South Africa Islamic group issues edict that condemns homosexuality
A group of queer Muslims criticized fatwa in open letter
A group of queer Muslims in South Africa have rejected the South African Muslim Judicial Council’s new edict that condemns homosexuality as sinful and unIslamic.
The fatwa the the South African Muslim Judicial Council issued earlier this month says any Muslims who are in same-sex relationships or engage in same-sex sexual relations will have taken themselves out of the Islamic faith. The South African Muslim Judicial Council has also called for excommunication or “takfir,” with the punishment being death for any Muslim found to be a member of the LGBTQ community.
“As queer Muslim South Africans and allies we resist the fatwa unequivocally. The MJC is a self-appointed, unelected and entirely male body, save for the head of their Women’s Forum, that does not represent the Muslim community on any democratic basis,” reads a letter that 20 queer South African Muslims signed. “We remind the MJC that Section 9 of the Constitution forbids discrimination on the basis of sex, gender or sexual orientation, and applies to government and private parties. Section 15 provides for the recognition of religious legal systems and marriages that are not inconsistent with the Constitution. The rights of 2SLGBTQIA+ people under the South African constitution cannot be trumped by cultural or religious authority, especially the right to life.”
“The MJC’s fatwa amounts to hate in a context where the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people are already in danger. The fatwa is based on ignorance and reinforces oppression and injustice rather than supporting just, fair and equal rulings,” adds the letter. “Moreso, the MJC and associated bodies, such as the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa, have published other articles and statements which incite hate against 2SLGBTQIA+ persons. “
The letter further notes that “2SLGBTQIA+ persons in South Africa are clearly protected by the Constitution and other laws. It is possible to be 2SLGBTQIA+ and Muslim.”
As 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims we live this combination daily. Our Islam is based on solidarity, critical love, care and kindness. For us, faith is about pursuing justice, fairness and equality. A discriminatory statement by the MJC does not and cannot invalidate our existence, or our right to life,” reads the letter. “All people deserve to enjoy a life free from oppression and discrimination. Together we can dismantle oppressive institutions and build safe, affirming and kind spaces for 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims and all persons.”
The United Ulama Council of South Africa has since defended the MJC, citing that any demands for change in Quranic precepts go against the constitutionally-protected freedoms of beliefs and conscience.
“The Noble Quran recounts the story of the city of Sodom several times, condemning its inhabitants’ immorality and specifically criticizing its men for going to men out of desire instead of women. The Islamic position on same-sex relationships is clear and unambiguous as articulated by the MJC edict. The Islamic perspective is also consistent with Judaic and Biblical perspectives as stipulated in the relevant sacred scriptures,” said United Ulama Council of South Africa Secretary General MI Yusuf Patel.
“Moreover, the 2SLGBTQIA+ Muslims (queer Muslim South Africans) mischievously attempt to equate opposition to same-sex relationships with hate speech by stating that the MJC’s fatwa amounts to hate in a context where the lives of 2SLGBTQIA+ people are already in danger,” he added. “It surreptitiously attempts to augment its hate narrative by introducing its own presumption that if members of the 2SLGBTQIA+ are excommunicated from the Muslim community, the punishment for being excommunicated is death. This scare tactic is designed to equate repudiation of same sex relationships with hate incitement to cause harm. The clamorous and increasingly aggressive 2SLGBTQIA+ public discourse attempts to mute any voice of dissent and has become increasingly intolerant of those that are critical of same-sex relationships, as evidenced by both the responses to the MJC edict (fatwa).”
The MJC urged the Muslim community to display good conduct when dealing with non-Muslims belonging to the LGBTQ community, citing Islam teaches to hate the sin, not the sinner.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Survey notes mixed levels of LGBTQ, intersex rights support among young Africans
Respondents in 15 countries participated in Ichikowitz Family Foundation poll
A recent survey by the South Africa-based Ichikowitz Family Foundation that gauged the level of LGBTQ and intersex tolerance on the continent has received mixed reactions from some of Africa’s advocacy groups.
The African Youth Survey, which first took place in 2020, surveyed 4,500 people in Angola, Republic of Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda and Zambia.
