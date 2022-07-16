Health
New 988 mental health hotline launches
D.C. among jurisdictions participating in rollout
The first three-digit hotline in the U.S. for people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health crises launched on Saturday.
988 will replace the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funds 200 call centers around the country. SAMHSA has allocated upwards of $282 million to state, territory and tribal governments in order to bolster their capacity ahead of 988’s launch.
The agency, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has met with state, territorial and tribal officials to ensure they smoothly implement 988. SAMSHA has also worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heath Resources and Services Administration to provide necessary financial support.
“It is an unprecedented transformation and opportunity to transform how we think about crisis care across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Mental Health and Substance Use Miriam Delphin-Rittmon before the launch.
“The 988 lifeline is an important step forward,” she added. “It marks a critical transformation for the country in terms of how we approach crisis care and suicide prevention.”
John Palmieri, the acting director of SAMHSA’s 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordination Office, notes anyone who calls, texts or chats with 988 will be able to speak with a crisis counselor who will listen to them and connect them to support.
“It will ultimately save lives, providing crisis support for individuals who are suicidal or are facing other forms of emotional distress,” said Palmieri.
The National Hotline Suicide Designation Act that then-President Donald Trump signed in 2020 paved the way for 988’s creation. The law, according to the Washington Post, mandated the hotline provide specific services to LGBTQ youth.
Palmieri noted $7.2 million has been earmarked in fiscal year 2022 “to support specifically enhancing access to LGBTQ+ youth.”
“There are conversations and planning happening now to expand programming that will facilitate access for that population,” he said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on July 1 told the Washington Blade during a conference call that he and his colleagues “want to make sure that we are going to be responsive” to LGBTQ callers.
“Issues of discrimination, of attacks and abuse are coming to particular communities more than others, and so it would not surprise us to see cause of stress and distress coming from certain communities,” said Becerra. “And so we have been doing work on that.”
“We clearly understand that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of suicide as well documented in some of the populations that we’re extremely invested in supporting,” added Palmieri during the same call.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Department of Behavioral Health Director Barbara J. Bazron on Friday announced the nation’s capital will participate in the 988 launch. Los Angeles County is among the other jurisdictions that have prepared for it.
“We are very focused on how we connect more residents to mental health care, and that is especially critical for people who are in crisis. Just like people know 911, now we also want people to know and use the 988 lifeline,” said Bowser in a press release. “In calling 988, people can get connected to trained crisis counselors and lifesaving services – any time, day or night.”
Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin also highlighted 988.
“Tomorrow, after years of advocacy by Americans working to improve our mental health system, 988 will become our new nationwide number for suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crises,” tweeted Raskin on Friday. “Call or text 988 for a trained counselor who can provide support.”
Raskin’s son, Tommy Raskin, on Dec. 31, 2020, died by suicide.
Tomorrow, after years of advocacy by Americans working to improve our mental health system, 988 will become our new nationwide number for suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crises. Call or text 988 for a trained counselor who can provide support. #988Lifeline
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 15, 2022
Health
WHO chief: COVID-19 ‘nowhere near over’ as monkeypox spreads
More than 750 monkeypox cases reported in U.S.
World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists at the regular weekly press briefing on Tuesday that rising COVID-19 cases are not only putting further pressure on already stretched global healthcare systems and workers but also triggering an “increasing trend of deaths.”
He reported that the Emergency Committee on COVID-19 last Friday concluded that “the virus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”
And while acknowledging that “we are in a much better position than at the beginning of the pandemic,” he stressed that new waves of variants demonstrate that the COVID-19 pandemic “is nowhere near over.”
The WHO chief outlined for reporters the interlinked challenges presented now by the virus, beginning with sub-variants of omicron, like BA.4 and BA.5, which continue to drive waves of cases, hospitalizations and deaths globally.
The WHO chief also pointed to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines that are not being deployed effectively.
“The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden based on their capacity, in terms of both hospitalization for acute cases and the expanding number of people with post COVID-19 condition, often referred to as long-COVID,” he said.
He highlighted a disconnect in COVID-19 risk perception between scientific communities, political leaders and the general public, describing it as “a dual challenge of communicating risk and building community trust in health tools and public health social measures like masking, distancing and ventilation.”
He then pivoted to the ongoing monkeypox outbreaks saying that there are currently 9,200 cases throughout 63 countries.
Next week the Emergency Committee for the disease will reconvene to examine trends, the success so far of countermeasures and next steps tackling the outbreak, he added.
In the meantime, he said that the WHO continues to battle the stigma around the virus, coordinate vaccine sharing, and drive forward research and development.
“I again stress that we must work to stop onward transmission and advise governments to implement contact tracing to help track and stem the virus as well as to assist people in isolation,” Tedros highlighted.
On Tuesday the U.K. Health Security Agency reported that as of July 11, there were 1,735 confirmed cases in the U.K. Of these, 1,660 are in England. The UKHSA also noted that a significant majority of cases are in reported in metropolitan London.
In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are more than 750 monkeypox cases in the U.S. — across almost every state.
However, a stepped up response in ordering vaccines as well as testing has begun. In announcement Monday, the CDC noted that the Mayo Clinic Laboratories will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC’s orthopoxvirus test, which detects most non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.
“The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.”
On June 22, HHS announced that five commercial laboratory companies would soon begin offering monkeypox testing. Since then, CDC has shipped the tests to the laboratories and their employees have been trained on their administration, among other steps.
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Healthcare providers, nationwide, can order the orthopoxvirus test from Mayo Clinic Laboratories just as they normally would order other tests. The public will not be able to go to a Mayo Clinic laboratory and submit a specimen. Mayo Clinic Laboratories will use electronic laboratory reporting to report results to jurisdictions as outlined in the CDC reporting guidance.
