Bills introduced to codify same-sex marriage
Repeal of Roe has increased urgency to secure privacy rights
In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision that rescinded the nationwide right to abortion, members of Congress are now moving on multiple tracks to protect other privacy-related rights they now perceive as under threat.
U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, on Monday introduced legislation alongside bipartisan co-sponsors that would codify marriage equality in federal law, repeal the Defense of Marriage Act and establish recognition protections for out-of-state marriages.
In a statement released following the introduction of the bill — titled the Respect for Marriage Act — Nadler connected what he felt as the necessity of such legislation to the Supreme Court’s opinion released in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
“Three weeks ago, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court not only repealed Roe v. Wade and walked back 50 years of precedent, it signaled that other rights, like the right to same-sex marriage, are next on the chopping block,” Nadler said. “As this court may take aim at other fundamental rights, we cannot sit idly by as the hard-earned gains of the Equality movement are systematically eroded.”
U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) introduced a companion bill in the U.S. Senate. The two measures join similar pieces of privacy-related legislation like the Women’s Health Protection Act, which the U.S. House of Representatives passed in an effort to codify nationwide abortion rights.
The Respect for Marriage Act’s introduction came on the same day members of Congress renewed their efforts to modify the structure of the Supreme Court altogether.
The Judiciary Act of 2021 seeks to increase the number of seats on the court to balance its judicial ideology.
In a press conference on Capitol Hill on Monday, Democratic lawmakers joined the heads of multiple national advocacy groups in calling on Congress to expand the court from nine seats to 13.
“We just cannot sit back as a captive court captures our rights,” U.S. Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) said. “Expanding the court is constitutional, it has been done before, we can do it now. And the reason we support this approach is that it is constitutional, it is immediate, and it does the job of dealing with the crisis of today.”
While lawmakers at the press conference expressed support for the codification legislation, they believe expanding the court will be more likely to stand up to potential challenges.
“You should not forget, though, that anything that the legislature passes, the Supreme Court is the final arbiter as to whether or not it is constitutional or not,” U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) said. “And so, that gives you some idea of this second track that you’re talking about. Yes, we can pass legislation, but that legislation would be challenged across the street and this right-wing, Republican, extremist Supreme Court which has been captured by money interests — the future is not bright with the current arrangement so that’s why we need to pass the Judiciary Act of 2021.”
With regard to codification legislation, however, U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) told the Washington Blade at the press conference that she is certain of Congress’ ability to secure its passage.
“I suspect that there will be a strong support for all of these legislative initiatives,” Lee said. “And I will suspect that in the Senate, it is a different atmosphere now, and because we have to be dual track — one, dealing with the reversal of the Supreme Court decisions. And what do the American people look to? They look to their legislative body — particularly Congress — to represent the majority of their views.”
Democratic leadership in Congress has endorsed various legislation working to codify such rights as same-sex marriage and nationwide abortion access. Many have been hesitant, however, to get behind efforts to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court — a stance shared President Joe Biden.
But approaching a midterm election with prospects of a Republican-controlled Congress — coupled with low overall approval ratings for the president — Democrats have framed their efforts as both urgent and mandated by the people.
“I think there is a movement, a momentum, a push by the American people to do justice and to do it justly and they’re asking us to do our jobs and that’s what we’re doing,” Lee said.
Democratic leaders urged to restrict Supreme Court jurisdiction over marriage, abortion
Roe v. Wade overturned last month
In a letter to Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill, 10 Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives asked for support in establishing and protecting nationwide privacy rights that include abortion and marriage equality.
The letter, addressed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), calls on party leaders to support a push to restrict the U.S. Supreme Court’s jurisdiction over matters and decisions regarding certain privacy-related rights.
“We write to urge your support for restricting the Supreme Court’s appellate jurisdiction in the areas of abortion, marriage equality, non-procreative intimacy and contraception,” the members of Congress wrote. “In doing so, we can ensure that, as Congress takes legislative action to codify each of these fundamental rights, a radical, restless and newly constituted majority on the court cannot further undermine the protections we would enact.”
