News
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
Schumer signals plan to bring measure to Senate floor
Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) left no question Wednesday about where he stands on legislation to codify same-sex marriage, telling reporters the measure is a “stupid waste of time.”
“That bill’s not important. It’s a waste of our time on a non issue,” Rubio said, according to Business Insider’s Bryan Metzger. “But I know plenty of gay people in Florida that are pissed off about gas prices.”
Rubio’s remarks are consistent with his comment in previous years in opposition to same-sex marriage. As a presidential candidate in 2015, Rubio said the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2015 ruling in Obergefell v. Hodges is “not settled law” and compared the decision to Roe v. Wade, which justices recently overturned in the Dobbs decision.
The Florida Republican was asked his views on the Respect for Marriage Act, which the House approved Tuesday on a bipartisan basis in an effort to protect same-sex marriage after the ruling in the Dobbs case, as reporters on Capitol Hill sought to determine whether sufficient GOP support exists in the Senate to end a filibuster.
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor Wednesday he was counting votes and plans to bring the measure to a floor vote.
Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), now a critic of former President Trump but formerly a champion of a proposed constitutional amendment that would have banned same-sex marriage nationwide, said the House bill was “unnecessary,” according to Politico’s Burgess Everett.
“I haven’t given consideration to that legislation, in part because the law isn’t changing and there’s no indication that it will,” Romney was quoted as saying.
“I was really impressed by how much bipartisan support it got in the House,” Schumer said, according to the Washington Post. “I want to bring this bill to the floor, and we’re working to get the necessary Senate Republican support to ensure it would pass.”
Republicans who signaled support for the legislation include Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), who said he’d seek to co-sponsor the Senate version of the bill, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), who told reporters he “probably will” vote for it.
One Democratic holdout may be Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who once had the distinction of being the only member of the Senate Democratic caucus not to have come out in favor of same-sex marriage.
Manchin, however, signaled general support for the Respect for Marriage Act when asked Wednesday about the legislation, according to CNN’s Manu Raju.
“I haven’t seen the final print but I don’t have a problem,” Manchin was quoted as saying.
Maryland
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
Former state delegate to face Andy Harris in November
QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Former Maryland state delegate and gubernatorial candidate Heather Mizeur won the Democratic primary in the state’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.
With 310 of 312 precincts in the district reporting as of Wednesday, Mizeur had garnered nearly 69 percent of the primary vote in the district, defeating former U.S. Agency for International Development official David Harden.
At an election night gathering at the Ten Eyck Brewing Company in Queenstown on the Eastern Shore, Mizeur gathered with supporters to celebrate her victory.
“You have chosen me to be your nominee to bring dignity and leadership back to the 1st District,” Mizeur said. “You said that you trust me to represent you to be your voice and your vote in Congress and this is an immense honor, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me.”
Cheers erupted among her supporters as Mizeur went on to describe a campaign atmosphere heavily aligned with the attitudes espoused by those gathered.
“There’s an old saying among activists when things are tough: ‘Don’t mourn. Organize,’” Mizeur told her supporters while standing next to her wife. “And that’s what we’re doing here — all of us — with a spirit of energy, optimism and even joy. We’re organizing a movement for change — a movement that says the way things are isn’t good enough, one that insists that we can do better — better than a congressman who disgraces himself at every turn, who doesn’t show up for his district, who puts loyalty to a political cult ahead of loyalty to his own country.”
After succeeding in her bid for the Democratic nomination, Mizeur now faces incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris in a reliably Republican district. Mizeur would be the first openly lesbian member of Congress from Maryland if she were to win.
Mizeur has criticized Harris over revelations of his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.
“And now, now that we know, thanks to the Jan. 6 Committee, just how deeply Andy Harris was involved in the plot against our democracy,” Mizeur reiterated on Tuesday night. “He is a traitor. He violated his oath of office, his oath to defend the Constitution of this country. I believe he is unfit to serve.”
Despite the potential challenges posed to her campaign by the district’s political demographics, Mizeur told the Washington Blade that, going forward, the campaign will maintain a similar election strategy aimed at converging support from voters across the ideological spectrum.
“We have been in all 11 counties of this district, working the vote, running a unity coalition campaign to get Republicans and Democrats and Independents to join together to get rid of a congressman who has failed us,” Mizeur said. “And that work just continues.”
Encouraged by her primary victory, Mizeur expressed confidence that she would be able to succeed over Harris, who has represented the district since 2011.
“We’ve got this,” Mizeur said. “Mark my words, friends: I am the woman who’s going to defeat Andy Harris in November.”
Maryland
Trump backed-Cox wins Md. Republican gubernatorial primary
Heather Mizeur to face Andy Harris in 1st Congressional District
State Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County) on Tuesday defeated former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in the Maryland Republican gubernatorial primary.
