Md. gubernatorial candidates face off in July 19 primary
Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s term ends in January
The Washington Blade this week details the LGBTQ-specific positions of the candidates who hope to succeed Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
The primary election will take place on July 19.
DEMOCRATS:
PETER FRANCHOT
State Comptroller Peter Franchot has served in his current position since 2007. He served in the Maryland House of Delegates for more than two decades before ousting his Democratic predecessor in 2006.
Alongside his running mate, former Prince George’s County Council member Monique Anderson-Walker, Franchot has campaigned on promises of enacting a more efficient, transparent and equitable state government that will be prepared to champion multiple progressive causes.
When asked about his approach to issues surrounding LGBTQ rights in Maryland, Franchot told the Blade that providing equitable opportunities for underserved groups like the LGBTQ community was a focus of his bid for the governor’s office.
“I am committed to ensuring that all Marylanders have the resources to thrive and enjoy all the benefits our state has to offer,” Franchot told the Blade. “I was the first candidate to publish an agenda dedicated to addressing injustices and supporting historically marginalized communities.”
Should he succeed, a Franchot administration, he said, would be ready to implement a number of plans his campaign has already drafted.
“I will ensure our curriculums educate students on our modern world and ensure that all of our public schools will be equipped with mental health professionals,” Franchot said. “I will also appoint a Secretary of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. This person will be responsible for identifying bias, disparate impacts, or inadequate attention to existing inequity and will issue a public report with action items to hold our government responsible for addressing these challenges. I am committed to ensuring that members of the LGBTQ+ community are part of my administration, and I will also increase funding for grassroots organizations that are filling in the gaps to provide support and care for the LGBTQ+ community.”
DOUG GANSLER
Former Attorney General Doug Gansler served in his statewide role from 2007 to 2015.
Running alongside former Hyattsville Mayor Candace Hollingsworth, Gansler has consistently pointed to his progressive record on issues of social justice and environmental protection.
In fighting for what he sees as social justice for constituents, Gansler has garnered a well-recorded history of using his governmental power to advocate for the LGBTQ community.
Gansler in 2010 affirmed his support for LGBTQ rights by issuing an opinion that Maryland would recognize same-sex marriages performed outside the state that, at the time, did not allow such. In response, some state lawmakers in Annapolis initiated an unsuccessful attempt to impeach him from his position.
“I am and always have been [an advocate] and I don’t waver, and I will always do that going forward as governor,” Gansler said.
As he pursues his party’s nomination for the governorship, Gansler told the Blade that representation of the LGBTQ community in his administration as well as experience in using government pathways to protect them would be key components of addressing LGBTQ issues – components, he says, he is willing and able to pursue.
“I think having folks in government who are representative, I think, is important,” Gansler said. “I think making sure we enforce the laws and don’t let any abridgement of the laws occur and pass more protective laws and make sure that, should hate crimes and hate speech and behavior targeted toward the LGBTQ community get enhanced that we lead.”
RALPH JAFFE
Retired educator Ralph Jaffe has centered his campaign around a promise to root out corruption in Maryland government.
“My real goal – I’m in this to win – but there’s a more important objective and that is I want to create a new standard of behavior for politicians in the future,” Jaffe said.
As part of his campaign alongside running mate Mark Greben, Jaffe has campaigned on a set of five principles: Refusing all campaign contributions, only serving one term in office if elected, serving without pay, being truthful with constituents and having no dealings with or connections to professional lobbyists.
Jaffe has proposed the elimination of the Public Service Commission, the Maryland Department of Education, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program in favor of fiscal responsibility and more localized control as well as opposing all attempts by the state’s General Assembly to raise residents’ taxes.
Jaffe told the Blade that his involvement in such change, spanning back three decades, was one that he characterized as a movement – one that has taken time to cultivate and has allowed for.
“It takes time. We have made a lot of progress and I’m pleased with the progress we have made,” he said.
When addressing his support for matters of LGBTQ equality, Jaffe told the Blade that he believes members of the community deserve equal respect and status.
“I believe that any person in this country who is a human being in this country should be treated equally, that’s it,” Jaffe said.
TOM PEREZ
Former Democratic National Committee Chair and U.S. and Maryland Labor Secretary Tom Perez has sought to use his profile to establish himself as a top contender in the Democratic primary.
