New 988 mental health hotline launches

The first three-digit hotline in the U.S. for people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health crises launched on Saturday.

988 will replace the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funds 200 call centers around the country. SAMHSA has allocated upwards of $282 million to state, territory and tribal governments in order to bolster their capacity ahead of 988’s launch.

The agency, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has met with state, territorial and tribal officials to ensure they smoothly implement 988. SAMSHA has also worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heath Resources and Services Administration to provide necessary financial support.

“It is an unprecedented transformation and opportunity to transform how we think about crisis care across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Mental Health and Substance Use Miriam Delphin-Rittmon before the launch.

“The 988 lifeline is an important step forward,” she added. “It marks a critical transformation for the country in terms of how we approach crisis care and suicide prevention.”

John Palmieri, the acting director of SAMHSA’s 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordination Office, notes anyone who calls, texts or chats with 988 will be able to speak with a crisis counselor who will listen to them and connect them to support.

“It will ultimately save lives, providing crisis support for individuals who are suicidal or are facing other forms of emotional distress,” said Palmieri.

The National Hotline Suicide Designation Act that then-President Donald Trump signed in 2020 paved the way for 988’s creation. The law, according to the Washington Post, mandated the hotline provide specific services to LGBTQ youth.

Palmieri noted $7.2 million has been earmarked in fiscal year 2022 “to support specifically enhancing access to LGBTQ+ youth.”

“There are conversations and planning happening now to expand programming that will facilitate access for that population,” he said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on July 1 told the Washington Blade during a conference call that he and his colleagues “want to make sure that we are going to be responsive” to LGBTQ callers.

“Issues of discrimination, of attacks and abuse are coming to particular communities more than others, and so it would not surprise us to see cause of stress and distress coming from certain communities,” said Becerra. “And so we have been doing work on that.”

“We clearly understand that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of suicide as well documented in some of the populations that we’re extremely invested in supporting,” added Palmieri during the same call.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Department of Behavioral Health Director Barbara J. Bazron on Friday announced the nation’s capital will participate in the 988 launch. Los Angeles County is among the other jurisdictions that have prepared for it.

“We are very focused on how we connect more residents to mental health care, and that is especially critical for people who are in crisis. Just like people know 911, now we also want people to know and use the 988 lifeline,” said Bowser in a press release. “In calling 988, people can get connected to trained crisis counselors and lifesaving services – any time, day or night.”

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin also highlighted 988.

“Tomorrow, after years of advocacy by Americans working to improve our mental health system, 988 will become our new nationwide number for suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crises,” tweeted Raskin on Friday. “Call or text 988 for a trained counselor who can provide support.”

Raskin’s son, Tommy Raskin, on Dec. 31, 2020, died by suicide.