehoboth. Read more about it in our story here. Ticket prices vary depending upon event, but purchase your tickets early for special deals at The Pines website.
One Year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s
Saturday, July 16
7 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
Join Tara Hoot for bingo and a show to celebrate one year at Crazy Aunt Helen’s.
The Bear Cave
Saturday, July 16
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Join DJ Popperz, Shane, Axton and JB for a bear night out at the Green Lantern on Saturday.
Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant
Sunday, July 17
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Sirene Noir and Sidora Jackson host the Crystal Cove Mermaid Pageant at Trade on Sunday.
Hair and Heels weekend coming to Rehoboth
Festivities include Delaware’s largest drag brunch
The Pines, an LGBTQ restaurant and bar in Rehoboth Beach will host the first “Hair and Heels” weekend on July 16 and 17. The event will take place at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center at 229 Rehoboth Ave.
The festivities will kick off on Saturday with a dance party featuring DJ Chord. Pop-up performances and dancing from Eddie Danger and The Boys are slated to fill the remainder of the night. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Celebrations will continue into Sunday with Delaware’s largest drag brunch beginning at 11 a.m. Dana St. James, Andora Tetee, Tatiyanna Voche, Mona Lotts and Kristina Kelly will star in a morning of fun.
To cap off the weekend, stop by the Hair and Heels closing party Sunday night, featuring stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race Roxxxy Andrews and Tatianna. Doors open at 8 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets in advance, visit The Pines’s website.
DC Center to address LGBTQ workplace rights
Equal Employment Opportunity Commission listening session on Thursday
The DC Center for the LGBT Community will partner with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to host “EEOC Listening Session on: LGBTQI+ Rights” on Thursday, July 14 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.
This event will feature a representative from the EEOC for a brief overview of services at the EEOC available to the community followed by an open floor listening session where guests can share experiences and concerns, among other things.
To RSVP for this event, email [email protected].
DC Center to open new art exhibition about nudity
Miguel Espinoza’s ‘Naked Unafraid’ on display
The DC Center will host a welcome reception for painter Miguel Espinoza on Saturday, July 9 at 7 p.m.at the DC Center’s Art Gallery.
Espinoza’s work, “Naked Unafraid” will be on display in the DC Center’s Art Gallery beginning Monday, July 11. “Naked Unafraid” captures transient moments of vulnerability and fearlessness in the face of a rigid society.
To RSVP, visit the DC Center’s website.
Espacios seguros para la comunidad LGBTQ en El Salvador
10 LGBTQ events this week
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
PHOTOS: Westminster Pride
Zambia soccer captain fails ‘gender verification’ test
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
My favorite things to do in D.C. after nearly 45 years here
Soccer star Megan Rapinoe awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
