Republican officials are frightening, soulless

Republican elected officials must have no soul or conscience, which is why they feel no remorse or responsibility for all those victims of gun violence. That can be the only explanation for doing nothing about guns. The minimal bill some of them made a big deal of supporting recently is next to nothing.

I wonder if it would change if one of their kids, or family, were killed by a shooter with an AK-15? What will it take for them to conclude weapons of war should not be on our streets and to accept that the Founding Fathers were referring to muskets when they referenced a standing militia? That was the weapon they wanted people to be able to have. Those men must be turning over in their graves at what the Republican Party is doing to our country. If Republicans had an ounce of compassion or conscience, they wouldn’t sleep at night. Clearly, they don’t give a damn.

But it’s not only the elected officials, as disgusting as they are. It is those who vote for them. Recent polling suggests fewer than 50 percent of Republicans support a ban on assault weapons. What is wrong with them?

Those American voters who want to move forward on real gun control have the chance to hold the Republican Party responsible for the deaths by guns in this country in November.

We will never stop every death by a gun. We saw the assassination of Shinzo Abe in Japan by a deranged gunman. He did this with a homemade gun shooting one man, not spraying the crowd with an AK-15 or AK-47. In the recent mall shooting in Copenhagen the gunman used a rifle and a knife, the rifle from someone else in the same house who was a member of a sports shooting club. Again, like in Japan, this kind of thing is very rare. Compare that to what is happening in our country where 18-year-olds are targeting masses of people, not one specific individual, with assault weapons.

In the United States we have 331 million people and over 81 million own guns, with a combined total of over 400 million guns. In the first half of 2022 alone there have been 27 school shootings and according to the Gun Violence Archive, at least 308 mass shootings. There is only one word to describe this: insanity. After all this Republican politicians only offer thoughts and prayers to the victims.

So again, I wonder how those Republicans sleep at night. But then looking at the likes of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), perhaps I shouldn’t wonder. It is clear from all his public statements he is devoid of any emotion or real empathy for anyone. Remember he took a Mexican vacation when his constituents were suffering during a major blackout. So while I feel disgust every time I see and hear him, it is those who keep voting for him who must also be questioned. Where are their heads and hearts? Where is their real compassion for the children of Uvalde who were killed?

When we see and hear Republican candidates today it is frightening. “Experts who study language, rhetoric and communication see a disturbing pattern between a string of violent incidents across the country and an increase in “dangerous” language from Republican candidates and sitting GOP members of Congress in ads, social media posts and speeches.”

I truly fear for the young people growing up in the United States today. But the young people old enough to vote have the power to act — not with guns but with their vote. They can say “enough is enough,” we don’t want to live in a country that thinks the wild west mentality is OK. Whether young people agree to live in a country in which Republicans take the right of control over their own body from all women, and give everyone the right to own an assault weapon, remains to be seen. Will they want to live in a country where a 10-year-old girl raped by her father is forced to have that child?

The answer will come in November as to what kind of country they want to live in. They will answer the question by voting or not voting. I hope they will vote and say a resounding ‘NO’ to the current Republican Party.

Peter Rosenstein is a longtime LGBTQ rights and Democratic Party activist. He writes regularly for the Blade.