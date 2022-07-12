Arts & Entertainment
Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enraged twitter users
J.K. Rowling continues getting herself involved in the gender-related debate.
J.K. Rowling continues getting herself involved in the gender-related debate. Her interactions with right-wing commentator Matt Walsh were critically condemned by twitter users.
Last week, American singer Macy Gray appeared on British TV show Piers Morgan Uncensored and made controversial comments on transgender women. She first defined women as “a human being with boobs” and “a vagina”, and further stated, “and I will say this, and everybody’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry.”
Gray afterwards apologized for her comments on NBC’s Today Show. “I said some things that didn’t go over well, but my intention was never to hurt anybody. I feel bad that I did hurt some people,” she said.
Conservative commentator Matt Walsh described Gray’s latest statement as “gutless cowardice.”
Walsh posted a tweet on July 9th and wrote, “Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of “woman” for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place.”
Sorry but women who publicly renounce the definition of “woman” for fear of mean comments from trans activists deserve all the scorn they get. That kind of gutless cowardice is exactly what got us into this position in the first place. https://t.co/dM9mk1ej5d
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 9, 2022
On the next day, Rowling chimed in the discussion and criticized Walsh’s post against Gray, “Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren’t ‘mean comments’. If you don’t yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off.”
Endless death and rape threats, threats of loss of livelihood, employers targeted, physical harassment, family address posted online with picture of bomb-making manual aren’t ‘mean comments’. If you don’t yet understand what happens to women who stand up on this issue, back off. https://t.co/qWTcGZML97
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2022
Walsh praised Rowling’s “courage” in speaking out her own opinions, and said “many people have simply caved to the demands of trans activists and completely surrendered truth and reality to them. The cowards are also villains in this story. They need to be held accountable.”
Rowling tweeted back and praised Walsh’s latest film What is a Woman?, which was largely condemned due to its transphobic content.
“And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it’s done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting ‘coward’ at individual women,” Rowling wrote.
And your film did a good job exposing the incoherence of gender identity theory and some of the harms it’s done. Many institutions I used to admire have uncritically embraced this dogma, but I reserve my ire for them rather than shouting ‘coward’ at individual women.
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 10, 2022
These interactions between Rowling and Walsh got blasted online. Numerous twitter users criticized Rowling for her positive feedback towards Walsh’s anti-trans work.
My new favorite genre is TERF’s like JK Rowling praising christofascists for their transphobia.
People need to wake up at how transphobia is being used as a gateway to radicalize wealthy white women into reactionary fascist views. pic.twitter.com/OgXWsskp17
— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) July 10, 2022
JK Rowling knows she can’t be harsh on Matt Walsh because Gender Critical and TERFs are so cozied up to right wing anti-feminism that they are inseparable.
When orgs like WoLF (terf group) partner with the Heritage Foundation (anti abortion group), this should surprise no one. pic.twitter.com/Ttdt4lai0Y
— Erin Reed (@ErinInTheMorn) July 11, 2022
Just JK Rowling, praising self-described “theocratic fascist” Matt Walsh. Terfs and fascists, united. I’ll keep saying it: the anti-trans radicalisation pipeline to right wing extremism and open fascism is a short one. pic.twitter.com/mOMJKlJfpB
— Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) July 10, 2022
J.K. Rowling has long been known for her “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” or TERF, perspectives.
Celebrity News
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
Olympic gold medalist honored for diving, LGBTQ rights
British Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley was honored at Windsor Castle Tuesday, as Prince Charles, standing in for Queen Elizabeth, bestowed an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) on the 28 year-old champion diver.
In the citation Daley was lauded for his services to British diving, as well as in recognition of his charity work and his global advocacy of LGBTQ rights.
Daley was accompanied to the ceremony by his 48-year-old American husband, Academy Award-winning screenwriter Dustin Lance Black.
As an Olympian diver Daley first represented Britain at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing as a young teenager of 14. A participant and a long time presence on the British diving team, Daley won his first gold medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo in the men’s synchronized 10m platform event.
In his speech accepting the 2021 Attitude Magazine Foundation’s Virgin Atlantic Attitude Sport Award, Daley took aim at 10 countries that have death penalties for people who are LGBTQ.
Daley told the audience at the Roundhouse Theatre in London that the Olympic Games should ban those nations.
“These past Olympic Games there were more out LGBT athletes than at any of the previous Olympics combined, which is a great step forward,” Daley said. “Yet there are still 10 countries that punish being gay with death that were still allowed to compete at the Olympic Games.”
The Olympian champion diver went on to tell those in the audience at the Jaguar Motorcars co-sponsored event he was going to make it his mission to effect change.
“I want to make it my mission before the Paris Olympics in 2024 to make it so that the countries that criminalize and make it punishable by death for LGBT people are not allowed to compete at the Olympic Games,” Daley said.
He then pointed out that those same countries shouldn’t be able to host Olympic games either- then he called out the homophobic atmosphere in Qatar;
“The World Cup in Qatar had extreme rules against LGBT people and women and I think it should not be allowed for a sporting event to host in a country that criminalizes against basic human rights,” he said.
He and his husband are parents to son Robbie, who they welcomed via a surrogate in 2018 and the couple resides in London.
Congratulations to everyone who received Honors today at Windsor Castle! 👏 🥇🌈 Another medal for Daley! Gold medal-winning and four-time Olympian diver @TomDaley1994 was presented with an OBE for services to Diving and support for LGBTQ+ rights. pic.twitter.com/uN3eIPfLC7— The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 12, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Sports
British Triathlon bans transgender women from competing with other women
Trans activists, athletes have condemned decision
Organizers of Great Britain’s version of the combined sports of swimming, biking and running — the Triathlon — have made a landmark decision to resolve the question of whether transgender women athletes can compete with other women.