Nearly 40 percent of young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution and hate crimes on the basis of sexual identity. This figure represents a seven percent increase in comparison with the group’s 2020 survey. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said their country needs to do more to defend the rights of the LGBTQ and intersex community.
South Africa had the highest percentage of respondents who said they support LGBTQ and intersex rights. Malawi, Sudan and Uganda ranked last.
“We have found Africa’s youth to be highly tolerant of refugees, immigrants and ethnic minorities and we believe that this next generation of leaders will be the changemakers that Africa’s next generation needs them to be, to ultimately ensure that the rise in commitment to community tolerance which we see in 2022, builds year on year,” said Ichikowitz Foundation Chair Ivor Ichikowitz.
Bruce Walker of Pretoria Pride in South Africa said the survey was not a true reflection of the level of tolerance when it comes to LGBTQ and intersex issues, citing the continent stlll lags behind when it comes to the recognition of LGBTQ and intersex rights.
“We still have a long way to go especially when the leaders of certain countries don’t respect 2SLGBTQIA+ and human rights, where it is the norm for 2SLGBTQIA+ people to be murdered and nothing is done, when religious and politicians keep saying that homosexuality is a crime and should be punished by death, so we need to engage the youth and educate the youth to make any positive impact on this point,” said Walker.
“More so, we need to help Pride events and educational workshops with corporate backing in this regard because when it comes to corporate sponsorship it is hard to get it in Africa yet the same corporate companies in Europe and America sponsor Pride and other organizations but do nothing in Africa,” added Walker. “As a result, I don’t see more countries in Africa legalizing same sex marriages in the next few years because the country’s leaders and religious leaders continue promoting the notion that states that homosexuality is a crime.”
Iga Isma, the executive director of Happy Family Youth Uganda, an NGO that helps to provide safe shelter and training for the LGBTQ and intersex community in Uganda, agreed with the survey’s findings that nearly 40 percent young Africans now believe that more needs to be done to prevent discrimination, persecution, and hate-crimes on the basis of sexual identity. Isma nevertheless agreed that more needed to be done.
“African youths are now more indulgent to 2SLGBTQIA+ conversations but given that many African countries believe in their culture, it is still or will be still difficult or impossible to tame the minds of many Africans from loathing those that identify as 2SLGBTQIA+,” said Isma. “Nevertheless, dialogues or workshops about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community should be implemented in all African countries so that African youths can get to know the merits or be aware about the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.”
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Three gay men sentenced to death in northern Nigeria
Sharia court in Bauchi state issued ruling on July 1
Advocacy groups in Nigeria have expressed alarm over the fate of three men who were sentenced to death because they are gay.
According to a Sharia, or Islamic law, court in Ningi in Bauchi state in northeastern Nigeria, the three men — Abdullahi Beti, 30, Kamilu Ya’u, 20, and Mal. Haruna, 70 — were arrested in the village of Gwada on June 14.
After hearing the statements by witnesses as well as admittance of guilt by the accused, Judge Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi on July 1 sentenced them to death by stoning under Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and a provision of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i, a book that is used to interpret Sharia law.
The three men have yet to be executed.
“First of all, the silver lining is that it’s not too late. Normally, the governor has to sign off on the execution before it happens and there is a one month period in which the convicts can appeal their death sentences,” noted the Queer Union for Economic and Social Transformation, a coalition of queer Nigerians.
The group, known by the acronym QUEST, noted the men could not afford a lawyer.
“Their trial continued without them being provided legal representation as the constitution requires and they were all made to plead guilty,” said QUEST. “We need to put pressure on national and religious leaders to weigh in on the unconstitutionality that went on in this process. These people will watch us all die if it means keeping their power. We cannot let their silence go unacknowledged.”
Jide Macaulay, an openly gay Nigerian pastor who was recently appointed chaplain of St. Peter’s House Chaplaincy at Manchester University in the U.K., on social media described the death sentences as barbaric and a violation of human rights.
“This is heartbreaking and the very reason that Pride is a protest. Killing gay people because of who they love is barbaric and an abuse of human rights,” said Macaulay. “We need a new voice of reason to protect the lives of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender citizens in Nigeria. We must seek justice for the lives of these men. Queer Nigerians desperately need a change, a government that will deliver on their human rights, end police brutality and decriminalization of homosexuality. Any sane government will include those who deeply care about the welfare and justice for those most vulnerable. Queer Nigerians contribute to society and the economy. We cannot be ignored.”
