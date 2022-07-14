Baltimore
Baltimore neighborhood recovers after possible hate-crime fire
Police have no suspects in June incidents
One month after a fire damaged multiple homes and hospitalized three people in North Baltimore’s Abell neighborhood, the investigation into the blaze remains ongoing.
The city of Baltimore and the Baltimore City Police Department are working with the FBI and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms to investigate the fires. At this time, no person of interest has been named, and the fires, while determined to be intentionally set, have not yet been ruled a hate crime.
“In terms of the investigation, there were four fires that morning in the same area: a dumpster fire, a car fire, this fire, and one down the street. The house fire and the one down the street from it had Pride flags involved,” Council member Odette Ramos, who represents the Abell neighborhood, told the Blade. “What we do know is that they were all intentionally set. What we don’t know is if they are all related, and we don’t know yet if this is a hate crime. We really have the best of the best working on this … they are working diligently.”
As of last week, all three victims were out of the hospital and doing well, and according to Ramos, all the homeowners whose houses were damaged in the blaze have begun rebuilding.
“I’m grateful that they are digging in and ready to get back to the neighborhood,” she said. “The community came together to support the homeowners and raised about $15,000 at a recent fundraiser that I think the whole city attended … It was really nice to see.”
The Baltimore Peabody Heights Brewery hosted the fundraiser on June 23, with the goal of raising $5,000, and according to the Abell community Instagram, the fundraiser ended up raising $18,000 to go toward the homeowners’ rebuilding efforts.
Ramos said that investigators are also looking into potential links between the June 15 fire and other fires intentionally set in the same area a week or two prior. Although the clearance rate for arson is low — around 30% — Ramos said that the neighborhood has been proactive about sending in tips and that residents remain hopeful.
In response to the fires, many Abell residents are showing solidarity by displaying Pride flags, and part of the sidewalk was painted in rainbow colors.
“We don’t know that it was a hate crime, but for many members of our community, it really felt like it. And so, we have been really proud of our community — everybody has a Pride flag and everybody is making sure folks feel safe and welcomed,” Ramos said. “This neighborhood was one of the first neighborhoods to be welcoming to the LGBTQ community in Baltimore City, and we want to keep it that way.”
Baltimore’s newest LGBTQ bar opens in Mount Vernon
Central has no connection to previous spot Grand Central
Baltimore’s newest LGBTQ-friendly bar and nightclub has opened for business.
Central Bar Mount Vernon had a “soft opening” on Friday at 885-889 N. Howard St., part of the city’s Mount Vernon neighborhood. The bar and club is open from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Co-owners Marc Hayes and Ivan Yordanov are planning a grand opening for the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, with DJ Trakklaya.
Central is several blocks from the corner where another gay club, Grand Central on Charles Street, was closed in 2020 by developers who bought the property and shut the bar so they could construct an eight-story office building in its place.
The Central on Howard Street has no connection to the development team that bought Grand Central, but Hayes is the former general manager of Grand Central.
Knowing that the developers didn’t intend to keep Grand Central open, he explored several locations where he could open a new LGBTQ-friendly club and chose the Howard Street property. The city’s liquor board granted a license in June.
The new Central is actually three buildings that are connected on the inside. Over the years, the buildings have housed a series of clubs and lounges, most recently Bentley’s jazz club.
The new club has a long main bar on the first floor that’s reminiscent of the one torn out of Grand Central; a dining area, a full-service kitchen, second-floor lounge and dance areas and a second bar. The southernmost building is set up as a carryout. With 6,200 square feet in all, it’s one of the largest gay clubs in Maryland. The owners say it’s an LGBTQIA+ establishment that welcomes everyone.
Hayes said he and Yordanov have spent the time since June getting the building ready to pass inspections, stocking up on inventory, hiring a staff and otherwise preparing to open. He said he put a three-sentence notice on Facebook at 6 p.m. last Friday that Central would open at 8 p.m., and it filled up right away. Former Grand Central owners Don Davis and Troy Ross Caperton sent flowers. Central had another crowd on Saturday.
Hayes said he’s glad to be open finally and see a lot of familiar faces. He and Yordanov are planning to have Sunday brunch, drag shows and other live entertainment.
“We’re going to close for Thanksgiving to give everybody a chance to rest up and then get it on after that,” Hayes said. “We look forward to seeing everyone.”
