Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enraged twitter users

J.K. Rowling continues getting herself involved in the gender-related debate. Her interactions with right-wing commentator Matt Walsh were critically condemned by twitter users.

Last week, American singer Macy Gray appeared on British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored and made controversial comments on transgender women. She first defined women as “a human being with boobs” and “a vagina”, and further stated, “and I will say this, and everybody’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.”

Gray afterwards apologized for her comments on NBC’s Today Show. “I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people,” she said.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh described Gray’s latest statement as “gutless cowardice.”

Walsh posted a tweet on July 9th and wrote, “Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of “woman” for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place.”

On the next day, Rowling chimed in the discussion and criticized Walsh’s post against Gray, “Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren’t ‘mean comments’. If you don’t yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off.”

Walsh praised Rowling’s “courage” in speaking out her own opinions, and said “many people have simply caved to the demands of trans activists and completely surrendered truth and reality to them. The cowards are also villains in this story. They need to be held accountable.”

Rowling tweeted back and praised Walsh’s latest film What is a Woman?, which was largely condemned due to its transphobic content.

“And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it’s done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting ‘coward’ at individual women,” Rowling wrote.

These interactions between Rowling and Walsh got blasted online. Numerous twitter users criticized Rowling for her positive feedback towards Walsh’s anti-trans work.

My new favorite genre is TERF’s like JK Rowling praising christofascists for their transphobia. People need to wake up at how transphobia is being used as a gateway to radicalize wealthy white women into reactionary fascist views. pic.twitter.com/OgXWsskp17 — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 10, 2022

JK Rowling knows she can’t be harsh on Matt Walsh because Gender Critical and TERFs are so cozied up to right wing anti-feminism that they are inseparable. When orgs like WoLF (terf group) partner with the Heritage Foundation (anti abortion group), this should surprise no one. pic.twitter.com/Ttdt4lai0Y — Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) July 11, 2022

Just JK Rowling, praising self-described “theocratic fascist” Matt Walsh. Terfs and fascists, united. I’ll keep saying it: the anti-trans radicalisation pipeline to right wing extremism and open fascism is a short one. pic.twitter.com/mOMJKlJfpB — Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) July 10, 2022

J.K. Rowling has long been known for her “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” or TERF, perspectives.