Perez, alongside his running mate, former Baltimore City Council member Shannon Sneed, has branded himself as a “get stuff done” Democrat. Perez, who is leaning on his experience as a civil rights attorney, now seeks to enact, among other things, reforms in areas that include police reform, voting rights, marijuana laws and gender equity.
A spokesperson for the Perez campaign told the Blade that as LGBTQ rights have come under greater uncertainty, Perez is looking forward to doing more to continue being a champion for the community.
“Throughout June we celebrate the amazing achievements of our LGBTQ+ communities and recommit ourselves to protecting the rights of our LGBTQ+ family, friends and neighbors so we can build stronger, more inclusive communities across Maryland – and beyond,” Perez wrote on Twitter on June 1.
WES MOORE
Combat veteran, small business owner and former Robin Hood Foundation CEO Wes Moore has sought to use his campaign to call into focus equity gaps in Maryland in hopes of becoming the Democratic nominee.
Through his campaign, Moore has leaned on his experiences of humble beginnings as well as military and entrepreneurial experience to influence his policy stances on issues affecting veterans and others.
Moore has expressed his support for the LGBTQ community and his intention to address related issues should he be elected to office.
Moore’s plans, should he become the next governor, include collaboration with the Maryland LGBTQ Affairs Commission and the community in future discussion, identifying LGBTQ businesses for the state to more easily contract, supporting and implementing prospective and newly-enacted legislation like the Safe Schools Act and Trans Health Equity Act and denying harmful legislation from being enacted or enforced.
Moore and his running mate, former state Del. Aruna Miller, reaffirmed their support for LGBTQ rights in a policy statement their campaign released.
“The only way to make Maryland truly inclusive and welcoming is to ensure we fiercely support and advance the rights of the LGBTQ+ community, especially at a time where this community remains under attack,” Moore and Miller said in the statement. “The Moore-Miller administration will always be champions for LGBTQ+ Marylanders, protecting their rights and ensuring they have access to the tools and resources they need at all intersections of life to prosper and thrive.”
ASHWANI JAIN
Former Obama administration official and federal government staffer Ashwani Jain has operated a gubernatorial campaign founded in grassroots principles reminiscent of those that U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and others have implemented.
Refusing campaign contributions from political action committees (PACs) and what the campaign defines as “developers, businesses … or polluters,” Jain has sought to define the campaign using resident-exclusive organizing and detailed policy plans released early in the campaign cycle.
At 32 years old, Jain would be the youngest governor in the nation if he were elected alongside running mate LaTrece Hawkins Lytes.
On LGBTQ issues, Jain issued a policy statement affirming his commitment to fighting anti-LGBTQ discrimination if he were to win.
“To those who feel marginalized for their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression, I want to assure you that you are welcome in Maryland — and you make us stronger!” Jain wrote.
Jain’s policy on LGBTQ issues includes proposals including a prohibition on discrimination in housing and jury selection and introducing legislation to protect individuals’ and couples’ access to surrogacy, adoption, foster care, health insurance application. Jain has also called for state non-discrimination laws to be reformed to omit religious exemptions.
“We as a society must ensure we always provide equal access to all state-run services; protect all from any type of discrimination; and provide appropriate training to all state agencies and departments,” Jain wrote.
JON BARON
Jon Baron has previously served as a congressional staffer and an official in the Clinton, Bush and Obama White Houses, drafting programs and policies related to issues that include technology companies and social spending.
Running alongside Maryland Business Roundtable for Education Senior Director of Communications and Public Affairs Natalie Williams, Baron has sought to bring his experience in crafting policy and programs on various issues to the role of Maryland governor.
While he did not respond to request for comment regarding policies LGBTQ-related policies he would implement if elected governor, Baron has previously expressed support for the community as part of his campaign platform.
“This month and every month, we celebrate the enormous contributions the LGBTQ+ community has made to our state – and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring LGBTQ+ rights are protected in Maryland and across the country,” Baron wrote on Twitter on June 1.
JOHN KING
Former U.S. Secretary of Education and current University of Maryland Professor John King has sought to make his plans for and experience in education a cornerstone of his campaign.
With his running mate, Women’s Law Center of Maryland Executive Director Michelle Siri, King has leaned on such educational experience as he has crafted education proposals and plans to implement expanded student debt relief in the state. King has also publicly spoken to his support of the LGBTQ community.
