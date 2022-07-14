Opinions
Republican officials are frightening, soulless
New gun bill is much ado about nothing
Republican elected officials must have no soul or conscience, which is why they feel no remorse or responsibility for all those victims of gun violence. That can be the only explanation for doing nothing about guns. The minimal bill some of them made a big deal of supporting recently is next to nothing.
I wonder if it would change if one of their kids, or family, were killed by a shooter with an AK-15? What will it take for them to conclude weapons of war should not be on our streets and to accept that the Founding Fathers were referring to muskets when they referenced a standing militia? That was the weapon they wanted people to be able to have. Those men must be turning over in their graves at what the Republican Party is doing to our country. If Republicans had an ounce of compassion or conscience, they wouldn’t sleep at night. Clearly, they don’t give a damn.
But it’s not only the elected officials, as disgusting as they are. It is those who vote for them. Recent polling suggests fewer than 50 percent of Republicans support a ban on assault weapons. What is wrong with them?
Those American voters who want to move forward on real gun control have the chance to hold the Republican Party responsible for the deaths by guns in this country in November.
We will never stop every death by a gun. We saw the assassination of Shinzo Abe in Japan by a deranged gunman. He did this with a homemade gun shooting one man, not spraying the crowd with an AK-15 or AK-47. In the recent mall shooting in Copenhagen the gunman used a rifle and a knife, the rifle from someone else in the same house who was a member of a sports shooting club. Again, like in Japan, this kind of thing is very rare. Compare that to what is happening in our country where 18-year-olds are targeting masses of people, not one specific individual, with assault weapons.
In the United States we have 331 million people and over 81 million own guns, with a combined total of over 400 million guns. In the first half of 2022 alone there have been 27 school shootings and according to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 308 mass shootings. There is only one word to describe this: insanity. After all this Republican politicians only offer thoughts and prayers to the victims.
So again, I wonder how those Republicans sleep at night. But then looking at the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), perhaps I shouldn’t wonder. It is clear from all his public statements he is devoid of any emotion or real empathy for anyone. Remember he took a Mexican vacation when his constituents were suffering during a major blackout. So while I feel disgust every time I see and hear him, it is those who keep voting for him who must also be questioned. Where are their heads and hearts? Where is their real compassion for the children of Uvalde who were killed?
When we see and hear Republican candidates today it is frightening. “Experts who study language, rhetoric and communication see a disturbing pattern between a string of violent incidents across the country and an increase in “dangerous” language from Republican candidates and sitting GOP members of Congress in ads, social media posts and speeches.”
I truly fear for the young people growing up in the United States today. But the young people old enough to vote have the power to act — not with guns but with their vote. They can say “enough is enough,” we don’t want to live in a country that thinks the wild west mentality is OK. Whether young people agree to live in a country in which Republicans take the right of control over their own body from all women, and give everyone the right to own an assault weapon, remains to be seen. Will they want to live in a country where a 10-year-old girl raped by her father is forced to have that child?
The answer will come in November as to what kind of country they want to live in. They will answer the question by voting or not voting. I hope they will vote and say a resounding ‘NO’ to the current Republican Party.
Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.
The hypocrisy of Elon Musk
Once bullied himself, the billionaire now bullies trans community
Elon Musk was once a hero to me. Like many other people, I viewed him as a renegade — a businessman who had overcome a bit of personal adversity to build one of the most successful car companies in the world, and be a pioneer in his field. Today, Tesla stock is worth $706, but it has peaked at $1,229, and it is ever more common to find Musk’s electric cars dotting the streets of major cities and townships. Teslas seem to be the future.
Despite his success, Musk has consistently shown disdain toward transgender people, and even hatred toward our community. Just last month, Musk’s teenage daughter, who is a transgender woman, sought separation from her father, claiming he is hateful toward her and does not support her trans identity. His daughter has masked her new name in court documents, but was formerly known as Xavier.
It’s ironic that Musk is attacking our vulnerable community. Musk was bullied relentlessly as a child. In South Africa, he was bullied so badly that he had to be hospitalized from wounds inflicted by his classmates. Musk was seen as a strange kid — one who was quiet and introverted, probably very smart, but also full of quirks that made him a target of bullies.
