Health
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
“There’s clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment”
The World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on Saturday. This is an escalated status but below the requirements needed for a declaration of a pandemic, in part over its low death rates.
Currently, the vast majority of reported cases are in the WHO European Region. “WHO/Europe remains committed to partnering with countries and communities to address the outbreak with the required urgency,” Dr. Tedros said during a media briefing.
In laying out reasons for the declaration the WHO head noted; “We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” Tedros said. “I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views.”
There had been reservations by the health agency’s expert committee who said the monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency in a meeting in June. Tedros had reconvened that committee in a special session this past Thursday.
“A month ago, I convened the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to assess whether the multi-country monkeypox outbreak represented a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros told reporters. “At that meeting, while differing views were expressed, the committee resolved by consensus that the outbreak did not represent a public health emergency of international concern.”
“At the time, 3040 cases of monkeypox had been reported to WHO, from 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16 thousand reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths,” he added.
“In light of the evolving outbreak, I reconvened the committee on Thursday of this week to review the latest data and advise me accordingly. I thank the committee for its careful consideration of the evidence, and issues,” Tedros continued.
“On this occasion, the committee was unable to reach a consensus on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern. The reasons the committee members gave for & against are laid out in the report we are publishing today.”
“Under the International Health Regulations, I am required to consider five elements in deciding whether an outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”
“First, the information provided by countries – which in this case shows that this virus has spread rapidly to many countries that have not seen it before. Second, the three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations, which have been met. Third, the advice of the Emergency Committee, which has not reached consensus. Fourth, scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – which are currently insufficient and leave us with many unknowns. Fifth, the risk to human health, international spread and the potential for interference with international traffic,” Tedros told the press laying out the foundation to his decision.
“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he said adding “There is also a clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment.”
“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations.” The WHO chief then noted “For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
Tedros then pivoted to WHO recommendations for the international public health community in addressing the outbreak.
“Accordingly, I have made a set of recommendations for four groups of countries: First [group], those that have not yet reported a case of monkeypox, or have not reported a case for more than 21 days. Second [group], those with recently imported cases of monkeypox and that are experiencing human-to-human transmission. This includes recommendations to implement a coordinated response to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups; to engage & protect affected communities; To intensify surveillance & public health measures; To strengthen clinical management & infection prevention & control in hospitals & clinics to accelerate research into the use of vaccines, therapeutics & other tools; And recommendations on international travel. The third group of countries is those with transmission of monkeypox from animals to humans and the fourth is countries with manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics.”
Tedros acknowledged the work of the committee saying: “I thank the Emergency Committee for its deliberations and advice. I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process, and that there are divergent views among the members. “The International Health Regulations remains a vital tool for responding to the international spread of disease. But this process demonstrates once again that this vital tool needs to be sharpened to make it more effective.”
“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” he said. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”
“It’s therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, to design & deliver effective information & services, and to adopt measures that protect both the health, human rights & dignity of affected communities,” Tedros said and then warned, “”Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.”
The WHO Director-General’s full statement is linked here: (WHO)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement saying that the agency was “supportive” of WHO’s emergency declaration and hoped it would galvanize international action to stamp out the outbreaks. The U.S. has reported more than 2,800 monkeypox cases and sent more than 370,000 vaccine doses to U.S. states reporting cases.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Jennifer McQuiston the Deputy Director for High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that two cases of the monkeypox virus have been diagnosed in children.
“We became aware of these cases just this week, and we’ve been working with the jurisdictions to understand more about these cases,” McQuiston said.
In a Washington Post Live session Friday, CDC Director Walensky, while discussing the highly contagious Omicron BA.5 coronavirus variant and the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, noted that the CDC was made aware of the cases adding that both children “are doing well.”
McQuiston said that the agency determined that both cases were “likely the result of household transmission” and “had no contact with each other.”
The agency is now aware of at least eight cases in people who identify as cisgender women, McQuiston said. Most cases so far have been among men who have sex with men. The number of cases as of July 22 is a total of 2,891 in the U.S. in 44 states and territories including the District of Columbia.
“There is no evidence to date that we’re seeing this virus spread outside of those populations to any degree, and I think that the primary drivers for this infection in the U.S. remain in the gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men communities right now,” McQuiston added.
Health
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
Mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic occurring again
What’s that saying? Those who don’t understand history are doomed to repeat it?
Once again, the United States is repeating mistakes made during the COVID-19 pandemic and the AIDS epidemic.
It’s been two months since the first U.S. patient with monkeypox was identified. There are now 1,900 cases that we know of. The nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., leads the country in cases per capita. The opportunity to contain the virus is slipping away.
The country needs a swift, but comprehensive response. We need more vaccines. We need uniform standards and clearer rules about testing and treatment. Trusted officials need to combat myths. And people must get vaccinated, particularly those at the greatest risk.
Testing standards are not uniform, for example, a problem that echoes what happened in the early days of COVID-19. There are not enough vaccines and we are not allocating them to areas hardest hit. Even our tech isn’t right. People looking for vaccines have dealt with crashed websites just like they did at the beginning of the COVID vaccine rollout. And, as AXIOS noted, while there is an effective, FDA-approved antiviral treatment, patients only can get it if they fit within “an onerous 120-page protocol for expanded access to investigational new drugs.”
