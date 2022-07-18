District of Columbia
Financial crisis prompts employees to close Casa Ruby
Faced eviction from buildings due to unpaid rent; staff unpaid
Casa Ruby, the D.C. LGBTQ community services center that provided transitional housing services for homeless LGBTQ youth and adults and support for LGBTQ immigrants, has shut down all of its programs after it lost most of its city funding, one of its few remaining employees told the Washington Blade.
Tania Cordova, a Casa Ruby official who has coordinated the group’s LGBTQ immigrant services program, said a failure to pay the rent for Casa Ruby’s offices and rental homes for its transitional housing program made it impossible for the remaining staff of about 10 employees to continue any of the group’s programs.
The Casa Ruby shutdown this week took place nine months after Ruby Corado, the group’s founder and longtime executive director, resigned last October. She announced her resignation less than a week after the D.C. Department of Human Services disclosed it would not renew an annual Casa Ruby grant of what was said to be $850,000 to operate a low-barrier shelter for LGBTQ people.
At the time of her resignation, Corado said Casa Ruby’s then-Government Affairs Director Alexis Blackmon would assume the position of interim executive director while a search took place for a permanent director. But Blackmon resigned from the interim position a short time later and Casa Ruby announced that Jackie Franco, one of its managers, would serve as interim leader for the group with the title of Chief of Staff.
According to Cordova and others familiar with Casa Ruby, who spoke on condition of not being identified, Corado retained full control of Casa Ruby’s finances and made all key decisions despite her claim to have resigned. Cordova and other Casa Ruby staffers have also pointed out that Corado since the time of her announced resignation has spent most of her time in El Salvador operating, among other things, a Casa Ruby she opened in the capital city of San Salvador.
Corado told the Blade in an interview in May that the Casa Ruby board approved the creation of the Casa Ruby in El Salvador. Among its objectives, Corado said, was to provide services for LGBTQ Salvadorans so that they would not be forced to immigrate to the U.S.
Neither Corado nor Franco could immediately be reached this week for comment on the claim by the Casa Ruby staff that they had shut down the D.C. Casa Ruby’s operations.
One source familiar with the D.C. Casa Ruby said there were only about 10 staff members left as of June of this year. Cordova said that as of earlier this year, the entire Casa Ruby Board of Directors had resigned, raising the question of whether Casa Ruby could legally operate without a board.
The Washington Post reported this week that Casa Ruby employed as many as 100 people as of 2020, eight years after Corado founded the group in 2012.
In its 2020 IRS 990 finance report, which all nonprofit organizations are required to file each year, Casa Ruby reported its total revenue for the year was $4,161,905, with most of the funds coming from D.C. government grants. The 2020 report, the latest one the IRS has released, also shows that Corado’s salary and total compensation for that year was $260,416.
Casa Ruby sources said the group filed a request for an extension of the deadline for filing 2021 IRS 990 report because Corado had not provided the needed financial information. The sources said that while the D.C. government has withheld several hundred thousand dollars in grants for Casa Ruby in the past year or two due to “noncompliance” with the terms of the grants, Casa Ruby has continued to receive funds from private donors. And the staff has not been informed by Corado, according to the sources, on how the private donor funds have been used.
In her interview with the Blade in May, Corado said she believes the Department of Human Services, which has provided much of Casa Ruby’s D.C. government funding, as well as the mayor’s office, was retaliating against her for her outspoken criticism of the city’s handling of programs for the homeless and other programs.
The Department of Human Services has not responded to repeated requests by the Blade for its specific reasons for determining that Casa Ruby was not in compliance with the DHS grants, which prompted DHS to cut off its funds for those grants.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, in response to a question from the Blade, reacted to the news on Monday.
“I’m sad about it,” Bowser said. “And a lot of people here know Ruby and know the organization and especially know that organization when it was doing work that nobody else was doing. So, I’m very sad about it. But I also know when we give hundreds of thousands and millions of dollars and vendors aren’t being paid and employees aren’t being paid, you’ve got a problem. You’ve got a problem. So, none of us can turn our back on it. We have to fix the problem.
“So, I’m sad about it because that was an organization that has done the work. We have to figure out what happened and fix it.”
The Menkiti Group, the company that owns the building at 7325 Georgia Ave., N.W., which Casa Ruby used as its headquarters and for the low barrier shelter, claims in a Landlord Tenant Court filing that Casa Ruby owes the company over $1 million in unpaid rent and late fees, among other expenses. Corado told the Blade last year that she withheld some of the rent in a dispute over what she said was the owner’s failure to maintain the building that led to multiple violations in the city’s fire and building code.
A spokesperson for the company told the Blade last year that Corado agreed to a lease that holds the tenant responsible for all needed repairs for the building. Casa Ruby has since moved out of that building.
The landlord for two smaller buildings in the Dupont Circle area in which Casa Ruby rented space have also filed eviction notices for failure to pay the rent.
Cordova said that the Union Temple Baptist Church, which rented four small townhouses to Casa Ruby where Cordova helped to operate the group’s LGBTQ immigrant services program, filed for eviction in court over failure by Casa Ruby to pay the rent. The church owns the buildings. Cordova said the immigrant occupants of the buildings as well as she, who lived in one of them, were forced to move out.
“Everything is closed,” Cordova said. “Nobody is going there to get services because there is nobody to provide the services,” she said. “We don’t have an office, we don’t have office supplies, we don’t have an internet. How are we going to provide services?”
