D.C. drag show raises money for abortion providers

One D.C. business chose to show their support for abortion providers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with a drag show.

Drag queen Mari Con Carne headlined a benefit concert at Trade on June 30 to support the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Trade within a week of the June 24 Supreme Court ruling scheduled performers and organized a promotional effort through social media. The June 30 event included performances from Jane Saw, Dirty Sanchez, Bombshell, Entropy and Derrick Star.

“We were stunned like everyone else at the Supreme Court ruling and kind of left looking at each other like I think a lot of people were which was like, ‘What can I do to help?’” Trade owner Ed Bailey told the Washington Blade. “We all felt kind of that helpless moment of, we have the energy of wanting to do something, and where do we put that energy?”

Performers earned $2,328 in tips, and through Trade’s promise to match the donations, the total doubled to $4,656 in support of the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“It was remarkable how much money was raised in in one evening, just by getting the word out quickly in a few days and saying, ‘Hey, come by Trade and try to let’s see what we can do here,’” Bailey said. “And it was it was very heartwarming to see people support it, and to hopefully put together some funds that will end up helping women and their families. Kind of a weird time that we are embarking upon.”

Bailey added that despite the drag platform becoming more normalized, its societally subversive acts provide an opportunity for activism.

“Drag queens and kings have been at the forefront of fighting and standing up and saying, ‘No, you know, this isn’t this is who I am, so stop telling me who to be or how to act,’” Bailey said. “It is seen outside of our community in a more political way, either positively or negatively. And there’s something about the platform that drag creates for people to have a voice that is a little bit larger than then just any other member of the community sometimes.”

‘Drag is on a much larger platform’

Drag shows have recently spawned controversies online, specifically outrage about children attending performances.

“It’s just a system, a made-up thing to be afraid of, to somehow motivate your base of voters and this is just the most recent version of that,” Bailey said. “You know, it falls in line with somehow, we need to be afraid of trans people and trans people competing in sports. It’s all just part of the same strategy to divide people and create some fear among certain people.”

Entertainer Drew Gaver, known as “Bev” when performing in drag, discussed performing in front of children.

“I have adopted the opinion of other drag queens where it’s like I didn’t sign up to do this to be around children and read them storybooks, I’m predominantly a nightlife performer,” Gaver said. “You’re making the decision as an informed parent to put your child around a drag performer and all that that entails. This feigned outrage about children being around sexual deviance and all this narrative that has come out recently is hysterical.”

Gaver also emphasized the importance of using the platform of drag performances for activism.

“Drag is on a much larger platform than I think that it used to be, and it is important for those of us that have that platform to use our voices for the greater good and to bring attention to causes that need that attention,” Gaver said. “If we’re not using that platform, then it’s a missed opportunity. Drag started out as activism and over time, I feel has gotten very commercialized and it is important that we remember that being a drag performer and being given that opportunity does still need to remain in the of activism and using your voice for the for a greater good.”