Musk has stood up for alternative lifestyles and communities. He has given his children unique names. One of them was called “X AE A-XII”, and in shorthand just known as “X.” He has said that traditional schools are “useless” and has preferred to homeschool his children. At one point, Musk lived in a $50,000 home, despite being a billionaire. He has smoked weed on the Joe Rogan podcast and has shared his views for a government on Mars.
Yet despite having been bullied for his quirks, Musk has still found time to be a bully to the trans community. He has mocked pronouns on Twitter, after his ex-girlfriend Grimes started dating transgender woman Chelsea Manning. Furthermore, Musk has recently signaled support for Ron DeSantis, the anti-trans governor of Florida. DeSantis wants to ban transition health care for all trans youth and prevent them from playing sports.
Musk’s daughter’s estrangement from her father is likely a symptom of Musk’s own transphobia.
Unfortunately, many in corporate America will still laud the Tesla CEO for his accomplishments. The rise and existence of the “Musk tech bro” or “Musk finance bro” —euphemisms for young men who idolize Musk’s intelligent chaos — will not go away. This is in the same fashion that many still idolize Joe Rogan, who goes on aggressive rants against trans women in his podcast.
It is clear that the future does not lie with Elon Musk. If he continues his spiteful approach to the trans community, then his legacy will be tainted permanently. It’s in the hands of young Americans to reject the urge to idolize him.
Isaac Amend (he/him/his) is a transgender man and young professional in the D.C. area. He was featured on National Geographic’s ‘Gender Revolution’ in 2017 as a student at Yale University. Amend is also on the board of the LGBT Democrats of Virginia. Find him on Instagram @isaacamend.
Valued vs. values: Companies navigate Pride 2022
There are values that cannot be ignored for enhancement of profitability
As Pride month ends, companies that wrapped the LGBTQ consumer segment with rainbows are about to face a crucial reckoning.
Previously, companies seeking to profit from the $1 trillion LGBTQ spending engine, did so through social justice and relatable marketing messaging. Successful outreach to this consumer created emotional connections that were predicated on action; action that invested in the LGBTQ community and more personally, to the LGBTQ consumers themselves.
What makes this year different? As of this writing, 19 conservative states, led by Florida and Alabama, have passed or drafted anti-LGBTQ legislation for the purpose of creating problems masquerading as solutions. With untruthful and dishonest legislation, these states are acting with hostile intent, putting corporations in a bind between shareholders and stakeholders.
With influential minorities of culturally incendiary malcontents enacting anti-LGBTQ statutes, corporations are faced with critical decisions. There are values that cannot be ignored for the enhancement of profitability. The social justice and relatable messaging they so heartily embraced cannot be so summarily contradicted or discarded.
In 2021, new research showed that 20% of millennials ages 25-34, now identify as LGBTQ. This seismic shift represents unparalleled purchasing power in the U.S. Not to be underestimated is their power and outsize impact as social media ‘influencers’ on brand building and purchasing decisions. LGBTQ influencers have surged on all the main platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. This community is extremely knowledgeable, and act based on who supports them and who does not. And, to restate the obvious, their brand loyalty and vast spending power are widely recognized by corporate America.
Anti-LGBTQ voices and their related noxious actions are anathema to LGBTQ existence. Proactive political contributions, and passive silence to those fighting LGBTQ rights both have consequences. Companies are no longer able to straddle a fine line, “having it both ways.” The simple question is, “do you support the LGBTQ community or not?” Investing in one side with hostile intent, while seeking to profit from the other side, begs the question of whether a company lacks values entirely.
There is little disagreement that a company’s first responsibility is to their shareholders. But responsibility is not simply measured in dollars and cents. A company’s values: how it comports itself, be it through hiring practices, work rules, human resources, and community outreach are part of its accountability to shareholders.
There is also a company’s responsibility to its stakeholders: employees and customers. It’s a well-documented fact that diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts strongly benefit the bottom line. Socially conscious potential employees have a substantially larger pool of jobs to choose from, therefore, corporations are recruiting from a workforce that demands equality and fairness. Consumers in all categories vote with their wallets. They repeatedly connect with, and are loyal to brands that they believe in. Both stakeholders and shareholders are hypersensitive to these values, and will judge, and demonstrate their beliefs. Neither group can be alienated.
