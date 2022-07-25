News
New HHS reg seeks non-discrimination in health care as monkeypox spreads
Proposed rule bars strengthens protections for LGBTQ patients
A new regulation proposed by the Biden administration seeks to ensure non-discrimination in health care settings for women who have had abortions and LGBTQ people at a time when monkeypox cases continue to increase and fears persist after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.
The new regulation, announced Monday by the Department of Health & Human Services, would interpret Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act to apply more broadly to the definition of sex after the court’s earlier 2016 decision in Bostock v. Clayton County, which determined anti-LGBTQ discrimination was an illegal form of sex discrimination. The rule would enhance the prohibition discrimination on the basis of sex in health care setting and federally funded health care programs consistent with the law.
The regulation also institutes non-discrimination protections for intersex traits; and pregnancy or related conditions, including pregnancy termination; and people with limited English proficiency.
Xavier Becerra, secretary of health and human services, announced the proposed rule on Monday during a conference call with reporters and said it would ensure communities who have had barriers to accessing health care would be able to obtain it.
“Everyone in America should be able to get the care that they need from any health provider in the country, especially if they’re that provider is receiving funding from HHS,” Becerra said. “We want to make sure that Americans are free from discrimination when they try to access the care that they need. Pretty simple proposition.”
Becerra, asked by the Washington Blade how he sees the proposed rule playing out as part of the Biden administration’s approach to the monkeypox among gay and bisexual men, said the rule makes clear discrimination in health care is unacceptable and enables LGBTQ people to file a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights at the Department of Health & Human Services,.
“The reality is that today, the issue of monkeypox, you should not face any discrimination when it comes to the issue of accessing the health care services you might need to address monkeypox,” Becerra said.
The new regulation doesn’t appear to be timed as a means to address monkeypox, but a follow-up to earlier commitment from the Biden administration to make the change.
The proposed rule is similar to a regulation in the final years of the Obama administration, which interpreted the language of Section 1557 to bar discrimination based on sex stereotypes and gender identity. The rule, however, was rescinded during the Trump administration under HHS Director of the Office of Civil Rights Roger Severino, who bucked the decision in Bostock and reversed the rule pursuant an earlier lower federal court ruling in Texas.
Melanie Fontes Rainer. now the director of the Office of Civil Rights under the Biden administration, said in the call restoring non-discrimination protections after they were rescinded makes health care more accessible for everyone.
“The 2020 version of this rule narrowed its scope to cover fewer health programs and activities, limiting vital non-discrimination protections for so many across the country,” Rainer said. “The proposed rule proposes revisions to Section 1557 implementing regulation by restoring and strengthening provisions that protect individuals from discrimination and health programs and activities”
The Biden administration rule, however, is different from the Obama-era rule in key aspects. For starters, the Biden-era rule explicitly prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation in addition to other sex-based categories that were articulated before, using the Supreme Court’s decision in Bostock as justification.
The newer regulation also contains language interprets Medicare Part B as federally funded assistance and includes an explicit exemption for health care providers who have objections to certain procedures, such as abortion and gender reassignment surgery. The exact breadth of the religious exemption wasn’t immediately clear.
Becerra said during the call the religious conscience provision was included as a result of stakeholder feedback and consistent with the Biden administration’s goal to protecting the rights of people in health care settings.
“That is also part of the work that we do, and we don’t believe that there’s any inconsistency and making sure that people are accessing care without discrimination,” Becerra said.
Becerra, asked during the call about the timeline for the rule, said he expects it will be made final before the end of this year and the formal 90-day comment period.
National
Gay White House staffer nominated for Assistant Secretary of Energy
Former D.C. transportation director Marootian must be confirmed by Senate
The White House announced on July 21 that President Biden has nominated gay White House Special Assistant Jeffrey Marootian to become Assistant U.S. Secretary of Energy for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, a position that requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Marootian has served since January 2021 as White House Special Assistant to the President for Climate and Science Personnel at the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.
Prior to joining the Biden White House staff, Marootian served from 2017 to 2021 as one of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s openly gay Cabinet members in the position of director of the D.C. Department of Transportation, where he piloted sustainable transportation technologies, oversaw the effort to electrify the city’s Circulator bus fleet, and led the city’s early adoption of the Transportation and Climate Initiative. Marootian oversaw the modernization of hundreds of miles of roads and sidewalks and advanced critical infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and expansion of dedicated bus and bike lanes.
