Poll: 58% of Americans support law codifying same-sex marriage
On interracial marriage 25% of Republican voters either somewhat or strongly oppose any efforts to codify those marriages by federal law
In the latest POLITICO/Morning Consult poll published Tuesday, the survey found that on the question of same-sex marriage: Fifty-eight percent of Americans support passing a federal bill to codify the right, including 44% who strongly back it, compared to 31% who oppose.
Politico also reported:
— On interracial marriage: Federal legislation has more lopsided support here: Seventy-one percent of voters support it, with just 15% opposing. (From the crosstabs: Twenty-five percent of Republican voters either somewhat or strongly oppose such a bill.)
— On abortion: These numbers are nearly identical to popular opinion on same-sex marriage: Fifty-seven percent support federal legislation protecting abortion access, while 34% oppose.
— On access to birth control: Of the topics we polled, nothing garnered greater support than federal legislation to protect access to birth control: A full three-quarters of voters back the idea, with 15% opposed.
As the Respect For Marriage Act legislation, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives by an 267-`157 vote- including 47 Republicans voting yes last week works it way into the U.S. Senate for consideration and eventual debate, Politico reported Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT.) became the latest senator to declare his opposition this morning, calling the legislation “another attempt by Speaker Pelosi and the Democrats to distract the American people,” and saying he believes marriage is between a man and a woman.
During a gaggle with reporters aboard the presidential aircraft enroute to Somerset, Massachusetts last Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Respect for Marriage Act passed by the U.S. House is “personal” to President Biden, adding that he would sign the bill should it pass the Senate.
The political battle is uphill in among the Republicans as U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg indicated in a recent interview with PBS News Hour anchor Geoff Bennett.
I asked @SecretaryPete Buttigieg about GOP attacks on LGBTQ rights. He says “it’s extremely disturbing as a married gay man … not only to see our rights coming up for debate once again,” but to see most of the House GOP vote against writing same-sex marriage into law. @NewsHour pic.twitter.com/4Ra0wWb9yJ— Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) July 22, 2022
Federal judge temporarily blocks anti-trans youth sports law in Indiana
The injunction requires that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team
On Tuesday Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana issued an preliminary injunction that blocked an Indiana law that prevents trans youth from playing on sports teams that match their gender identity.
The injunction requires that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team while litigation continues.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit in April, on behalf of A.M., challenging House Enrolled Act 1041, which bans transgender girls from participating in school sports.
Ken Falk, legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, issued the following statement:
“When misinformation about biology and gender is used to bar transgender girls from school sports it amounts to the same form of sex discrimination that has long been prohibited under Title IX, a law that protects all students – including trans people – on the basis of sex.
“We are pleased that Judge Magnus-Stinson has recognized this and required that A.M. be allowed to play on her school’s softball team.
“If other students are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to their transgender status, we encourage them to contact the ACLU of Indiana immediately.”
This past May, the Indiana Legislature had voted to overturn Republican Governor Eric Holcomb’s March veto of HB 1041, a measure that bans transgender girls from competing on girls’ K-12 sports teams in the state.
The vote to override the veto means that this law makes Indiana the 8th state to ban trans youth from playing sports in 2022 by legislative action — and the 16th in the country.
In his veto message sent to House Speaker Todd Huston’s office, Holcomb said the bill presumed a problem already existed that required the state to intervene and it implied the goals of consistency and fairness in girls’ sports were not being met.
“After thorough review, I find no evidence to support either claim even if I support the overall goal,” Holcomb wrote.
“Governor Holcomb was the second governor this year to uphold the dignity of transgender and nonbinary youth, and veto an attempt by lawmakers to write them out of existence. While those young people continue to face unrelenting political attacks, the Indiana legislature voted to override his act of courage and compassion, pushing these marginalized youth even further to the sidelines,” said Sam Ames, Director of Advocacy and Government Affairs at The Trevor Project.