Although Congress cannot remove the Supreme Court from cases falling under its original jurisdiction, Article III of the Constitution does grant Congress the power to strip the court’s jurisdiction in appellate cases.
Appellate jurisdiction pertains to a court hearing, reversing or amending a lower court’s previous decision on a case.
The signatories of the letter to Democratic leadership pointed to instances in which the Supreme Court itself has reaffirmed such congressional power in the past.
“Most recently, in Patchak v. Zinke (2018), Justice Thomas held for the court that, ‘When Congress strips federal courts of jurisdiction, it exercises a valid legislative power no less than when it lays taxes, coins money, declares war, or invokes any other power that the Constitution grants it,” they wrote. “‘Indeed, this court has held that Congress generally does not violate Article III when it strips federal jurisdiction over a class of cases.’”
The letter comes amid a new era of heightened tension between the Supreme Court and a number of members of Congress who have accused it of threatening the rights of certain groups of Americans after ruling on several controversial cases heard during its latest term.
In relaying what they feel to be the urgency of enacting such restrictions, the letter’s signatories pointed to the Supreme Court’s decision last month in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that ended the nationwide right to abortion. More privacy-related rights, they say, are now under threat.
“As a result of the Supreme Court’s actions, millions of people will no longer have access to abortion care, a crisis disproportionately impacting women, people of color, LGBTQIA+ people, and the undocumented,” the signatories wrote. “Moreover, Justice Thomas’ concurrence in Dobbs laid out a clear plan for the Supreme Court to overturn Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) in the near future, placing the rights to marriage equality, non-procreative intimacy and contraception in jeopardy.”
The letter was signed by U.S. Reps. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), Marie Newman (D-Ill.), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-N.J.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Mark Takano (D-Calif.) and Kaiali’i Kahele (D-Hawaii).
Post-Roe marriage equality threat highlighted in congressional hearing
Justice Clarence Thomas supports revisiting Obergefell decision
Marriage equality advocates during a congressional hearing Thursday raised fears that the right for same-sex couples to marry could be in peril in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
LGBTQ activists delivered testimony before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing titled, “What’s Next: The Threat to Individual Freedoms in a Post-Roe World,” putting the rights for same-sex couples to marry on par with abortion rights targeted by social conservatives in a 50-year effort.
Jim Obergefell, who was the lead plaintiff of the Obergefell v. Hodges decision that led the Supreme Court to rule in favor of marriage equality nationwide in 2015, gave deeply personal testimony about his efforts in securing state recognition of his marriage to his late spouse, who died of Lou Gehrig’s disease, as he made the plea to keep protection in courts.
“No couple, no family, should be forced to go to great financial expense and legal effort to gain a pale approximation of the rights and protections that come automatically with marriage,” Obergefell said. “That is not marriage, and it sets our relationships and families apart as something less worthy.”
The hearing was wide-ranging in the issues seen at play in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision, including marriage, contraception and intimacy for same-sex couples, which were called into question after Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in a concurrence decision that granting those rights should be reevaluated. Americans United for Life CEO Catherine Glenn Foster made news when she said a 10-year-old who was impregnated by rape should be forced to carry the child to full term.
Also delivering testimony before the committee was Human Rights Campaign Legal Director Sarah Warbelow, who envisioned an end to Lawrence v. Texas, the 2003 Supreme Court decision that struck down anti-sodomy laws, as a precursor to the end to marriage equality.
“To put it squarely, if Lawrence were overturned a marriage certificate could be evidence of a crime,” Warbelow said. “Today, nearly a dozen states retain laws criminalizing same-sex sexual relationships, and 35 states still have laws or constitutional amendments on the books that bar same-sex couples from marrying.”
Fears the Lawrence decision could be in danger were stoked by remarks from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who said when asked during a media interview about having to defend his state’s laws against contraception, marriage or sodomy that he had a duty to defend them.
One pointed exchange during the hearing took place between Warbelow and U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), who asked her about whether it was more likely a lesbian women would be impregnated by sexual assault and want an abortion or a same-sex couple to seek to adopt a child.
