Lesbian Farmer’s emu Emmanuel goes viral

“God I love this lesbian and her bird son.” The tweet by comedian Danielle Radford got about 6,800 likes.

Hobby farmer Taylor Blake and her emu Emmanuel were first known in TikTok through Knuckle Bump Farm’s account but recently went viral. Over the week, the two adorable partners cracked up the web.

Blake started producing content online in 2013. Initially she simply showed her farm life and introduced some farm animals to the TikTok audience, until Emmanuel first, and slightly offensively, ran into the camera frame in early July.

Sometimes, camera hater Emmanuel still chose to peck the camera down to the ground, despite Black urging not to “do it.”

“Emmanuel, don’t do it” quickly became a popular catchphrase.

As Blake, a lesbian, told Washington Post, she grew up near her grandparents’ farm, and moved to help with their Knuckle Bump Farm with her girlfriend.

Emmanuel came to the farm in 2015. As Blake introduced him, he is a “down-to-earth guy.”

“I don’t really think he cares [about being famous],” Blake said to the Post, “I have talked to him about it a few times, but he hasn’t really had much of a reaction. I think he’s just … adapting to this new life of fame.”

However, Blake admitted that she felt “overwhelmed” and “shocked” by the tremendous online response. She attributed her success to the fact that people needed an emotional vent from heavy, depressing news stories, such as the war in Ukraine.

Blake depicted her video content as “fun, lighthearted,” where the audience “are not having to worry about politics, you’re not having to worry about all the terrible things that are going on in the world right now.”

Blake also clarified that Emmanuel’s appearances were not staged. Rather, he genuinely had an “obsession with the camera” — and “obsession with me. … No matter where I am … he always has to be right next to me,” Blake said.