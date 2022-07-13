National
GLAAD gives social media failing grades over lack of protections for LGBTQ users
Findings: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube and all platforms receive scores under 50 out of 100
GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, released the findings of its second annual Social Media Safety Index (SMSI), a report on LGBTQ user safety across five major social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.
The outcome says GLAAD is an utter failure to protect the safety of LGBTQ+ users.
The 2022 SMSI introduces a Platform Scorecard developed by GLAAD in partnership with Ranking Digital Rights and Goodwin Simon Strategic Research. The Platform Scorecard utilizes twelve LGBTQ-specific indicators to generate numeric ratings with regard to LGBTQ safety, privacy, and expression. A listing of the indicators is available here and below. After reviewing the platforms on measures like explicit protections from hate and harassment for LGBTQ users, offering gender pronoun options on profiles, and prohibiting advertising that could be harmful and/or discriminatory to LGBTQ people, all platforms scored under a 50 out of a possible 100:
● Instagram: 48%
● Facebook: 46%
● Twitter: 45%
● YouTube: 45%
● TikTok: 43%
Primary Platform Scorecard indicators include:
● The company should disclose a policy commitment to protect LGBTQ users from harm, discrimination, harassment, and hate on the platform.
● The company should disclose an option for users to add pronouns to user profiles.
● The company should disclose a policy that expressly prohibits targeted deadnaming and misgendering of other users.
● The company should clearly disclose what options users have to control the company’s collection, inference, and use of information related to their sexual orientation and gender identity.
● The company should disclose training for content moderators, including those employed by contractors, that trains them on the needs of vulnerable users, including LGBTQ users.
“Today’s political and cultural landscapes demonstrate the real-life harmful effects of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and misinformation online,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “The hate and harassment, as well as misinformation and flat-out lies about LGBTQ people, that go viral on social media are creating real-world dangers, from legislation that harms our community to the recent threats of violence at Pride gatherings. Social media platforms are active participants in the rise of anti-LGBTQ cultural climate and their only response can be to urgently create safer products and policies, and then enforce those policies.”
GLAAD also released new data from a May 2022 study conducted with Community Marketing & Insights. 84% of LGBTQ adults agree there are not enough protections on social media to prevent discrimination, harassment, or disinformation. 40% of all LGBTQ adults, and 49% of transgender and nonbinary people, do not feel welcomed and safe on social media.
Additionally, the newly released 2022 ADL Online Hate and Harassment report found that 66% of LGBTQ users experienced harassment online, with 54% of LGBTQ users reporting severe harassment including sustained harassment, stalking, or doxxing.
In addition to the Platform Scorecard, GLAAD’s SMSI provides specific recommendations to each platform to improve LGBTQ safety.
Additional trends reported in the SMSI include:
● Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric on social media translates to real-life harm, including reported levels of increased severe harassment for LGBTQ users when compared to 2021.
● The problem of anti-LGBTQ hate speech and misinformation continues to be a public health and safety issue. Viral misinformation and inaccuracies have been cited as drivers of many of the nearly 250 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced in states around the country this year. Platforms are largely meeting this dangerous misinformation with inaction and often do not enforce their own policies regarding such content.
● Issues like the promotion of so-called “conversion therapy,” targeted misgendering and deadnaming, and lack of true transparency reporting, remain prevalent for select platforms. Only select platforms prohibit actions like targeted misgendering and the promotion of conversion therapy. These actions need to be prohibited across the industry.
● Companies possess the tools they need to effectively curb anti-LGBTQ hate and rhetoric but instead are prioritizing profit over LGBTQ safety and lives.
Recommendations across platforms include:
● Improve the design of algorithms that currently circulate and amplify harmful content, extremism, and hate.
● Train moderators to understand the needs of LGBTQ users, and to moderate across all languages, cultural contexts, and regions.
● Be transparent with regard to content moderation, community guidelines and terms of service policy implementation, and algorithm designs.
● Strengthen and enforce existing community guidelines and terms of service that protect LGBTQ people and others.
● Respect data privacy, especially where LGBTQ people are vulnerable to serious harms and violence. This includes ceasing the practice of targeted surveillance advertising, in which companies use powerful algorithms to recommend content to users in order to maximize profit.
The May 2021 inaugural edition of the Index was the first-ever and only tech-industry baseline of LGBTQ user safety. In this past year, GLAAD has worked with platforms and applauded major achievements within the tech accountability space, including TikTok’s amendment to its community guidelines in March 2022 in which an explicit prohibition against targeted misgendering and deadnaming was enacted, per the 2021 SMSI’s recommendation. As noted in this year’s SMSI, such a prohibition does not exist on Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube.