Nigeria has penal and criminal codes that dictate crime and punishments for them in the country.
The penal code applies in the north, where there is a Muslim majority, and the criminal code in the southern part of the country, where there is a Christian majority.
Twelve states in northern Nigeria — Zamfara, Kano, Sokoto, Katsina, Bauchi, Borno, Jigawa, Kebbi, Yobe, Kaduna, Niger and Gombe — have implemented Sharia law that is applicable in marriage, divorce, inheritace, succession and other personal matters. Sharia courts impose sentences that can range from floggings and amputations to the death penalty.
The 12 Nigerian states that have implemented Sharia law are among the handful of jurisdictions around the world in which homosexuality remains punishable by death.
The last time a Nigerian Sharia court passed a death sentence was in 2016 when Abdulazeez Inyass was sentenced to death for blasphemy against Islam.
Daniel Itai is the Washington Blade’s Africa Correspondent.
Homophobic attacks in South Africa persist
Mpho Falithenjwa died by suicide after he was bullied for being gay
Despite having a constitution that explicitly protects LGBTQ and intersex South Africans, homophobic attacks remain pervasive in the country.
Mpho Falithenjwa, 14, died by suicide earlier this month after he was bullied because he was gay, according to his sister who spoke with MambaOnline, a local LGBTQ and intersex publication. South Africa’s LGBTQ and intersex community is wondering how an incident like this can be averted from happening again.
“We believe that the untimely passing of Mpho was mainly because of societal pressure, because of how society made it impossible for Mpho to come out without fear or prejudice, so what happened to Mpho really saddens us as activists it saddens us as Access Chapter 2 but over and above it saddens us as a country that 26 years after officially signing this Constitution as a country, we still have to grapple with issues of addressing the victimization of homophobia and transphobia subjected to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community and it happened a time when we are reflecting and commemorating international Pride,” said Mpho Buntse of Access Chapter 2, a South African LGBTQ and intersex rights organization.
“Moreso, it brings eyes into the country to question the credibility of our Constitution because it cannot be that we have a Constitution that embraces the 2SLGBTQIA+ community yet it still makes it difficult for people to live without prejudice so this was conversion practice in the making because of the pressure that Mpho was given by society to conform to what society believes Mpho is as compared to what Mpho believes he is,” added Buntse. “What happened to self-affirmation? Generally as a country I think we really need to take a stance, a very strong stance in fighting and confronting issues of transphobia and homophobia from a place of policy more than anything.”
Ruth Maseko of the Triangle Project called for more stringent measures to be taken against any form of bullying.
“There are many forms of bullying, verbally, physically and emotionally, it is abusive and should never be tolerated. Nobody should stand by no matter who you are, what your position is or what your age is and watch another person being bullied,” said Maseko. “Moreover, a deep concern for us is that the ages of perpetrators of hate crimes have been young. What are we passing on to our young people? What messages are we giving them, that makes it okay to start calling people names and excluding people because of who they are?”
Falithenjwa’s death by suicide is the latest case to send shockwaves across South Africa.
A court in Pretoria in April sentenced two men to life in prison for raping a 19-year-old lesbian in 2020.
Human Rights Watch statistics indicate at least 20 LGBTQ and intersex people were reported killed in South Africa between February and October 2021. The international NGO indicates many of them were either beaten or stabbed to death because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
“We cannot keep losing young lives just based on who they are and how they identify. It’s hard when you are young and feel that you are not accepted and then bullied, and nobody does anything to stop bullying wherever it happens,” said Maseko. “That person then turns that hate inwards and ends their own life before their life has even really begun. Why? Just because of who that person is? Words have the ability to cause this outcome and it is devastating that a young person feels like they can no longer go on because of someone else’s words.”
Maseko added it is “not acceptable and should not be tolerated.”
“Our children should be learning in their homes that it is never okay to do this to others. Children should not engage in prejudice,” said Maseko. “If they have learnt it, because none of us are born with prejudice, they have the ability to unlearn it. In schools, where it is evident that someone is the target of bullying on any grounds, immediate action should be taken.”
