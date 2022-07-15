‘Hot Wing King’ celebrates love between Black men

‘The Hot Wing King’

Katori Hall’s Pulitzer Prize-winning dramedy “The Hot Wing King” now playing at Studio Theatre is inspired by her gay brother’s life experience.

Studio’s program explains, Hall had mentioned to friend and colleague director Steve H. Broadnax III that her brother and his partner, two Black men in midlife, were starting a life together in Memphis and it wasn’t an easy process. Broadnax encouraged Hall to make them her next play.

Fast-forward to Broadnax staging the 2020 New York premiere. COVID closes the show. But now it’s in Washington with a new production and a different cast, again directed by Broadnax.

Like “The Mountaintop,” Hall’s fictionalized last night of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life, “The Hot Wing King” is also set in her hometown Memphis, Tenn., a city known for its history of racial strife and more happily for rhythm and blues, Elvis, BBQ and hot wings.

The action unfolds over an often fun but sometimes tense 24 hours that begins on the eve of the annual World Championship Hot Wing Contest and Festival.

Cordell (Brian Marable) a former college baller turned foodie, has recently left his wife and two college-aged sons in St. Louis to be with his boyfriend Dwayne (Blake Morris) in Memphis. Living in Dwayne’s house, looking for work, and newly out, Cordell feels uneasy, so when met with the opportunity to again immerse himself in the annual Hot Wing Festival and possibly win a much-needed $5,000 cash prize, he’s more than eager to compete.

After transforming the tidy home’s kitchen into a wing factory, Cordell gathers a dubiously competent team of helpers nicknamed the New Wing Order including Dwayne and queer friends Big Charles (Bjorn DuPaty), a level headed barber who initially brought Dwayne and Cordell together, and Big Charles’ sometimes love interest Isom (Kevin Michael Darnall), a witty dedicated player and New Orleans transplant. Together they attempt to transform 280 pounds of raw chicken and a multitude of spices into the best bites in town. Well, that’s the intention, anyway.

In the kitchen, laughs and ribbing ensue. It’s after the frivolity culminates with a “Boys in the Band-esque” dance line that the play really comes to life. As the group breaks off into pairs in other rooms and on the driveway basketball court, vulnerabilities and tensions come to the fore. The playwright and director give each man his moment, and the talented cast runs with it.

As Cordell, Marable gives an especially affecting performance, suggesting uncertainties beneath a strong presence. And we’ve all met Morris’s Dwayne, a successful hotel manager who keeps his emotions in check behind an upbeat, always busy façade.

The piece’s two straight characters complicate matters believeably. Dwayne’s nephew EJ (Derrick Sanders III) is a good kid struggling to succeed against the odds. Dwayne would like the son of his tragically killed sister to live with him, but EJ’s father, TJ (JaBen Early), a fundamentally decent guy who earns a precarious living outside of the law, isn’t down with the plan. Though he respects Dwayne and his designer lounge wear, he’s concerned that living with gay men will make 16-year-old EJ soft.

Set designer Michael Carnahan’s realist three-room cutaway (kitchen, living room, and a guestroom with a Diana Ross poster above the bed) creates a comfortable refuge for pals, relations, and lovers. It’s ideal since ultimately, “The Hot Wing King” — the playwright’s fine tribute to her brother’s romance — celebrates loud laughter, chosen family, and love shared between Black men.

The production inaugurates the newly designed Victor Shargai Theatre, an intimate versatile black box named for the much-missed, out champion of Washington area theater.