On July 6, they issued a new policy that creates a new, separate category, in which transgender and nonbinary athletes can compete alongside men, women and anyone who wishes to race.
But starting Jan. 1, 2023, trans female athletes can no longer compete with cisgender women. They will be banned from entering the new female category according to the new policy, which says, “Only people who are the female sex at birth will be eligible to compete in the female category.”
American trans athlete and activist Chris Mosier was swift to condemn the shift as transphobia.
By creating a transphobic policy, British Triathlon is showing it not only tolerates transphobic behavior, it is actually leading the way. Policies that ban trans people encourage transphobia towards trans people.— The Chris Mosier (@TheChrisMosier) July 6, 2022
British trans advocates at the Trans Legal Project said British Triathlon made the change because they believe, “all trans women are appropriately classed as men not women.”
The ‘open’ category has been created for men to compete and they will likely make up nearly 100 percent of it. It is effectively the male category. Trans women will be included in it. This is can only be because @BritTri believes all trans women are appropriately classed as men not women.— Trans Legal Project (@TransLegalProj) July 7, 2022
While admitting that scientific research regarding trans athletes is “somewhat limited,” officials point to findings that mirror talking points argued by opponents of transgender inclusion, even citing two of the most notorious critics: Drs. Emma Hilton and Tommy Lundberg.
“The science that does currently exist strongly challenges the idea that testosterone suppression alone sufficiently removes the retained sporting performance advantage of transwomen (when compared with pre-transition and/or cis women),” say the Triathlon officials.
However, they also cite research by Joanna Harper, a trans woman working at Loughborough University in the U.K. who also happens to be a trans athlete. The study she conducted concludes that the strength of trans women remains “above that observed in cisgender women, even after 36 months” of hormonal therapy. But Harper told the Los Angeles Blade back in March that there’s more to it than that.
“Although trans women do maintain athletic advantages after hormone therapy, there is no indication that these advantages have led to an overrepresentation of trans women at any level of sports,” she wrote in an email to the Blade. “We allow advantages in sport but not overwhelming advantage of one group over another when we divide sports into categories. It appears that hormone therapy reduces the advantages held by trans women to the point where we can have meaningful competition between trans and cis women in most sports.”
Harper has several more studies into trans athletes underway. But British Triathlon isn’t waiting, and plans to put this new solution into effect come the new year. Harper explained that a “level playing field in sport is illusory,” and that sports organizers who are moving swiftly to respond to complaints about trans athletes are forgetting something important she’s found:
“Trans women do maintain advantages over cis women, but also face disadvantages because their larger bodies are now being powered by reduced muscle mass and reduced aerobic capacity. These advantages and disadvantages play out differently in various sports, but trans women are not on the verge of taking over women’s sport.”
Organizers claim they are not discriminating against trans athletes with this new policy. “British Triathlon is determined that the transgender community can access triathlon without fear of discrimination or prejudice,” they said in a statement. “People who identify as transgender have the right to be treated with dignity and respect and British Triathlon operates a zero-tolerance policy on homophobia, biphobia, and transphobia.”
Under the existing policy, which terminates on Dec. 31, trans women who are 17 and older and have medically lowered their testosterone to female levels can compete with cis women, and trans men are allowed to compete with men. Once the new categories go into effect on New Year’s Day, trans men can choose to compete in the female category or in the new open category.
Recreational triathlon events will not be impacted, according to the new policy; participants can take part in the gender matching their identity.
Read the full policy announcement by clicking here.
Arts & Entertainment
Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films
The film not released in China over LGBTQ themes
During an advanced screening of Thor: Love and Thunder, the casting member Natalie Portman, who played the role of Jane Foster, answered one fan’s question and said, “[The film would be] so gay.”
“Super gay.” The director Taika Waititi followed.
@zachaniff #fyp #foryoupage #thorloveandthunder #marvel #gay #lgbt #natalieportman ♬ original sound – zachaniff
Watiti is known for LGBTQ+ storytelling. In both the HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and Thor, he both arranges romantic storylines for gay characters.
While the latest Thor turned out not be that “super gay” as Waititi described, it still features a number queer characters, including Zeus, a pansexual god, Korg, a gay rock man, and Valkyrie, a bisexual warrior as confirmed by her cast Tessa Thompson.
Even though in this movie Valkyrie didn’t find “her queen” as Thompson said in the preview, she had a long conversation with Korg about same-sex relationships. The lengthy conversation marks a outbreak from MCU’s previous depiction on queerness, which had been noted for fleeting moments over long time.
In the end of this movie, Korg attended the first on-screen gay wedding at Marvel’s universe.
Waititi understands how much he is understood as a gay icon and it feels “amazing” to him.
“We’re all queer. Just to varying degrees of where we are on the [sexuality] spectrum I think. I think, innately, humans have all got some degree of queerness in them.” He told Out magazine.
In the interview with The Daily Telegraph, in correspondence to the question whether the queer representation in MCU universe would be normalized as 20 years ago, the director responsed, “It’s where we should have been probably 1000 years ago. It’s 2022 and we’re still having this conversation. It’s insane.”
@dailytelegraph About time! 👏 #thor #thorloveandthunder #queer #representation #taikawaititi #chrishemsworth ♬ original sound – The Daily Telegraph