In an op-ed the Blade published last month, King described his plans to support the LGBTQ community in his state should he be elected. These included expanding LGBTQ-related health services, implementing anti-discrimination policies in education and long-term care facilities, introducing further violence prevention and intervention programs aimed at protecting LGBTQ individuals and investment in LGBTQ-owned businesses.
“This Pride Month and beyond, LGBTQ+ Americans need more than empty allyship from politicians, governments, and corporations — they need someone who will stand with them and provide tangible support,” King wrote. “I’m running for governor to be a real defender, ally, and advocate for LGBTQ+ Marylanders, and to make our state a safe place for all Americans to live.”
JEROME SEGAL
Jerome Segal, author and founder of the organization Bread and Roses, has used his candidacy to emphasize what he sees as the importance of understanding national history and the power the governor’s office in Maryland.
Running alongside Galena Town Councilman Justinian Dispenza, Segal has proposed guaranteed paid, basic employment of at least 32 hours per week, intergovernmental personnel sharing programs between Maryland and foreign countries, progressive tax transformation and introducing legislation for a four-day work week. Segal told the Blade that with regards to LGBTQ rights he respects an individual’s right to privacy and is willing to support both statewide and national codification of the right to privacy to protect the community.
“My view is actually that what we should do is amend the Constitution,” he said. “We should put in there a specific right to privacy and expand on it if we want to but just having an explicit right to privacy in the Constitution will mean that right-wing people on the court can’t say that you guys just invented the right to privacy and it’s not in the Constitution because we’ll make it explicit and we’ll put it in the Constitution.”
REPUBLICANS:
KELLY SCHULZ
Former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz has received Hogan’s endorsement in the Republican primary and has cemented her status in recent polling as a top contender for the party’s nomination.
Schulz and her running mate Maryland Air National Guard Col. Jeff Woolford, have vowed to advocate for statewide tax cuts and resist any effort made by the state legislature to raise residents’ taxes.
A cornerstone of Schulz’s campaign is her parental bill of rights, aimed at increasing parental involvement in the operations and functioning of Maryland schools.
“We need to be able to make sure that every public school is working regardless of the zip code our children live in,” Schulz said at a debate on education on Monday. “We need to be able to make sure that it’s functioning. That’s why, several months ago, I introduced the parental bill of rights to be able to make sure that parents are empowered in their educational options for their children.”
Schulz has not responded to requests for comment about her campaign’s LGBTQ-specific platform.
DAN COX
Endorsed by former President Donald Trump, state Del. Dan Cox has represented District 4 in the House of Delegates since 2019.
Running alongside Naval Academy Law Professor Gordana Schifanelli, Cox’s policy stances have mirrored much of those championed by the former president and his allies on the national stage. Cox has used his staunchly right-wing policy stances to attempt to separate himself from Schulz.
Cox as recently as last October has sought to amend an education bill to restrict what he has referred to as “classroom indoctrination” regarding gender identity instruction in grades K through 3.
“The intent of protecting our children from classroom indoctrination is something we should all agree on at that age,” Cox said.
ROBIN FICKER
Realtor Robin Ficker has been politically active in recent years through the proposal of multiple ballot initiatives in Maryland. He also practiced law as a defense attorney prior to his disbarment earlier this year.
Alongside running mate LeRoy Yegge, Jr., Ficker’s campaign has rested heavily on the promise of eliminating two cents from the state’s sales tax. The ticket has also proposed the creation of a jobs strike force that would aim to respond to the expansion of large companies and induce them into relocating new operations and employment openings to Maryland.
“We should have those jobs here, but the Maryland Department of Commerce has been asleep,” Ficker said in a debate Monday night. “I’m not going to be asleep as your governor; I’m going to be helping you get jobs.”
Ficker has not publicly commented about LGBTQ issues.
JOE WERNER
Joe Werner practices as a family law attorney in D.C. He has also run for the House of Delegates in previous elections.
With running mate Minh Thanh Luong, Werner has expressed support for charter schools and a number of conservative initiatives, including opposing abortion access after 15 weeks of pregnancy and reducing economic regulation. He has also called for a temporary suspension to gas taxes following sharp increases in global oil and gas prices.
