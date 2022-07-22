AIDS advocacy groups launch first ‘Zero HIV Stigma Day’

A consortium of four community, medical, and urban health organizations announced they have designated July 21 as the first Zero HIV Stigma Day as a new international awareness day drawing attention to the “persistent levels of stigma experienced by people living with and affected by HIV.”

A statement released by the four groups organizing Zero HIV Stigma Day says July 21 was chosen to commemorate the birthday of the late South African AIDS activist Prudence Mabele, who advocated for the rights of women and children living with HIV and against gender related violence.

Organizers say Mabele was the first Black South African woman to publicly share her HIV status in 1992. She died in 2017.

“In this fifth decade of the global HIV pandemic, stigma continues to undermine progress and, in combination with fear and shame, is still driving late diagnosis of HIV in a way that is unacceptable and entirely preventable,” said Parminder Sekhon, CEO of NAZ, a minority-led HIV and sexual health organization in the United Kingdom that has provided AIDS-related services and care for more than 30 years. NAZ is one of the four groups organizing Zero HIV Stigma Day.

“If we are to have any hope of ending HIV and crossing the finishing line together, we must join forces, voice by voice, to end HIV stigma,” Sekhon said in the statement.

The other organizations that joined NAZ to launch Zero HIV Stigma Day include the D.C.-based International Association of Providers of AIDS Care (IAPAC); Global HIV Collaborative, which says it works to improve HIV outcomes for the Black community globally; and Fast-Track Institute, which was created to support cities and municipalities worldwide in their efforts end the AIDS pandemic and other diseases.

“As a person living with HIV who also works in the field, I have seen the detrimental effects HIV stigma has in preventing individuals from accessing HIV services but, more importantly, from living positively with HIV for fear of societal rejection,” said Kalvin Pugh, the Senior Program Manager for Community Engagement with IAPAC.

“This is especially true for communities that face intersectional forms of oppression such as racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia,” Pugh said. “Ending the HIV pandemic cannot be achieved unless we take action to end HIV stigma for all,” he said.

Jose M. Zuniga, president and CEO of both IAPAC and the Fast-Track Cities Institute, said he and other organizers of Zero HIV Stigma Day were hopeful that the commemorative day will lead to actions needed to end HIV stigma and hasten efforts to end the AIDS pandemic once and for all.

“Zero HIV Stigma Day, and its full year of affiliated actions, represents a concerted global effort to harness our collective power toward the aim of realizing the human right to dignity, health and well-being for everyone everywhere,” he said.

Detailed background information about HIV stigma and ways it can be addressed can be accessed on the organizations’ websites. A write-up from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended by Zero HIV Stigma Day organizers: cdc.gov/hiv/basics/hiv-stigma/index.html.