Following Biden’s election as president in November 2020 Marootian served on the Biden presidential transition team addressing transportation related issues.
He also served in the administration of President Barack Obama as a White House staff member and later as Assistant Secretary for Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Jeff Marootian has spent the last year and a helping to build our team at the Department of Energy, and I am pleased that President Biden has now nominated him to serve as our new Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy,” said U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement released last week.
“Throughout his impressive career in public service, Jeff has directed big teams executing challenging missions, making him a natural fit to lead the Department’s largest applied energy office,” Granholm said.
“His experience developing and implementing sustainable transportation policy at the federal and local level will be particularly invaluable in our ongoing effort to decarbonize America’s transportation sector and meet our bold clean energy goals,” she said.
He previously served as director of LGBTQ+ Outreach and led the DNC’s organizing effort to engage LGBTQ+ voters during the 2012 election cycle.
He has served with the D.C. MPD as Manager for Community Partnerships. Marootian was an adjunct professor at the graduate level at the Trachtenberg School for Public Policy and Public Administration. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Social Justice from George Washington University and his master’s also from GWU.
(Peter Rosenstein contributed to this report.)
Caribbean
Referendum on new Cuba family code to take place Sept. 25
Same-sex couples poised to receive marriage, adoption rights
The Cuban government has announced a referendum on the final draft of a new family code that would extend marriage and adoption rights to same-sex couples will take place on Sept. 25.
“It will benefit everyone; which shows its inclusive, protective and equal character,” said Justice Minister Oscar Silvera Martínez, as quoted in Granma, the official Cuban Communist Party newspaper, on Friday.
The National Assembly late last year approved the draft family code.
A “popular consultation” ended on April 30. Tremenda Nota, the Washington Blade’s media partner in Cuba, reported the last of the family code’s 25 drafts was presented to President Miguel Díaz-Canel and other officials on June 6.
Díaz-Canel and Mariela Castro, the daughter of former President Raúl Castro who is the director of Cuba’s National Center for Sexual Education, are among those who publicly support marriage equality. Cuban voters in 2019 overwhelmingly approved the draft of their country’s new constitution, but the government’s decision to remove a marriage equality amendment before the referendum on it sparked outrage among independent LGBTQ and intersex activists.
Efforts to implement the new family code are taking place against the backdrop of the continued persecution of LGBTQ and intersex Cubans and others who publicly criticize the country’s government.
Tremenda Nota Editor Maykel González Vivero is among the hundreds of people who were arrested during anti-government protests that took place across Cuba on July 11, 2021.
Yoan de la Cruz, a gay man who used Facebook Live to livestream the first protest that took place in San Antonio de los Baños in Artemisa province. De La Cruz subsequently received a 6-year prison sentence, but he was released on house arrest in May.
Brenda Díaz, a transgender woman with HIV who participated in a July 11 protest in Güira de Melena in Artemisa province, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison. The State Department told the Blade earlier this month it is “very concerned” about Díaz’s health and well-being and urged the Cuban government to release her.
“We strongly encourage the government of Cuba to release Ms. Diaz or at minimum transfer her to a facility consistent with her gender identity, and to provide her with appropriate medical treatment,” a State Department spokesperson told the Blade.
Health
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
“There’s clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment”
The World Health Organization’s Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the escalating global monkeypox outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on Saturday. This is an escalated status but below the requirements needed for a declaration of a pandemic, in part over its low death rates.
Currently, the vast majority of reported cases are in the WHO European Region. “WHO/Europe remains committed to partnering with countries and communities to address the outbreak with the required urgency,” Dr. Tedros said during a media briefing.
In laying out reasons for the declaration the WHO head noted; “We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little,” Tedros said. “I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views.”
There had been reservations by the health agency’s expert committee who said the monkeypox outbreak did not yet amount to an international emergency in a meeting in June. Tedros had reconvened that committee in a special session this past Thursday.
“A month ago, I convened the Emergency Committee under the International Health Regulations to assess whether the multi-country monkeypox outbreak represented a public health emergency of international concern,” Tedros told reporters. “At that meeting, while differing views were expressed, the committee resolved by consensus that the outbreak did not represent a public health emergency of international concern.”
