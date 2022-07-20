Maryland
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
Former state delegate to face Andy Harris in November
QUEENSTOWN, Md. — Former Maryland state delegate and gubernatorial candidate Heather Mizeur won the Democratic primary in the state’s 1st Congressional District on Tuesday.
With 310 of 312 precincts in the district reporting as of Wednesday, Mizeur had garnered nearly 69 percent of the primary vote in the district, defeating former U.S. Agency for International Development official David Harden.
At an election night gathering at the Ten Eyck Brewing Company in Queenstown on the Eastern Shore, Mizeur gathered with supporters to celebrate her victory.
“You have chosen me to be your nominee to bring dignity and leadership back to the 1st District,” Mizeur said. “You said that you trust me to represent you to be your voice and your vote in Congress and this is an immense honor, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me.”
Cheers erupted among her supporters as Mizeur went on to describe a campaign atmosphere heavily aligned with the attitudes espoused by those gathered.
“There’s an old saying among activists when things are tough: ‘Don’t mourn. Organize,’” Mizeur told her supporters while standing next to her wife. “And that’s what we’re doing here — all of us — with a spirit of energy, optimism and even joy. We’re organizing a movement for change — a movement that says the way things are isn’t good enough, one that insists that we can do better — better than a congressman who disgraces himself at every turn, who doesn’t show up for his district, who puts loyalty to a political cult ahead of loyalty to his own country.”
After succeeding in her bid for the Democratic nomination, Mizeur now faces incumbent Republican Congressman Andy Harris in a reliably Republican district. Mizeur would be the first openly lesbian member of Congress from Maryland if she were to win.
Mizeur has criticized Harris over revelations of his involvement in the events of Jan. 6.
“And now, now that we know, thanks to the Jan. 6 Committee, just how deeply Andy Harris was involved in the plot against our democracy,” Mizeur reiterated on Tuesday night. “He is a traitor. He violated his oath of office, his oath to defend the Constitution of this country. I believe he is unfit to serve.”
Despite the potential challenges posed to her campaign by the district’s political demographics, Mizeur told the Washington Blade that, going forward, the campaign will maintain a similar election strategy aimed at converging support from voters across the ideological spectrum.
“We have been in all 11 counties of this district, working the vote, running a unity coalition campaign to get Republicans and Democrats and Independents to join together to get rid of a congressman who has failed us,” Mizeur said. “And that work just continues.”
Encouraged by her primary victory, Mizeur expressed confidence that she would be able to succeed over Harris, who has represented the district since 2011.
“We’ve got this,” Mizeur said. “Mark my words, friends: I am the woman who’s going to defeat Andy Harris in November.”
Maryland
Trump backed-Cox wins Md. Republican gubernatorial primary
Heather Mizeur to face Andy Harris in 1st Congressional District
State Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick County) on Tuesday defeated former Labor and Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz in the Maryland Republican gubernatorial primary.
Cox, an anti-LGBTQ member of the Maryland House of Delegates who former President Donald Trump has endorsed, defeated Schulz, who Republican Gov. Larry Hogan backed, by a 56.2-40.3 percent margin.
Unofficial election results that include early voting and Election Day ballots indicate Wes Moore, former Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Pérez and Comptroller Peter Franchot are ahead in the Democratic gubernatorial primary. A state law does not allow the Maryland State Board of Elections to begin counting mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Congressman Anthony Brown on Tuesday defeated former Maryland first lady Katie Curran O’Malley in the Democratic primary for attorney general by a 59.6-40.4 percent margin. Brown will face former Anne Arundel County Council member Michael Peroutka in the general election.
“A heartfelt thank you to Maryland voters for putting their faith in me,” said Brown in a statement his campaign released early Wednesday. “Our campaign’s message has resonated with voters and tonight’s results prove it. An attorney general can either be a champion for progress or a defender of the status quo. I’m running for attorney general to dismantle barriers because the status quo isn’t working for Marylanders.”
State Del. Brooke Lierman (D-Baltimore City) will face off against Republican Harford County Executive Barry Glassman in the race to succeed Franchot as state comptroller.
Mizeur, Ivey win primaries
Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen on Tuesday easily won his primary, and is expected to win re-election in November.
