Africa
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Respondents in 15 countries participated in Ichikowitz Family Foundation poll
A recent survey by the South Africa-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation that gauged the level of LGBTQ and intersex tolerance on the continent has received mixed reactions from some of Africa’s advocacy groups.
The African Youth Survey, which first took place in 2020, surveyed 4,500 people in Angola, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.
Nearly 40 percent of young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution and hate crimes on the basis of sexual identity. This figure represents a seven percent increase in comparison with the group’s 2020 survey. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their country needs to do more to defend the rights of the LGBTQ and intersex community.
South Africa had the highest percentage of respondents who said they support LGBTQ and intersex rights. Malawi, Sudan and Uganda ranked last.
“We have found Africa’s youth to be highly tolerant of refugees, immigrants and ethnic minorities and we believe that this next generation of leaders will be the changemakers that Africa’s next generation needs them to be, to ultimately ensure that the rise in commitment to community tolerance which we see in 2022, builds year on year,” said Ichikowitz Foundation Chair Ivor Ichikowitz.
Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride in South Africa said the survey was not a true reflection of the level of tolerance when it comes to LGBTQ and intersex issues, citing the continent stlll lags behind when it comes to the recognition of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“We still have a long way to go especially when the leaders of certain countries don’t respect 2SLGBTQIA+ and human rights, where it is the norm for 2SLGBTQIA+ people to be murdered and nothing is done, when religious and politicians keep saying that homosexuality is a crime and should be punished by death, so we need to engage the youth and educate the youth to make any positive impact on this point,” said Walker.
“More so, we need to help Pride events and educational workshops with corporate backing in this regard because when it comes to corporate sponsorship it is hard to get it in Africa yet the same corporate companies in Europe and America sponsor Pride and other organizations but do nothing in Africa,” added Walker. “As a result, I don’t see more countries in Africa legalizing same sex marriages in the next few years because the country’s leaders and religious leaders continue promoting the notion that states that homosexuality is a crime.”
Iga Isma, the executive director of Happy Family Youth Uganda, an NGO that helps to provide safe shelter and training for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Uganda, agreed with the survey’s findings that nearly 40 percent young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution, and hate-crimes on the basis of sexual identity. Isma nevertheless agreed that more needed to be done.
“African youths are now more indulgent to 2SLGBTQIA+ conversations but given that many African countries believe in their culture, it is still or will be still difficult or impossible to tame the minds of many Africans from loathing those that identify as 2SLGBTQIA+,” said Isma. “Nevertheless, dialogues or workshops about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community should be implemented in all African countries so that African youths can get to know the merits or be aware about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Three gay men sentenced to death in northern Nigeria
Sharia court in Bauchi state issued ruling on July 1
Advocacy groups in Nigeria have expressed alarm over the fate of three men who were sentenced to death because they are gay.
According to a Sharia, or Islamic law, court in Ningi in Bauchi state in northeastern Nigeria, the three men — Abdullahi Beti, 30, Kamilu Ya’u, 20, and Mal. Haruna, 70 — were arrested in the village of Gwada on June 14.
After hearing the statements by witnesses as well as admittance of guilt by the accused, Judge Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi on July 1 sentenced them to death by stoning under Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and a provision of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i, a book that is used to interpret Sharia law.
The three men have yet to be executed.
“First of all, the silver lining is that it’s not too late. Normally, the governor has to sign off on the execution before it happens and there is a one month period in which the convicts can appeal their death sentences,” noted the Queer Union for Economic and Social Transformation, a coalition of queer Nigerians.
The group, known by the acronym QUEST, noted the men could not afford a lawyer.
“Their trial continued without them being provided legal representation as the constitution requires and they were all made to plead guilty,” said QUEST. “We need to put pressure on national and religious leaders to weigh in on the unconstitutionality that went on in this process. These people will watch us all die if it means keeping their power. We cannot let their silence go unacknowledged.”