“At the time, 3040 cases of monkeypox had been reported to WHO, from 47 countries. Since then, the outbreak has continued to grow, and there are now more than 16 thousand reported cases from 75 countries and territories, and five deaths,” he added.
“In light of the evolving outbreak, I reconvened the committee on Thursday of this week to review the latest data and advise me accordingly. I thank the committee for its careful consideration of the evidence, and issues,” Tedros continued.
“On this occasion, the committee was unable to reach a consensus on whether the outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern. The reasons the committee members gave for & against are laid out in the report we are publishing today.”
“Under the International Health Regulations, I am required to consider five elements in deciding whether an outbreak constitutes a public health emergency of international concern.”
“First, the information provided by countries – which in this case shows that this virus has spread rapidly to many countries that have not seen it before. Second, the three criteria for declaring a public health emergency of international concern under the International Health Regulations, which have been met. Third, the advice of the Emergency Committee, which has not reached consensus. Fourth, scientific principles, evidence and other relevant information – which are currently insufficient and leave us with many unknowns. Fifth, the risk to human health, international spread and the potential for interference with international traffic,” Tedros told the press laying out the foundation to his decision.
“WHO’s assessment is that the risk of monkeypox is moderate globally and in all regions, except in the European region where we assess the risk as high,” he said adding “There is also a clear risk of further international spread, although the risk of interference with international traffic remains low for the moment.”
“So in short, we have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly, through new modes of transmission, about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the International Health Regulations.” The WHO chief then noted “For all of these reasons, I have decided that the global monkeypox outbreak represents a public health emergency of international concern.”
Tedros then pivoted to WHO recommendations for the international public health community in addressing the outbreak.
“Accordingly, I have made a set of recommendations for four groups of countries: First [group], those that have not yet reported a case of monkeypox, or have not reported a case for more than 21 days. Second [group], those with recently imported cases of monkeypox and that are experiencing human-to-human transmission. This includes recommendations to implement a coordinated response to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups; to engage & protect affected communities; To intensify surveillance & public health measures; To strengthen clinical management & infection prevention & control in hospitals & clinics to accelerate research into the use of vaccines, therapeutics & other tools; And recommendations on international travel. The third group of countries is those with transmission of monkeypox from animals to humans and the fourth is countries with manufacturing capacity for vaccines and therapeutics.”
Tedros acknowledged the work of the committee saying: “I thank the Emergency Committee for its deliberations and advice. I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process, and that there are divergent views among the members. “The International Health Regulations remains a vital tool for responding to the international spread of disease. But this process demonstrates once again that this vital tool needs to be sharpened to make it more effective.”
“Although I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern, for the moment this is an outbreak that is concentrated among men who have sex with men, especially those with multiple sexual partners,” he said. “That means that this is an outbreak that can be stopped with the right strategies in the right groups.”
“It’s therefore essential that all countries work closely with communities of men who have sex with men, to design & deliver effective information & services, and to adopt measures that protect both the health, human rights & dignity of affected communities,” Tedros said and then warned, “”Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus.”
The WHO Director-General’s full statement is linked here: (WHO)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement saying that the agency was “supportive” of WHO’s emergency declaration and hoped it would galvanize international action to stamp out the outbreaks. The U.S. has reported more than 2,800 monkeypox cases and sent more than 370,000 vaccine doses to U.S. states reporting cases.
Speaking with reporters Friday, Jennifer McQuiston the Deputy Director for High Consequence Pathogens and Pathology at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that two cases of the monkeypox virus have been diagnosed in children.
“We became aware of these cases just this week, and we’ve been working with the jurisdictions to understand more about these cases,” McQuiston said.
In a Washington Post Live session Friday, CDC Director Walensky, while discussing the highly contagious Omicron BA.5 coronavirus variant and the ongoing monkeypox outbreak, noted that the CDC was made aware of the cases adding that both children “are doing well.”
McQuiston said that the agency determined that both cases were “likely the result of household transmission” and “had no contact with each other.”
The agency is now aware of at least eight cases in people who identify as cisgender women, McQuiston said. Most cases so far have been among men who have sex with men. The number of cases as of July 22 is a total of 2,891 in the U.S. in 44 states and territories including the District of Columbia.
“There is no evidence to date that we’re seeing this virus spread outside of those populations to any degree, and I think that the primary drivers for this infection in the U.S. remain in the gay, bisexual, and men who have sex with men communities right now,” McQuiston added.