Salient advice for Pride 2022 would be that companies take stances that are in the interests of shareholders and stakeholders, reflecting the values critical to both. And, most importantly, they must demonstrate to the LGBTQ consumer segment their commitment to their value-based business practices. Thinking long term is percipient. Just as corporate America withstood and prevailed against the cultural arguments surrounding the Defense of Marriage Act, they must now stand against this enveloping hatred and bigotry. As George Santayany so eloquently stated, “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Andrew A. Isen is the founder and president of WinMark Concepts, Inc., a D.C.-based marketing and communications agency focused on the LGBTQ community.
My favorite things to do in D.C. after nearly 45 years here
A local insider’s look at life in the city
I am a New Yorker by birth and lived there until I was 31. It was a great place to grow up. There is a kinetic energy to the city and you always need to be ‘on’. In 1978, a job in the Carter administration brought me to D.C. and I never left.
In 1978, D.C. was still a small, slow, southern town. In William Manchester’s book, “Portrait of a President; John F. Kennedy in profile” (1962), he included a famous line: “Washington, John Kennedy once said lightly, is a city of Southern efficiency and Northern charm.” When I moved here it was still partially true.
Today, D.C. is a vibrant city with great theater, restaurants, art galleries, and museums, a beautiful waterfront with access points in Southeast and Southwest in the new Wharf neighborhood, and in Georgetown. From the Mall to exciting neighborhoods there is always plenty to see and do.
D.C. is still much slower than New York, which to me is a good thing. It is an easy city to navigate with good public transportation and is also a good walking city. It is incredibly easy to live here, occupy a week or two as a visitor, or for locals to have a staycation.
I live in Dupont and am always amazed at all the activities available to me within less than a 30-minute walk. Literally dozens of restaurants, many hotels, museums, three theaters, houses of worship and even a great farmers market. Friends often kid me I live my life all within a one-mile radius from my home. They aren’t really wrong. People can often find me at what my friends call my living room, Java House coffee shop, off 17th on Q street, N.W.
Here are some of the other places I can go, and things I can do, within walking distance of my home. If I walk east one block to 17th Street there are restaurants and bars including the famous Annie’s, the Turkish restaurant Agora, two Italian restaurants, Floriana and Dupont Italian Kitchen (better known as DIK). There are two gay bars, JRs and DIK Upstairs. If I walk farther up Q Street there is Hanks Oyster Bar owned by the incredible chef, Jamie Leeds, and then over to 14th Street to Le Diplomate. Along the way I would have passed FIT, a personal training gym where I work out, and the JCC with its gym and great Cecile Goldman Theater. On 14th Street there is Studio Theater, and a host of restaurants with any kind of food your heart desires. If I then walk over to P Street and head back from 14th to 15th there is the new bagel place (be prepared for long lines) Call Your Mother, and longtime favorites, Logan Tavern and Commissary. Then there is Number Nine, another great gay bar, and around the corner on 15th is a VIDA gym.
If I head west on a Sunday there is the Dupont Farmers Market, which seems to be growing weekly. There is the Phillips Collection, one of the better modern art galleries in the city. Then I can walk down to the Kennedy Center or continue west into Georgetown where there are literally dozens more restaurants and some expensive hotels like the Four Seasons. There is the new park at the riverfront with a skating rink. You can even catch a ferry from there to National Harbor to gamble at the MGM Hotel. Then there are the AMC movie theaters with 14 big screens and an Imax theater.
A short walk south from Dupont I can reach one of the newest coffee shops, Tatte, with its delicious pastries. There is the Renwick Gallery and the White House. There are also two major universities within walking distance, George Washington University and Georgetown University.
Again, remember all this is within a short 30-minute walk from my home. Now I know people reading this will remind me of all their favorite places I didn’t mention and I apologize for that. But clearly it is no wonder so many people love living here and coming for a visit. With its embassies, the Mall and Smithsonian museums all free to visit, D.C. is truly an international favorite.
Just before the pandemic began, we had more than 26 million visitors a year, and are getting back to that quickly. So come join us in D.C. — I promise you will have a good time.