Congressional hearings, alarming research findings of the spread of misinformation, and massive media coverage have laid bare the urgent need for independent regulatory oversight of these companies — with virtually universal agreement about the need for industry-wide transparency and accountability. The GLAAD SMSI adds LGBTQ recommendations to this necessary and urgent dialogue.
“All platforms should follow the lead of TikTok and Twitter and should immediately incorporate an explicit prohibition against targeted misgendering and deadnaming of transgender and non-binary people into hateful conduct policies,” said GLAAD’s Senior Director of Social Media Safety, Jenni Olson. “This recommendation remains an especially high priority in our current landscape where anti-trans rhetoric and attacks are so prevalent, vicious, and harmful. We also urge these companies to effectively moderate such content and to enforce these policies.”
Read the entire report and its findings:
Florida
Video to prevent LGBTQ+ bullying taken down in Florida schools
“The materials you referenced have been removed for legal review to ensure the content complies with recent state legislation”
In another circumstance of Florida’s newly minted ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law’s negative impact, a 12-min training video aimed at teaching middle and high school students how to prevent bullying and support their LGBTQ+ peers in Duval County Public Schools has been removed from student access.
Jacksonville Today journalist Claire Heddles reported Sunday that besides the video, the district is planning to dramatically reduce a LGBTQ+ support guide.
The video is now inaccessible and, in response to questions from Jacksonville Today, Duval Schools District spokesperson Tracy Pierce said, “The materials you referenced have been removed for legal review to ensure the content complies with recent state legislation.”
A Gay Straight Alliance faculty sponsor, Scott Sowell, said that now-removed video, specifically created for students, was developed using funds from a federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention grant.
“The video was co-written by some students, and so it had very student-appropriate and student-specific language that was, you know, teenagers talking to other teenagers,” Sowell told Jacksonville Today. “It’s one critical resource that is now no longer available to teachers to help support students.”
In addition to the disappearing training materials, Duval School Board members are also set to vote Monday on a policy change requiring schools to send emails to parents if there’s a change in student services, which would include if students want to change their name or pronouns in unofficial school records, like ID cards and yearbooks, according to proposed district guidance. According to the draft policy, schools would send the email to parents, unless there’s a risk of “abuse, abandonment or neglect.”
District of Columbia
D.C. drag show raises money for abortion providers
June 30 event raised more than $4,000
One D.C. business chose to show their support for abortion providers after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with a drag show.
Drag queen Mari Con Carne headlined a benefit concert at Trade on June 30 to support the National Network of Abortion Funds.
Trade within a week of the June 24 Supreme Court ruling scheduled performers and organized a promotional effort through social media. The June 30 event included performances from Jane Saw, Dirty Sanchez, Bombshell, Entropy and Derrick Star.
“We were stunned like everyone else at the Supreme Court ruling and kind of left looking at each other like I think a lot of people were which was like, ‘What can I do to help?’” Trade owner Ed Bailey told the Washington Blade. “We all felt kind of that helpless moment of, we have the energy of wanting to do something, and where do we put that energy?”
Performers earned $2,328 in tips, and through Trade’s promise to match the donations, the total doubled to $4,656 in support of the National Network of Abortion Funds.
“It was remarkable how much money was raised in in one evening, just by getting the word out quickly in a few days and saying, ‘Hey, come by Trade and try to let’s see what we can do here,’” Bailey said. “And it was it was very heartwarming to see people support it, and to hopefully put together some funds that will end up helping women and their families. Kind of a weird time that we are embarking upon.”
Bailey added that despite the drag platform becoming more normalized, its societally subversive acts provide an opportunity for activism.
“Drag queens and kings have been at the forefront of fighting and standing up and saying, ‘No, you know, this isn’t this is who I am, so stop telling me who to be or how to act,’” Bailey said. “It is seen outside of our community in a more political way, either positively or negatively. And there’s something about the platform that drag creates for people to have a voice that is a little bit larger than then just any other member of the community sometimes.”
‘Drag is on a much larger platform’
Drag shows have recently spawned controversies online, specifically outrage about children attending performances.
“It’s just a system, a made-up thing to be afraid of, to somehow motivate your base of voters and this is just the most recent version of that,” Bailey said. “You know, it falls in line with somehow, we need to be afraid of trans people and trans people competing in sports. It’s all just part of the same strategy to divide people and create some fear among certain people.”