“This bill claimed to solve a problem of ‘fairness’ in school sports in Indiana that didn’t exist, but its negative impacts on the mental health and well-being of trans and nonbinary youth — young people who already face disproportionate rates of bullying, depression, and suicide — are very real. To the young people in Indiana watching tonight: you are stronger than they know. We are here for you, we will fight for you, and we are not going anywhere.”
GOP Rep. Glenn Thompson attends gay son’s wedding, three days after voting against “Respect for Marriage Act”
“Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life.”
Rep. Glenn Thompson (R-Pa.) last week joined the majority of his GOP colleagues in voting against the “Respect for Marriage Act.” Thompson attended his gay son’s wedding three days later and was “very happy” to welcome his new son-in-law to his family.
Thompson’s gay son confimed to NBC News that he “married the love of his life” last Friday and his “father was there.”
Thompson’s press secretary, Madison Stone, further attested to Thompson’s presence in the wedding. In an office statement she stated, “Congressman and Mrs. Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life.”
Last Tuesday, Thompson joined 156 other House Republican members and voted against the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which would codify marriage rights for same-sex couples amid fears those rights are at risk in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.
Thompson didn’t directly address the question why voted against the bill, but last week his office issued a statement asserting that the bill was nothing but a “messaging stunt” for Democrats.
“This bill was nothing more than an election-year messaging stunt for Democrats in Congress who have failed to address historic inflation and out of control prices at gas pumps and grocery stores,” Stone wrote in an email to Centre Daily Times.
47 House Republicans voted in favor of the “Respect for Marriage Act,” which is now being considered by the Senate. In order to get the bill to the desk of President Biden, 10 GOP lawmakers will need to join 50 Democrats.
However, a number of Republican Senates still publicly displayed their opposition against same-sex marriaged. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) called the bill a “stupid waste of time,” and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) commented that the bill was “unnecessary.”
Republicans who indicated support for the legislation include Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).
Gay White House staffer nominated for Assistant Secretary of Energy
Former D.C. transportation director Marootian must be confirmed by Senate
The White House announced on July 21 that President Biden has nominated gay White House Special Assistant Jeffrey Marootian to become Assistant U.S. Secretary of Energy for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, a position that requires confirmation by the U.S. Senate.
Marootian has served since January 2021 as White House Special Assistant to the President for Climate and Science Personnel at the White House Office of Presidential Personnel.
Prior to joining the Biden White House staff, Marootian served from 2017 to 2021 as one of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser’s openly gay Cabinet members in the position of director of the D.C. Department of Transportation, where he piloted sustainable transportation technologies, oversaw the effort to electrify the city’s Circulator bus fleet, and led the city’s early adoption of the Transportation and Climate Initiative. Marootian oversaw the modernization of hundreds of miles of roads and sidewalks and advanced critical infrastructure projects, such as the reconstruction of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge and expansion of dedicated bus and bike lanes.
Following Biden’s election as president in November 2020 Marootian served on the Biden presidential transition team addressing transportation related issues.
He also served in the administration of President Barack Obama as a White House staff member and later as Assistant Secretary for Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“Jeff Marootian has spent the last year and a half helping to build our team at the Department of Energy, and I am pleased that President Biden has now nominated him to serve as our new Assistant Secretary for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy,” said U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in a statement released last week.
“Throughout his impressive career in public service, Jeff has directed big teams executing challenging missions, making him a natural fit to lead the Department’s largest applied energy office,” Granholm said.
“His experience developing and implementing sustainable transportation policy at the federal and local level will be particularly invaluable in our ongoing effort to decarbonize America’s transportation sector and meet our bold clean energy goals,” she said.
He previously served as director of LGBTQ+ Outreach and led the DNC’s organizing effort to engage LGBTQ+ voters during the 2012 election cycle.
He has served with the D.C. MPD as Manager for Community Partnerships. Marootian was an adjunct professor at the graduate level at the Trachtenberg School for Public Policy and Public Administration. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Human Services and Social Justice from George Washington University and his master’s also from GWU.
(Peter Rosenstein contributed to this report.)