Cox, an anti-LGBTQ member of the Maryland House of Delegates who former President Donald Trump has endorsed, defeated Schulz, who Republican Gov. Larry Hogan backed, by a 56.2-40.3 percent margin.
Unofficial election results that include early voting and Election Day ballots indicate Wes Moore, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Pérez and Comptroller Peter Franchot are ahead in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. A state law does not allow the Maryland State Board of Elections to begin counting mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Congressman Anthony Brown on Tuesday defeated former Maryland first lady Katie Curran O’Malley in the Democratic primary for attorney general by a 59.6-40.4 percent margin. Brown will face former Anne Arundel County Council member Michael Peroutka in the general election.
“A heartfelt thank you to Maryland voters for putting their faith in me,” said Brown in a statement his campaign released early Wednesday. “Our campaign’s message has resonated with voters and tonight’s results prove it. An attorney general can either be a champion for progress or a defender of the status quo. I’m running for attorney general to dismantle barriers because the status quo isn’t working for Marylanders.”
State Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) will face off against Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the race to succeed Franchot as state comptroller.
Mizeur, Ivey win primaries
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Tuesday easily won his primary, and is expected to win re-election in November.
Heather Mizeur easily defeated David Harden in the Democratic primary in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District that includes all of the state’s Eastern Shore. Mizeur, who was a member of the House of Delegates from 2007-2015, would be Maryland’s first openly lesbian member of Congress if she defeats Republican Congressman Andy Harris in November.
Former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey defeated former Congresswoman Donna Edwards by a 51.2-35.2 percent margin in the race to succeed Brown in the 4th Congressional District. Ivey will face off against Republican Jeff Warner in the general election.
Anti-LGBTQ state Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County) won the Republican primary in the 6th Congressional District. The Washington County Republican will face off against Democratic Congressman David Trone in November.
“In his time in Annapolis, the main thing Neil Parrott has accomplished is building a reputation for ineffectiveness,” said Trone on Wednesday in an email to supporters. “He’s been named one of the least effective legislators in our state. Rather than getting results for his constituents, he’s focused on advocating for hate-filled policies — like requiring people with HIV to get tattoos, taking away rights from same-sex couples and more.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who represents the 5th Congressional District, easily defeated his primary challenger. Congressmen Jamie Raskin, Kweisi Mfume, John Sarbanes and Dutch Ruppersberger also won their respective Democratic primaries on Tuesday.
“I am honored to have been selected by (Maryland’s 5th Congressional District) to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November,” tweeted Hoyer on Wednesday. “As congressman I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district.”
I am honored to have been selected by #MD05 to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November. As Congressman I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district. https://t.co/Xw0GCZ8uqE pic.twitter.com/7HowOpgIQm
— Steny Hoyer (@StenyHoyer) July 20, 2022
Gay, lesbian General Assembly incumbents, candidates ahead
State Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County), who is the House of Delegates’ first openly gay Afro-Latino member, is currently second among the four Democrats who are running in Legislative District 39. State Del. Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County) is third among the three Democrats running in Legislative District 11B.
State Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) is second among the six Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 46. State Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County) is currently second among four Democrats who are running in Legislative District 19.
State Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County) is currently first among the five Democrats who are running in Legislative District 14.
Kris Fair is first among the seven Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 3, while Joseph Vogel is currently third among the four candidates in his race in Legislative District 17. Ashanti Martinez is fourth among the six Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 3.
The top three candidates in each race will advance to the general election.
State Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) on Tuesday was unopposed in Legislative District 43.
District of Columbia
Md. man charged with targeting gays for assault in Meridian Hill Park
Federal indictment says attacker posed as police officer
A 48-year-old man who has lived in recent years in Oxon Hill, Md. and Norfolk, Va., was arrested in Norfolk on July 14 for allegedly assaulting five men he believed to be gay by spraying them in the face with pepper spray between 2018 and 2021 in D.C.’s Meridian Hill Park, which is also known as Malcolm X Park.
The arrest of Michael Thomas Pruden came two weeks after federal prosecutors unsealed a grand jury indictment handed down on June 29 charging Pruden with five counts of assault on federal land, one count of impersonating a federal officer, and a hate crime sentencing enhancement alleging that he assaulted four of the men because of their perceived sexual orientation.
“After nightfall, Meridian Hill Park was informally known in the Washington, D.C. community to be a meeting location for men seeking to engage in consensual sexual encounters with other men,” the indictment by the U.S. District Court for D.C. grand jury states. “This practice is colloquially known as ‘cruising,’” the indictment says.
“Michael Thomas Pruden frequented Meridian Hill Park after nightfall and on multiple occasions, including those described below, assaulted men in Meridian Hill Park by approaching them with a flashlight, giving police-style commands, and spraying them with a chemical irritant,” the indictment states.
The D.C. federal grand jury handed down its indictment against Pruden 11 months after a U.S. District Court trial jury in Alexandria, Va., found him not guilty of a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pepper spraying and striking in the head with a large tree branch a man on Daingerfield Island in Alexandria, which is also known as a gay cruising site.
