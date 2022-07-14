District of Columbia
Bowser cuts ribbon on first D.C. homeless shelter for LGBTQ adults
Marshall Heights facility to open in August
Advocates and city officials gathered in Marshall Heights on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the D.C.’s first shelter for homeless LGBTQ adults.
Mayor Muriel Bowser and officials from the D.C. Department of Human Services cut the ribbon to the shelter located at 400 50th St., S.E. When it opens in August, the shelter will be able to house about 40 people, Bowser said.
The building previously served as a family shelter but is being converted as more shelters designated for families open up in D.C., the mayor’s office said in a statement.
“People experience homelessness differently, for different reasons and in different ways. People avoid homeless shelters also for a multitude of reasons,” Bowser said at the ceremony outside the facility. “We know and we have seen it in the creation of our small dignified family shelters, that when we get shelter right, people will come into shelter.”
In DC, 18 percent of the unsheltered population and 7 percent of the sheltered population identify as LGBTQ, Department of Human Services Director Laura Green Zeilinger said in her remarks. Twenty percent of LGBTQ people in the shelter system report a history of domestic violence, she said.
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
Former cop arrested in February on sex with minor charges
A Broward County, Fla., Circuit Court judge has approved a request by former D.C. police lieutenant Brett Parson allowing him to return to his D.C. home and to spend the summer at his Provincetown, Mass. residence while he awaits the start of his trial on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
In a June 9 order, Circuit Court Judge Tim Bailey reversed an earlier order handed down by another judge requiring Parson to remain in Florida at the home of his parents in Boca Raton until further notice from the court.
The earlier order came shortly after Parson’s arrest on Feb. 12 on charges that he allegedly had sex with a consenting 16-year-old boy in violation of Florida’s age of consent law, which is 18, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court by a detective with the Coconut Creek Police Department.
The affidavit says the 16-year-old told police he and Parson met on the gay online dating app called Growlr and agreed to meet for a sexual encounter after exchanging “explicit” photos of each other. Court records show that the 16-year-old falsely listed his age as 18 on the Growlr site, which requires anyone using the site to be at least 18.
Under Florida law, a claim of not knowing the true age of a minor with whom someone has a sexual encounter is not grounds for a legal defense. Also under Florida law, a minor under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to a sexual encounter with someone older than 24. Parson, who retired from the D.C. police force in 2020, was 56 at the time of his arrest.
Court records show that a motion Parson’s lawyer filed in court requesting that Parson be allowed to return to D.C. and spend time at his Provincetown home was unopposed by prosecutors with the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Judge Bailey states in his order that Parson’s “Pretrial Release shall be modified in that Defendant shall be permitted to immediately relocate to his primary residence at [street address] Washington, D.C.” The order adds, “Further, beginning July 2, 2022, and until September 2, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to reside at his other home located at [street address], Provincetown, MA…and thereafter, on September 3, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to return to his previously listed residence in Washington, D.C.”
The online court docket for Parson’s case shows that his next court appearance at the Broward County Courthouse was scheduled for Sept. 23. No date on the court records has been listed for the start of the trial.
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
Argues previous attorneys failed to provide adequate defense
A D.C. man who was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder while armed in 2017 for allegedly using a hammer to bludgeon to death his two roommates that witnesses said he had sexual relations with is asking a judge for a new trial.
A D.C. Superior Court jury found Jeffrey Bernard Neal, who was 24 at the time of the trial, guilty of murdering Leon Young, 22, and Delano Winfield, 23, who witnesses said were at one time his closest friends and roommates. The murders took place in June of 2014 inside a house in the city’s Shaw neighborhood that the three men shared, according to police and prosecutors.
Prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. argued that the motive for the murders appeared to be related to a dispute between the three men over money needed to pay expenses for the house. Prosecutors said witnesses and physical evidence showed that Neal killed one of his two roommates over an argument and killed the other because he witnessed the first murder.
Neal’s lawyers argued during the trial that Neal killed Young in self-defense after Young confessed to having killed Winfield and lunged at Neal with a knife in a jealous rage. The lawyers argued that the murders were the result of a love triangle gone badly among the three men. According to the defense lawyers, Young, who had been romantically involved with Neal, believed Neal was switching his romantic interests toward Winfield.
In arguments that appeared to have swayed the jury, prosecutors said the evidence disproved Neal’s claim of self-defense and showed that Neal killed both men following a dispute over money.
Neal’s current attorney filed a motion in May of this year in D.C. Superior Court requesting the new trial on grounds that Neal’s defense attorneys at his 2017 trial failed to present evidence that could have changed the outcome of the verdict to not guilty.
“Mr. Neal’s Trial Counsel failed to either meaningfully consult or secure an expert to testify regarding records critical to Mr. Neal’s claim of self-defense, without providing any tactical or strategic justification, in violation of Mr. Neal’s fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel,” his current attorney, Jeffrey Green, stated in a May 5, 2022, motion requesting an evidentiary hearing seeking a new trial.
Court records show that Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring on May 9 issued an order requiring prosecutors to file a response to Green’s motion by Aug. 8, 2022.
Gay Libertarian Party activist wins D.C. primary as write-in candidate
Majors to be on November ballot for D.C. congressional delegate
D.C. gay Libertarian Party activist Bruce Majors appears to have won his party’s nomination for the city’s congressional delegate seat and for the position of chair of the Libertarian Party as a write-in candidate in the city’s June 21 primary.
“I organized a write-in campaign for two offices in the primary, Chair of the Libertarian Party and Delegate to Congress, and won both,” Majors told the Washington Blade.
Majors provided the Blade with an email message he received from Marissa Corrente, the D.C. Board of Elections’ Registrar of Voters, confirming he was eligible for placement on the ballot in November for both the Congressional Delegate seat and Libertarian Party chair position. Corrente stated in her message that the Board of Elections would soon issue its official certification confirming he won the write-in vote for both offices.
Majors’ write-in victory came a little over a month after a local gay Democratic Party activist successfully challenged the ballot petition signatures Majors filed with the Board of Elections to be placed on the ballot for both of the two offices as a Libertarian Party candidate. No other Libertarian candidate came forward to run for the two positions.
Majors acknowledged he fell short in obtaining the required number of petition signatures and did not contest the challenge against his petition signatures.
Assuming the Board of Elections certifies Majors’ write-in victory for the Congressional Delegate and Libertarian Party chair positions, he will be one of just two known gay candidates on the ballot in D.C.’s November general election for offices other than Advisory Neighborhood Commission positions. The other candidate for a non-ANC post, gay D.C. Board of Education member Zachary Parker, won the primary for the Ward 5 D.C. Council seat in a seven-candidate race.