It would make no sense, Gaetz said in a dubious argument, for same-sex couples to support abortion because many seek to adopt.
Warbelow had none of it.
“It may not be more likely, but it’s an important interest someone who needs access to abortion care be able to access it,” she said.
As part of the questioning, Gaetz also asked whether the definition of a bisexual woman is someone who would pursue sexual relationships with both men and women, but Warberlow said that was not the case. Gaetz’s response was part of an exchange that went out on social media.
Gaetz himself tweeted out the video, commenting it was a “truly remarkable” attempt to redefine bisexuality.
The Florida Republican concluded his testimony by asking to Warbelow to verify that no state legislatures has introduced legislation, or even conducted a hearing, on the idea of rescinding same-sex marriage in the aftermath of the Dobbs decision. Warbelow started to deny that account and say the time after Dobbs has been brief.
No serious effort is currently underway in any state seeking to roll back marriage rights for same-sex couples. The last such challenge was in 2020 and from the solicitor general of Indiana, who was seeking to challenge the decision on the basis of birth certificates for the children of women in same-sex marriages.
Even the current 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
Gay man wins Democratic congressional primary in Ill.
Eric Sorensen running for retiring U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos’ seat
Illinois Democrats are hoping to send a gay person to Congress for the first time in the state’s history.
Voters in the 17th Congressional District in northwest Illinois on Tuesday voted to have Eric Sorensen, a former meteorologist, become the Democratic nominee for the district’s U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by retiring Democratic Congresswoman Cheri Bustos.
“THANK YOU to everyone who was a part of this movement,” Sorensen wrote on Twitter following his primary victory. “From day one this campaign has been built on three pillars: Trust, science, and communication. I’m honored to be your #IL17 Democratic nominee for Congress.”
Sorensen, who bested his closest primary opponent by more than 13,000 votes, has centered much of his campaign messaging around the issue of mitigating the effects of climate change.
Sorensen’s candidacy and potential to become the state’s first openly gay member of Congress has been met with celebration from those advocating for more of such representation on Capitol Hill. After Sorensen claimed victory on Tuesday, advocacy groups and political organizations like Equality PAC and the LGBTQ Victory Fund were quick to offer their support.
“It has never been more important to defend our pro-choice, pro-equality majority in Congress,” Victory Fund President Annise Parker said in a statement. “As a meteorologist, Eric spent the last two decades keeping his local community safe by telling the truth and promoting a pro-science agenda. His success tonight is a testament to his continued leadership and grassroots support, as well as a highly effective ground game focused on candid conversations about how to make government work for all Americans.”
Hoping to keep the district from flipping to Republican control in a midterm year that is expected to be an uphill battle for Democratic congressional majorities, Sorensen has also gained the backing of the district’s current congresswoman. Bustos took to Twitter following Sorensen’s victory to announce her support.
“Illinoisans deserve a representative who will fight for working families, help build our local economy and continue to lift up Midwestern voices,” Bustos wrote. “Eric will do that.”
Sorensen’s ultimate ascension to Illinois’ 17th Congressional District seat, however, is not assured. Though the district leans Democratic, it is widely labeled as a competitive race following nationwide redistricting of congressional maps ahead of this year’s midterms.
Such a competitive landscape is coupled with a competitive rival battling Sorensen for the seat.
His Republican opponent, lawyer and Army Reserve Capt. Esther Joy King, previously ran for the seat in 2020, losing to Bustos by just four percent of the overall vote.
Having already secured a number of high-profile Republican endorsements including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), House Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, King has already begun her November messaging campaign after besting her primary opponent by more than 30 percentage points.
“It doesn’t have to be a choice if we elect leaders who will put their constituents first rather than far-left, out-of-touch policies and that’s exactly what I’m running to do,” King said in a statement Tuesday night. “Let’s come together to win this in November.”
Groups like the Victory Fund, however, are remain optimistic that Sorensen’s potential to make history will be within reach when voters enter the polls on Nov. 8.
“Voters are clearly enthusiastic about Eric’s vision for a more equitable future,” Parker said. “We trust Eric will be a vital voice in Congress come November. The stakes have never been higher.”