Jide Macaulay, an openly gay Nigerian pastor who was recently appointed chaplain of St. Peter’s House Chaplaincy at Manchester University in the U.K., on social media described the death sentences as barbaric and a violation of human rights.
“This is heartbreaking and the very reason that Pride is a protest. Killing gay people because of who they love is barbaric and an abuse of human rights,” said Macaulay. “We need a new voice of reason to protect the lives of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender citizens in Nigeria. We must seek justice for the lives of these men. Queer Nigerians desperately need a change, a government that will deliver on their human rights, end police brutality and decriminalization of homosexuality. Any sane government will include those who deeply care about the welfare and justice for those most vulnerable. Queer Nigerians contribute to society and the economy. We cannot be ignored.”
Nigeria has penal and criminal codes that dictate crime and punishments for them in the country.
The penal code applies in the north, where there is a Muslim majority, and the criminal code in the southern part of the country, where there is a Christian majority.
Twelve states in northern Nigeria — Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kebbi, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger and Gombe — have implemented Sharia law that is applicable in marriage, divorce, inheritace, succession and other personal matters. Sharia courts impose sentences that can range from floggings and amputations to the death penalty.
The 12 Nigerian states that have implemented Sharia law are among the handful of jurisdictions around the world in which homosexuality remains punishable by death.
The last time a Nigerian Sharia court passed a death sentence was in 2016 when Abdulazeez Inyass was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Africa
Homophobic attacks in South Africa persist
Mpho Falithenjwa died by suicide after he was bullied for being gay
Despite having a constitution that explicitly protects LGBTQ and intersex South Africans, homophobic attacks remain pervasive in the country.
Mpho Falithenjwa, 14, died by suicide earlier this month after he was bullied because he was gay, according to his sister who spoke with MambaOnline, a local LGBTQ and intersex publication. South Africa’s LGBTQ and intersex community is wondering how an incident like this can be averted from happening again.
“We believe that the untimely passing of Mpho was mainly because of societal pressure, because of how society made it impossible for Mpho to come out without fear or prejudice, so what happened to Mpho really saddens us as activists it saddens us as Access Chapter 2 but over and above it saddens us as a country that 26 years after officially signing this Constitution as a country, we still have to grapple with issues of addressing the victimization of homophobia and transphobia subjected to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and it happened a time when we are reflecting and commemorating international Pride,” said Mpho Buntse of Access Chapter 2, a South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organization.
“Moreso, it brings eyes into the country to question the credibility of our Constitution because it cannot be that we have a Constitution that embraces the 2SLGBTQIA+ community yet it still makes it difficult for people to live without prejudice so this was conversion practice in the making because of the pressure that Mpho was given by society to conform to what society believes Mpho is as compared to what Mpho believes he is,” added Buntse. “What happened to self-affirmation? Generally as a country I think we really need to take a stance, a very strong stance in fighting and confronting issues of transphobia and homophobia from a place of policy more than anything.”
Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project called for more stringent measures to be taken against any form of bullying.
“There are many forms of bullying, verbally, physically and emotionally, it is abusive and should never be tolerated. Nobody should stand by no matter who you are, what your position is or what your age is and watch another person being bullied,” said Maseko. “Moreover, a deep concern for us is that the ages of perpetrators of hate crimes have been young. What are we passing on to our young people? What messages are we giving them, that makes it okay to start calling people names and excluding people because of who they are?”
Falithenjwa’s death by suicide is the latest case to send shockwaves across South Africa.
A court in Pretoria in April sentenced two men to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old lesbian in 2020.
Human Rights Watch statistics indicate at least 20 LGBTQ and intersex people were reported killed in South Africa between February and October 2021. The international NGO indicates many of them were either beaten or stabbed to death because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“We cannot keep losing young lives just based on who they are and how they identify. It’s hard when you are young and feel that you are not accepted and then bullied, and nobody does anything to stop bullying wherever it happens,” said Maseko. “That person then turns that hate inwards and ends their own life before their life has even really begun. Why? Just because of who that person is? Words have the ability to cause this outcome and it is devastating that a young person feels like they can no longer go on because of someone else’s words.”
