Arts & Entertainment
Lesbian Farmer’s emu Emmanuel goes viral
Very quickly, “Emmanuel, don’t do it” became a popular catchphrase.
“God I love this lesbian and her bird son.” The tweet by comedian Danielle Radford got about 6,800 likes.
Hobby farmer Taylor Blake and her emu Emmanuel were first known in TikTok through Knuckle Bump Farm’s account but recently went viral. Over the week, the two adorable partners cracked up the web.
God I love this lesbian and her bird son— Pansexual Chocolate (@danielleradford) July 18, 2022
Blake started producing content online in 2013. Initially she simply showed her farm life and introduced some farm animals to the TikTok audience, until Emmanuel first, and slightly offensively, ran into the camera frame in early July.
@knucklebumpfarms Not a day goes by that Emanuel doesn’t try my life #emu #emusoftiktok #farmlife ♬ original sound – Knuckle Bump Farms
Sometimes, camera hater Emmanuel still chose to peck the camera down to the ground, despite Black urging not to “do it.”
@knucklebumpfarms Reply to @pdtheog is this what you wanted? Bc I have cow shit stuck in my phone speaker now😩 #emu #emmanuel #emusoftiktok #farmlife ♬ original sound – Knuckle Bump Farms
“Emmanuel, don’t do it” quickly became a popular catchphrase.
As Blake, a lesbian, told Washington Post, she grew up near her grandparents’ farm, and moved to help with their Knuckle Bump Farm with her girlfriend.
Emmanuel came to the farm in 2015. As Blake introduced him, he is a “down-to-earth guy.”
“I don’t really think he cares [about being famous],” Blake said to the Post, “I have talked to him about it a few times, but he hasn’t really had much of a reaction. I think he’s just … adapting to this new life of fame.”
However, Blake admitted that she felt “overwhelmed” and “shocked” by the tremendous online response. She attributed her success to the fact that people needed an emotional vent from heavy, depressing news stories, such as the war in Ukraine.
Blake depicted her video content as “fun, lighthearted,” where the audience “are not having to worry about politics, you’re not having to worry about all the terrible things that are going on in the world right now.”
Blake also clarified that Emmanuel’s appearances were not staged. Rather, he genuinely had an “obsession with the camera” — and “obsession with me. … No matter where I am … he always has to be right next to me,” Blake said.
@knucklebumpfarms People let me tell you bout my best friend 🤠 #emmanuel #emmanueldontdoit #emmanueltheemu #bestfriend ♬ Best friend by Harry Nilsson – PeterVigilante
Arts & Entertainment
Lia Thomas nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award
The former University of Pennsylvania swimmer has been the center of national debate about transgender athletes in sports.
Lia Thomas, the first transgender woman who has earned a national title in Division 1 athletics, was nominated by the University of Pennsylvania for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. The former University of Pennsylvania swimmer has been the center of national debate about transgender athletes in sports.
The NCAA Woman of the Year Award was established to honor senior female student-athletes who demonstrate excelling performances in academics, athletics and community services at college.
In March, Thomas, joined the women’s swimming team after competing against men for three years, became the first transgender woman to have a national title in Division 1. She finished the 500-yard freestyle event in the fastest time recorded in the NCAA season.
However, such attention-drawing performances also brought Thomas to the heated debate over whether transgender women should compete with cisgender women.
In February, sixteen of Thomas’ teammates wrote an unsigned letter to Penn and Ivy League officials, and pointed out that Thomas held biologically “unfair advantages.”
In March, conservative Christian organization Concerned Women for American (CWA) filed a lawsuit against University of Pennsylvania, stating by allowing Thomas to compete UPenn failed to protect the rights of other college female athletes.
“The future of women’s sports is at risk and the equal rights of female athletes are being infringed,” said Penny Nance, CEO and President of Concerned Women for America, in a CWA statement.
“Any school that defies federal civil rights law by denying women equal opportunities in athletic programs, forcing women to compete against athletes who are biologically male must be held accountable.”
Last month, the International Swimming Federation (FINA) approved the new policy to bar transgender athletes from competitions consistent with their gender identity, unless they can prove that “they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 or before age 12, whichever is later.”
Similarly, USA Swimming, the national governing body for competitive swimming, adopted a more restrictive policy requiring transgender women to prove that the concentration of testosterone in their blood was less than 5 nanomoles per liter for 36 consecutive months or more.
The NCAA is currently reviewing the new policy but hasn’t adopted it yet.
In total 18 states have enacted laws banning transgender athletes from sports consistent with their gender identity, and around 30% transgender athletes are accordingly affected.
Out & About
10 LGBTQ events this week
Music, drag, leather and dancing and more
Below are our picks for some of the most fun and creative things to do this week in the DMV (and Baltimore) that are of special interest to the LGBTQ community.