Heather Mizeur easily defeated David Harden in the Democratic primary in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District that includes all of the state’s Eastern Shore. Mizeur, who was a member of the House of Delegates from 2007-2015, would be Maryland’s first openly lesbian member of Congress if she defeats Republican Congressman Andy Harris in November.
Former Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Glenn Ivey defeated former Congresswoman Donna Edwards by a 51.2-35.2 percent margin in the race to succeed Brown in the 4th Congressional District. Ivey will face off against Republican Jeff Warner in the general election.
Anti-LGBTQ state Del. Neil Parrott (R-Washington County) won the Republican primary in the 6th Congressional District. The Washington County Republican will face off against Democratic Congressman David Trone in November.
“In his time in Annapolis, the main thing Neil Parrott has accomplished is building a reputation for ineffectiveness,” said Trone on Wednesday in an email to supporters. “He’s been named one of the least effective legislators in our state. Rather than getting results for his constituents, he’s focused on advocating for hate-filled policies — like requiring people with HIV to get tattoos, taking away rights from same-sex couples and more.”
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who represents the 5th Congressional District, easily defeated his primary challenger. Congressmen Jamie Raskin, Kweisi Mfume, John Sarbanes and Dutch Ruppersberger also won their respective Democratic primaries on Tuesday.
“I am honored to have been selected by (Maryland’s 5th Congressional District) to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November,” tweeted Hoyer on Wednesday. “As congressman I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district.”
I am honored to have been selected by #MD05 to be their nominee for Congress in the general election this November. As Congressman I will continue working hard to bring resources and opportunities back to our district. https://t.co/Xw0GCZ8uqE pic.twitter.com/7HowOpgIQm
— Steny Hoyer (@StenyHoyer) July 20, 2022
Gay, lesbian General Assembly incumbents, candidates ahead
State Del. Gabriel Acevero (D-Montgomery County), who is the House of Delegates’ first openly gay Afro-Latino member, is currently second among the four Democrats who are running in Legislative District 39. State Del. Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County) is third among the three Democrats running in Legislative District 11B.
State Del. Luke Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) is second among the six Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 46. State Del. Bonnie Cullison (D-Montgomery County) is currently second among four Democrats who are running in Legislative District 19.
State Del. Anne Kaiser (D-Montgomery County) is currently first among the five Democrats who are running in Legislative District 14.
Kris Fair is first among the seven Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 3, while Joseph Vogel is currently third among the four candidates in his race in Legislative District 17. Ashanti Martinez is fourth among the six Democratic primary candidates in Legislative District 3.
The top three candidates in each race will advance to the general election.
State Sen. Mary Washington (D-Baltimore City) on Tuesday was unopposed in Legislative District 43.
Maryland
Heather Mizeur: Andy Harris a ‘traitor’ for attending pre-Jan. 6 meeting
Former delegate challenging Republican congressman in 1st Congressional District
Heather Mizeur on Wednesday called U.S. Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) a “traitor” after the Jan. 6 committee disclosed he attended a meeting with former President Donald Trump that focused on how he could stay in office after losing the 2020 presidential election.
“I was completely flabbergasted,” Mizeur told the Washington Blade during a telephone interview. “It should surprise us, and yet what we know from Andy Harris it wasn’t so surprising after all.”
“This proved that he wasn’t just one of 147 that voted against democracy on Jan. 6, he was one of 10 in the room with the Trump administration in the White House plotting the overthrow of the peaceful transfer of power,” she added, referring to the Dec. 21, 2020, meeting at the White House that Harris and other Republican members of Congress attended. “He’s a traitor to our nation. Andy Harris has betrayed his oath of office, and I believe he’s unfit to serve.”
Mizeur was at an early voting center in Edgewood in Harford County on Tuesday when the committee disclosed Harris participated in the White House meeting with Trump. Mizeur later in the day held an event in Bel Air.
“It was the number one thing everyone wanted to talk about,” she said. “It has just ignited a renewed passion for getting rid of this horrible, lousy congressman that has not just failed at doing his job.”
Harris’ spokesperson on Thursday did not respond to the Blade’s request for comment.
