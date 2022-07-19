News
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage on bipartisan vote
Lawmakers approved measure 267-157
The U.S. House approved on Tuesday with significant bipartisan support the Respect for Marriage Act, signaling support for ensuring marriage rights for same-sex couples amid fears basic rights are at threat in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Lawmakers approved the measure, introduced by Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), by an 267-`157 vote, with 47 Republicans joining the unanimous Democrats caucus in supporting the legislation. The Washington Blade will updated details on the vote breakdown when they become available from the clerk’s office.
Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), a Black lawmaker who one’s of nine openly gay or lesbian members of Congress, was among those who spoke on the House floor ahead of the floor and said the vote on the measure was “personal” for him.
“I still remember where I was on June 24, 2011 — the day the New York State legislature passed marriage equality,” Jones said. “I was living with friends in New York City, but I was still closeted, and I was so afraid still that someone might find out the truth about my being gay. So, instead, I closed the door to my room and cried tears of joy by my lonesome. Finally, my home state of New York had recognized me as a full human being. Affirmed all of those scary, yet beautiful, feelings that I had bottled up inside for decades – wondering, hoping, one day the world would change.”
A key point of the Democrats argument for the advancing the Respect for Marriage Act was the concurrence to the Dobbs decision against abortion rights written by U.S. Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, where he spelled out his inclination to revisit the landmark decisions from the U.S. Supreme Court, including the Obergefell decision for same-sex marriage as well as the 2003 the striking down states sodomy bans in Lawrence v. Texas and the 1965 decision striking down state bans on contraception in Griswold v. Connecticut.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) significantly drew on Thomas’ concurrence in her remarks on the House floor in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, saying it was evidence of a greater plot from the Republican Party to undermine the right for same-sex couples to marry.
“We must act now to defend same sex and inter racial marriage from the bigotry and extremism in the wake of the Dobbs decision,” Pelosi said. “With marriage rights now squarely in Republican crossfires, Democrats are ferociously fighting back. With a landmark Respect for Marriage Act, we ensure that marriage equality remains the law of the land now and for generations to come.”
The Respect for Marriage Act wouldn’t keep same-sex marriage the law of the land if the Supreme Court were to strike down Obergefell per see, but repeal from the books the Defense of Marriage Act, whom the Supreme Court struck down in 2013, and require states to recognize same-sex marriages performed elsewhere. There would be constitutional issues if Congress requiring states out-and-out to accommodate same-sex couples in their marriage laws, which have been under the jurisdiction of the states.
A number of Republicans broke ranks with their caucus to vote in favor of the legislation. Log Cabin Republicans, which has taken a mixed approach to LGBTQ issues in recent years compared to other LGBTQ groups, was among the organization encouraging lawmakers to vote in favor of the bill.
Republican leadership in the U.S. House didn’t whipping the vote — one way or the other — ahead of floor vote for the Respect for Marriage Act, two Republican insiders told the Washington Blade.
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-Calif.), one of the 47 Republicans who voted in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act, told top Republicans announced in their caucus meeting that morning they wouldn’t whip the vote on the bill.
“I always have and always will support the right of any American to marry,” Mace said in a statement. “This vote is no different. I believe any two people, regardless of the color of their skin or gender or orientation or otherwise, should be free to enter into marriage together. If gay couples want to be as happily or miserably married as straight couples, more power to them.”
But the majority held the vote with some declaring on the House floor the Respect for Marriage would impede on states’ rights.
Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) was among those on the House floor decrying the Democratic leadership for forcing a vote on the Respect for Marriage Act.
“We’re going to make a decision here about the recognition of marriages across state lines, where there are differences of opinion, still to this day, about how one defines marriage,” Roy said. “In the name of full faith and credit…Republicans will be voting on this floor today on the question of whether the federal government should tell Texas what marriage is they have to recognize, irrespective of what the court has said. That is a vote. That is a choice.”
The Respect for Marriage Act now heads to the U.S. Senate, where it will face an uphill battle in a chamber that requires 60 votes to end a filibuster and advance to a vote on legislation. The Blade has placed a request in with the office of Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) seeking comment on when he’d schedule a floor vote on the bill.