While Werner had previously identified as a Democrat in past elections, he has said he feels his ideological moderation is a positive aspect for Marylanders to consider when evaluating his candidacy.
“I feel I’m more of a Marylander moderate,” Werner said in an interview with the Maryland State Bar Association on Tuesday. “I feel like I represent the people right, I will think about what’s helping the people, not just what’s helping the special interests and that’s why I think I would be the best candidate.”
Werner has not publicly commented about LGBTQ issues and did not respond to a request for comment.
Gay, lesbian Md. General Assembly incumbents seek re-election
State’s primary is on July 19
Six openly gay and lesbian Maryland General Assembly incumbents are on the July 19 ballot. Three other community members are also running for the Maryland House of Delegates.
Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County)
Representing Legislative District 39, Acevero was first elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2018 as the chamber’s first openly gay Afro-Latino member. Since his election, Acevero has established himself as a staunchly progressive voice in the General Assembly and has sponsored multiple efforts to ensure equality for the LGBTQ community, immigrants and other groups.
In a video posted to his official Facebook account, Acevero explained why he believed that, after the progress he and his supporters had been able to accomplish, running for re-election was necessary to continue the fight.
“But I also recognize that in order for us to build a more just and equitable and inclusive Maryland, there’s so much more work that we need to do,” Acevero said. “So, whether I’m in Annapolis or back here in District 39, I’ll continue to fight for our shared values and the issues that matter to you most.”
Del. Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County)
A former special education teacher, Belcastro represents Legislative District 11. She is a member of both the Health and Government Operations Committee and the Oversight Committee on Quality of Care in Nursing Homes and Assisted-Living Facilities.
After Gov. Larry Hogan appointed her to her seat in March 2020, Belcastro has engaged in efforts related to public education reform and LGBTQ rights, including sponsoring a bill to modernize birth and marriage certificates.
Seeking her first full term to the seat, Belcastro told the Washington Blade that her experience as an educator tied directly into her desire to seek re-election.
“I’m a teacher first and a legislator second,” Belcastro said. “I’m running to maintain my seat because we need voices in Annapolis that will put our students and schools first. It’s never been more important to fight for policies that create safe and welcoming schools that embrace the diversity of our human race.”
Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City)
An assistant state’s attorney in Anne Arundel County, Clippinger has served in the House of Delegates since 2010. Representing Legislative District 46 in southeast and central Baltimore, he has held multiple leadership positions within the chamber’s Democratic coalition during his tenure.
The former chair of the House Democratic caucus and the current chair of the House Judiciary Committee has since championed causes like LGBTQ equality in the state, working to help pass its Marriage Equality Act and ban the use of the LGBTQ “panic” defense.
After filing for re-election, Clippinger wrote to his supporters on Facebook.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to represent District 46 in the Maryland General Assembly and, with your support, we’ll continue to do good for our neighbors and fight for our city,” Clippinger said.
“We’ve accomplished a great deal with regard to police reform and moving the ball forward on legalization of marijuana and reforming our juvenile justice system and I think there’s a lot more to do,” the Baltimore City Democrat told the Blade. “So, I look forward in another term to continuing work in all of those areas while at the same time being one of the members of the [LGBT] caucus in the General Assembly.”
Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County)
Cullison has represented Legislative District 19 in the House of Delegates since 2011. The Montgomery County Democrat, among other things, has championed efforts to ban so-called conversion therapy in Maryland, extend marriage rights to same-sex couples and ensure abortion rights are preserved in the state.
“I have been a member of the District 19 community for 20 years,” says Cullison on her website. “I am committed to providing opportunities for a good quality of life for everyone, not only here in Aspen Hill, but throughout the state.”
Kris Fair
Fair is running to represent Legislative District 3 in the House of Delegates.
Fair is a lifelong Frederick County resident, and he currently serves as the executive director of the Frederick Center, an advocacy and support organization for LGBTQ people. Fair described his day-to-day responsibilities as “handling and providing support efforts for queer people everywhere,” which have contributed to his ambition to run for office.
Fair said that as a delegate and a former small-business owner in Frederick County, he hopes to correct “inequities and inefficiencies inside of our local government,” and make systems accessible for everyone — not just the well connected.
“If you’re not lucky enough to have connections, you will not be able to get the access or support that is needed to support your business, and for me, that was a huge red flag,” Fair said. “We need to make sure that our systems are accessible and functional for a vast majority of the population, not just those of us who know the way the system works. The system should be working with us and for us, not the other way around.”
Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County)
Representing Legislative District 14, Kaiser has served in the House of Delegates for 2002. Kaiser now serves on the House Health and Government Operations Committee.
Accruing seniority in the Democratic caucus over two decades, Kaiser has held influential positions during her time in office including as chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. She held the position beginning in 2017 until stepping down from the position in 2021.
Kaiser has been a consistent proponent of LGBTQ rights during her time in office, vocally opposing attempts in Maryland enact Florida-type “Don’t Say Gay” legislation that would limit discussion around LGBTQ issues in schools.
In announcing her decision to run for re-election, Kaiser pointed to her history of bipartisan work and her desire for bringing a “thoughtful, pragmatic approach” to legislating on behalf of constituents.
“I will never stop finding ways to be the voice of reason when issues get heated and when calm, steady leadership is needed,” Kaiser wrote on Facebook. “Now that I am a parent, I am ever more aware of the enormous impact our government can have on our lives. I’d like to continue this work not only on behalf of my own daughter and family — but yours too.”
Ashanti Martinez
Martinez is running to represent Legislative District 22 — northern Prince George’s County — in the House of Delegates. Currently, Martinez is an advocacy specialist at Casa, an immigrant advocacy nonprofit, and he hopes to bring representation for the LGBTQ community, support for women’s reproductive rights and focus on building a social safety net to the General Assembly.
“I’m in this race because of COVID-19 — watching the inequities in our community only widen and seeing how when you fall in Maryland, you fail — there’s no safety net to catch you when you’re in crisis,” Martinez said. “I thought we needed someone in Annapolis who understands the issues that are facing working families and will be unapologetic about championing solutions for them.”
Martinez is also focused on supporting women’s reproductive rights on a state level, since the Democratic incumbent, Anne Healy, is anti-choice.
“With Roe overturned, we know that state legislators are going to be the decision makers, when it comes to protecting choice,” Martinez said.
Joseph Vogel
Vogel is running to represent Legislative District 17 in the House of Delegates, the same district his family settled in when they immigrated to the U.S. from Uruguay when Vogel was 3 years old. Vogel has worked to support progressive candidates and causes throughout Maryland and is an advocate for LGBTQ rights, reproductive rights, gun violence prevention and increased education funding.
In an email statement sent to the Blade, Vogel explained why he decided to run for office.
“As a gay person, I have a unique understanding of what it is like to have elected officials debating and determining your rights,” Vogel said. “At a time when LGBTQ+ people and their rights are under attack across the country, we need to elect LGBTQ+ leaders who will stand up for our community and all those whose rights are threatened. As delegate, I’ll work to make Maryland more just and inclusive.”
Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City)
Representing parts of inner-city Baltimore, Washington has served as a state senator for Legislative District 43 since 2018.
Washington served as a member of the House of Delegates from 2010 until being elected to the Maryland Senate. There, she served on the House Appropriations Committee and the House Ways and Means Committee as the state’s first openly LGBTQ African American elected official.
During her time in office, Washington has advocated for the LGBTQ community while also focusing much legislative effort around education funding and reform and community development.
In an endorsement message for House of Delegates candidate Logan Endow, Washington took to Twitter to explain how she and her colleagues when running for and representing their constituents.
“I believe our representatives should be up to today’s challenges, willing to grow, and lean into the work,” Washington wrote. “They should be Baltimore through and through, while also bringing national and global experiences that will enable them to be a strong, respected advocated and policy maker.”
Gay, lesbian incumbents, candidates on Md. county ballots
State’s primary is on July 19
The Washington Blade this week spoke with five openly gay and lesbian candidates who are either running for office or are seeking re-election in Montgomery, Prince George’s and Howard Counties.
Montgomery County Councilman Evan Glass
Evan Glass serves as the vice president of the Montgomery County Council and as its first openly LGBTQ member. Previously working for 12 years as a CNN journalist, he was first elected in 2018.
Glass told the Blade that running to continue as a member of the Council was rooted in the change that has been able to be made thus far.
“When I first raised the Pride flag in an official manner in 2019, I received a lot of pushback and hate,” Glass said. “But we persisted and have continued expanding Pride events and celebrating our beautiful diversity.”