Victory Fund, LPAC have endorsed Mizeur
Mizeur served on the Takoma Park City Council before she served in the Maryland House of Delegates from 2007-2015. Mizeur ran for governor in 2014.
Mizeur, who now lives on the Eastern Shore with her wife, announced her campaign against Harris in Maryland’s 1st Congressional District less than a month after the Jan. 6 insurrection. Mizeur would be the first openly lesbian member of Congress from Maryland if she defeats Harris in November.
“I’m the patriot and the woman who’s going to hold him accountable and defeat him in November,” Mizeur told the Blade.
Harris has represented the 1st Congressional District — which currently encompasses the entire Eastern Shore and portions of Baltimore, Carroll and Harford Counties — since 2011. Mizeur is running against David Harden in the Democratic primary that will take place on July 19.
The Cook Political Report currently ranks the district as R +11.
Campaign finance reports indicate Mizeur raised $1,954,881.08 from Jan. 1, 2021, through June 29 compared to the $1,493,411.83 that Harris raised during the same period. Campaign finance reports indicate Harris’ as of June 29 had $1,849,850.56 on hand, compared to Mizeur’s $1,103,317.43.
Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, Havre de Grace Mayor Bill Martin, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, state Del. Lisa Belcastro (D-Baltimore County), House Minority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) are among the elected officials who have endorsed Mizeur. The Victory Fund, LPAC, Emily’s List, the Sierra Club, Planned Parenthood, SEIU and other groups have also backed her campaign.
“Money is energy, and people are putting their energy behind this race,” said Mizeur. “There’s a grassroots urgency to this campaign and excitement. People are equal parts excited to fire Andy Harris and to hire Heather Mizeur.”
Roe decision ‘sent shockwaves everywhere’
Mizeur spoke with the Blade less than a month after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
She said the decision “sent shockwaves everywhere.”
“It didn’t matter that they telegraphed that it was potentially happening,” said Mizeur. “It still felt differently when it landed. None of us anticipated there would really be a day where the court would turn over 50 years of settled law and precedent that many of those justices themselves said that they would uphold when they were being questioned in their confirmation hearings.”
Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurring opinion said the Supreme Court should also reconsider the decisions in the Obergefell and Lawrence cases that extended marriage equality to same-sex couples and the right to private, consensual sex. Mizeur said the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling that overturned Roe “has huge implications for the LGBTQ community as well.”
“We’re next in line for those rights to potentially be overturned,” she said.
“Now in Maryland, we’re okay because we have abortion rights enshrined in law here and we’ve passed marriage equality and it was affirmed in a citizen referendum here,” added Mizeur.
Mizeur said she supports the codification of abortion rights in federal law.
“I absolutely refuse to sit back and allow coat hanger and back alley abortions to threaten women’s lives again,” she said. “This is serious stuff, and democracy dies with complacency. And I think that’s what had been happening for a really long time. This has all just been a giant wake up call. For those who believed it didn’t matter whether or not they were involved in the process, that they absolutely have to consistently be engaged involved, voicing their concerns, and voting their values at the ballot box.”
President Joe Biden has said he supports calls to end the filibuster to codify federal abortion rights. Mizeur told the Blade that she too backs such a move.
“It is such a challenge because of the makeup of the Senate right now,” she said. “All we can do is to continue to grab our pitchforks and take to the streets and commit and continue to demand this, but I absolutely am somebody is in support of that.”
Mizeur also spoke about her support of the Equality Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to federal civil rights law.
“I would like to think that it has even more energy and momentum behind it now,” she told the Blade. “Because similar to how we’re sitting here, dealing with a post-Roe world, we have to be worried about the LGBTQ community what it means to potentially be in a post Obergefell world and get in front of that and in law protections, not just for marriage equality, but for all the other issues that are encompassed in the Equality Act.”
Maryland
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
Primary to take place on July 19
Candidates who hope to succeed Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh will face off in the July 19 primary. Here are there positions on LGBTQ rights.
DEMOCRATS:
ANTHONY BROWN
Anthony Brown is a Democrat running for Maryland Attorney General.
Brown currently represents Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties in the U.S. House of Representatives. As attorney general, Brown has promised to fight for LGBTQ rights, and as he explained to the Washington Blade in a written statement, the issue is close to home.