Tuesday Gaymer Social
Tuesday, July 19
7-10 p.m.
UPROAR Lounge & Restaurant
639 Florida Avenue, N.W.
Facebook
Join the DC Gaymers for a night of games and camaraderie. All gaming stations will be open for free play. Games include Super Smash Bros., Ultimate, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Kirby and the Forbidden Land, Mary Party Superstars and more.
DC Boys of Leather July Happy Hour
Thursday, July 21
6 p.m.
Trade
1410 14th Street, N.W.
Facebook
The DC Boys of Leather host a monthly happy hour complete with a bootblack on the back patio. Wear your gear for an evening of general merriment at this queer venue.
Miss Gay Freestate
Friday, July 22
Doors 9 p.m. / Pageant 10 p.m.
Central Bar Mount Vernon
887 North Howard Street
Baltimore, Md.
Cover $5 / $7 after 10 p.m.
Facebook
Join host Maranda Rights for a preliminary drag competition for Miss Gay Maryland 2022.
Kicks & Giggles: GLOW/CRAZY dance party
Friday, July 22
9 p.m.
Green Lantern
1335 Green Court, N.W.
Facebook
Kicks & Giggles is a no cover great time out. Free drinks from 9-10 if you are wearing body paint on your chest or back. Anything underwear and up is acceptable.
LGBTQ+ Brunch
Saturday, July 23
10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Freddie’s Beach Bar
555 23rd Street S
Arlington, Va.
Facebook | Eventbrite
Go Gay DC hosts a brunch and meetup at Freddie’s. There is no cover charge, but you can order food off of the menu or partake in an all-you-can-eat buffet with mimosa for $14.99.
Comedy Bonfyre Presents: Bold and Baddie Special
Saturday, July 23
6 p.m.
Crazy Aunt Helen’s
713 8th Street, S.E.
$10
Facebook | Tickets
Comedy Bonfyre is a monthly stand-up comedy showcase. In this Bold and Baddie Special, look out for Sarah Suzuki Harvard and Kate Blansett with performers Anna Artazova, Stacey Axler, Davine Ker, Arzoo Malthotra, Ambi and Andie Basto.
Elevate
Saturday, July 23
Doors 9 p.m.
City Winery
1360 Okie Street, N.E.
$30 advance / $40 door
Facebook | Tickets
Join the city’s top DJs and drag favorite Cake for a night of dancing and entertainment at the top two floors of City Winery.
Beach Please! Bottomless Drag Brunch
Sunday, July 24
Two showtimes:
– Seating 11 a.m. / Show 11:30 a.m.
– Seating 1:30 p.m. / Show 2 p.m.
Johnny Pistolas
2333 18th Street, N.W.
$10 admission + $50 bottomless brunch
Facebook
Join Cake, Crimsyn, Logan Stone and Chicki Parm for a bottomless drag brunch at Johnny Pistoals on Sunday. This month’s theme is Beach, Please! so come in your best beachwear.
LGBTQ+ Coffee & Conversation
Sunday, July 24
12-2 p.m.
As You Are
500 8th Street, S.E.
Facebook | Eventbrite
For another Go Gay DC! opportunity to meet friends and hang with the community, meet up at As You Are for coffee and conversation on Sunday.
BONBON Mini-Festival
Sunday, July 24
5-11 p.m.
Songbyrd Music House
540 Penn Street, N.E.
$20
Facebook
This mini music festival is a benefit for the LGBTQ youth services organization SMYAL. DJs and performers include Dvonne, Tommy C, PWRPUFF, Kristy la rAt, Gabberbitch69, Aphroditus, Franxx and Haus of Bambi.
Arts & Entertainment
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges,” Martin’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline.
Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin, 50, denied he had a sexual relationship with his nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who has filed domestic violence charges against him.
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” Martin’s attorney, Marty Singer, said in a statement to TODAY.
“The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts,” Singer continued.
Earlier this month, a Puerto Rico judge issued a restraining order against Martin, which Martin commented “completely false.”
He stated on twitter, “The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”
July 4, 2022
Spanish news Marca reported, the petitioner was Dennis Yodiel, Martin’s 21-year-old nephew. They broke up after a 7-month relationship. Nevertheless, Puerto Rican paper El Vocero reported that Martin didn’t accept the breakup and was caught hanging around the petitioner’s house.
A hearing over this case is reported to be scheduled for July 21st. If convicted, Martin may face up to 50-year in prison.
New report details financial challenges facing LGBTQ-owned small businesses
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
Lesbian Farmer’s emu Emmanuel goes viral
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
Trump backed-Cox wins Md. Republican gubernatorial primary
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
New 988 mental health hotline launches
Federal judge blocks guidance on anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
