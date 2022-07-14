Virginia
Fairfax school board approves family planning benefits for LGBTQ employees, staff
Superintendent has six months to implement plan
The Fairfax County School Board on Tuesday voted in favor of a new proposal that would start the process of achieving family planning benefit parity for LGBTQ employees and staff.
The decision, which board members unanimously approved, mandates Supt. Michelle Reid to develop a legal plan as to how the school system can achieve parity in the realm of family planning benefits for qualified LGBTQ employees.
Family planning coverage — which includes health screenings, infertility and preconception services and methods to both prevent pregnancy and help achieve it — is designed to offset the financial costs for those who are seeking to form their own families.
Co-sponsoring the proposal with fellow board member Megan McLaughlin, Karl Frisch released a statement following the decision. The policy, Frisch said, would help to maintain and grow their workforce and lead the school system toward a more equitable environment for employees.
“To attract and retain a premier workforce, especially in this extremely competitive hiring environment, qualified FCPS employees must have equitable access to the school division’s robust family planning medical benefits,” Frisch said. “Our LGBTQIA+ employees and their families deserve the same respect and support as anyone else. Fairness is fundamental.”
Frisch in his statement also makes note of the broader disparities in family planning benefits when detailing the rationale behind the board’s decision.
“Almost universally, medical insurance providers define family planning benefits that assist with conception in heterosexual terms, leaving qualified LGBTQIA+ employees with limited access to the same benefits enjoyed by their non-LGBTQIA+ colleagues and forcing them to pay for needed treatments out of pocket,” Frisch wrote.
Given the additional services typically required for LGBTQ individuals and couples to become parents, the disproportionate costs are often exacerbated when medical insurance declines to cover such costs because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
Data collected by Family Equality, a nonprofit organization that seeks to promote equality for LGBTQ families and those attempting to start them, suggests that in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment alone —which same-sex couples wishing to have biological connection to their children widely use — can cost anywhere from $13,500 to more than $21,000.
This is on top of data that, as Family Equality notes, suggests LGBTQ households in America make less on average that non-LGBTQ households.
Although Frisch acknowledged that parity is being achieved to a greater extent on local levels and in the private sector, he said the statewide landscape made the school board’s decision necessary.
“Some local governments and corporations have established grant programs to bridge this gap and provide family planning benefit parity for qualified LGBTQIA+ employees,” Frisch wrote. “In addition, a few states now require insurances companies to provide family planning benefit parity for LGBTQIA+ people — Virginia does not.”
Following the approval of the proposal, the board has given Reid six months to create the plan that will “analyze current [Fairfax County Public Schools] family planning benefits” in order to identify appropriate benefits and achieve such parity within the district.
Virginia
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
Republican governor appeared on CBS’ ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday
Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Sunday said marriage equality is “the law” in his state.
“We actually do protect same-sex marriage in Virginia,” said Youngkin during an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation.”“That’s the law in Virginia and therefore as governor as Virginia, we protect same-sex marriage.”
Youngkin appeared on “Face the Nation” less than three weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade.
Justice Clarence Thomas in the decision said the Supreme Court should also reconsider the decisions in the Obergefell and Lawrence cases that extended marriage equality to same-sex couples and the right to private, consensual sex.
Same-sex couples have been able to legally marry in Virginia since 2014, but a state constitutional amendment that defines marriage as between a man and a woman remains in place. The Republican-led House of Delegates Privileges and Elections Subcommittee earlier this year rejected a resolution that sought to repeal it.
“I believe what the Supreme Court has done most recently is so consistent with what we know the constitution stands for, which is returning the rights to states to make these decisions like Roe v. Wade, protecting, in fact, the right of lawmakers to make law, not an Executive Branch to pass rules and regulations that overstep boundaries,” said Youngkin when “Face the Nation” host Robert Costa asked whether he would seek to codify marriage equality into Virginia law.
Republicans currently control the House of Delegates, but Democrats maintain a 21-19 majority in the state Senate.
“In 2026* we will put abortion rights and LGBT rights into Virginia’s constitution so no politician can ever play this game again,” tweeted state Sen. L. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) on Sunday after Youngkin’s “Meet the Press” appearance. “Until then I will stand guard for the next 1,288 days until we have a better governor.”
In 2026* we will put abortion rights and LGBT rights into Virginia’s constitution so no politician can ever play this game again. Until then I will stand guard for the next 1,288 days until we have a better Governor. https://t.co/cXWgvxklOK
— L. Louise Lucas (@SenLouiseLucas) July 10, 2022
Lucas is the Virginia Senate’s president pro tempore.
Virginia
Va. delegate comes out as bisexual
Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler spoke at Hampton Roads Pride
Virginia state Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia Beach) came out as bisexual on June 25 during an appearance at Hampton Roads Pride in Norfolk.
“I’m bisexual,” the Virginia Beach Democrat told Pride attendees. “I just never felt like I could say that out loud.”
I said what I said. I’m Proud. #HappyPrideMonth #loveislove #LGBTQ pic.twitter.com/urAalkWZM1
— Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (@FowlerforVA) June 28, 2022
Convirs-Fowler has represented Virginia’s 21st House District since 2018.
State Del. Mark Sickles (D-Fairfax County) is gay and state Del. Dawn Adams (D-Richmond) is a lesbian. State Del. Danica Roem (D-Manassas) in 2018 became the first openly transgender person seated in any state legislature in the U.S.
“For those who don’t know, Del. @FowlerforVA and I are both part of the Class of 2017 #RedToBlue legislators who flipped seats that Nov. 7,” tweeted Roem on Monday. “We’ve both earned re-election twice since then and I couldn’t be more proudof her declaration of Pride =).”
Virginia
Equality Loudoun hosts its first Pride celebration
‘Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder’
A year after a controversial brawl between parents and administration officials regarding the implementation of trans-friendly policies in public schools in Loudoun County, Va., a local LGBTQ organization hosted its inaugural Pride festival in solidarity with the area’s LGBTQ community.
“Pride means a chance to show this county that the loud voices who have been standing against LGBTQ equality do not represent the voices of [everyone] in the [county],” said Cris Candiace Tuck, president of Equality Loudoun. “[A lot of us] here believe in equality.”
Equality Loudoun hosted its Pride celebration on June 26 at Claude Moore Park in Sterling, Va.
When planning for Pride month festivities, the organization designed the events to reflect the diverse interests and identities of Loudoun County’s queer population. There was a wide collection of vendors selling Pride merchandise, advocacy non-profit organizations and musical acts featured on the main stage.
There was also a “Loudoun Pride Drag Stage” event where the “hottest of Loudoun Royalty” showcased their musical talents.
“We want everyone to … recharge emotional batteries that have been drained,” said Tuck.
Planning Equality Loudoun’s Pride festival did not come without its fair share of surprises. Initially, the organization had planned for a smaller event. However, when more individuals began showing interest, the organization was forced to switch to a bigger venue to allow more vendors to attend.
“We had many vendors call in and we had to turn a [number] away,” said Tuck.
The organization planned its festivities in 90 days, two weeks during which it raised $45,000 — three times as much as it had originally expected.
Equality Loudoun has its sights set on getting LGBTQ community members and allies connected to the resources the organization offers through education and health advocacy.
“Pride [will always be] a celebration of our heritage,” said Tuck. “It’s a moment to recognize what we have gained and lost.”
Tuck said that ideas for next year are already underway.
“Our plans for next year are going to be bigger, bolder and brighter,” he said.
Click HERE to see more photos from the event.
