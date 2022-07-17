Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans

A recent survey by the South Africa-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation that gauged the level of LGBTQ and intersex tolerance on the continent has received mixed reactions from some of Africa’s advocacy groups.

The African Youth Survey, which first took place in 2020, surveyed 4,500 people in Angola, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.

Nearly 40 percent of young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution and hate crimes on the basis of sexual identity. This figure represents a seven percent increase in comparison with the group’s 2020 survey. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their country needs to do more to defend the rights of the LGBTQ and intersex community.

South Africa had the highest percentage of respondents who said they support LGBTQ and intersex rights. Malawi, Sudan and Uganda ranked last.

“We have found Africa’s youth to be highly tolerant of refugees, immigrants and ethnic minorities and we believe that this next generation of leaders will be the changemakers that Africa’s next generation needs them to be, to ultimately ensure that the rise in commitment to community tolerance which we see in 2022, builds year on year,” said Ichikowitz Foundation Chair Ivor Ichikowitz.

Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride in South Africa said the survey was not a true reflection of the level of tolerance when it comes to LGBTQ and intersex issues, citing the continent stlll lags behind when it comes to the recognition of LGBTQ and intersex rights.

“We still have a long way to go especially when the leaders of certain countries don’t respect 2SLGBTQIA+ and human rights, where it is the norm for 2SLGBTQIA+ people to be murdered and nothing is done, when religious and politicians keep saying that homosexuality is a crime and should be punished by death, so we need to engage the youth and educate the youth to make any positive impact on this point,” said Walker.

“More so, we need to help Pride events and educational workshops with corporate backing in this regard because when it comes to corporate sponsorship it is hard to get it in Africa yet the same corporate companies in Europe and America sponsor Pride and other organizations but do nothing in Africa,” added Walker. “As a result, I don’t see more countries in Africa legalizing same sex marriages in the next few years because the country’s leaders and religious leaders continue promoting the notion that states that homosexuality is a crime.”

Iga Isma, the executive director of Happy Family Youth Uganda, an NGO that helps to provide safe shelter and training for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Uganda, agreed with the survey’s findings that nearly 40 percent young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution, and hate-crimes on the basis of sexual identity. Isma nevertheless agreed that more needed to be done.

“African youths are now more indulgent to 2SLGBTQIA+ conversations but given that many African countries believe in their culture, it is still or will be still difficult or impossible to tame the minds of many Africans from loathing those that identify as 2SLGBTQIA+,” said Isma. “Nevertheless, dialogues or workshops about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community should be implemented in all African countries so that African youths can get to know the merits or be aware about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”

Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.