Entertainer Drew Gaver, known as “Bev” when performing in drag, discussed performing in front of children.
“I have adopted the opinion of other drag queens where it’s like I didn’t sign up to do this to be around children and read them storybooks, I’m predominantly a nightlife performer,” Gaver said. “You’re making the decision as an informed parent to put your child around a drag performer and all that that entails. This feigned outrage about children being around sexual deviance and all this narrative that has come out recently is hysterical.”
Gaver also emphasized the importance of using the platform of drag performances for activism.
“Drag is on a much larger platform than I think that it used to be, and it is important for those of us that have that platform to use our voices for the greater good and to bring attention to causes that need that attention,” Gaver said. “If we’re not using that platform, then it’s a missed opportunity. Drag started out as activism and over time, I feel has gotten very commercialized and it is important that we remember that being a drag performer and being given that opportunity does still need to remain in the of activism and using your voice for the for a greater good.”
The White House
Biden signs executive order to protect abortion access
U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last month
President Biden on Friday signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive health care services.
The president is under pressure from Democrats to step-up actions in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.
Biden made it clear that Congress needs to codify reproductive healthcare choices, however he also stated that he would continue to take actions on his own to to defend reproductive rights and protect access to safe and legal abortion.
Flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra in the Roosevelt Room, the president spoke about the order and the circumstances leading to the need for the executive order.
Biden referring to the Supreme Court ruling as “the wrong headed decision,” castigated the court for “playing fast and loose with the facts,” using the argument that abortion wasn’t rooted in historical precedent.
“The Supreme Court in Dobbs made a terrible, extreme and I think totally wrong-headed decision to overturn Roe v. Wade … This was not a decision driven by the Constitution […or] by history,” he said.
Biden then criticized the majority for reading the Constitution as frozen in the mindset of the 1800s, when women didn’t even have the right to vote.
Quoting the justice in dissent he then noted that the court decision was use of raw political power, saying that the court had finally a conservative majority to walk back the decision.
Biden urged that voters push out the Republicans in the upcoming mid-term elections labeling the Republicans as “extremist.” He then angrily cited the recent example of the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was forced to travel to neighboring Indiana to have an abortion.
“Ten years old! … A 10 year old girl should be forced to give birth to a rapist’s child? What could be more extreme,” Biden said.
He warned that extremist Republicans even want to impose a national ban on abortion. As long as he’s president such a bill would be vetoed, he said.
The president also specified the need to have the Federal Trade Commission to regulate data brokers and others to enforce privacy for people using apps that expose them to the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data.
Biden then outlined that the Executive Order included:
- Safeguarding access to reproductive health care services, including abortion and contraception;
- Protecting the privacy of patients and their access to accurate information;
- Promoting the safety and security of patients, providers, and clinics; and
- Coordinating the implementation of Federal efforts to protect reproductive rights and access to health care.
The White House released the language of the executive order prior to Biden signing it:
The president has directed the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) to take the following actions and submit a report to him within 30 days on efforts to:
- Protect Access to Medication Abortion. HHS will take additional action to protect and expand access to abortion care, including access to medication that the FDA approved as safe and effective over 20 years ago. These actions will build on the steps the secretary of HHS has already taken at the president’s direction following the decision to ensure that medication abortion is as widely accessible as possible.
- Ensure Emergency Medical Care. HHS will take steps to ensure all patients – including pregnant women and those experiencing pregnancy loss – have access to the full rights and protections for emergency medical care afforded under the law, including by considering updates to current guidance that clarify physician responsibilities and protections under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA).
- Protect Access to Contraception. HHS will take additional actions to expand access to the full range of reproductive health services, including family planning services and providers, such as access to emergency contraception and long-acting reversible contraception like intrauterine devices (IUDs). In all 50 states and the District of Columbia, the Affordable Care Act guarantees coverage of women’s preventive services, including free birth control and contraceptive counseling, for individuals and covered dependents. The secretary of HHS has already directed the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to take every legally available step to ensure patient access to family planning care and to protect family planning providers.
- Launch Outreach and Public Education Efforts. HHS will increase outreach and public education efforts regarding access to reproductive health care services — including abortion — to ensure that Americans have access to reliable and accurate information about their rights and access to care.
- Convene Volunteer Lawyers. The attorney general and the White House counsel will convene private pro bono attorneys, bar associations, and public interest organizations to encourage robust legal representation of patients, providers, and third parties lawfully seeking or offering reproductive health care services throughout the country. Such representation could include protecting the right to travel out of state to seek medical care. Immediately following the Supreme Court decision, the president announced his administration’s position that Americans must remain free to travel safely to another state to seek the care they need, as the attorney general made clear in his statement, and his commitment to fighting any attack by a state or local official who attempts to interfere with women exercising this right.
