Photos
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
Activists from Ukraine joined annual Christopher Street Day Parade
More than 100,000 people attended the annual Christopher Street Day Parade in the German capital on Saturday. Activists from Ukraine are among those who took part.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael K. Lavers)
Photos
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Winchester Pride show held at 81 Bar & Grill
Chasity Vain, Alexa V. Shontelle, Aïenara Rose and Candice Candy performed at a buffet brunch drag show at 81 Bar & Grill near Winchester, Va. on Sunday, July 24. The event was sponsored by Winchester Pride.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Miss Gay Freestate
Frieda Poussay crowned the winner
The 2022 Miss Gay Freestate Pageant was held at Central Mount Vernon in Baltimore, Md. on Friday, July 22. Frieda Poussay was crowned the winner and will advance to the Miss Gay Maryland America competition in October.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
Photos
PHOTOS: Mermaid pageant
Juniper Gin crowned at Crystal Cove competition
The Crystal Cove Pageant was held at Trade on Sunday, July 17 and hosted by Sirene Noir Sidora Jackson. Drag artists competed in categories ranging from talent to “mermaid eleganza” to wow the panel of judges and entertain the crowd. Juniper Gin was crowned the winner with Vee Vee Majesty, Charlemagne and Rico Pico placing as alternates.
(Washington Blade photos by Michael Key)
New HHS reg seeks non-discrimination in health care as monkeypox spreads
Gay White House staffer nominated for Assistant Secretary of Energy
PHOTOS: Berlin Pride
10 LGBTQ events this week
PHOTOS: Brunch with a side of DRAG
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
Democrats should stop attacking Biden and target GOP instead
Andorra lawmakers extend civil marriage equality to same-sex couples
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
Gay-owned pharmacy survived pandemic by serving without judgment
Sign Up for Blade eBlasts
Popular
-
District of Columbia6 days ago
Gay men make up 82% of D.C. monkeypox cases
-
Health4 days ago
Monkeypox: History must not repeat itself
-
News5 days ago
Marco Rubio: Same-sex marriage bill ‘a stupid waste of time’
-
Opinions5 days ago
Democrats should stop attacking Biden and target GOP instead
-
Europe4 days ago
Andorra lawmakers extend civil marriage equality to same-sex couples
-
Health2 days ago
WHO declares monkeypox Public Health Emergency
-
News6 days ago
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in bipartisan vote
-
Business5 days ago
Gay-owned pharmacy survived pandemic by serving without judgment