We know what will happen if we don’t get this right. We’ve lived that reality for two-and-a-half years.
Let me be clear, though. Monkeypox is not COVID-19. It does not spread as easily as COVID since, generally, transmission requires personal or intimate contact. That fact is on our side. (Scientists have not ruled out airborne transmission, however, so this guidance could be updated as we learn more.) As the New York City Department of Health admitted “a lot of cases … are not being diagnosed.” These unknowns are halting signs. If airborne spread is confirmed, or if it’s found asymptomatic carriers can spread Monkeypox, Monkeypox spread will be much worse than we currently anticipate. We are still learning about this new viral strain. We must remember that.
Like we did at the beginning of the AIDS epidemic, we also have a media problem. In the early 1980s, the public was led to believe AIDS affected only men who had sex with men. That messaging, created stigma and fear associated with AIDS. The results were catastrophic.
As pediatric emergency medicine physician Vinay Kampalath wrote in STAT News, “Pathogens don’t discriminate like humans do — they have no innate capability of discerning race, sexual orientation, religion, or nationality.” Whether gay, straight, or bisexual, if you have close contact with someone with monkeypox, you’re at risk. Even so, it took the Center for Disease Control and Prevention until this month to update its guidance to state, “Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can get the illness.”
At present, however, not everyone has the same statistical chance of getting the virus because the virus is more prevalent in some communities over others. So while we need to be careful about reinforcing stigma, we do need to target relevant messaging to the people and places most at risk. And right now, that appears to be men and trans women who have sex with men.
We can tailor monkeypox awareness campaigns and focus resources to certain groups of individuals who are most effected while educating the public at large. As the virus spreads and as vaccines become more available, public and private vaccine campaigns must target people of all orientations and racial and ethnic backgrounds. Ultimately, if a person does not see themselves in a public health campaign, they will not protect themselves.
While government officials get their act together, Americans must take charge of their own health. Like COVID-19, we can reduce spread with a dose of common sense and personal responsibility. Here’s what you can do:
- Register to get vaccinated;
- Contact your healthcare provider if you develop rashes or abnormal lesions;
- Avoid sexual contact if you’re having flu-like symptoms (COVID is still a risk);
- Avoid sexual activity or physical skin-to-skin contact if rashes or lesions are found;
- Because linens can be contaminated, sleep in a different room if your partner is infected
- Cover lesions; and
- Stay informed.
One great way to stay informed is to join DC Health, the Washington Blade, and me at a special Monkeypox Town Hall on Monday, July 25th at 7pm at the Eaton. I’ll be moderating a panel of experts to answer your questions. Join us.
Dr. N. Adam Brown is a practicing emergency medicine physician, founder of a healthcare strategy advisory group ABIG Health, and a professor of practice at the University of North Carolina’s Kenan-Flagler Business School. Previously he served as President of Emergency Medicine and Chief Impact Officer for a leading national medical group. Follow him on Twitter @ERDocBrown.
Health
New 988 mental health hotline launches
D.C. among jurisdictions participating in rollout
The first three-digit hotline in the U.S. for people who are experiencing suicidal thoughts and other mental health crises launched on Saturday.
988 will replace the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration funds 200 call centers around the country. SAMHSA has allocated upwards of $282 million to state, territory and tribal governments in order to bolster their capacity ahead of 988’s launch.
The agency, which is a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has met with state, territorial and tribal officials to ensure they smoothly implement 988. SAMSHA has also worked with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Heath Resources and Services Administration to provide necessary financial support.
“It is an unprecedented transformation and opportunity to transform how we think about crisis care across the nation,” said Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services for Mental Health and Substance Use Miriam Delphin-Rittmon before the launch.
“The 988 lifeline is an important step forward,” she added. “It marks a critical transformation for the country in terms of how we approach crisis care and suicide prevention.”
John Palmieri, the acting director of SAMHSA’s 988 and Behavioral Health Crisis Coordination Office, notes anyone who calls, texts or chats with 988 will be able to speak with a crisis counselor who will listen to them and connect them to support.
“It will ultimately save lives, providing crisis support for individuals who are suicidal or are facing other forms of emotional distress,” said Palmieri.
The National Hotline Suicide Designation Act that then-President Donald Trump signed in 2020 paved the way for 988’s creation. The law, according to the Washington Post, mandated the hotline provide specific services to LGBTQ youth.
Palmieri noted $7.2 million has been earmarked in fiscal year 2022 “to support specifically enhancing access to LGBTQ+ youth.”
“There are conversations and planning happening now to expand programming that will facilitate access for that population,” he said.
Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on July 1 told the Washington Blade during a conference call that he and his colleagues “want to make sure that we are going to be responsive” to LGBTQ callers.
“Issues of discrimination, of attacks and abuse are coming to particular communities more than others, and so it would not surprise us to see cause of stress and distress coming from certain communities,” said Becerra. “And so we have been doing work on that.”