CDC anticipates additional commercial laboratories will come online in the coming days, and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the month of July. Healthcare providers can access information on Mayo Clinic Laboratories’ test at https://news.mayocliniclabs.com/*.
The latest CDC information on monkeypox is available at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.
On the subject of COVID, the CDC cautioned Monday that BA.4 and BA.5 — subvariants of the omicron variant — now make up 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with BA.5 accounting for a majority of cases.
Early indications signal that BA.5 may have some increased ability to escape immunity, including from prior infections, meaning it has the potential to cause the numbers of infections to rise in the coming weeks.
This potential for increase is greatest where fewer people are up to date on their vaccinations and there is increased waning of immunity from vaccines, the CDC said.
Health
D.C. urges gay, bi men, trans women to get Monkeypox vaccination
Majority of local cases are men who have sex with men
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and the city’s Department of Health announced that beginning on Monday, June 27, a limited number of appointments can be made for monkeypox vaccinations and that gay and bisexual men and transgender women who have sex with men are urged to get vaccinated.
In a statement released on Monday, the mayor and health department said Monkeypox vaccinations offered by the city are free and available Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays between 1-8 p.m. at the city’s health department facility at 7500 Georgia Ave., N.W. It says the appointments are for eligible D.C. residents and can be made at PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov.
“Monkeypox is a rare, but potentially serious viral illness that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox lesions/rash,” the statement from the mayor and DOH says, “Monkeypox can spread during intimate contact between people, including respiratory secretions during prolonged face-to-face contact, during intimate physical contact like sex, kissing, or hugging, as well as touching fabrics and objects during sex that were used by a person with monkeypox, such as bedding and towels,” the statement says.
According to the statement, the initial symptoms of monkeypox often include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches and swollen lymph nodes, followed by a rash and skin lesions.
“Although the majority of cases do not require hospitalization, monkeypox is dangerous, highly contagious, and uncomfortable,” the statement says. “While monkeypox can spread to anyone, the majority of current cases in the District are in men who have sex with men,” it says.
The DOH and mayoral statement says that to be considered eligible for the monkeypox vaccination provided by the city, persons must be a D.C. resident, 18 years of age or older and must fall within these categories:
• Gay, bisexual, and other men 18 and older who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) sexual partners or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days
• Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men
• Sex workers (of any sexual orientation/gender)
• Staff (of any sexual orientation/gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs).
The statement says upon arrival at the vaccination site, proof of D.C. residency will be required and could include an identification card with a D.C. address, a utility bill or other mail with the person’s name on it and a D.C. address, or a current D.C. lease or mortgage with the person’s name on it.
News
Gay doctor elected AMA president-elect
Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld joined organization 22 years ago
Physicians and medical students have elected Wisconsin-based anesthesiologist Dr. Jesse Ehrenfeld as the first openly gay president-elect of the American Medical Association (AMA).
Ehrenfeld was elected June 14 at the AMA House of Delegates’ annual meeting.
“Well, it’s certainly just an amazing feeling to know that you’ve got the confidence of your colleagues from such a broad array of practice types of modalities and perspectives,” Ehrenfeld told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “The association is a very diverse and increasingly diverse organization, and that’s a good thing. It’s more representative of the country and to see such broad support for a vision to move forward was really sort of heartening for me.”
The anesthesiologist and LGBTQ health expert will also serve as the first openly gay AMA president when he steps into the position later this month.
“When I joined the AMA 22 years ago, roughly, I didn’t think it was possible that a gay person could be the AMA president. And certainly 175 years ago, when the AMA was founded, that felt like something that wouldn’t have been possible,” Ehrenfeld said. “And so, to look at how the association, how medicine, health professional organizations have evolved, it’s pretty remarkable when you look at what that has looked like, and that’s a reflection of society in general. But certainly, you know, another pink ceiling has been shattered.”
Ehrenfeld previously served on the AMA’s Board of Trustee’s Executive Committee. He also worked on the AMA Recovery Plan for America’s Physicians; a long-term project that was unveiled at the annual meeting.
“A big component of that is helping physicians prepare the health system so that we can make sure that we can renew our commitment to achieving optimal health for all,” Ehrenfeld said. “To do that, we have to make sure that we prioritize the needs of physicians to improve patient care.”
Ehrenfeld is an associate dean and tenured professor of anesthesiology at the Medical College of Wisconsin and has advocated for issues affecting multiple marginalized communities, such as transgender representation in the military. He emphasized the importance of diversifying the medical field to ensure better service for patients.
“We need folks from every community but particularly marginalized communities to step forward and enter the profession. That’s how patients get better care,” Ehrenfeld said “There’s data that when we have a more diverse healthcare workforce, and when we’re a more diverse community, that those health disparities inequities, actually start to go away.”
New 988 mental health hotline launches
Democratic leaders urged to restrict Supreme Court jurisdiction over marriage, abortion
Student protesters in Fairfax County call for inclusivity
CDC on monkeypox: ‘We anticipate an increase in cases in the coming weeks’
PHOTOS: SMYAL for Summer
Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enrages Twitter users
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
Libs of TikTok extremist group attacks Canadian LGBTQ youth center
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
Arts & Entertainment4 days ago
Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enrages Twitter users
-
Virginia5 days ago
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
-
District of Columbia23 hours ago
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
-
Celebrity News4 days ago
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
-
Photos6 days ago
PHOTOS: Hagerstown Pride
-
Canada5 days ago
Libs of TikTok extremist group attacks Canadian LGBTQ youth center
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films
-
Florida4 days ago
Video to prevent LGBTQ+ bullying taken down in Florida schools