En Espanol
Diputada peruana y su esposa demandarán al Estado de Perú por negarse a reconocer su matrimonio
Susel Paredes se casó con Gracia Aljovín en Miami
La diputada peruana del Partido Morado, Susel Paredes, y su esposa, Gracia Aljovín, anunciaron al Washington Blade que presentarán una demanda internacional contra el Estado de Perú por no reconocer su matrimonio celebrado en 2016 en Miami.
La decisión la tomaron luego de un fallo del Tribunal Constitucional de ese país sudaméricano donde se les negó inscribir su vínculo legal en el extranjero. La pareja había presentado con anterioridad una solicitud para que el Registro Nacional de Identificación y Estado Civil (RENIEC), que fue negado en una reciente y homofóbica sentencia.
En el máximo tribunal judicial peruano rechazó reconocer el matrimonio de ambas mujeres con cuatro votos, mientras que otros dos jueces aprobaron. El fallo señaló que los “elementos esenciales” del matrimonio en el Perú son: “ser una unión voluntaria” y “ser celebrado entre varón y mujer”. Y que en consecuencia, “no puede reconocerse en el Perú un derecho adquirido en el extranjero que colisione con esta noción”. Además de argumentar que no pueden reproducirse.
Algunas organizaciones calificaron el fallo como anti-LGBTQ porque además establece que “las uniones homosexuales no son matrimonios, por lo que no es discriminatorio no reconocerlas como tales” y que el TC no puede “introducir el matrimonio igualitario por la ventana porque esta es labor del legislador”. Al mismo tiempo, aclaró que si el Congreso quiere introducir el matrimonio entre personas del mismo sexo en Perú, debe hacerlo mediante una reforma constitucional.
Paredes junto con lamentar la decisión del TC reconoció al Blade “fue una mala noticia que yo ya esperaba. Sabíamos que esto iba a pasar porque no sólo soy activista y diputada, soy abogada, entonces sigo los criterios. Uno puede predecir lo que va a pasar con una sentencia cuando hay jueces predecibles. Estos jueces son predecibles”.
“La verdad es que es indignante. Porque yo pago mis impuestos, vivo con mi compañera hace años, tenemos una familia. ¿Entonces, cómo es posible que nuestra familia sea negada en su existencia? porque nosotras existimos”, agregó Paredes desde su oficina parlamentaria.
La congresista dijo al Blade a través de una videollamada que “en primera instancia vamos a la Comisión Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CIDH). La comisión debe evaluar si califica y si califica a favor nuestro va la corte y en la corte se vota y estoy seguro que vamos a ganar”.
Perú es uno de los pocos países de Latinoamérica que no tiene ninguna legislación y derecho a favor de las personas LGBTQ. Actualmente hay un proyecto de matrimonio igualitario durmiendo hace años en la Comisión de Justicia del Congreso nacional, presentado por el ex diputado gay, Alberto de Belaunde.
Paredes consultada por el Blade sobre si la sentencia del TC podría retrasar la aprobación del matrimonio igualitario en Perú, Paredes respondió que “sin duda alguna la derecha va a utilizar —el fallo—, y sus fundamentos, pero sus fundamentos son muy frágiles”.
Similar opinión tiene De Belaunde. “El Congreso usará de excusa esta sentencia para no legislar sobre este tema. Si sienten mucha presión mediática, buscarán una suerte de unión civil patrimonial, donde no se reconozca la existencia de una familia sino solo de un patrimonio compartido. Figura absolutamente insuficiente, y que no será aceptada por las comunidades LGBT+ pues es casi un insulto a nuestros reclamos de ser reconocidos como ciudadanos plenos”, sinceró el ex congresista.
Para él “la sentencia no solo busca negar el reconocimiento de derechos, busca hacer daño. Contra lo que ha dicho anteriormente el Tribunal Constitucional, se busca desprestigiar a la Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos señalando que no debe cumplirse con sus opiniones consultivas”.
“Es una sentencia mediocre —desconoce conceptos básicos de derecho internacional privado— pero no por ello menos dañina”, sentenció De Belaunde al Blade.
Ambos activistas coincidieron en que el Congreso peruano tiene poca voluntad política para tramitar el proyecto de ley.
“Se han aprobado leyes que se han presentado muy posteriormente a la fecha en que fue presentada la ley del matrimonio, que ha sido en octubre del año pasado. Hay una voluntad política de impedir si quiere que se discuta”, enfatizó Paredes al Blade.
