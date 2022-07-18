Connect with us

10 LGBTQ events this week

Music, drag, leather and dancing and more

Published

6 hours ago

on

Drag and dancing are only a few of the activities coming up this week. (Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)

Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Baltimore) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.

Tuesday Gaymer Social

Tuesday, July 19
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook

Join the DC Gaymers for a night of games and camaraderie. All gaming stations will be open for free play. Games include Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mary Party Superstars and more.

DC Boys of Leather July Happy Hour

Thursday, July 21
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook

The DC Boys of Leather host a monthly happy hour complete with a bootblack on the back patio. Wear your gear for an evening of general merriment at this queer venue.

Miss Gay Freestate

Maranda Rights hosts the Miss Gay Freestate pageant on Friday. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, July 22
Doors 9 p.m. / Pageant 10 p.m.
Central Bar Mount Vernon
887 North Howard Street
Baltimore, Md.
Cover $5 / $7 after 10 p.m.
Facebook

Join host Maranda Rights for a preliminary drag competition for Miss Gay Maryland 2022.

Kicks & Giggles: GLOW/CRAZY dance party

Glow Party at the Green Lantern. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Friday, July 22
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook

Kicks & Giggles is a no cover great time out. Free drinks from 9-10 if you are wearing body paint on your chest or back. Anything underwear and up is acceptable.

LGBTQ+ Brunch

(Blade file photo by Hugh Clarke)

Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite

Go Gay DC hosts a brunch and meetup at Freddie’s. There is no cover charge, but you can order food off of the menu or partake in an all-you-can-eat buffet with mimosa for $14.99.

Comedy Bonfyre Presents: Bold and Baddie Special

Saturday, July 23
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Tickets

Comedy Bonfyre is a monthly stand-up comedy showcase. In this Bold and Baddie Special, look out for Sarah Suzuki Harvard and Kate Blansett with performers Anna Artazova, Stacey Axler, Davine Ker, Arzoo Malthotra, Ambi and Andie Basto.

Elevate

Saturday, July 23
Doors 9 p.m.
City Winery
1360 Okie Street, N.E.
$30 advance / $40 door
Facebook | Tickets

Join the city’s top DJs and drag favorite Cake for a night of dancing and entertainment at the top two floors of City Winery.

Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch

Cake and Logan Stone are two of the hosts for the Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch. (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, July 24
Two showtimes:
– Seating 11 a.m. / Show 11:30 a.m.
– Seating 1:30 p.m. / Show 2 p.m.
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 admission + $50 bottomless brunch
Facebook

Join Cake, Crimsyn, Logan Stone and Chicki Parm for a bottomless drag brunch at Johnny Pistoals on Sunday. This month’s theme is Beach, Please! so come in your best beachwear.

LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation

As You Are (Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Sunday, July 24
12-2 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite

For another Go Gay DC! opportunity to meet friends and hang with the community, meet up at As You Are for coffee and conversation on Sunday.

BONBON Mini-Festival

Sunday, July 24
5-11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$20
Facebook

This mini music festival is a benefit for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL. DJs and performers include Dvonne, Tommy C, PWRPUFF, Kristy la rAt, Gabberbitch69, Aphroditus, Franxx and Haus of Bambi.