Maseko added it is “not acceptable and should not be tolerated.”
“Our children should be learning in their homes that it is never okay to do this to others. Children should not engage in prejudice,” said Maseko. “If they have learnt it, because none of us are born with prejudice, they have the ability to unlearn it. In schools, where it is evident that someone is the target of bullying on any grounds, immediate action should be taken.”
Africa
Mauritius activists await ruling on sodomy law
Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in country
Section 250 of Mauritius’ Criminal Code criminalizes sodomy with up to five years in prison. That may soon change after four young LGBTQ people challenged the law in the country’s Supreme Court.
The four plaintiffs who come from Hindu, Christian and Muslim backgrounds and are members of the Young Queer Alliance, a Mauritian LGBTQ rights group, brought their case in 2019. Three of them are the first public officers to come out as gay, while the fourth plaintiff is an artist.
The Young Queer Alliance in a statement notes two of the plaintiffs have been in a committed relationship for seven years. They and the other two plaintiffs argue Section 250(1) does not have a place in a modern and democratic Mauritius.
“2SLGBTQIA+ people should benefit from the same protection afforded to other citizens such as protection from discrimination and should enjoy the same freedom of expression and right to privacy as them,” says the Young Queer Alliance. “Section 250 is contrary to the values of democracy and treats 2SLGBTQIA+ people as second-class citizens. There is no justifiable reason why section 250(1) should be maintained in our criminal code when it concerns two consenting adults.”
The Young Queer Alliance notes the plaintiffs have requested the Supreme Court to declare that “sexual orientation forms part of and is implied in the definition of sex as enacted under Sections 3, 3 (a) and 16 of the Constitution of Mauritius, a declaration that Section 250 of the Criminal Code Act is unconstitutional and alternatively, a declaration that Section 250 of the Criminal Code does not apply to consensual acts of sodomy performed by consensual adults.”
Jean Daniel Wong of Collectif Arc-en-Ciel, an NGO that focuses on human rights issues in Mauritius, told the Washington Blade the case is a historic moment for the country.
“This was a truly historic moment for our nation, which has always placed equality and non-discrimination at the heart of the very fabric of our society,” said Wong. “Section 250 stands in stark contrast to the ideals of our Constitution. 2SLGBTQIA+ rights are human rights. Who we are and who we love should never be reasons for discrimination or abuse. It is time for our country to provide us with the same legal protections and equality before the law as all citizens of Mauritius.”
The Supreme Court last considered the case on June 1.
If it repeals Section 250(1); Mauritius will join South Africa, Angola, Botswana and other African countries that have decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual relations.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
New 988 mental health hotline launches
Democratic leaders urged to restrict Supreme Court jurisdiction over marriage, abortion
Student protesters in Fairfax County call for inclusivity
CDC on monkeypox: ‘We anticipate an increase in cases in the coming weeks’
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
‘Raven’s Home’ introduces first trans character in Disney Channel history
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
Lesbian entrepreneur uses crime scene TikTok to educate
Comings & Goings
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia3 days ago
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
-
Arts & Entertainment6 days ago
Transphobic interaction between J.K. Rowling and Matt Walsh enrages Twitter users
-
Virginia7 days ago
Youngkin: Marriage equality is ‘the law’ in Va.
-
Celebrity News6 days ago
Tom Daley receives OBE at Windsor Castle
-
Arts & Entertainment5 days ago
‘Raven’s Home’ introduces first trans character in Disney Channel history
-
Canada7 days ago
Libs of TikTok extremist group attacks Canadian LGBTQ youth center
-
Arts & Entertainment7 days ago
Thor: Love and Thunder features more queer scenes than previous Marvel films
-
Florida6 days ago
Video to prevent LGBTQ+ bullying taken down in Florida schools