“We clearly understand that LGBTQ+ youth are at higher risk of suicide as well documented in some of the populations that we’re extremely invested in supporting,” added Palmieri during the same call.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Department of Behavioral Health Director Barbara J. Bazron on Friday announced the nation’s capital will participate in the 988 launch. Los Angeles County is among the other jurisdictions that have prepared for it.
“We are very focused on how we connect more residents to mental health care, and that is especially critical for people who are in crisis. Just like people know 911, now we also want people to know and use the 988 lifeline,” said Bowser in a press release. “In calling 988, people can get connected to trained crisis counselors and lifesaving services – any time, day or night.”
Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin also highlighted 988.
“Tomorrow, after years of advocacy by Americans working to improve our mental health system, 988 will become our new nationwide number for suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crises,” tweeted Raskin on Friday. “Call or text 988 for a trained counselor who can provide support.”
Raskin’s son, Tommy Raskin, on Dec. 31, 2020, died by suicide.
Tomorrow, after years of advocacy by Americans working to improve our mental health system, 988 will become our new nationwide number for suicide prevention, mental health and substance use crises. Call or text 988 for a trained counselor who can provide support. #988Lifeline
— Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) July 15, 2022
Health
WHO chief: COVID-19 ‘nowhere near over’ as monkeypox spreads
More than 750 monkeypox cases reported in U.S.
World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists at the regular weekly press briefing on Tuesday that rising COVID-19 cases are not only putting further pressure on already stretched global healthcare systems and workers but also triggering an “increasing trend of deaths.”
He reported that the Emergency Committee on COVID-19 last Friday concluded that “the virus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.”
And while acknowledging that “we are in a much better position than at the beginning of the pandemic,” he stressed that new waves of variants demonstrate that the COVID-19 pandemic “is nowhere near over.”
The WHO chief outlined for reporters the interlinked challenges presented now by the virus, beginning with sub-variants of omicron, like BA.4 and BA.5, which continue to drive waves of cases, hospitalizations and deaths globally.
The WHO chief also pointed to diagnostics, treatments and vaccines that are not being deployed effectively.
“The virus is running freely, and countries are not effectively managing the disease burden based on their capacity, in terms of both hospitalization for acute cases and the expanding number of people with post COVID-19 condition, often referred to as long-COVID,” he said.
He highlighted a disconnect in COVID-19 risk perception between scientific communities, political leaders and the general public, describing it as “a dual challenge of communicating risk and building community trust in health tools and public health social measures like masking, distancing and ventilation.”
He then pivoted to the ongoing monkeypox outbreaks saying that there are currently 9,200 cases throughout 63 countries.
Next week the Emergency Committee for the disease will reconvene to examine trends, the success so far of countermeasures and next steps tackling the outbreak, he added.
In the meantime, he said that the WHO continues to battle the stigma around the virus, coordinate vaccine sharing, and drive forward research and development.
“I again stress that we must work to stop onward transmission and advise governments to implement contact tracing to help track and stem the virus as well as to assist people in isolation,” Tedros highlighted.
On Tuesday the U.K. Health Security Agency reported that as of July 11, there were 1,735 confirmed cases in the U.K. Of these, 1,660 are in England. The UKHSA also noted that a significant majority of cases are in reported in metropolitan London.
In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there are more than 750 monkeypox cases in the U.S. — across almost every state.
However, a stepped up response in ordering vaccines as well as testing has begun. In announcement Monday, the CDC noted that the Mayo Clinic Laboratories will begin testing for monkeypox using CDC’s orthopoxvirus test, which detects most non-smallpox related orthopoxviruses, including monkeypox.
“The ability of commercial laboratories to test for monkeypox is an important pillar in our comprehensive strategy to combat this disease,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. “This will not only increase testing capacity but also make it more convenient for providers and patients to access tests by using existing provider-to-laboratory networks.”
On June 22, HHS announced that five commercial laboratory companies would soon begin offering monkeypox testing. Since then, CDC has shipped the tests to the laboratories and their employees have been trained on their administration, among other steps.
Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to their healthcare provider about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox. Healthcare providers, nationwide, can order the orthopoxvirus test from Mayo Clinic Laboratories just as they normally would order other tests. The public will not be able to go to a Mayo Clinic laboratory and submit a specimen. Mayo Clinic Laboratories will use electronic laboratory reporting to report results to jurisdictions as outlined in the CDC reporting guidance.
CDC anticipates additional commercial laboratories will come online in the coming days, and monkeypox testing capacity will continue to increase throughout the month of July. Healthcare providers can access information on Mayo Clinic Laboratories’ test at https://news.mayocliniclabs.com/*.
The latest CDC information on monkeypox is available at www.cdc.gov/monkeypox.
On the subject of COVID, the CDC cautioned Monday that BA.4 and BA.5 — subvariants of the omicron variant — now make up 80 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., with BA.5 accounting for a majority of cases.
Early indications signal that BA.5 may have some increased ability to escape immunity, including from prior infections, meaning it has the potential to cause the numbers of infections to rise in the coming weeks.
This potential for increase is greatest where fewer people are up to date on their vaccinations and there is increased waning of immunity from vaccines, the CDC said.