District of Columbia
Bowser cuts ribbon on first D.C. homeless shelter for LGBTQ adults
Marshall Heights facility to open in August
Advocates and city officials gathered in Marshall Heights on Thursday to celebrate the opening of the D.C.’s first shelter for homeless LGBTQ adults.
Mayor Muriel Bowser and officials from the D.C. Department of Human Services cut the ribbon to the shelter located at 400 50th St., S.E. When it opens in August, the shelter will be able to house about 40 people, Bowser said.
The building previously served as a family shelter but is being converted as more shelters designated for families open up in D.C., the mayor’s office said in a statement.
“People experience homelessness differently, for different reasons and in different ways. People avoid homeless shelters also for a multitude of reasons,” Bowser said at the ceremony outside the facility. “We know and we have seen it in the creation of our small dignified family shelters, that when we get shelter right, people will come into shelter.”
In DC, 18 percent of the unsheltered population and 7 percent of the sheltered population identify as LGBTQ, Department of Human Services Director Laura Green Zeilinger said in her remarks. Twenty percent of LGBTQ people in the shelter system report a history of domestic violence, she said.
District of Columbia
Fla. judge allows Brett Parson to return to D.C. while awaiting trial
Former cop arrested in February on sex with minor charges
A Broward County, Fla., Circuit Court judge has approved a request by former D.C. police lieutenant Brett Parson allowing him to return to his D.C. home and to spend the summer at his Provincetown, Mass. residence while he awaits the start of his trial on two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.
In a June 9 order, Circuit Court Judge Tim Bailey reversed an earlier order handed down by another judge requiring Parson to remain in Florida at the home of his parents in Boca Raton until further notice from the court.
The earlier order came shortly after Parson’s arrest on Feb. 12 on charges that he allegedly had sex with a consenting 16-year-old boy in violation of Florida’s age of consent law, which is 18, according to an arrest affidavit filed in court by a detective with the Coconut Creek Police Department.
The affidavit says the 16-year-old told police he and Parson met on the gay online dating app called Growlr and agreed to meet for a sexual encounter after exchanging “explicit” photos of each other. Court records show that the 16-year-old falsely listed his age as 18 on the Growlr site, which requires anyone using the site to be at least 18.
Under Florida law, a claim of not knowing the true age of a minor with whom someone has a sexual encounter is not grounds for a legal defense. Also under Florida law, a minor under the age of 18 cannot legally consent to a sexual encounter with someone older than 24. Parson, who retired from the D.C. police force in 2020, was 56 at the time of his arrest.
Court records show that a motion Parson’s lawyer filed in court requesting that Parson be allowed to return to D.C. and spend time at his Provincetown home was unopposed by prosecutors with the Broward County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Judge Bailey states in his order that Parson’s “Pretrial Release shall be modified in that Defendant shall be permitted to immediately relocate to his primary residence at [street address] Washington, D.C.” The order adds, “Further, beginning July 2, 2022, and until September 2, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to reside at his other home located at [street address], Provincetown, MA…and thereafter, on September 3, 2022, Defendant shall be permitted to return to his previously listed residence in Washington, D.C.”
The online court docket for Parson’s case shows that his next court appearance at the Broward County Courthouse was scheduled for Sept. 23. No date on the court records has been listed for the start of the trial.
District of Columbia
D.C. man convicted in gay love triangle murders seeks new trial
Argues previous attorneys failed to provide adequate defense
A D.C. man who was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder while armed in 2017 for allegedly using a hammer to bludgeon to death his two roommates that witnesses said he had sexual relations with is asking a judge for a new trial.
A D.C. Superior Court jury found Jeffrey Bernard Neal, who was 24 at the time of the trial, guilty of murdering Leon Young, 22, and Delano Winfield, 23, who witnesses said were at one time his closest friends and roommates. The murders took place in June of 2014 inside a house in the city’s Shaw neighborhood that the three men shared, according to police and prosecutors.
Prosecutors with the Office of the U.S. Attorney for D.C. argued that the motive for the murders appeared to be related to a dispute between the three men over money needed to pay expenses for the house. Prosecutors said witnesses and physical evidence showed that Neal killed one of his two roommates over an argument and killed the other because he witnessed the first murder.
Neal’s lawyers argued during the trial that Neal killed Young in self-defense after Young confessed to having killed Winfield and lunged at Neal with a knife in a jealous rage. The lawyers argued that the murders were the result of a love triangle gone badly among the three men. According to the defense lawyers, Young, who had been romantically involved with Neal, believed Neal was switching his romantic interests toward Winfield.
In arguments that appeared to have swayed the jury, prosecutors said the evidence disproved Neal’s claim of self-defense and showed that Neal killed both men following a dispute over money.
Neal’s current attorney filed a motion in May of this year in D.C. Superior Court requesting the new trial on grounds that Neal’s defense attorneys at his 2017 trial failed to present evidence that could have changed the outcome of the verdict to not guilty.
“Mr. Neal’s Trial Counsel failed to either meaningfully consult or secure an expert to testify regarding records critical to Mr. Neal’s claim of self-defense, without providing any tactical or strategic justification, in violation of Mr. Neal’s fundamental right to effective assistance of counsel,” his current attorney, Jeffrey Green, stated in a May 5, 2022, motion requesting an evidentiary hearing seeking a new trial.
Court records show that Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring on May 9 issued an order requiring prosecutors to file a response to Green’s motion by Aug. 8, 2022.