“As the proud father of a trans son, I understand the challenges facing the LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of leadership at every level ready to fight for their rights,” Brown wrote. “I’m running for attorney general to tear down these barriers for all Marylanders, no matter who you are or who you love.”
Brown backed Maryland’s marriage equality and trans rights laws when he was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2007-2015. Brown as a member of Congress fought the previous administration’s efforts to ban trans servicemembers from the military.
“I’ll bring my decades of experience as a lawyer, legislator and executive to not only defend LGBTQ+ Marylanders’ rights in court but push forward real change in Annapolis,” Brown said. “True allyship must go beyond words and acknowledgment and include action.”
KATIE CURRAN O’MALLEY
Katie Curran O’Malley is running against Brown in the primary.
She served as an associate judge on the Baltimore City District Court from 2001-2021 and was the Baltimore County Assistant State’s Attorney prior to that appointment. O’Malley’s husband is former Gov. Martin O’Malley.
Katie O’Malley was born and raised in Baltimore. Her father, J. Joseph Curran, Jr., was Maryland’s attorney general from 1987-2007. If elected, Katie O’Malley would be the state’s first female attorney general.
In a written statement to the Blade, Katie O’Malley expressed her strong support for LGBTQ rights and included an action plan for LGBTQ advocacy as attorney general.
“Over the course of the last 20 years there have been extraordinary advancements in the field of LGBTQ+ rights. However, these advancements have neither been sufficient nor are fully secured,” she wrote. “Maryland needs an attorney general that is a tenacious, relentless and inspired advocate for LGBTQ+ rights. Throughout my career, I have been an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, and my support of same-sex marriage’s passage in 2011 is one of my proudest moments. I was proud to call out the moral cowardice then, and I will be proud to rebuke intolerance towards the LGBTQ+ community as attorney general.”
REPUBLICANS:
MICHAEL PEROUTKA
Michael Peroutka is a Republican running for attorney general.
He represented District 5 on the Anne Arundel County Council from 2014-2018.
Peroutka during his 2014 campaign posted a video arguing that the Maryland General Assembly had lost is validity after passing legislation — the marriage equality and trans rights bills, an assault weapons ban and a a stormwater runoff contamination bill — that “violated God’s law.” Peroutka also refused to disavow ties to the League of the South, an anti-gay, pro-successionist group.
Peroutka’s current campaign website does not have specific information about his stance on LGBTQ rights.
In 2017, Peroutka’s political operatives were found guilty of violating Maryland’s election laws, after making robocalls against Peroutka’s gay opponent for the District 5 council seat.
Peroutka’s campaign did not respond to the Blade’s request for comment.
JIM SHALLECK
Jim Shalleck is running against Peroutka in the July 19 primary.
Shalleck was previously the president of the Montgomery Board of Elections. The former local, state and federal prosecutor’s campaign platform centers on cracking down on violent campaign crime. Shalleck’s campaign platform centers on cracking down on violent crime, and his campaign website does not have information concerning his stance on LGBTQ rights.
Shalleck could not be reached for comment.
Mizeur vows to ‘bring dignity and leadership’ back to 1st Congressional District
Trump backed-Cox wins Md. Republican gubernatorial primary
Md. man charged with targeting gays for assault in Meridian Hill Park
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in bipartisan vote
Diputada peruana y su esposa demandarán al Estado de Perú por negarse a reconocer su matrimonio
EU sues Hungary over LGBTQ, intersex rights violations
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Student protesters in Fairfax County call for inclusivity
New 988 mental health hotline launches
Ricky Martin denies sexual relationship with nephew, says allegations are “completely false”
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia5 days ago
Bowser: ‘I’m not in the closet’
-
Maryland6 days ago
Md. attorney general candidates highlight LGBTQ rights support
-
Business6 days ago
Lesbian entrepreneur uses crime scene TikTok to educate
-
Local5 days ago
Comings & Goings
-
District of Columbia6 days ago
Bowser cuts ribbon on first D.C. homeless shelter for LGBTQ adults
-
European Union5 days ago
EU sues Hungary over LGBTQ, intersex rights violations
-
Africa3 days ago
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
-
Opinions5 days ago
COVID isn’t the only epidemic — STIs are at a record high