La directora ejecutiva de Presentes, Pía Bravo, una agrupación de defensa de derechos LGBTQ en Perú dijo al Blade que tenían expectativas con que el fallo pudiera consagrar el primer reconocimiento legal para LGBTQ.
“El Tribunal Constitucional era una oportunidad que perdimos”, lamentó Bravo.
“Creo que es un retroceso bastante grande y es un retroceso que lamentablemente vamos a tener que seguir, que seguir enfrentando y viendo que otros caminos, que otras vías podemos encontrar para que finalmente se apruebe este derecho tan necesario”, sentenció la activista.
District of Columbia
Mayor surveys LGBTQ businesses to assess community’s ‘economic health’
City seeks to understand how queer employees interact with the District
The Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs and the Equality Chamber of Commerce are currently conducting a survey of LGBTQ businesses and employees to assess the “economic health” of the district’s LGBTQ community.
“Recognizing that the LGBTQ+ community thrives when we have access to come together,” the mayor’s office said in the survey announcement. “[Our office] also seeks to study the state of LGBTQ+ community businesses’ ability to host gatherings and events.”
The announcement defines the LGBTQ business community as those both owned by members of the community and those owned by “allies” whose businesses serve community members in the District.
The study also seeks to understand how LGBTQ employees interact economically with the District.
“Where do you physically work? Where do you virtually co-work? In a coffee shop? In a restaurant? Do you feel safe and comfortable in those spaces?” Equality Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Jameson asked the Washington Blade. “Because if you’re not waking up and going to sleep feeling safe in your own community, it limits your opportunities to become a leader in your company or become an entrepreneur.”
Jameson, who teleworks from Virginia but is still a part of D.C.’s business economy, said while these exact questions may not be on the survey, they were a guide for understanding what modern resources the Chamber needs to either provide or advocate for.
According to census data released in 2021, the pandemic had a harder impact on the LGBTQ community with more LGBTQ adults reporting experiencing food and economic insecurity than non-LGBTQ adults. Paying for household expenses was difficult for 36.5% of LGBTQ adults compared to 26.1% of non-LGBTQ adults, according to last year’s data. In addition, members of the community may have lost safe gathering places to simply be themselves even while teleworking outside of home.
The mayor’s office also conducted listening sessions with community members to gain more insights about how D.C.’s businesses currently serve as spaces for an already economically and socially vulnerable population.
“Does the city need an ordinance to say all businesses need a gender neutral restroom?” Jameson asked. “What else can be done based on the survey results to support the most marginalized among us, those who are women, transgender or people of color?”
The Equality Chamber of Commerce was one of many community organizations the mayor’s office reached out to during the survey’s early stages.
Jameson said the mayor’s office approached the ECC around April or May seeking their input in reviewing survey questions and in promoting the survey to their members. The survey went live in June and Jameson said more than 100 responses have been received as of July 14. It continues until the end of July. But Jameson hopes the end of the survey is only the beginning of the conversation.
“What actions can be taken based on the survey results?” Jameson asked. “ What policies should we be advocating for through our partners in the mayor’s office or with other community organizations such as Capital Pride? These are conversations I hope the Chamber will be a part of.”
He emphasized that future actions will be driven in part by the needs and opportunities presented in the data. The findings should also give all groups an indicator as to how to keep the metro area LGBTQ ecosystem healthy and thriving.
“When businesses are healthy and employees feel safe, they promote the economy,” Jameson said. “This is meant to support and uplift that [goal].”
To learn more about the District of Pride survey, or other networking and educational opportunities for area LGBTQ businesses, contact the Equality Chamber of Commerce DC via eccdc.biz or follow them on social media.
District of Columbia
Gay men make up 82% of D.C. monkeypox cases
Mayor calls on at-risk residents to apply for vaccinations
D.C. Department of Health Director Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt told reporters at a Monday press conference that as of Sunday, July 17, there were 122 reported cases of monkeypox in the District of Columbia and that 82 percent of those cases involved individuals who identify as gay.
Nesbitt joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser at the press conference to provide an update on the city’s response to the monkeypox outbreak. They each urged city residents to visit a newly released Department of Health website at PreventMonkeypox.dc.gov to obtain the latest information about the viral illness and whether they may be eligible for the vaccine that can prevent people from becoming infected.