Since his election, Glass’ initiatives in Montgomery County have included a host of local legislation aimed at promoting and furthering social justice and LGBTQ equality in the county.
Along with measures, such as the county’s Housing Justice Act and Oversight and Small Business Investment Act, Glass’ efforts led to the Council to pass its Pay Equity Act designed close the gender wage gap by modifying how the county determines salaries for employees. He also worked to spearhead the passage of the county’s LGBTQ Bill of Rights, which expanded its anti-discrimination code to include gender expression and HIV status and ban discrimination in areas such as healthcare facilities, nursing homes and personal care facilities.
As he makes his bid for reelection later this summer, Glass said that he hopes to expand on the accomplishments he has been able to make so far.
“I’m proud of my work to create more affordable housing, to make our buses free for all youth, and to keep our residents healthy and safe during the pandemic,” Glass said. “These efforts haven’t been easy, but they are critical to fostering a more fair and equitable community.”
Montgomery County Circuit Court Clerk Karen Bushell
Karen Bushell grew up in the Midwest before moving to the D.C. area in 1985, where she met her wife in 1995. Bushell had four children and her wife had two children when they met, and according to Bushell, “we had a very, very busy house.”
Bushell started serving in the judiciary in 2001 — as an HR associate, and then as a judicial assistant for many years. When Barbara Michael retired as Clerk of the Court in April 2021, Bushell was appointed to the position, making her the first openly LGBTQ person to hold it.
The Clerk of the Court serves as an independent record keeper of what happens in the courts, and Bushell described the clerk’s role as primarily that of a public servant.
“I love my job; I love being part of the judiciary. Being a public servant, it’s always good to know at the end of the day, that you help somebody,” Bushell said. “I think being a public servant is something that is important to me, so that is one of the reasons that that I’m running.”
Prince George’s County Public Schools Board of Education member Pamela Boozer-Strother
Pamela Boozer-Strother first became involved in LGBTQ and reproductive rights advocacy in the late 1980s as part of what was then called the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association. During the decade she spent working with NLGJA; she worked towards inclusive workplace policies, fair and accurate news coverage of LGBTQ issues, and domestic partner benefits.
After living in Adams Morgan for years, Boozer-Strother moved to Prince George’s County with her spouse Margaret, where they adopted a child and built a life together. Boozer-Strother first became involved in the school system when her son started attending public school in Prince George’s County, and in 2018 she ran for the Board of Education and won.
“I had an opportunity to make a difference by being visible, and finding other gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender families and staff — and ultimately, students — and helping to build that network of support,” Boozer-Strother said. “It’s taken some time; I ran for the board in 2018 as an out candidate and I won, and I am thrilled to live in a community that saw that as an asset.”
Boozer-Strother has worked extensively on school construction, educational equity policy, LGBTQ-inclusive curricula and the board’s climate change action plan.
“Of course, I focused in on the relevance of my representation and my skills and background that I could bring to [my platform.] But really, I got into this because of school construction,” Boozer-Strother said. “I’m really proud to say that, as of today, seven projects that serve District 3 students are fully funded.”
Prince George’s County Council candidate Krystal Oriadha
Krystal Oriadha studied business at Howard University before getting an MBA and working at Hewlitt-Packard. After a few years with HP, Oriadha moved back to the DMV area, where she said that “I wanted to use my skill set to help people and make an impact.”
Oriadha has now been a community organizer and advocate for more than 12 years — she worked with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on human trafficking prevention, reproductive healthcare, domestic violence campaigns and tribal nations issues for about four years before she made her first run for office, for the same seat for which she is running now. Although Oriadha lost that election by 30 votes, she became the new council member’s policy director, which gave her the chance to work on making legislation as a staffer.
“I think I learned that I wanted to be the principal even more, because they had the ability to make deals, cancel what I thought was really good legislation,” Oriadha said. “It’s really different when you’re the person that gets the make that last call — that’s the difference between having a seat at the table and being outside of the room when decisions are being made.”
Oriadha currently serves as the executive director of PG Change Makers, a local nonprofit she co-founded after returning to Prince George’s County to do community work in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder. Although she was not initially planning to run for office again, Oriadha said that she is doing so at the request of her community.
“I was not planning on running again because it is a lot of work and I never really cared about being elected, but the community is asking me to, so I decided to go ahead and give it another try,” Oriadha said.