PROTECTING PATIENT PRIVACY AND ACCESS TO ACCURATE INFORMATION
The president’s executive order takes additional steps to protect patient privacy, including by addressing the transfer and sales of sensitive health-related data, combatting digital surveillance related to reproductive health care services, and protecting people seeking reproductive health care from inaccurate information, fraudulent schemes, or deceptive practices. The executive order will:
- Protect Consumers from Privacy Violations and Fraudulent and Deceptive Practices. The president has asked the chair of the Federal Trade Commission to consider taking steps to protect consumers’ privacy when seeking information about and provision of reproductive health care services. The president also has directed the secretary of HHS, in consultation with the attorney general and chair of the FTC, to consider options to address deceptive or fraudulent practices, including online, and protect access to accurate information.
- Protect Sensitive Health Information. HHS will consider additional actions, including under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), to better protect sensitive information related to reproductive health care. The secretary of HHS has already directed the HHS Office for Civil Rights to take initial steps to ensure patient privacy and nondiscrimination of patients, as well as providers who provide reproductive health care, including by:
- Issuing new guidance to address how the HIPAA Privacy Rule protects the privacy of individuals’ protected health information, including information related to reproductive health care. The guidance helps ensure doctors and other medical providers and health plans know that, with limited exceptions, they are not required – and in many cases, are not permitted – to disclose patients’ private information, including to law enforcement.
- Issuing a how-to guide for consumers on steps they can take to make sure they’re protecting their personal data on mobile apps.
- Issuing a how-to guide for consumers on steps they can take to make sure they're protecting their personal data on mobile apps.
PROMOTING SAFETY AND SECURITY
The executive order addresses the heightened risk related to seeking and providing reproductive health care and will:
- Protect Patients, Providers and Clinics. The administration will ensure the safety of patients, providers, and third parties, and to protect the security of other entities that are providing, dispensing, or delivering reproductive health care services. This charge includes efforts to protect mobile clinics, which have been deployed to borders to offer care for out-of-state patients.
COORDINATING IMPLEMENTATION EFFORTS
To ensure the federal government takes a swift and coordinated approach to addressing reproductive rights and protecting access to reproductive health care, the president’s executive order will:
- Establish an Interagency Task Force. The president has directed HHS and the White House Gender Policy Council to establish and lead an interagency Task Force on Reproductive Health Care Access, responsible for coordinating federal interagency policymaking and program development. This task force will also include the attorney general. In addition, the attorney general will provide technical assistance to states affording legal protection to out-of-state patients as well as providers who offer legal reproductive health care.
EXECUTIVE ORDER BUILDS ON ADMINISTRATION’S ACTIONS TO PROTECT ACCESS TO REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH CARE
In addition to the actions announced today, the Biden-Harris administration has taken the following steps to protect access to reproductive health care and defend reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs. On the day of the decision, the president strongly denounced the decision as an affront to women’s fundamental rights and the right to choose In addition to action mentioned above, the Biden-Harris administration is:
- Supporting Providers and Clinics. The secretary of HHS directed all HHS agencies to ensure that all HHS-funded providers and clinics have appropriate training and resources to handle family planning needs, and announced nearly $3 million in new funding to bolster training and technical assistance for the nationwide network of Title X family planning providers.
- Promoting Access to Accurate Information. On the day of the Supreme Court’s decision, HHS launched ReproductiveRights.gov, which provides timely and accurate information about reproductive rights and access to reproductive health care. This includes know-your-rights information for patients and providers and promoting awareness of and access to family planning services, as well as guidance for how to file a patient privacy or nondiscrimination complaint with its Office for Civil Rights.
- Providing Leave for Federal Workers Traveling for Medical Care. The Office of Personnel Management issued guidance affirming that paid sick leave can be taken to cover absences for travel to obtain reproductive health care.
- Protecting Access to Reproductive Health Care Services for Service members, DoD Civilians, and Military Families. The Department of Defense issued a memo to the Force, DoD civilians and military families on ensuring access to essential women’s health care services. The memo reiterates that the department will continue to provide seamless access to reproductive healthcare for military and civilian patients, as permitted by federal law. Military providers will continue to fulfill their duty to care for service members, military dependents and civilian personnel who require pregnancy termination in the cases of rape, incest, or to protect the life of the mother.