“It is important to note, it is extremely important to note that while the majority of the cases during this outbreak are occurring in individuals who identify as members of the LGBTQ+ community, this is not a disease of the LGBTQ+ community,” Nesbitt said.
“Anyone can contract monkeypox, and it is important that we do not create a stigma at this time and that we encourage individuals to be on the lookout for symptoms,” she told the news conference.
Based on monkeypox case numbers reported nationwide by the U.S. Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, D.C.’s 122 cases represent the highest number of monkeypox cases per capita compared to any of the 50 states.
“We do have 122 cases as of yesterday,” Nesbitt said at the press conference. “The average age or the median age, rather, is 32. And the age range is 18 to 64,” she said. “The majority of cases are occurring in individuals who are 30 to 34 years old. Sixty-three [percent] of the cases are occurring in individuals who identify as white,” she continued.
“Ninety-six percent of the cases are occurring in individuals who identify as males,” Nesbitt said. “And 82 percent are occurring in individuals who identify as gay.”
In response to a question from the Blade, Department of Health spokesperson Kimberly Henderson said on Tuesday that Nesbitt was referring specifically to individuals who self-identified and self-reported their sexual orientation as “gay” when Nesbitt stated that 82 percent of the D.C. monkeypox cases were among people who identified as gay.
A joint statement released on Monday by the mayor’s office and the DOH says monkeypox is a potentially serious but rarely fatal viral illness “that can be transmitted from person to person through direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.” The statement says the virus is often spread during “intimate physical contact between people, including sex, kissing, and hugging.” It says it also can be spread when a person touches fabrics, such as bedding, or towels used by a person with monkeypox.
“The initial symptoms of monkeypox often include flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, and swollen lymph nodes followed by a rash and lesion on the skin,” the statement says. “The rash can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus,” according to the statement.
Monday’s press conference took place on the sidewalk outside the headquarters building on 14th Street, N.W. of Whitman-Walker Health, the LGBTQ supportive heath care clinic that is among the community-based organizations partnering with the city to address the monkeypox outbreak.
“I’m pleased to be here with Whitman-Walker,” Bowser told the press conference after she was introduced by Whitman-Walker Health CEO Naseema Shafi. “I want to thank you and your entire staff for working with D.C. Health and for continuing to work with D.C. Health in the coming weeks and months,” Bowser told Shafi.
The mayor said that as of Monday, about 2,600 people in the city had been vaccinated with their first dose of the two-dose vaccine regimen. She urged residents to go to the newly created website to determine how best to apply for an appointment for the vaccine if they believe they could be at risk for monkeypox.
“We are especially working with reaching out to members of the LGBTQ+ community, specifically to gay and bisexual men, because those are the communities most affected by the virus at this moment,” Bowser said. “But we also want the public to understand that this is not something that can only affect the LGBTQ+ community,” she said. “And we should all understand the basics of the virus and what we need to look out for.”
Nesbitt said the Department of Health was also working on monkeypox services with the D.C. group Us Helping Us, People Into Living, which has provided AIDS related services and other healthcare services for Black gay men and Black transgender women for the past 30 years, according to its website.
Dr. Sarah Henn, Whitman-Walker’s Chief Health Officer, told the Blade that Whitman-Walker began taking steps to test and treat its patients and others for monkeypox as soon as the first case in the U.S. was diagnosed in Massachusetts earlier this year. When asked if the LGBTQ supportive health clinic has had monkeypox patients, Henn said, “Oh yes, we’ve had quite a few.”
She added, “We have quite a few in treatment. And we have others that we’re watching who have more mild disease and we’re watching to see how they do. And we’re testing anywhere from two to seven patients daily for monkeypox.”
The statement released by the mayor’s office and the DOH says the city has so far received 8,300 doses of the monkeypox vaccine and has administered approximately 2,600 doses.
It says that currently, to be eligible for the vaccine in D.C., a person must be a D.C. resident, 18 years of age or older, and fall into one of these categories:
• Gay, bisexual, or other men who have sex with men and have had multiple (more than one) or any anonymous sexual partners in the last 14 days.
• Transgender women or nonbinary persons assigned male at birth who have sex with men.
• Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender).
• Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs such as bathhouses, saunas, or sex clubs.
“All residents are invited to pre-register for a vaccination appointment, and those who are not currently eligible will be contacted if eligibility changes and appointments are available,” the statement says.