Oriadha said that proudly representing all aspects of her identity is a crucial part of her campaign.
“When I first ran, there was a lot of talk about how not to talk about the LGBTQ+ part, because I’m straight presenting. And for me, what was so important is that I made it very clear who I am, and that I didn’t shy away or hide that part of myself, because to me, you’re not breaking the [glass] ceiling if people don’t even know the ceiling existed. I think that we’ve never had an openly elected LGBTQ+ person sit on our County Council before,” Oriadha said.
“I think what this will show is that you can run and be yourself and it won’t cost you anything. I think that’s what is so important about this election.”
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane
Howard County Register of Wills Byron Macfarlane has served in the position since 2010 and was the first openly LGBTQ person elected in Howard County.
Along with his involvement in a plethora of state and local groups and organizations and being admitted to the state bar association, Macfarlane gained experience working for multiple prominent lawyers and politicians including County Councilman Guy Guzzone, Circuit Court Judge Richard Bernhardt, state Sen. Edward Kasemeyer and the late-U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-Mass.)
During his tenure in office, Macfarlane has made supporting the LGBTQ community an integral facet of his identity as a public official and a fellow citizen.
“Queer kids see the hate coming from the dark corners of our community,” Macfarlane wrote on Twitter. “They need to hear from us — from you — that we love and support every one of them.”
Since being elected, Macfarlane has overseen a number of reforms implemented in the Register’s office, including modernization of its technological aspects and a cut on taxpayer expenditures for antiquated procedures. Modernizing the Register’s office and leading on reform, while also being receptive to his constituents, Macfarlane has said, have been some of his top priorities.
“I’ve proven myself as a reliable and responsive figure in our local government, that I’ve been extremely effective delivering meaningful reform, and that now more than ever our community needs steady, forward-looking leadership they can trust,” Macfarlane told the Blade. “I’m running for re-election because representation matters, because I want to continue serving the public with professionalism, compassion, and fairness, and because I want to continue pushing reforms to make probate faster, fairer and less expensive for Marylanders.”
Editor’s note: Somerset Mayor Jeffrey Slavin, who is openly gay, won re-election on May 10.
Abortion rights in post-Roe Maryland, Delaware
Practice generally legal, with some restrictions
The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday overturned Roe v. Wade, which in 1973 found that the decision to receive an abortion was generally protected by the Constitution of the United States. With the broadest federal protection of abortion access now rescinded, the legality of abortion will by and large be determined on the state level.
In Delaware, abortion is legal through the Medical Practice Act — but with some restrictions.
After fetal viability, or the point where a fetus can survive outside the uterus, abortion in the First State becomes illegal unless necessary for the patient’s “life or health,” or if the fetus has a condition “for which there is not a reasonable likelihood” that it will survive outside the uterus, according to Subchapter IX of the act.
Additionally, under the state’s Parental Notice of Abortion Act, physicians cannot perform a surgical abortion on minors under the age of 16 unless the patient’s parent or guardian has received at least 24 hours notice from a medical professional. Notice is not required for nonsurgical abortions.
On the federal level, the funding of abortion is illegal through the 1977 Hyde Amendement “except in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest,” according to the Guttmacher Institute, a sexual and reproductive rights advocacy organization. States are only federally required to fund abortions that meet these conditions through federal-state Medicaid programs.
While some states also fund abortions deemed medically necessary regardless of whether they endanger a patient’s life, Delaware state law does not extend beyond federal guidelines: The state only funds abortions in cases of life endangerment, rape or incest.
Abortion legislation in Delaware mirrors neighboring Maryland, whose laws include similar restrictions on abortion after fetal viability and abortion for minors under the age of 16. But abortion laws in these states are generally more restrictive than other mid-Atlantic counterparts, such as New Jersey and New York.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) weighed in on the state’s abortion law on Friday.
“In 1992, Maryland voters approved a constitutional referendum legalizing and protecting access to abortion as a matter of state law – that measure remains in effect today following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson. I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of Maryland, and that is what I have always done and will continue to do as governor.”
The impact of Roe v. Wade’s fall in Delaware remains uncertain. While the abortion rate in Delaware steadily declined between 2014 and 2017, recent findings show that instances of abortion are increasing once again in the state, reflecting a rise on the national level.