Federal court records in Virginia show that the Daingerfield Island assault took place on March 21, 2021, five days before the D.C. grand jury indictment says Pruden allegedly assaulted the fifth victim in the Meridian Hill Park attacks on March 26, 2021.
The Virginia court records show that Pruden was arrested for the Daingerfield Island assault on May 7, 2021, about two months after the assault took place. The trial court jury acquitted him in that case on Aug. 11, 2021, the court records show. The online court records do not provide information about the witness testimony and arguments by prosecutors and the defense attorney that may have prompted the jury to acquit Pruden in that case.
A July 14 statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice announcing the indictment against Pruden for the Meridian Hill Park assaults says the U.S. Park Police and the FBI’s Washington Field Office conducted the investigation for the case. The statement notes that Meridian Hill Park is one of several federal parks located in D.C. that are under the jurisdiction of U.S. Park Police.
Neither the indictment nor the DOJ statement mentions that U.S. Park police for years have been arresting gay men in Meridian Hill Park on misdemeanor sex-related charges. The most recent known series of sex-related arrests in Meridian Hill Park took place in 2019, when at least 14 of the arrests took place.
An attorney representing one of the arrested men told the Blade that undercover plain-clothes Park Police officers were posing as men cruising for sex and appeared to be enticing the men into masturbating or prompting them to touch the officer, thinking they were interacting with a willing sex partner but engaging in action resulting in their arrest.
LGBTQ activists familiar with this type of arrest have said that while they don’t condone public sex in places like Meridian Hill Park, most of the alleged sexual activity takes place at night in hidden places such as behind thick underbrush where the general public would not observe such activity.
The Blade couldn’t immediately determine whether additional sex-related arrests have taken place in Meridian Hill Park since 2019.
“Pruden faces a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years for each assault count and a three-year statutory maximum sentence for impersonating a federal officer,” the Justice Department statement says. It says the hate crimes sentencing enhancement handed down by the grand jury increases the possible sentence for the assault counts.
“Before spraying the men, Pruden pretended to be a Park Police officer, shined a flashlight in the victims’ faces and gave the victims police-style directives,” the DOJ statement says. It points out that the indictment charges Pruden with assaulting four of the five victims because of their actual or perceived sexual orientation.
WUSA 9 TV and the Daily Mail have reported that Pruden is a former elementary school teacher in Maryland, but the two news outlets did not say how they obtained that information or where in Maryland Pruden worked as a teacher.
Pruden, who had been held in custody in Norfolk since his arrest on July 14, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at a virtual Zoom arraignment hearing on July 20 organized by the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington.
Without objection from prosecutors with the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Magistrate Judge G. Michael Harvey agreed to a request by Pruden’s court-appointed defense attorney, Alfred Guillaume, that he be released into the custody of a third-party guardian while awaiting trial. Guillaume said Pruden’s mother would act as the guardian and Pruden would be staying at his mother’s residence in Norfolk.
Guillaume, acting on Pruden’s behalf, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Frederick Yett, one of two prosecutors assigned to the case, agreed to a series of restrictions placed on Pruden as a condition for his release that were recommended by the court’s Pretrial Services office.
Among the conditions, which were approved by the judge, are that Pruden must stay away from all individuals he is accused of assaulting and refrain from taking any action that could be interpreted as an attempt to threaten or influence any witnesses in the case.
Other conditions require that he not travel out of the state of Virginia without getting permission from the court; that he remains indoors at his Norfolk residence between the hours of 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.; that he submits to location monitoring; if recommended by the Pretrial Services office, he must enter a substance abuse counseling program; and he must confer regularly with the Pretrial Service office staff.
In response to a question asked by Magistrate Judge Harvey about his educational background, Pruden said he has a master’s degree in education. Media outlets have reported that Pruden previously has worked as an elementary school teacher in Maryland, but no specific details have surfaced regarding the school where he taught.
His next court appearance for a status hearing, which the judge said will also be virtual through Zoom, was scheduled for July 28.
New report details financial challenges facing LGBTQ-owned small businesses
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
Lesbian Farmer’s emu Emmanuel goes viral
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
Trump backed-Cox wins Md. Republican gubernatorial primary
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
New 988 mental health hotline launches
Federal judge blocks guidance on anti-LGBTQ discrimination
Jill Biden addresses LGBTQ donors at Equality PAC fundraiser
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
-
Maryland7 days ago
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
-
Business6 days ago
Lesbian entrepreneur uses crime scene TikTok to educate
-
Local6 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
Africa3 days ago
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
-
European Union5 days ago
EU sues Hungary over LGBTQ, intersex rights violations
-
District of Columbia6 days ago
Bowser cuts ribbon on first D.C. homeless shelter for LGBTQ adults
-
Opinions6 days ago
COVID isn’t the only epidemic — STIs are at a record high